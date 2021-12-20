News
COVID-19 Monday update: Ongoing surge continues to decline, for now
Minnesota’s rates of coronavirus test-positivity, infections per capita and hospitalizations continue their slow decline, but there’s ongoing angst here and across the nation that the new omicron variant soon will drive rates back up.
While outbreak rates have been dropping in Minnesota for more than a week, the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain high. The Department of Health reported 3,397 new infections Monday and 45 more COVID-19 deaths.
Since the virus was detected in the state in March 2020, there have been 10,156 COVID-19 deaths, including 5,100 residents in long-term care, and 982,664 coronavirus cases diagnosed. More than 12,000 people have been infected more than once.
Measures of the state’s current surge remain at or near the high-risk threshold health officials use to determine if an outbreak is under control. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all of Minnesota’s 87 counties have high rates of community transmission.
The latest fatalities reported ranged in age from their late 40s to their early 90s, with six residing in long-term care and 39 in private homes. Minnesota’s current seven-day rolling average for reported COVID-19 deaths is about 34 per day.
Hospitalizations continue to slowly decline with 1,485 patients needing care, including 366 in intensive care. Hospital capacity remains tight throughout much of the state with 79 percent of facilities reporting no available adult intensive care beds and 41 percent with no empty regular adult hospital beds.
The number of Minnesotans needing hospitalization for COVID-19 remains comparable to the state’s worst surge, in December 2020, before vaccines were widely available.
Health officials maintain that vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe COVID-19 infection and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Vaccinated residents 16 and older also are urged to get a booster shot.
It is unclear how well vaccines will protect against the omicron variant, but the most recent research suggests boosters greatly improve the immune response.
About 3.8 percent of Minnesota’s 3.3 million fully-vaccinated residents have reported a breakthrough infection. The vaccinated now account for 22 percent of the coronavirus cases diagnosed in Minnesota in 2021.
Of the 125,076 breakthrough cases reported so far, 5,026 were hospitalized and 938 died.
Minnesota has administered 8.4 million doses of vaccine, including 1.5 million boosters. More than 71 percent of the eligible population, age 5 and older, have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know about the Week 15 game before tonight’s kickoff
The Chicago Bears announced more bad news regarding their COVID-19 outbreak Sunday when they placed starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
That gave them 14 players on the list heading into tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. They still can make roster moves, including returning players from the list, this afternoon.
Johnson and Gipson were two of several big names in an outbreak that especially has affected an already depleted Bears secondary. Starting safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns, who started the last three games in place of Kindle Vildor, are also on the list, as is nickel Duke Shelley. Meanwhile, cornerback Xavier Crawford is out because of a concussion and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson is out with a broken forearm.
So the Bears could be in for a big test against a Vikings offense that averages 390.5 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.
“There’s always something new, and that’s a part of life in the NFL as a leader,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Saturday of dealing with the challenges this week. “It can try to break you down, but you’ve got to stay positive and you expect the unexpected and you deal with it full steam ahead and you stay positive and you roll.”
Also on the COVID-19 list are right tackle Larry Borom, wide receiver Allen Robinson, quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Jesse James, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr., linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Sam Kamara, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.
The Bears at least will have defensive coordinator Sean Desai back in the fold after he was in COVID-19 protocols last week. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are still out.
Injury report
Along with Crawford and Houston-Carson, left tackle Jason Peters will not play because of high right ankle sprain.
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder) are doubtful to play.
The statuses of inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will be worth watching after both were listed as questionable. Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and Hicks has missed four games with an ankle injury. The Bears thought Hicks might be ready to play last week, but he was ruled out the day before.
The Vikings listed wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) as questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before tonight’s kickoff (7:15 p.m., ESPN).
Catch up on the latest news out of Arlington Heights.
Gov. Jared Polis picks new CU regent
Governor Jared Polis has appointed Republican businessman Ken Montera to serve as a new CU regent representing Colorado Springs and southern Colorado.
Montera in 2018 ran for election for an at-large seat on the nine-member University of Colorado Board of Regents. He lost in the general election to Democrat Lesley Smith.
Montera will replace Regent Chance Hill, who resigned, opening a seat for a regent residing in the 5th Congressional District, and will serve until a new regent is elected in 2022.
Polis issued a statement saying he is impressed with Montera’s business experience and passion for CU and making education more affordable. “I’m hopeful that Ken, who has strong roots in this thriving region, is someone who will help the university achieve its full potential,” Polis said.
The nine regents serve staggered six-year terms with one elected from each of Colorado’s seven congressional districts and two at-large seats. They’re charged under the state constitution with supervising the university and directing expenditures.
Officer’s lawyer says shooting Daunte Wright not a crime; prosecution says death was ‘entirely preventable’
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
Kim Potter’s attorney Earl Gray, though, countered during closing arguments in Potter’s manslaughter trial that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn’t a crime.
“In the walk of life, nobody’s perfect. Everybody makes mistakes,” Gray said. “My gosh, a mistake is not a crime. It just isn’t in our freedom-loving country.”
Prosecutor Erin Eldridge said during her summation that Wright’s death was “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.”
“She drew a deadly weapon,” Eldridge said. “She aimed it. She pointed it at Daunte Wright’s chest, and she fired.”
Gray argued that Wright “caused the whole incident” because he tried to flee from police during a traffic stop.
“Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately,” he asserted.
Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop “was chaos,” Gray said.
The jury was set to deliberate once closing arguments concluded.
Potter, 49, told jurors on Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody,” saying during her sometimes tearful testimony that she shouted a warning about using her Taser on Wright after she saw fear in a fellow officer’s face. She said she was “sorry it happened” and that she doesn’t remember what she said or everything that happened after the shooting, as much of her memory of those moments “is missing.”
Eldridge said Monday that the case wasn’t about whether Potter was sorry.
“Of course she feels bad about what she did. … But that has no place in your deliberations,” she said.
Playing Potter’s body camera video frame by frame, Eldridge sought to raise doubts about Potter’s testimony that she fired after seeing a look of fear on the face of another officer who was leaning into the car’s passenger-side door and trying to handcuff Wright. The defense argued that he was at risk of being dragged.
“Playing the video not at the right speed where it showed chaos, playing it as slow as possible … that’s the rabbit hole of misdirection,” Gray said.
As prosecutors have done throughout the three-week trial, Eldridge stressed that Potter, who resigned from the police force two days after the shooting, was a “highly trained” and “highly experienced” 26-year veteran and said she acted recklessly when she killed Wright.
“She made a series of bad choices that led to her shooting and killing Daunte Wright,” Eldridge said. “This was no little oopsie. This was not putting the wrong date on a check. … This was a colossal screwup. A blunder of epic proportions.”
Although there is a risk every time an officer makes traffic stop, that didn’t justify Potter using her gun on Wright after he pulled away from her and other officers during an April 11 traffic stop as they were trying to arrest him on an outstanding weapons possession warrant, Eldridge said.
“Carrying a badge and a gun is not a license to kill,” she said.
Potter is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, who was pulled over for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.
Potter, who was training another officer at the time, said she probably wouldn’t have pulled over the 20-year-old Wright’s car if she had been on her own that day.
Potter’s attorneys argued that she made a mistake but also would have been justified in using deadly force if she had meant to because of the potential harm to the other officer, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, if he had been dragged by Wright’s car.
While playing Potter’s body camera video frame by frame, Eldridge raised doubt about Potter’s assertion that she saw “fear” in Johnson’s face. She pointed out that Potter was behind Luckey for much of the interaction and that Johnson didn’t come into view of her body camera until after she opened fire.
Wright’s death set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
Eldridge went into detail on the elements to prove first-degree manslaughter, including the requirement that a slaying be a “voluntary act.” She said various actions taken by Potter — unsnapping her holster, shifting a piece of paper from her right hand to her left, putting her hand on her gun as she approached Wright’s car — were all voluntary acts and not reflexive.
Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges against Potter and that the state doesn’t have to prove she tried to kill Wright.
The judge said to prove first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors have to prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, the state must prove that she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
Gray said jurors have a constitutional duty to presume Potter is innocent. He also reminded jurors that they need to find that prosecutors proved every element of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
The case was heard by a mostly white jury. State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.
___
Associated Press writer Michael Tarm in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
