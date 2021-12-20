News
Colorado Rep. Jason Crow says he tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19 infection
Colorado U.S. Rep. Jason Crow has tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, he said on Twitter on Sunday night, adding that he had mild symptoms.
“I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection,” he said on Twitter.
“I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective).”
I just returned from an official congressional delegation visit to Ukraine and tested positive for a breakthrough COVID infection.
I’m thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms (the vaccine is safe and effective).
— Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) December 20, 2021
Crow also tweeted that everyone should get vaccinated if they’re eligible.
Two other Democrats, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, said Sunday they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.
Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”
In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Keeler: Remember those “inches” Vic Fangio talked about when he was hired? They just killed Broncos’ playoff dreams.
The inches are still killing them.
Softly, in Sunday’s case. The Broncos were a Drew Lock fumble away from perhaps beating the Bengals late. They were a Courtland Sutton drop away from perhaps taking a lead early.
Is that good enough? Is that progress?
“In the NFL, in the fourth quarter, 1-score games, the good teams find ways to win those games,” Denver safety Justin Simmons said after another heartbreaker at home, a 15-10 setback to Cincinnati, dropped the up-and-down Broncos to 7-7. “And we didn’t find a way to win.
“I think that’s what hurts the most, is we played a really good Bengals team and we had a chance to win. We just couldn’t get it done.”
The Broncos are 1-3 this season in games decided by eight points or fewer. They’re 9-13 in those situations since 2019.
Coach Vic Fangio promised, when he was hired three Januarys ago, that “death by inches,” the blood lost from 1,000 paper cuts, would be a thing of the past. And yet we’re still here. We still get moments such as the last four minutes of Sunday’s first half at Empower Field burned into our retinas.
With 3:30 left in the second quarter, in a 3-3 game, the Broncos dinked and dunked from their own 20. Three runs and a penalty gained 11 yards. It also ate about two minutes off the clock as Denver operated at a leisurely pace.
Faced with a first down at their own 31, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur dialed up six throws on the next seven plays. The second went for 11 yards to the Denver 45. None of the five tosses that followed netted more than nine yards.
The Broncos used their second timeout with 17 seconds left after a 9-yard pass to Tim Patrick put the ball at the Cincy 33. Two plays later, Brandon McManus’ 51-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left but Fangio had left time on the clock. Two plays later, Cincinnati kicked a field goal to take a 6-3 lead.
“(The sequence) was huge,” noted Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd, who would break the Broncos’ hearts with a 56-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter.
“We probably would have (taken) a knee (at the end), but he missed it. So we gave (kicker) Evan (McPherson) a chance, because he’s got a leg … I mean, that was the turning point in the game.”
Rather than sit on the ball to end the half, the Bengals pushed. With the Broncos in a prevent look, quarterback Joe Burrow found Boyd over the middle for a 19-yard gain to the Denver 40. Cincy coach Zac Taylor called timeout, and McPherson did McManus one better, connecting on a 58-yarder as time expired.
Inches 6, Broncos 3.
“It was really big,” Taylor said. “Because we know they were going to get possession (to start the second) half, and we needed something.”
That’s the thing about inches: Once they’ve got you down, the little buggers never let up. The Broncos are 0-7 this season when trailing at the break. They’re 1-16 since 2020 under Fangio when coming out of the locker room on the short end of the scoreboard.
Good teams find ways.
Bad teams find potholes.
“It wasn’t sexy,” Taylor said. “But man, it was what we needed.”
The Bengals have scored in the final 2:30 of the first half 10 times this season. They’re 7-3 in those games. The Broncos have done the same thing five times through 14 games. They’re 5-0 in those games.
Inch count is more than half the battle in this league, especially when you don’t have a Hall of Fame passer calling the shots. Despite all those promises three seasons ago, the Broncos still keep coming up short.
“We called timeout because we had one left to see what the look was,” Fangio said of his second-quarter clock management. “I probably should’ve had us in a better call there.
“That one could be on me.”
Could be, Vic. Could be.
Timberwolves’ hold off short-handed Mavericks for fourth straight win
Sunday night was nothing like Friday at Target Center.
The opponent wasn’t as glitzy. The crowd wasn’t as raucous. The national attention wasn’t existent. And, frankly, the Timberwolves didn’t play nearly as well.
But one constant remained: The Timberwolves emerged with another victory. They more or less survived Sunday, holding off Dallas — down its two stars — to win 111-105 in Minneapolis.
The win was the Wolves’ fourth straight, and while it was certainly their least impressive, they do all count the same. The Wolves (15-15) are now back to .500 on the season.
Both teams started the game without their top wings. Luka Doncic missed the game with ankle soreness, while Anthony Edwards remains in health and safety protocols. Dallas suffered another massive blow in the third quarter, when Kristaps Porzingis left the contest for good with right foot soreness.
Porzingis’ absence left Dallas severely undersized on the interior.
Minnesota never put its foot on the accelerator at any point. The Wolves couldn’t hit enough shots for that. The offense Minnesota did produce came from Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowell.
Towns finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists, notably draining a triple over the top of the Dallas zone defense with 1 minute, 45 seconds to play to extend Minnesota’s lead to five.
Russell had 22 points, and Nowell, who has been a revelation off Minnesota’s bench, tacked on 16 points, including a few timely buckets in the fourth frame.
But Minnesota did enough defensively to hold off Dallas (14-15). The Wolves held Dallas to 17 fourth-quarter points.
The Mavericks went just 4 for 21 from deep in the first half and 1 for 8 from deep in the final frame.
Briefly
Josh Okogie entered health and safety protocols Sunday, joining Edwards and Taurean Prince in the protocols.
Kiszla: Broncos need to end the heartache, fire coach Vic Fangio and get on with restoring lost credibility
The only thing the Broncos are really good at is ripping the hearts out of the people that love them most.
A 15-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday reminded us of everything that’s wrong with a football franchise whose holes in the roster are exceeded only by the lack of accountability for this hot mess. When Bengals’ defensive end Khalid Kareem ripped the football from quarterback Drew Lock in the fourth quarter, it felt like he reached inside the chest of every Broncos fan and stole the last vestiges of hope.
When is enough finally enough? For three years, coach Vic Fangio has given us an excruciatingly slow death by inches.
Put the team up for sale. Why wait until January?
The bickering between Beth and Brittany Bowlen has been an embarrassment to their late father’s legacy and a disservice to all the paying customers that have paid their hard-earned money to support the Broncos. With silver spoons, the Bowlen kids threw dirt on a civic treasure they weren’t worthy to oversee.
If general manager George Paton has the guts to do right by Broncos Country, he will fire everybody in charge of this disaster on the field, from Fangio to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Let’s send prayers to Bridgewater as he recovers from a frightening head injury, but is there any compelling reason for him to be back in the Denver huddle ever again?
Enough of the heartache. Get a broom and sweep up the shards of the poor souls still foolish enough to believe Fangio when he analyzes the playoff picture and claims: “We’re not out.”
Put a lid on it, Uncle Vic. The Broncos might be mathematically alive. But they’re emotionally wasted.
“We want to win just as bad as everyone wants us to win. We want to win more than fans want us to win,” said safety Justin Simmons, after the Denver defense held Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow to 157 yards passing and limited running back Joe Mixon to 57 yards rushing. “It just (stinks) when you play close games like this. You have to find a way to make it happen.”
Good teams find a way to make the playoffs. Denver keeps inventing new ways to lose, with the Lock keeping the football on an option play in the red zone and handing it to Kareem on a platter with the Broncos nine yards from the end zone and a fourth-quarter lead pure slapstick that was so funny it could make you cry.
“When you’re losing a game, it’s hard not to feel as a quarterback that you need to go and do it yourself,” Lock said.
He has learned to be self-critical but still can’t get out of his own way, because that’s not the way Lock is wired. “It is in my DNA,” he said, “to go out there and do a little bit more than I’m asked of, maybe.”
After this defeat, you could go to that internet thingy and find a gloomy analytical forecast for the team’s playoff chances, now pegged at less than 10%. Want a Christmas miracle? Pray for snow for Colorado ski resorts.
What are the odds the Broncos will sweep the Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs and get the help needed to earn a postseason invitation? Frosty the Snowman would have better luck living a long and prosperous life in Death Valley.
After 9,028 fans ate their tickets instead of showing up to Empower Field at Mile High on a sunny, 61-degree Sunday in December for what was billed as the most important game played by the Broncos since Super Bowl 50, you, I and team president Joe Ellis know it would make zero economic sense to try to reheat this garbage and try to sell it again next year.
I get paid to watch this hot mess but do feel your pain. We’re all tired of the woulda, coulda, shoulda excuses and the endless three-and-outs. We’re sick of receiver Jerry Jeudy being a spectator in uniform, as well Lock stumbling over his own bloated ego. The Denver offense is a delusional figment of Pat Shurmur’s imagination, and his hiring was a fireable offense, a far bigger mistake by Fangio than any misuse of timeouts or blind-squirrel challenges of questionable calls by the refs.
It’s not only time to turn the page, this sad book needs to be closed and tossed in the fire.
Paton shouldn’t wait until tomorrow or the day after Christmas. Get on with the serious, hard business of building a better future and get started today.
The NFL now allows teams that dismiss their head coach or issue notification that he won’t be returning for another year to begin the interview process for replacements during the final two weeks of the season.
That’s one of the many reasons why it made sense for Jacksonville to part ways with Urban Meyer and get on with the process of finding a coach that would relish the opportunity to develop young quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
By the same token, might it make sense for Paton to dismiss Fangio, elevate Mike Munchak to interim head coach? Be upfront about the coaching vacancy in Denver. Change is coming. So why wait?
Enough is enough. Bury the heartbreak. Let’s get on with shaping a brighter future for the Broncos.
