Cronin confirmed as US Ambassador to Ireland

CBD gummies are a great way to consume Cannabidiol (CBD). They come in different colors, shapes, flavors, and CBD concentrations. Like every CBD-based supplement, CBD gummies for pain are made from 100% original hemp. These hemp plants include broad spectrum cbd extracts that have been double-checked for strength and purity. The extracts help to mask the original hemp flavor with a chewy and fruity taste.

With the CBD market growing in popularity, it is hard to find reliable retailers. Finding the best brand is necessary because only quality CBD gummies give fast relief for pains and aches. We have known that CBD is a natural way to cure pains for so long. However, after acknowledging that many people cannot identify authentic brands, we decided to step in. We have a list of trusted CBD gummy brands. Our list will help avoid buying fake CBD products online. Instead, you will find products that work and join thousands of users already benefiting from CBD.

Also, we followed some strict guidelines to choose brands on our list to ensure that we give you the best. So, sit back and read this piece to the end to know the best CBD gummies brands for pain relief.

The Best CBD Gummies for Pain

#1. Exhalewell– Overall Best CBD Gummies for Pain

We selected this new brand in the Delta 8 THC scene because of its unmatchable impact among users. They’ve managed to forge a company that can deliver across boards. Also, Exhale Well boasts about its ability to provide CBD gummies to improve your physical wellness.

The company makes its products from naturally occurring cannabidiol in hemp plants. They hope that these products will help bring comfort and stability to the human body.

Since its inception, Exhale Wellness has helped more people access CBD health benefits. The company makes some of the best Delta-8 THC gummies in the industry. Their products are free from artificial colors and preservatives. Also, they make every lump from 100% vegetable and natural fruit concentrates.

We found out that each Exhale Wellness CBD gummy contains 50g of Delta-8 THC. They are potent, exquisite, and convenient to use. Overall, the range of Exhale Wellness CBD gummies includes broad spectrum cbd gummies, full-spectrum CBD Gummies (Cube), Exhale CBD fruit gummies, CBD + THC gummies, and cubes. Also, you can enjoy the vegan-fruit gummies made for vegans and fruit lovers.

Highlights

Unrivaled customer service: They offer an easy online shopping experience and excellent after-purchase support. Also, Exhale Wellness offers a great refund policy that allows you to register complaints about their products. You will get a refund if your claims are legitimate. In addition, all orders come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means you can get a refund if you are not satisfied with the product within 30 days.

We noticed the brand has a prominent online presence on social media. Furthermore, you can chat with an exhalewell.com representative using the live chat feature on the website. They’ll be happy to answer any questions you may have.

“No-high” Products: Exhale Wellness is an established producer of CBD supplements rich in Delta-8 THC. Their range of CBD gummies contains less than 0.3% delta 9 THC, which is safe for you. Fortunately, the concentration of Delta-8 THC in their gummies means that you won’t get high while enjoying it. However, you can expect to get maximum health benefits from every gummy you consume. These benefits include relief from aches and pain.

All Natural Hemp Product: Exhale wellness is managed by a group of cannabis pioneers from Los Angeles, California. They have essential experience in the organic food industry. To ensure the quality of their products, Exhale Wellness partnered with farms in Colorado. This partnership provides a constant supply of rich hemp plants to manufacture high-quality CBD products.

Excellent Shipping Policy: The company is committed to delivering CBD gummies for pain every weekday. They offer three shipping options for you to choose from. You will find these options on the checkout page.

Firstly, you can choose free economy shipping if your order is not urgent. According to the website, free shipping orders arrive within 5-7 days. But in some cases, order processing may extend the delivery date by three business days.

Secondly, you can pay for the standard ground shipping if your order is urgent. Your package should get to you within five business days.

Lastly, you can use the expedited shipping option. The ship your package within three days after processing. However, the website only allows this option for orders greater than 5lbs. Also, orders from Alaska and Hawaii cannot enjoy this shipping option.

Pros

Free shipping option

30-days money-back guarantee

Full-spectrum CBD

Less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC (No high)

Discreet service

No additives and preservatives

Cons

No complete panel lab tests

Contains Delta-8 concentrations only

#2. Budpop– Best CBD Gummy For Natural Relief From Pains

Budpop is a household name when it comes to CBD supplements. Apart from their CBD-rich products, they have a full range of CBD gummies. Budpop added three new and exciting CBD gummies variants to their collection in October. They are: CBD + CBG + turmeric, CBD + CBN, and CBN + Ashwagandha.

Like the previous variants, these new additions are potent. They have the right hemp concentration needed for fast pain relief. We discovered the owners established Budpop.com to breach the quality gap in the organic hemp industry.

As a standard, the company’s CBD gummies contain at least 25mg of cannabidiol with other helpful extracts. This composition is usually potent enough to release cannabidiol’s health benefits.

You will find Budpop’s products in portable and colorful bottles. And each gummy features a sparkling color that completely disguises the hemp content of Budpop’s CBD gummies.

All of Budpop’s hemp is organically grown and 100% additive-free. They are also potent enough to provide natural relief from pain and body relaxation.

Highlights

Laboratory testing: Budpop’s core attributes are safety and transparency. They take the well-being of customers seriously. As a result, they created a special page on their website to show the results of laboratory tests conducted on their CBD gummies. The Laboratory test’s page on the website contains a certificate of analysis that gives the detailed composition of each CBD gummy. Also, they test each product for potency, heavy metals, pathogens, residual solvents, and lots more.

The results of these tests give you a clear picture of what you are ingesting while you enjoy budpop’s CBD gummies.

Promotions and Money back guarantee: Budpop is constantly running promotions to give their customers incentives after purchases. Currently, the website is offering a 20 percent discount on all first orders. This giveaway allows a new customer to buy more CBD gummies for less.

Also, the company is offering a money-back guarantee on all products. This feature means that you can try CBD gummies for free. You’ll get a refund if you use the product and are not satisfied with your experience. The company is confident that its range of CBD gummies is potent.

Secure Website: To make purchases on Budpop.com, you’ll have to enter your personal and credit card information. The company is aware of your need for privacy. It has built a website that prevents unauthorized access to your personal information.

On Budpop.com, you can shop for your favorite CBD gummy flavor safely. You have the option to make a one-time payment or save your payment details for future purchases.

Also, you can create a secured account on Budpop.com. This feature makes shopping and the search for CBD products more accessible. You’ll also be the first to enjoy new promotions and offers.

All-natural Hemp products: Budpop sources its hemp flowers from Nevada, USA. They are organically grown. We can confirm that the hemp used is non-GMO and pesticide-free. Also, when you buy CBD gummies from Budpop.com, you will get organically sweetened fun pops. And you don’t have to worry about getting “knocked out” or having allergic reactions to chemical additives.

We discovered that the company has unique CBD gummies for vegans.

Pros

Free shipping across the USA

Vegan-friendly CBD gummies

Organic and non-GMO

Laboratory test certificates

Delta-8 concentrate

Money-back guarantee

Cons

#3. Cheefbotanicals– Potent CBD Infused Gummies

Health-conscious cannabis professionals founded Cheefbotanicals. They have over 25-years of experience in the organic food industry. Also, they have partnerships with hemp farms in Colorado. Through this partnership, the company has produced some of the highest-quality CBD products in the industry.

The process of making the CBD gummies from cheefbotanicals.com is thorough. Each gummy may contain 100mg, 50mg, 25mg, or 10mg of full-spectrum cannabidiol + other useful cannabinoids. Furthermore, they fortified each vegan CBD gummy with assorted fruity flavors. Cheefbotanicals.com’s CBD gummies are sweetened. They use natural organic cane sugar and brown rice syrup. Additionally, the products don’t contain synthetic flavors, sweeteners, or colors.

They are sold in portable bottles and have all the features of potent CBD gummies for pain and other health benefits.

Cheefbotanicals.com has favorable reviews on third-party sites like Facebook (4.5 stars) and Google (5 stars).

Highlights

Here are the top highlights of this brand:

Member Subscriptions: Apart from buying high-quality CBD gummies, you can enjoy a lot more by joining the cheefbotanical.com community. Members enjoy a 25% discount on every purchase. They are also the first to hear about news and special offers from the company.

As a registered member of cheefbotanicals.com, you do not have to enter your payment details every time you purchase a product. Your details are stored on their safe and secure website.

No Artificial Additives: Cheefbotanicals’s vegan CBD gummies with natural sweeteners are 100% organic. Also, the gummies don’t contain animal by-products, gelatin, corn syrup, or gluten. Their vegan CBD gummies for pain on the website are also Non-GMO.

Cheefbotanicals.com’s vegan CBD gummies are designed to take advantage of the bioavailability of essential nutrients. Furthermore, they provide crucial nutrients such as terpenes, amino acids, and cannabinoids, which are easily absorbed by your body.

Dosage Recommendation: Experts on cheefbotanicals.com have a dedicated page where they provide dosage recommendations to customers. The page contains dosage charts that tell you how much CBD is suitable for you. They also offer guidance to help you choose the correct CBD product.

According to the website, they determine proper CBD dosage using your body weight and the reason why you need CBD.

To take advantage of this feature, you can visit the dosage page on the website. There you’ll be asked to take a short quiz that will reveal the correct CBD dose for you.

Third-party Lab Testing: Cheefbotanicals.com passes its product through rigorous testing and refining procedures. They allow third-party testing to confirm transparency and confidence in the composition of their products. You can find the laboratory certificates for all products on their website.

These certificates feature results of several tests conducted on the vegan CBD gummies from cheefbotanicals.com.

Pros

Highly potent and strong

100 percent natural and organic

Money-Back Guarantee

Less than 0.3% delta-9 composition

Available in 3000mg and 1500mg, 750mg, and 300mg variants.

Physical CBD stores

Ships to all states in the USA

Cons

No community initiatives

No free shipping

#4. Hollyweedcbd– Hemp Gummies With No Chemical Additives

The founders of hollyweedcbd.com are believers in the health benefits that hemp plants provide. As a result, they are poised to sell the best quality CBD products on the market. Subsequently, allowing many users to enjoy hemp’s benefits.

While they have other products for sale, their collection of CBD gummies standout. They are designed to satisfy cravings without harmful side effects. Also, we recommend their products for people who need calming CBD effects that ease pain and body aches.

Natural CBD gummies from hollyweedcbd.com taste just as good as CBD makes the body feel.

Their products are free from chemical additives. All flavors and colors added to hollyweedcbd.com’s gummies come from fruits and vegetables.

In addition, experts at hollyweedcbd.com are furry-friendly. This is why all CBD gummies they sell are for the vegan market. In short, natural relief from pains and aches has never tasted better.

Another range of hollyweedcbd.com products is the Delta-8 gummy. They are a fun way to experience the effects of Delta-8 THC. These gummies contain the exact amount of Delta-8 you need to get a relieving experience from aches and pains.

Highlights

Here’s why hollyweedcbd.com’s CBD gummies are the talk of the market.

Fun and Creative Gummy Shape: CBD gummies come in different shapes and sizes. Some look like little bears, fruit, or worms. While others, like the hollyweed CBD gummies, are shaped like simple cubes. This shape allows you to pack as many as you want into a portable container. You can go everywhere with a fun pack of healthy CBD gummies if you wish.

Membership Subscription: Members of the hollyweed CBD community get to enjoy a 25% discount on purchases. Also, members are the first to experience new CBD products released by the company.

You can join the growing community by clicking on the subscription option on the checkout page.

Delta-8 Dosage Recommendations: Many CBD companies sell Delta-8 products without a detailed description of how to use them. Fortunately, this is not the case with hollyweed. On the Delta-8 gummies webpage, you’ll find dosage recommendations for different CBD users.

This dosage recommendation will guide you to take the right amount of Delta-8 CBD gummies. This way, you can reap the maximum health benefits of CBD gummies without worrying about overdose.

Finally, the website lists a couple of side effects associated with using Delta-8 gummies. But they are nothing compared to the side effects of using THC.

Excellent Refund Policy: As their customer, you are protected by a standard refund policy. You rest assured that hollyweedcbd.com will either replace the product or offer you a refund if you are not satisfied with your purchase. You can reach out to them via their website’s “contact us” page.

We confirmed that they back all products on the website with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This allowance gives you a chance to try the products risk-free for 30 days.

Pros

Vegan flavored CBD gummies

No chemical additives or artificial coloring

30 days money-back guarantee

Membership and subscription services

Full-spectrum Cannabidiol

Highly potent

Cons

No free shipping

Only available online

#5. Fabcbd– Best Edible For Lasting Pain Relief

Fab CBD was formed in 2017 to help everyday people become comfortable using hemp supplements. The company wants to lead a generation of people living a wellness lifestyle.

One way they have sought to achieve their mission is by creating effective products like premium CBD gummies. Their CBD candies are available in “Nighttime” and “Anytime” options. Nighttime CBD gummies from Fab CBD combine CBD with L-Theanine, Melatonin, Ashwagandha, GABA, and 5-HTP. They’re the ultimate combination for pain relief and sleep support. Also, their product packages provide 60 servings.

On the other hand, “Anytime” gummies, which come in 30 servings packages, are suitable for different occasions. Also, you get 25mg with the ‘Anytime’ package. These products offer full CBD health benefits.

Highlights

Below are key features of Fab CBD gummies:

Proper Servings: All Fab CBD’s gummies come in their appropriate servings. This allows you to take just the right amount of CBD. It is a magical blend of the right ingredients that gives you comfort and relief both day and night.

Laboratory Testing: Proverde conducts tests on all FAB CBD products. They test the gummies, in particular, for traces of different contents, including pesticide, cannabinoid, elements, and microbiological contaminants. These tests give a clear idea about what’s contained in every gummy that you chew. You can find the laboratory certificates on the official website.

Free Shipping Within the US: Fab CBD offers free shipping for orders of $99 or more within the United States. This helps you save more money with every gummy you buy.

Refunds: You can return your order and get a full refund. However, your order must come in within 30 days of purchase. Also, shipping costs on orders less than $99 are non-refundable. But Fab CBD will pay the return shipping cost if they find out their team caused the problem.

Pros

Non-GMO and organically grown

Proper servings

Farmed in Colorado

30 days money-back guarantee

Free shipping for orders < $99

Return policy

Cons

How we came up with our list

Before we wrote this guide, first, we put together a list of popular CBD gummies brands available on the internet. Our extensive research focused on each brand and its standards. This approach helped us to reduce the list. Next, we drafted guidelines to separate the good brands from the bad.

Furthermore, we looked at expert and genuine customer reviews and publications from CBD journalists.

Lastly, we used a stricter assessment to reduce the list further. We checked for brand ratings, hemp sources, third-party lab results, laboratory facility, and customer service. Finally, we concluded that five CBD gummies brands stood out from the rest. These companies sell CBD gummies for pain with ingredients that aids ache relief. We are confident you will use these brand’s products satisfactorily.

What we looked for

To cut down our list, we examined each brand based on the following criteria:

Third-party Testing: The best CBD gummies brands conduct laboratory testing on all products. They go further by allowing external experts to run tests on their products. These tests confirm the content of CBD gummies. Also, the process highlights brands with transparent production methods. So we removed brands without third-party testing reports from our list.

Hemp Sources: Though CBD gummies are sweet edibles, they contain hemp. Quality hemp increases the ability of gummies to provide natural pain relief. Therefore, we stuck with brands that get hemp from quality sources only.

Customer Service: Brands with excellent customer service provide after-sales support. This feature is essential when you need to report concerns about a product. We want to ensure that you enjoy value for your money. So, we only selected brands with exceptional customer service.

Shopping Experience: Brands with a user-friendly website tend to provide a great shopping experience. We checked brands to confirm it is easy to buy products from their website. Also, we looked at refund policies and money-back guarantees. In the end, we selected brands that provided the best shopping experience for customers.

Factors to Consider When Buying CBD Gummies for Pain

CBD Content In the Product

It is best to check the nutritional value of every item you ingest, whether it’s your favorite CBD gummy, medication, or food.When it comes to CBD gummies, be on the lookout for CBD (cannabidiol) content. CBD is the compound responsible for relieving aches and pains in your body. Also, CBD, according to research, can help treat anxiety and sleep disorders.

How much CBD does each gummy contain? What’s the total CBD content of each bottle? Answers to these questions will help you keep track of the quantity of CBD you consume daily.

Brand Reputation

Since there are several CBD products on the market, choose carefully. You must buy CBD gummies only from reputable companies. Avoid companies you know little or nothing about.

Stick with familiar brands that people know and trust. There’s a good chance that these brands became famous by providing quality products and services. That doesn’t mean all new brands are unreliable. It is safer to stick with brands that have built a reputation for themselves.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Content

It is tough to remove all traces of THC from cannabis. Even with the most rigorous process, some traces remain. Fortunately, you cannot get high from ingesting trace amounts of THC.

Always buy CBD gummies with less than 0.3% THC content. Any concentration above this will get you into trouble with the feds. In addition, you are likely to get really stoned.

It’s hard to find CBD gummies with illegal THC content nowadays. But try to check the nutritional breakdown of every gummy you ingest.

Laboratory Test Records

CBD gummies are still a form of medication. Therefore they should undergo rigorous testing. However, it would help if you didn’t rely on this evidence. When shopping for CBD gummies online, check for laboratory certificates.

However, how can you prove they have not published biased results? There’s a chance they may not have presented actual facts about their products. Therefore, we suggest that you buy CBD gummies that have undergone third-party testing. This test confirms transparency in the production process.

FAQs

What are CBD gummies?

CBD gummies are just like your favorite childhood gummy bear candies. But this time, it is infused with CBD and other natural additives.

They are available in fun colors and coated with natural sweeteners with no side effects.

Can CBD gummies alleviate chronic pain?

Currently, there is no FDA approval for CBD products to be sold as a potential cure for conditions like pain. However, studies have connected CBD to pain management.

Cannabidiol was also seen as a remedy for chronic pain and multiple sclerosis-related spasticities.

You can take CBD gummies alongside pain medications. But make sure you consult your physician before using it. Harmful side effects could occur if CBD reacts with the chemical contents of your medicine.

Please avoid using CBD if you are pregnant or lactating.

How do you take CBD gummies for pain relief?

Reputable brands provide the nutritional breakdown of their products. However, you can safely take a few milligrams of CBD twice a day. If you require more gummies for relief after one week, increase the dose by the same quantity. You can add small increments over the following weeks. However, stick to the dosage that works for you to maintain the CBD level in your blood.

Will CBD gummies make me high?

CBD gummies for pain will not make you high, but they could make you feel slightly drowsy. CBD is not as psychoactive as THC. But it is designed to help you relax and sleep better. CBD gummies for pain work better when combined with healthy ingredients like chamomile, melatonin, L-theanine, and passionflower. But expect to feel a bit drowsy, not high.

Can I fail a drug test after consuming CBD gummies?

Drug tests aim to detect THC. But if you use only CBD isolate gummies, you have nothing to worry about.

However, if you ingest only full-spectrum gummies, there is a chance that you may fail a drug test. This failure will be due to the accumulation of THC metabolites revealed during your drug test.

Is there an age limit for using CBD gummies?

Many companies that sell CBD gummies for pain will ask you to verify your age. When you are about to enter the site or check out, you may need to prove that you are 18 years or older. These are precautions aimed at protecting the public. However, regardless of your age, please seek advice before using CBD if you are on other medication.

Conclusion

There is currently no FDA approval for the use of CBD for medicinal purposes. However, trials conducted on animals (and a few humans) have indicated that CBD has analgesic properties. Also, some studies show that the combination of CBD and particular natural ingredients can give better results.

With that said, please do not expect magical relief from chronic pain after using it. CBD gummies have helped to relieve pain in many cases, and they may work for you too. So there’s no problem trying it. Consult your doctor if you intend to use CBD gummies alongside pain medications.

Next time you shop for CBD edibles for pain online, you can choose one of the companies we reviewed above. Our best recommendations are ExhaleWell and BudPop. However, stick with the brand you are most comfortable with.

Finally, use our buying guide if you ever get confused while making a choice.

