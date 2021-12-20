Celebrities
Drew Barrymore Tries To Get Cardi B To Go Vegan But ‘WAP’ Rapper ‘Loves Meat So Much’
The ’50 First Dates’ star admitted to being a huge fan of the rapper’s and offered to send her her favorite meat substitute.
Cutting out meat can be one of the hardest transitions to being a vegetarian or vegan, but Drew Barrymore, 46, thinks she has the solution for Cardi B, 29. The “Up” rapper had tweeted about a desire to go vegan, and Drew, who considers herself a flexitarian (or someone who is mostly vegetarian, but occasionally eats meat or fish), was very excited to offer her help in whatever way she can.
YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU. pic.twitter.com/M4OOJSQYW4
— Drew Barrymore (@DrewBarrymore) December 17, 2021
Cardi had tweeted about wanting to go vegan on December 12, and Drew responded with her video five days later with “THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS.” Drew spoke excitedly about Quorn, a company that makes vegan and vegetarian meat substitutes. “I was actually a vegetarian until I was 26, and now I’m a flexitarian. I eat predominantly vegetarian, but I have been looking for substitutes my whole life, and my recommendation to you is the Quorn company,” Drew said in the video.
The actress offered to send Cardi a care-package, before mentioning again that she’s a super-fan. “I would be honored to send you a bunch, because I think it’s going to blow your mind. By the way, I love your messaging. I love all of us trying to figure out how to figure this out,” she said. “By the way, if I didn’t say it, because I know I did, but I’m going to say it one last time: I’m one of your biggest fans.”
Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ….naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore 😱I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially red meat.I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor!! https://t.co/KfkmHmKlwp
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 18, 2021
The admiration definitely seemed mutual, as Cardi responded to the video. “Imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore,” she wrote in a tweet, as she added some of her recent struggles, both with meat and giving up certain foods. “I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially [sic] red meat.I want to start something healthier an [sic] yet tasty cause I love flavor!”
Cardi isn’t the first celebrity that Drew has raved over on social media. The Never Been Kissed star commented on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Instagram post about climate change in July, with a flirty (and environmentally conscious) pickup line. “You should be the hot one, and not our planet,” she wrote on his Instagram post. “Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth.”
‘RHOC’ Dr. Jen Armstrong Sued Over Non-Invasive Procedure
It looks like there’s more legal trouble brewing in The O.C. and this time it’s not between RHOC’s The Dubrows vs. Nicole James involved in the drama.
The Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer, Dr. Jen Armstrong has been sued for medical malpractice after a woman has come forward claiming a cosmetic procedure left her with a “disfigured face” resulting from a “botched job.”
According to lawsuit and court documents obtained by The Sun, a woman named Judy Hecht says she went to Jen’s medical practice in October 2019 to receive a non-invasive procedure meant to tighten and firm the skin around the face and reduce wrinkles.
A few days after the procedure, Judy needed to revisit Dr. Jen for a follow-up appointment that included another $2.500 in corrective injections to the cheek and eye area.
Here’s where things get dicey. According to court documents, the “need to administer new or additional fillers was not known” to Judy. She says she actually “expected” Dr. Jen to have informed her if such “things” (side effects, etc.) were to happen.
The lawsuit continues on alleging that the need for a follow-up procedure was because Dr. Jen was “negligent” and inserted the fillers in “the wrong location.”
“This round of fillers were placed too high in the area where [Judy’s] skin curved around her eyes and in addition [Dr. Jen] used a different filler rather than what was originally used.” Per court papers. The fillers “caused lumps on or around [Judy’s] facial area.”
Judy alleged that she revisited Dr. Jen numerous times at her Advanced Skincare practice but was met with worse and worse results after each subsequent visit. She says she was told by Dr. Jen that she was experiencing “normal side effects that would go away with time and further treatment.”
Eventually, Judy claims she was left with a “permanently looking disfigured face.”
The court docs claim that “As a result of the foregoing, [Judy] was rendered injured and disfigured, suffered multiple injuries, pain and mental anguish, was compelled to seek medical care, incurred expenses, and was permanently injured and disabled.”
After suffering more mishaps and side effects Judy sent an e-mail to Dr. Jen’s office demanding $15,000 in refunds for all the follow-up procedures.
She heard nothing back from Advanced Skincare, claiming she “never received anything.”
So, what does the good doctor have to say? Apparently, nothing yet. So far, Dr. Jen has kept mum on the still ongoing case declining to comment on any of the allegations.
Dr. Jen just joined the RHOC cast this year as a full-time housewife. The Real Housewife of Orange County’s new season is currently airing Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
RIP: Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid of UTFO Dead at 55
The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of hip-hop legend Kangol Kid who passed away at a hospital in Manhasset, New York on Saturday. He was 55.
Brooklyn-born Kangol, real name Shaun Fequiere, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in February after experiencing abdominal discomfort and bloody stools.
His son T.Shaun Fequiere announced Kangol’s death on Instagram on Saturday:
Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Kangol helped raise awareness for cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation.
He lost a family member to cancer and his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer and leukemia.
Kangol Kid (right) is an original member of the iconic hip-hop, break dancing group UTFO (UnTouchable Force Organization), best-known for their ’80s hit singles “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”
Kangol Kid, known for rocking the once popular Kangol headwear, is pictured with rap legend Lolita Shanté Gooden, aka Roxanne Shanté, whose hit recording “Roxanne’s Revenge” at age 14 sparked dozens of “Roxanne Wars” answer records in NYC back in the ’80s.
UTFO’s “Roxanne, Roxanne” is ranked number 84 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop list.
In an interview with PIX11, Kangol discussed his cancer diagnosis and how the hip-hop community supported him. Rapper/actor LL Cool J visited him in the hospital after Kid underwent colon resection surgery.
A Gofundme page raised over $24,000 in donations for his medical expenses.
Kangol Kid leaves behind his second wife, Tajiry Swindell, their 6-year-old daughter, Amancia, and his three adult sons: T.Shaun, Andre and Giovanni, from a previous marriage.
Larsa Pippen’s Son, Preston, 19, Towers Over Her During Night Out Together – Photos
Larsa Pippen’s 19-year-old son Preston towered over her as the two headed out in West Hollywood together for a fun night out.
Larsa Pippen, 47, and her son, Preston, 19, headed out to Delilah in West Hollywood on Dec. 19 when they rocked head-to-toe matching monochromatic black outfits. We couldn’t help but notice how tall Preston is and he literally towered over his mom. The genes definitely run in the family considering Preston’s dad and Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, is also super tall.
For the occasion, Larsa opted to wear a pair of high-waisted, skintight black leggings with a tight black crop top. On top of her shirt, she wore a cropped bomber jacket with white long sleeves, a fur collar, and stripes on the sides. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe black booties, a black purse, and a high ponytail.
Meanwhile, Preston threw on a pair of baggy black sweatpants with a fitted black hooded Givenchy sweatshirt that had the logo in rainbow on the front paired with gray and white sneakers.
Larsa and Scottie share four kids together – Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13. All four of their kids look just like their parents.
Larsa and Scottie were married for 20 years before the couple officially filed for divorce on Nov. 2, 2018. There was a lot of drama between the couple throughout the years and this wasn’t the first time they decided to split. In fact, they previously filed for divorce back in 2016, before deciding to get back together.
Despite the couple divorcing, they still manage to amicably co-parent their four children, who are all growing up to be adorable and successful kids.
