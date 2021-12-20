Connect with us

Could Crypto Adoption Represent a Compliance Opportunity for Banks?

Published

23 seconds ago

on

2021 was when Bitcoin became a trillion-dollar asset class and appears to have become a tipping point for institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. A recent survey carried out by Nataxis Investment Managers found that 28% of institutions had already invested in crypto, while nearly a third plan to increase their cryptocurrency allocations.

The significance of this shift shouldn’t be underestimated. After all, banks have had several years to prepare for the possibility that crypto could be the next big asset class, but few of them chose to take the bet. Why? Because the regulatory concerns were simply too great when weighed against the overall value proposition of crypto.

So, it’s telling that the trillion-dollar year for Bitcoin seems to have swung the pendulum in the other direction. The regulatory environment hasn’t changed significantly, but the opportunity is now much greater than in previous years. It means that institutions are prepared to address regulatory challenges head-on, which explains why some of the biggest financial firms are investing so heavily in crypto compliance.

News recently emerged that blockchain investigations firm TRM Labs raised $60 million in Series B funding, with American Express, Visa, Citi, and PayPal all participating. It comes only months after rival player Mastercard acquired crypto analytics firm CipherTrace earlier this year. Visa also recently announced it was setting up an advisory division to support financial firms making a move into digital assets.

The investments indicate the extent to which firms in the financial services sector are willing to go to ensure that they can continue to meet their compliance obligations.

An Onerous Burden

The scale of the compliance burden for banks is already astonishing. A 2020 global survey found that banks spend more than five percent of their total revenues on compliance and are fighting a losing battle in their attempts to reduce costs. Although technology offers some capabilities, such as automation, a large part of the challenge comes from the continued prevalence of paper-based administration.

For example, the average bank onboarding process takes around thirty days. Even when the process depends on electronic copies, customers are still required to submit documents like passports, utility bills, or income statements traditionally issued in paper format.

Furthermore, the process is heavily dependent on human checking, and behavioral experts have previously pointed out that this dependence on individuals is an often-overlooked weak point in the process. Worryingly, nearly 10% of banks also have no process for ensuring that client records remain up to date, meaning they risk another kind of non-compliance with data protection laws like the EU GDPR.

Blockchain-based Identity – With an NFT Twist

Given the challenges, it’s hardly surprising that banks are prepared to invest in on-chain solutions that would help them to better identify illicit users and funds. One project developing a cutting-edge protocol for NFT-based identity issuance could be extremely promising in reducing onboarding time while decreasing firms’ data management obligations.

PhotoChromic operates a blockchain platform that allows people to securely own and verify their identity and personal information. However, unlike many of its competitor projects in the digital identity space, PhotoChromic encapsulates biometric data, government-issued ID documents, and unique personal attributes into a non-fungible token (NFT).

PhotoChromic also uses an innovation called generative art, which takes an image of the person’s face and applies an algorithm to generate an image used on the digital identity. It may be representative of the person’s visage, but if they choose to remain pseudonymous, they can generate any kind of image. However, the resulting generative art will be algorithmically linked to their original picture.

Transforming the Onboarding Process

The net result is an easily-scannable image that can attest to an individual’s identity in real-time. The person can choose to whom they reveal which information, and they always maintain custody over their own identity and documentation. However, from the perspective of financial institutions, such a solution could offer significant potential to transform the onboarding process. The NFT identity is unique and impossible to falsify or copy. It’s very simple to authenticate and could even be checked by machines without requiring human verification.

Some of the biggest opportunities are in the potential to remove the need to keep copies of customers’ identity documents. The customer themselves retains full ownership over all of their personal data via the NFT – the KYC process becomes a mere scanning exercise, similar to a rail conductor checking a train ticket before boarding. As a result, financial institutions can significantly reduce their compliance burden with data protection regulations.

Furthermore, the ability to easily verify users and their asset ownership offer banks and financial institutions a vast amount of freedom to operate in the cryptocurrency space. It means they can consider new digital asset services and features, secure in the knowledge that they aren’t creating additional risks of money laundering or onboarding illicit users to their business.

The opportunity for integrating digital assets and all the value in these burgeoning markets is attractive enough. However, the ongoing innovation and development in the blockchain space, offering new ways for banks to combat rising compliance costs, could be an even bigger value creator for the financial sector in the long term.

Bitcoin

The First Interactive NFT in the World – VR Movie on Mars

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

The First Interactive NFT in the World - VR Movie on Mars
“Gravity explains the motions of the planets,  but it cannot explain who sets the planets in motion.”

Isaac Newton

The future of the Mars4 Metaverse will be set in motion by our community

With that in mind, please allow us to introduce you to one of our first community members and Mars4 investors, an Arab Sheikh, who decided to make a significant and early investment in our project with a purchase of the Super Rare NFT known as Newton – the very first Rare NFT sold on Mars4. This 300km wide southern crater, located in the Terra Sirenum, was named in 1973 after the famed physicist Sir Isaac Newton.

Every day more and more people discover the potential of Mars4 NFTs as interactive investments. They are the key building blocks of the red planet metaverse, a world filled with bold in-game attributes that encourage collaboration and resource sharing among landowners and players!

Today, we are thrilled to announce the first in a series of major reveals of the Mars4 project with an exclusive sneak peek into this exciting new world.

Virtual Reality is Coming to Mars4

The Mars4 project is fully committed to creating the most immersive, realistic, and imaginative experience. Yes! The Mars4 Metaverse is being built to take full advantage of the Ethereum blockchain and of virtual reality technology, with in-depth and detailed views of the virtual world of Mars. You won’t just be sitting in front of a movie screen or computer, instead, after putting on your VR headset, it will feel like you have entered a completely different environment – transporting the viewer directly into a bold landscape filled with craters, volcanoes, and a host of fun surprises that the Martian Community will help to define.

All Mars4 NFT owners will have direct input into the Mars4 Metaverse

The goal of this project is not just to create an amazing game, we are building a vibrant Martian Community, an outpost in the larger metaverse where anything is possible! If you believe in this extraordinary life on Mars, hodl an NFT or get yourself a Mars4 token and get involved.

1640001023 718 The First Interactive NFT in the World VR Movie

 

“No great discovery was ever made without a bold guess.”  – Newton

We are early to Mars4 and this bold guess is going to be fun!

JOIN Mars4 Discord “VR MOVIE PARTY” Channel To See NEW DUBAI VR MOVIE First!

Bitcoin

The Sandbox Announces Strategic Partnership with NBA Legend Stephen Curry

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

The Sandbox Announces Strategic Partnership with NBA Legend Stephen Curry
Altcoin News
  • Stephen Curry will launch 2,974 one-of-a-kinds NFTs
  • The Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation will get all of the earnings.

Significant metaverse giant, The Sandbox, announced a strategic alliance with NBA legend Stephen Curry on Twitter. Both Twitter feeds were deliberately kept brief, just announcing that basketball great Stephen Curry would drop ‘something good.’ It was indicated in the announcement that there would be a charity event with the purpose of ‘bringing the joy of sports to every kid.’

Meanwhile, Curry himself, who has taken to Twitter under the identity of CryptoApe, has disclosed that he will be releasing an NFT collection in collaboration with the artists Floyd Norman and Andrea McDonald.

The Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation will get all of the earnings from this event. When Stephen launched Curry Brand, he was unequivocal, mentioning it’s all about having a lasting influence on all we do, for the better, forever.

Every Three-pointer Results in One NFT

On Tuesday, Curry surpassed the NBA record for 3-point shots made during the Golden State Warriors’ 105-96 triumph against the New York Knicks. The Warriors have been the team he has played for throughout his NBA career, and he is presently in his 13th season.

Stephen Curry will launch 2,974 one-of-a-kinds NFTs to commemorate his historic achievement, one for each 3-pointer he has hit on his journey to the record. The collection will be available for purchase on FTX.com starting tonight at 8 p.m. EST for a price of 499 USD for each piece. For now, it is unclear what function The Sandbox will play in the company’s joint venture with Curry.

Bitcoin

Whale Alert-15,000,000 XRP Transferred from an Unknown Wallet

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Whale Alert-15,000,000 XRP Transferred from an Unknown Wallet
Altcoin News
  • Ripple’s attorney John Deaton recently made a controversial claim.
  • XRP is up 4.18% in the last 24 hours.

When a transaction is made on any blockchain, Whale Alert keeps track of it all and maintains it in a single database in a traditional manner. With the help of humans and artificial intelligence, automated assistance is employed to maintain these databases up to date.

An unnamed whale has sent an enormous amount of XRP crypto to Bithumb from an anonymous wallet. According to blockchain monitoring and research company Whale Alert, the transaction’s total value was highlighted as being $13,204,297 US dollars.

Crypto Whale Alert

Hundreds of millions of dollars of XRP have changed wallets by crypto whales in a single day. Massive crypto transfer networks were discovered by Whale Alert’s blockchain monitoring and research tool. According to Whale Alert data, the transaction occurred at 06:15:30 UTC on Dec. 20, 2021.

Even on its official Twitter handle, Whale Alert mentioned the transaction:

“15,000,000 #XRP (13,204,297 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Bithumb”

According to CoinMarketCap, the XRP price today is $0.870466 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,023,990,743 USD. XRP is up 4.18% in the last 24 hours.

Ripple’s XRP tokens are a fast, inexpensive, and scalable alternative to existing digital currencies and conventional monetary payment methods like SWIFT. Ripple’s attorney John Deaton recently made a controversial claim about what would happen if their client won the lawsuit: only BTC and XRP would be safe.

