Chelsea Houska Rocks Black Crop Top & Mini Skirt For Holiday Party With Cole DeBoer
Jingle all the way! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Chelsea Houska got all dressed up for the festive season in the cutest pic with her man Cole DeBoer!
MTV’s Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is ready to party for the holidays! The 30-year-old reality star took to her Instagram on December 18 to share an adorable pic with her even more adorable hubby, Cole DeBoer. Chelsea looked like she stepped right off the cover of a fashion magazine in her all-black ensemble. Rocking a plunging top, the mother of four dared to impress by showing off her legs in a thigh-high mini skirt. She topped off the sexy look with a pair of strappy high heels.
Meanwhile, Cole kept it festive in a red and black buffalo check suit. He added to the casual style by sporting a white tee and black suspenders. Keeping his arm wrapped around his adoring wife, he showed off his mega watt smile. Chelsea captioned the two festive snaps, “Little @lauriebelles holiday party with this cutie!”
Chelsea recently gushed about Cole after he surprised her with an amazing surprise birthday celebration. She shared photographs from the romantic night to her Instagram in August, captioning them, “Im 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world. swipe to see how he surprised me the other night.” While the couple share Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 9 months, the special evening was a private affair, just for the birthday girl and her one true love!
After ten years on Teen Mom, Chelsea revealed in November that she and her family wouldn’t be returning for another season. She shared the sad news with her fans on Instagram, writing, “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.” She went on to say the family was proud of what they shared on the program and that they were parting with MTV “on the best terms.” She added, “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”
RHOSLC’s Jen Shah on Post Arrest Encounter With Stuart Smith
Jen Shah opened up about her dramatic arrest and the events that followed after the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Sunday.
After looking back on the moment in which she was taken into custody by a group of men in a minivan and a black SUV, claiming she was completely shocked and confused by the arrest warrant they had for her, Jen spoke of her first post-arrest encounter with assistant Stuart Smith and explained their years-long friendship.
“What was happening at this time, I think I was in shock,” Jen said of her arrest on the December 13 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show. “I don’t think I even knew how to process what exactly was happening. I definitely didn’t think this had anything to do with me.”
After venturing to a building she said was not a police office, Jen was convinced her arrest was a “misunderstanding.” So, when a woman told her she would be transferred to a federal building, she informed her she wasn’t going anywhere.
“The only thing they said was, ‘If you see anybody you know here, don’t talk to them,’” Jen recalled, noting that she and Stuart crossed paths just a short time later as they were put together in an elevator.
“Stuart and I are getting in the same elevator… They made him face the other wall so I wasn’t able to talk to him. We get up to the floor we were going to, we go into this room and they are like, ‘You are going to go see the judge,’” Jen revealed.
At that point, Jen was still convinced that she was the victim of some sort of mixup.
“Little did I know all America knew except for me… [It was] so completely surreal,” she explained.
As for her relationship with Stuart, Jen said their friendship began about a decade ago after they met while working for the same company. As she revealed, she saw promise in Stuart and saved his job repeatedly.
“He was kind of an underdog in his department and I felt bad for him, I felt like, ‘He seems like a good person if somebody would just give him a chance or an opportunity.’ So part of when the company sold, they were going to get rid of him and I was like, ’No, you should keep him.’ I just felt like he was a hard worker and I saw him going the extra mile and I was like, ‘He just needs a chance,’ so that’s how our relationship started,” Jen shared. “I must have saved Stuart’s job five or six times over the years because every time Stuart would get into some trouble, I would always go be like, ‘Listen, he means well.’”
After leaving the company to focus on her “own things,” Jen hired Stuart as her assistant.
“He literally knew more than Coach knew as far as like, ‘You should get her this for her birthday,’ or, ‘Jen likes these tampons not those tampons.’ He was more of a personal assistant to me, than like, so-called business,” Jen noted.
Also during the RHOSLC: After Show, Jen admitted she feels a “loss” over her current estrangement from Stuart, who pled guilty to his role in the telemarketing scheme earlier this year.
“This person’s not in my life anymore and to be ripped away like that with no explanation, you don’t know what’s going on, all you know is you’re not allowed to speak to him, there’s a lot of emotions that come along with that.”
RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Beyonce Rocks Sexy Blue Latex Bodysuit With Deep V Cut In Latest Ivy Park Campaign – Photos
Bow down! Queen B showed off her impeccable fashion sense in a skintight ensemble to promote her latest Ivy Park clothing collection.
Beyonce proved once again why her legion of fans call her “Queen B.” The pop superstar, 40, looked every inch the high fashion model in her latest promotional photo for her Halls of Ivy collection. The collaboration between her label Ivy Park and Adidas gives the “Halo” singer a chance to show off her impeccable style. And she did exactly that! Taking to the Ivy Park Instagram page on December 18, Beyonce rocked a deep blue latex bodysuit with a plunging neckline and matching oversized earrings. She wrapped herself up in a sparkling metallic jacket that featured a silver and black houndstooth pattern. The sophisticated look was complete with her chestnut tresses laying long and loose around her shoulders.
The dazzling post comes after the Grammy-winning singer brought in her family to help advertise the new collection. Just last week, Beyonce let her daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, try their hand at modeling, as they posed for their life in matching two-piece crop and legging sets featuring a black and white houndstooth pattern. The little ladies stole the show!
Blue Ivy and Rumire weren’t the only pair of Hollywood royalty to join in the fun! Beyonce also recruited Reese Witherspoon, and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, for the Halls of Ivy photo shoot. The six photographs of the camera-ready siblings were posted on the Ivy Park Instagram account on Dec 3 with the caption, “Welcome @AvaPhillippe and @DeaconPhillippe to the Halls Of Ivy.”
Natalia Bryant, James Harden, and Jalen Green are also featured in the Halls of Ivy campaign, making it quite the diverse showcase. According to a press release, Halls Of Ivy “unites all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual’s creative endeavor. Not bound by any labels or format, HALLS of IVY is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”
Rod Stewart & Son Sean Plead Guilty To Battery After 2019 Altercation In Florida
Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart reportedly reached a plea deal with Palm County prosecutors almost two years after they were involved in an altercation with a security guard at a Palm Beach hotel on New Year’s Eve.
Rod Stewart, 76, and Sean Stewart, 41, both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery during a hearing at the Palm Beach County courthouse on Dec. 17, the Palm Beach Post reported. The singer and his son, who were involved in an altercation with a security guard at a Palm Beach hotel in 2019, didn’t appear at the court in person, but their attorney, Guy Fronstin, did and entered the plea on their behalf, the outlet also reported.
The new plea comes after Rod and Sean were scheduled to go to trial next month after a previous plea agreement in Oct. fell through. Judge August Bonavita withheld adjudication, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Rod and Sean first made headlines in the assault case when they were charged with battery after the confrontation with the security guard. It took place at The Breakers on Dec. 31, 2019, and the father and son reportedly became angry and involved in an argument when their family wasn’t allowed access to a New Year’s Eve event in the designated children’s area. At the time, witnesses told Palm Beach Police that Sean pushed the security guard who wouldn’t let them in and Rod followed that up by punching the security guard in the rib cage.
Rod and Sean’s presence in Palm Beach wasn’t too surprising since Rod spends some of his time there and even quarantined in the area during the COVID pandemic in 2020. In addition to Sean, whom Rod shares with ex Alana Stewart, he has seven other children, including Sarah Streeter, whom he shares with ex Susannah Boffey, Kimberly Stewart, whom like Sean, he shares with Alana, Ruby Stewart, whom he shares with Kelly Emberg, Renee and Liam Stewart, with Rachel Hunter, and Alastair and Aiden Stewart with his current wife Penny Lancaster.
Despite the recent assault case, Rod proved he’s still making the most of his days with his kids when he posed for a pic with Liam and Alastair when they attended the Celtic Football Club’s match against the Heart of Midlothian F.C. on Dec. 2. Liam shared the snapshot, which showed them decked out in fashionable outfits, including a suit for Rod, along with videos and other pics from the fun time.
