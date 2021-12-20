News
Div. 1-2 boys basketball preview, players to watch
Andover coach Dave Fazio has been around long enough to know when a good winter is ahead for his program. He has never been more optimistic than he is heading into this season.
Led by a standout frontcourt featuring 6-9 Aidan Cammann and 6-7 Logan Satlow, the Golden Warriors are a team to beat in Div. 1. There are plenty of high profile pieces around Cammann and Satlow. All-Conference Ryan Maclellan is back to run the offense while Richie Shantanian is a consistent threat from beyond the arc.
“In the 33 years I have been here we have never had this size,” Fazio said. “Between Aidan and Logan, plus Ryan and Richie, we also have Lincoln Beal, the running back from the football team, so we have all the pieces. Now it’s just about it all coming together.”
Cammann was a Boston Herald Dream Teamer as a junior, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocks a night. Satlow committed to Franklin & Marshall in September.
Elsewhere in the MVC, Central Catholic is poised for a strong season behind All-Scholastic senior point guard Xavier McKenzie. Methuen and Lawrence are contenders.
Beverly made the Div. 2 state semifinals in 2020 and now are hoping to contend in Div. 1. Gabe Copeland is a three-year varsity player and was a Boston Herald All-Scholastic last year averaging almost 18 points per game. Taunton will be a force in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex.
Bill Loughnane has four state championships on his resume; one look at his BC High team shows a fifth could be in the near future. Senior Mike Loughnane is one of the top do-it-all playmakers in the region while Mahari Guerrier, Greg Cooper, and Will Doyle highlight an athletic starting group.
Newton North has a long history of being a factor statewide and this year should be no different. The Tigers have three returning starters with Holland Hargens, Jose Padilla, and Florian Kuechan leading the veteran group. Also in the Bay State Conference, Natick returns small forward Ryan Mela (21 points, 10 rebounds a game last year), while Brookline and Braintree will be in the mix.
For a decade Mansfield has been towards the top of Div. 1, but with the new alignments the Hornets will now take a crack at being towards the top of Div. 2. Chris Hill can play inside and out while point guard Matt Hyland kickstarts the Hornets’ always formidable offense. One year after winning its first Catholic Conference in nearly 25 years, Malden Catholic will be one of the premier teams around. The Lancers’ offense runs through four-year starter Tony Felder with Nick Martinez, Jahmari Hamilton Brown, and K.C. Ugwuakazi creating a potent overall lineup.
Elsewhere in Div. 2, Whitman-Hanson features senior guards Amari Jamison and Ryan Vallacourt along with forward Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder. Scituate seems poised for a strong rebound this winter highlighted by star senior point guard Keegan Sullivan and forward Sam Benning.
Charlestown looks to be a threat to contend courtesy of Joshua Dejesus, Victor Soto, and Ricky Cabral. Dracut made the bump up to Division 2 under the new alignments and believes it has the chops to compete with the best with senior guard Adrian Torres back.
North Quincy is a team to watch with sophomore star Daithi Quinn while Pembroke could be a sleeper in Matt Vincenzi’s first year at the helm. Tri-Valley League competitors Norwood and Westwood should be towards the top of their division throughout the season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH IN DIV. 1
C: Aidan Cammann (Andover), Pat Doyle (Weymouth), Nick Johannes (Hingham), Isaiah Ogunbare (Lawrence), Connor Walden (Marshfield)
F: Ital Alinksy (Newton South), Nick Braganca (Beverly), Danny Clancy (King Philip), Gabe Copeland (Beverly), Will Doyle (Catholic Memorial), Jordan Gorham (Braintree), Holland Hargens (Newton North), Florian Kuechen (Newton North), Shea Lynch (Peabody), John McClaren (Bridgewater-Raynham), Ryan Mela (Natick), Eoin Morrissey (Catholic Memorial), Quinten Pienaar (Winchester), Rob Pombriant (Bishop Feehan), Logan Satlow (Andover), Zach Solem (Brookline), Kyle Webster (St. John’s Prep), Jeffrey White (Cambridge), Trevor White (Attleboro), Tyler Wilson (Lynn English)
G: Danny Barrett (Peabody), Braylin Castillo (Lawrence), C.J. Cox (Lexington), Henry DiGregorio (Franklin), Jesse Doherty (Reading), Joe Gattuso (Woburn), Mahari Guerrier (BC High), Liam Harrington (Concord-Carlisle), Tristan Henry (Taunton), Evan Houle (Attleboro), Nate Kasper (Hopkinton), Florian Kuechen (Newton North), Rock Landman (Beverly), Will LaPlante (King Philip), Jake Lemelan (Newton South), Mike Loughnane (BC High), Aidan Olivier Louis (Cambridge), Peter Loutzenheiser (Cambridge), Ryan MacLellan (Andover), Jesse Maggs (Lynn English), Xavier McKenzie (Central Catholic), Tyrese Melo-Garcia (Lynn English), Evan Millerica (Marshfield), Cameron Monteiro (Brockton), John Monexant (Everett), Curtis Murphy (Hingham), Jack O’Connell (North Andover), Jose Padilla (Newton North), Josh Poretto (Acton-Boxboro), Marcus Rivera (Central Catholic), Jeter Santiago (Lowell), Trent Santos (Taunton), Philip Sughrue (Winchester), Devani Perez Valentin (Brookline), Davio Visochi (Waltham)
PLAYERS TO WATCH IN DIV. 2
C/F: Treston Abreu (Salem), Max Alper (Bedford), Matt Baur (Sharon), Sam Benning (Scituate), Tyrone Cunningham (Marblehead), Ethan Dias (Somerset Berkley), Matt Forman (Bedford), Colm Geary (Malden Catholic), Dylan Gordon (Foxboro), Jahmari Hamilton-Brown (Malden Catholic), Chris Hill (Mansfield), Ryan Ouellette (Dighton-Rehoboth), Alex Penders (Foxboro), Daithi Quinn (North Quincy), K.C. Ugwuakazi (Malden Catholic)
G: Connor Andrews (Stoughton), Bryuan Aweb-Kisob (Bedford), Drew Baxter (Oliver Ames), Noah Beaudet (Norwood), Jacob Briggs (Middleboro), Ronan Brown (Newburyport), Sam Cohen (Sharon), Ben Dillon (Masconomet), Russell Dolabany (Westwood), Tony Felder (Malden Catholic), Matt Hyland (Mansfield), Jack Fehlner (Newburyport), Amari Jamison (Whitman-Hanson), Shane Mahoney (Burlington), Tommy Malinson (Wilmington), Noah Mann (Marblehead), Brady Martin (Billerica), Nick Martinez (Malden Catholic), Kyle Murray (Westwood), Gianna Perea (Middleboro), Adam Quinn (Wakefield), Brady Rosenberg (North Attleboro), Jake Rymsza (Ashland), Alex Sainlaire (Billerica), Joey Steeves (Norwood), Keegan Sullivan (Scituate), Adrian Torres (Dracut), Ryan Vaillancourt (Whitman-Hanson)
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers
The Ravens lost their third straight game Sunday, and each has come down to the wire and a crucial 2-point conversion attempt. But during a 31-30 loss to the Packers that put the Ravens (8-6) in the middle of a playoff battle in the AFC, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Here are five things we learned from the loss in Baltimore.
This was a day to appreciate what the Ravens are instead of obsessing over what they are not.
Is it possible to be proud of a loss in a zero-sum league such as the NFL?
Again, the postgame debate will center on John Harbaugh’s decision to go for two points when Justin Tucker could have kicked a game-tying extra point with 42 seconds left. We’ll get to that. But is it the most important point after the Ravens again came within a breath of beating a favored opponent, coming off a week in which they were hammered by COVID-19 on top of an injury to their most essential player, Lamar Jackson?
Or is this the time to admire what they are instead of obsessing over what they are not?
After three straight losses and weekly dips in their chances to make the playoffs, the Ravens have reached their fill of gritty, doomed performances. But it’s difficult to look at them any other way given an injury toll that now includes Jackson and a spate of COVID-19 positives that carved their roster even closer to the bone.
There are so many ways to sum up the hollowed-out state of this team, which held the AFC’s No. 1 seed just three weeks ago.
Every player on the Ravens’ Sunday list of inactives — Jackson, defensive end Calais Campbell, right tackle Patrick Mekari, left guard Ben Powers and fullback Patrick Ricard — was a starter. Not one player in the offensive or defensive backfields was a projected starter when the team showed up for training camp. As if their outlook was not bleak enough, the Ravens lost another cornerback, Tavon Young, to a concussion in the second quarter.
Aaron Rodgers, an inner-circle Hall of Fame quarterback, played about as efficiently as you might expect against this collection of misfit toys. At age 38, Rodgers still spins throws that make you shake your head, exploiting the slightest creases in coverage with his touch and velocity. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers — ordinary by his standards, extraordinary by those of most quarterbacks.
The Ravens, however, did not roll over quietly in the face of these daunting odds. They moved the ball efficiently with Tyler Huntley at quarterback and went to halftime tied with the NFC’s best. They kept coming, cobbling together an 11-play touchdown drive after Rodgers had built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. The Ravens finally managed a defensive stand, punctuated by a stuff and a sack from second-year tackle Justin Madubuike. Huntley drove them 49 yards for another touchdown, setting up that tantalizing 2-point attempt.
What more could we really ask from a team that would have been picked to finish in the dregs of the AFC if it had begun the season with this collection of starters?
Our judgments of the Ravens’ season, whenever it ends, will involve more complex calculations. But on this day, given the opponent and the unrelenting personnel blows, they answered with quite an effort.
Here we are again with the 2-point debate in which John Harbaugh made the right call with the wrong result.
Harbaugh gave no quarter after the game in explaining his decision to go for two. He felt the Ravens had a better chance to win by taking the lead at that moment than by trading possessions with Rodgers in overtime. With 42 seconds left on the clock, they might not have gotten to overtime anyway, but that’s a different discussion.
Harbaugh is an aggressive coach by nature, and though he will not say so publicly, he understands his team is operating at a talent deficit right now. If he sees a chance to cut a corner for a win that would give the Ravens’ playoff chances a significant boost, he’s going to take it.
“To me, in both of those cases, that gave us the best chance to win,” he said of his pair of 2-point calls from the past three games. “Because we didn’t win doesn’t make it not true.”
There’s no sense asking your coach to become a different person. The Ravens stay in these games in part because they are animated by Harbaugh’s unrelenting drive to squeeze the most out of each moment. This might sound like hokum, but look at his results over the years. He has rarely lost his grip on a season.
His decision to go for two made sense, in context. But the play the Ravens called did not work and did not come as close as the one offensive coordinator Greg Roman dialed up two weeks earlier in Pittsburgh. Huntley rolled to his right, with his target, Andrews, setting up against cornerback Eric Stokes just inside the near pylon. Huntley saw his tight end open for an instant, but his motion drew safety Darnell Savage toward Andrews, and Savage deflected the pass. Marquise Brown appeared open in the back of the end zone, but Harbaugh and Huntley indicated that Andrews was always the target.
“He made a good decision,” Harbaugh said. “He had a chance to get Mark, and I think that safety got out there and got a fingertip on it.”
Perhaps this was too obvious a play for the situation, robbing Huntley of the ability to seek another target or run it in himself. Even if he had spotted Brown, he would have needed to throw against his body to reach him. The Ravens have converted two 2-point conversions in eight tries this season, one of the worst rates in the league.
Regardless, players seemed in no mood to reexamine the decision afterward. “I told coach that I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Andrews said. “I think people that second-guess that are wrong.”
Tyler Huntley got the Ravens moving again with quick-read efficiency.
The Ravens drove 75 yards on 14 plays to start the game and stood on the cusp of scoring a first-quarter touchdown for the first time since Week 6. Three consecutive times, Huntley dropped back and probed for an open receiver in the end zone. Three consecutive times, he could not find the right connection.
It was the kind of disappointing sequence that might have rattled a quarterback making his second NFL start against the best team in the NFC. But the man known as “Snoop” does not crumble easily. He did not as a high school star, trading touchdowns with Jackson on the fields of South Florida. He did not as he tugged the Ravens backup job away from Trace McSorley, practice rep by practice rep.
The next time he got the ball, he completed four straight passes, the last of those to a diving Andrews in the end zone. He was even better the drive after that, leading the Ravens 73 yards on 11 plays and finding Andrews in traffic for a 9-yard touchdown. The offense looked the best it had in six weeks.
Huntley does not have Jackson’s bewitching talent as a scrambler, but he brought a pleasing simplicity to the operation, making swift reads and throwing accurately. Though he attempted just two passes beyond 20 yards in the game, the Ravens converted seven of 13 third downs and scored on five of eight possessions. Huntley’s refusal to despair when the Ravens fell behind by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter was particularly noteworthy.
He did not seem to consider that the Ravens might be cooked. Instead, he went right back to nicking the Green Bay defense 3, 5 and 6 yards at a time, galloping into free ground (73 yards on 13 carries) when he could not locate a receiver. The Packers never did figure out the former undrafted free agent.
“I thought today, he took another step forward, just in terms of handling himself, operating on time in rhythm, taking off and running at the right time, accurate throws, all of those things,” Harbaugh said. “He took a big step.”
This is not an argument to start Huntley over Jackson if Jackson is ready to go in Cincinnati the day after Christmas. That would be a foundation-shaking decision involving the most important Raven since Ray Lewis. But we came into this season assuming the Ravens needed to be all Lamar, all the time to have a chance. Huntley has put the lie to that notion over the last month. The greater football world has learned what the Ravens did in training camp: this guy can play.
Not since John Mackey has Baltimore witnessed an all-around tight end the quality of Mark Andrews.
Mackey was the prototype in his era, demonstrating the awesome catch-and-run potential of a receiver built like a linebacker. He gave the 1960s Colts an element no one could counter.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Andrews will have to stack multiple Pro Bowl seasons before we speak of him in the same breath, but he’s closing his fourth season in bravura fashion. A week after he caught 11 passes on 11 targets in Cleveland, Andrews leapt, dashed and rumbled to 10 catches on 13 targets for 136 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. One scoring grab came on a headlong dive, the other after a fight in traffic. Andrews was the dominant pass-catcher on the field in a game that featured Davante Adams.
Shannon Sharpe and Todd Heap made Pro Bowls playing tight end for the Ravens, but Andrews, through 14 games, already has more receptions, yards and touchdowns than either of them accumulated in a single season in Baltimore. And lest we forget, he’s no longer the finesse player he was projected to be coming out of Oklahoma. He carries the fourth best run-blocking grade among all tight ends, according to Pro Football Focus.
It’s one of the true delights in sports to watch a great player come into his own. This is that time for Andrews.
A win over the Packers would have been a huge boost, but the life-or-death games still lie ahead.
The Ravens could have raised their playoff odds considerably with an upset of the Packers, but this was still not a must for them. Going into the weekend, Pro Football Focus said they would have an 86% chance to get in with a win and a 55% chance with a loss.
Once it became clear they probably would not have Jackson at quarterback and that COVID-19 would leave them with a last-game-of-the-preseason secondary, it had to occur to them that the Packers game was no stage for a life-or-death stand.
They fought to the end. They usually do. But they knew on some level that their fate would be decided not by the Packers but by two remaining divisional games — Sunday at Cincinnati and Jan. 9 at home against the Steelers. The Ravens won’t be favored against the Bengals, who hammered them in Baltimore. And the Week 18 finale, likely Ben Roethlisberger’s final regular-season game, could feature volatile emotions.
But the Ravens will at least hope to field a healthier team and take their chances against an AFC North that has turned out to be more mediocre than any of us predicted in September.
After the game, Andrews said his mind was already on the Bengals, who beat the Denver Broncos to join the Ravens at 8-6.
“There’s a sense of urgency,” he said. “This is a big game, a divisional game. We’re tied. So, if we can win this one, it’s going to look good.”
Week 16
RAVENS@BENGALS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bengals by 2 ½
News
Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return this week from a right ankle injury, but left open the possibility that Tyler Huntley could start again in a crucial AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Asked after a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers whether Jackson was close to playing Sunday, Harbaugh said: “I don’t have that measurement stick. So you’d have to talk to the trainer because I don’t really ask that question. It’s just whether he’s ready or not. That’s the question I ask.”
He added: “We’ll anticipate him being back next week, but if he’s not able to be fully ready, then we’ll go with Tyler. So we’ll be ready to go either way.”
Jackson, who was carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, did not practice last week and was inactive Sunday, the first time in his NFL career he’s missed a game because of injury. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player wore a headset and a walking boot on the sideline, and Huntley said they reviewed certain plays together.
In his second career start, Huntley finished 28-for-40 for 215 yards and two touchdowns, along with 13 carries for a game-high 73 yards. A week after posting a 99.7 passer rating in Cleveland, he finished with a 99.5 rating against Green Bay, two of the Ravens’ three highest marks this season.
“I just can feel the guys around me feeling more confident in me,” Huntley said. “I think they’ve got a lot more confidence in me than I’ve got in myself, but I feel it’s a good thing, though.”
If Jackson can play Sunday in Cincinnati (8-6) but is still somewhat limited, the Ravens could face a crucial decision at quarterback. With a win, the Ravens would reassert themselves as the leaders in the AFC North and boost their playoff odds. A loss could leave them in dire straights heading into the final two weeks of the season.
News
OBF: COVID the Grinch trying to steal sports
The Grinch is back.
Just in time as we approach Year Three of “15 Days To Slow The Spread.”
COVID-19 has returned for the holidays, forcing postponements and sidelining players across the NFL, NBA and NHL.
In a word: “Stink. Stank. Stunk.”
(No, that’s not the 2022 Red Sox bullpen.)
The Celtics are home alone this week, with games against Philly and Cleveland. COVID-permitting. The Bruins are taking a Christmas vacation, with games put on pause until Dec. 27, when Pittsburgh visits Boston.
“And on the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, A 3-0 Win Over John Henry’s Penguins.”
They may need to swaddle the Black and Gold faithful next Monday night. Or lull them into acquiescence with leftover Christmas cookies. The tapestry of profanity spewed if/when Henry and Company show up to watch their latest acquisition from the Boston fans will put Ralphie’s dad to shame. It, too, remains the true medium of Boston fans across the generations.
This past week, the NFL and NHL were decimated with positive COVID tests, despite 99.5% of NHL players and 96.4% of NFL players being vaccinated. More than 10% of the NHL players were in COVID protocols as of Saturday. The NFL had upwards of 150 players land on its reserve/COVID-19 list. The rosters of the Browns, Rams and Washington Football Team were particularly annihilated. Both the Browns and Rams saw half their starters test positive. There was barely a can of Woo Hash left in Cleveland. The Browns were down to Kyle Lauletta, Bernie Kosar and the Ghost of Christmas Past at quarterback.
We’re still trying to figure out what happened to the Patriots’ Saturday night. That list of excuses is much longer than Mariah Carey’s.
How these two leagues are choosing to deal with the omicron/delta variants is a perfect holiday tale into what greater society should and should not do.
Eventually, we are going to exhaust all 24 letters in the Greek Alphabet when it comes to naming variants of this insidious virus. Of course, the letter “Xi” is off limits, because the World Health Organization doesn’t want to upset its boss. After all, Communist China “discovered” COVID-19 and introduced it to the world. It’s only fair that the CCP should retain naming rights.
The NHL has opted for “Pottersville,” minus the dance halls and raucous bars. Spinster Mary Hatch is still at the library. She’s surrounded by the latest New York Times best-sellers, which include at the moment both “An All-American Christmas” and “The 1619 Project.”
The league is in “triage mode” and has opted to use the same tactics with COVID this season that it did last season. The league is implementing daily testing for all players and coaches, as well as pre-game testing for teams with larger outbreaks.
Seek and ye shall find COVID. Even if those being tested are otherwise healthy, young, athletic and asymptomatic.
The NFL, on the other hand, has opted not to shoot its eye out. The league is both too big and too smart to fail.
The league changed its protocols, using common sense, science and data.
A miracle indeed.
The NFL has stopped mandatory weekly testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players. The new protocols are part of a more “targeted testing plan.” The NFL won’t be looking for positive COVID results unless there’s a reason.
The great circular question of the pandemic has been: “If you are vaccinated and not sick, and vaccines prevent the spread of the infection, why do you need to get tested?”
The NFL answered it with two words: “You don’t.”
Scrooge saves Christmas one more time. That would be Ebenezer Goodell, who said in a memo Saturday that “roughly two-thirds” of cases among NFL players and staff this week have been asymptomatic, while “most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms.”
Restrictions and testing regimens for unvaccinated players in the NFL have not changed. Aaron Rodgers gets the last laugh in that since he has already tested positive and is not vaccinated, he cannot be tested again until after the NFC Championship Game. (If he’s still playing.) And for the record, Rodgers never “lied” about anything. He chose his words carefully and a lax and lazy group of “reporters” failed to ask a simple and direct follow-up.
The NFL nearly canceled the three games that were instead postponed in Week 15. Cancellations mean players don’t get paid. That line turned out to be a minefield neither side dared cross. The NFL and its players blinked in the face of reality. Unlike your annoying relatives, this virus is not going away after next week. While we mourn each death featuring COVID-19, including the 400,000+ since Joe Biden took office, we can no longer afford to stop living in its presence.
The NFL and NHL have offered irrefutable proof in a neat little microcosm that super-healthy vaccinated people can indeed test positive. Both Czarina Wollensky and Commissar Fauci have admitted vaccines cannot prevent all infectious spread. Those who criticize the NFL’s action must realize in doing so, they are “ignoring the science.”
Fines and imprisonment await.
A move to Florida could be next.
Other restrictions remain in place in both the NFL and NHL, including mandatory masking onsite, remote meetings, limited contact indoors, the end of team dining, and the like. Players have to be responsible, imagine that, when they’re off team lands to be careful when mingling with others. They are adults. Some are more adult than others. In the end, individual responsibility and decision-making will be the difference for us all. Just the way Hamilton & Friends wanted.
While much of the nation and world return to the old COVID playbook — meaning the one from 2020 — the NFL has offered a new way forward in a new reality.
A beaming red nose amid a blizzard of discord and confusion.
And an unexpected gift under the tree.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.
Div. 1-2 boys basketball preview, players to watch
Whale Alert-15,000,000 XRP Transferred from an Unknown Wallet
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers
Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals
OBF: COVID the Grinch trying to steal sports
The Blockchain that Brings Privacy to the Masses
3 Best Ethereum Killers to Consider by Investors in December 2021
Clout.Art Restores Artist’s Stolen Instagram Handle @metaverse Using a Special NFT
Firework shows spark multiple spot fires in Douglas County
McCaughey: Workers, retirees taking hardest beating from inflation
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!