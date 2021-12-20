Celebrities
Comedian Amy Phillips Says Bethenny Frankel “Admonished” Her
Comedian Amy Phillips made a career out of imitating the Real Housewives. However, some of the women are less than thrilled about her impersonations.
Amy is the host of SiriusXM’s Reality Checked, and she experienced a run-in with another SiriusXM host, Bethenny Frankel (an OG from Real Housewives of New York).
In an interview with We Should Talk, the comedian revealed some reactions she received from the Bravo stars. Bethenny’s was perhaps the least welcoming. Amy said, “Bethenny didn’t really… I don’t know what she thinks of my impression. I think she seems kind of hot and cold on it. She’s never really celebrated it and has been pretty mute about it. You know what I’m saying? When that happens — and I know they’ve seen it — I assume they do not like it.”
“I did this video where I was like — I’ve never told anyone this story, by the way — washing your hands like all the Housewives in quarantine. She messaged me and was like, ‘Focus on the cause,’ or something. Basically, she admonished me for doing that video during that time of the pandemic when people were dying (and still are, by the way). She was like, ‘There’s no room for this.’”
Amy then explained her response: “I was like, ‘I am focusing on the cause. I’m a comedian. I bring entertainment to people — that’s what I do. Also, I’m talking about your foundation on my show and how people can give, like, every day.’ I never heard back from her. I just felt slapped by her. I was like, ‘Oh, my God! I hold you in such high regard, and you’re such a great Housewife, but now, here we are.’ I think that probably she’s not a fan of mine anymore because of that.”
However, not all of Amy’s encounters were bad. She said, “[Ramona Singer] was really right there on the ground floor with me being like, ‘I love this impression. Let’s go on Watch What Happens Live, and you can be Ramona, and I can be Ramona, and we can be Ramonas together!’ She was very supportive.”
Amy believes her impersonations come from a good place, saying, “From the beginning, I just went the route of ‘I want to celebrate these ladies.’ When I do impressions of them, I don’t always succeed in terms of my vision or intention sometimes. My intention is to try and celebrate. I don’t necessarily want to embellish or exaggerate something mean about them.”
The comedian also named the Housewives who welcomed her the most. “The Ramona Singers, the Heather Dubrows, [Lisa] Rinna, Vicki [Gunvalson],” she said. “Those are the ones, old school, that have been there for a long time, that have been seeing my impressions for years, that have embraced it and that I have that connection with.”
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo, Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages
Celebrities
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Trailer: See Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Tom Felton & More Reunite
Wizards, rejoice! The first trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ reunion dropped on December 20, giving us an inside glimpse at all the magic that’s in store during the special.
The holiday event of 2022 is kicking off right at the start of the new year. The first official trailer for Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was released on December 15. From the footage in the trailer, it’s clear that this reunion is going to be full of laughter, smiles, and tears.
“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed,” Emma Watson gushes in the trailer. There’s a sweet moment when Emma and co-star Tom Felton hug when they see each other for the reunion. “I wouldn’t be the person I am without so many people here,” Daniel Radcliffe admits.
Rupert Grint and Emma sit down for an emotional chat during the reunion, and Rupert says they’ll always have a “strong bond.” Later, he tells Emma and Daniel that they’re “family” and will “always be part of each other’s lives.” The reunion special will also feature appearances by Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, and more.
Daniel, Emma, and Rupert will be joined by other beloved cast members across all 8 Harry Potter films. They’ll travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Potterheads will be blessed with in-depth interviews, cast conversations, and more during this epic reunion.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will help us ring in 2022. The retrospective will be released as the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. The special will also debut on TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 ahead of the Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone is the movie that started it all. The film was released in 2001 and made global superstars out of its young trio. Over the course of 8 films, the Harry Potter franchise has made over $1.2 billion at the box office. The final film in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, was released in 2011.
Celebrities
Nap Time: Jake Paul Sends Tyron Woodley To Sleep In TKO Victory During Rematch
Jake Paul catches another knockout, and this time, it’s former UFC champion Tyrone Woodley.
Jake Paul has taken boxing by storm and at this point, it’s hard for anyone to down play him as just a Youtube boxer. Yes, an invitation to a Youtube boxing event started all of this, but he has taken it to heights no one could have imagined.
First, people said fight an athlete that isn’t a Youtuber, then, after he took down Nate Robinson and made him a meme, they called for a real boxer. The only person previously that hadn’t been knocked out during their professional matches was Tyron Woodley. Jake was supposed to fight Tommy Fury, the brother of the Gypsy King, but for some reason, Tommy ducked the smoke last minute. Tyron Woodley stepped in to take a rematch with Jake Paul and even got a Rolex from Jake beforehand. Little did Tyron know the Rolex was because it was time for him to get knocked out.
The match itself was lackluster, but the big moment came when Tyron let his his guard down and Jake knocked him out, leaving him face down on the mat with his feet facing opposite directions. Another W for Jake Paul and another set of memes for his opponent.
Celebrities
Cardi B Is Trying To Go Vegan With The Help Of Drew Barrymore: ‘I Love Meat So Much And I LOVE CRAB LEGS’
Cardi B doesn’t think it’ll be easy trying to go vegan, but she’s got some advice from a fellow celeb that might make the transition a little simpler.
Last weekend, the rapper asked her Twitter followers for help finding a good meat-free replacement as she looked into going vegan.
“I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?” Cardi asked her followers.
Much to her surprise, the GRAMMY winner not only got advice from her millions of followers, but also from Drew Barrymore, who was more than ready to lend a helping hand.
“YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS,” Barrymore tweeted in response. “@QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU.”
The actress also posted a video in which she confessed she’s “one of [Cardi’s] biggest fans ever.” She went on to share her own meat-free experience as a former vegetarian who now identifies as a “flex-etarian,” meaning she eats “predominantly vegetarian.” She also offered to send the rapper some meat-free options from food brand Quorn, for which Barrymore serves as “Chief Mom Officer.”
