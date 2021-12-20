Drew Barrymore Tries To Get Cardi B To Go Vegan But ‘WAP’ Rapper ‘Loves Meat So Much’

The ’50 First Dates’ star admitted to being a huge fan of the rapper’s and offered to send her her favorite meat substitute.

Cutting out meat can be one of the hardest transitions to being a vegetarian or vegan, but Drew Barrymore, 46, thinks she has the solution for Cardi B, 29. The “Up” rapper had tweeted about a desire to go vegan, and Drew, who considers herself a flexitarian (or someone who is mostly vegetarian, but occasionally eats meat or fish), was very excited to offer her help in whatever way she can.

YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU. pic.twitter.com/M4OOJSQYW4 — Drew Barrymore (@DrewBarrymore) December 17, 2021

Cardi had tweeted about wanting to go vegan on December 12, and Drew responded with her video five days later with “THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS.” Drew spoke excitedly about Quorn, a company that makes vegan and vegetarian meat substitutes. “I was actually a vegetarian until I was 26, and now I’m a flexitarian. I eat predominantly vegetarian, but I have been looking for substitutes my whole life, and my recommendation to you is the Quorn company,” Drew said in the video.

The actress offered to send Cardi a care-package, before mentioning again that she’s a super-fan. “I would be honored to send you a bunch, because I think it’s going to blow your mind. By the way, I love your messaging. I love all of us trying to figure out how to figure this out,” she said. “By the way, if I didn’t say it, because I know I did, but I’m going to say it one last time: I’m one of your biggest fans.”

Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ….naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore 😱I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially red meat.I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor!! https://t.co/KfkmHmKlwp — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 18, 2021

The admiration definitely seemed mutual, as Cardi responded to the video. “Imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore,” she wrote in a tweet, as she added some of her recent struggles, both with meat and giving up certain foods. “I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially [sic] red meat.I want to start something healthier an [sic] yet tasty cause I love flavor!”

Cardi isn’t the first celebrity that Drew has raved over on social media. The Never Been Kissed star commented on Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Instagram post about climate change in July, with a flirty (and environmentally conscious) pickup line. “You should be the hot one, and not our planet,” she wrote on his Instagram post. “Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth.”