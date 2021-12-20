News
Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes
Minus their starting quarterback and anything resembling an effective passing game, the Broncos’ tailback tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams was just starting to churn out rushing yards early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Cincinnati.
Punch it in for the go-ahead touchdown, close out the Bengals and stay in the AFC wild-card hunt.
But one play ruined everything. The game. The season. Likely the future of coach Vic Fangio.
Playing in relief of Teddy Bridgewater, who was at a local hospital because of a head injury, Drew Lock made the kind of play — and the kind of mistake — that brought back memories of his play last year.
From the Bengals’ 9-yard line, Lock faked a handoff and then kept the football and was stripped by defensive end Khalid Kareem, the deciding play in the Broncos’ 15-10 loss that sent them tumbling to 12th in the conference with three games remaining.
The Bengals (8-6) scored one offensive touchdown and had one play longer than 22 yards, but overtook Baltimore for the AFC North lead because they didn’t make the back-breaking, Broncos-type error.
“We didn’t play well enough — that’s the message,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said.
The message sent by the Broncos (7-7) was clear: They aren’t good enough to break the franchise’s five-year playoff drought. One touchdown and no takeaways in a must-win game? Sub-optimal.
The loss crippled the Broncos’ hopes. Period.
They started Sunday in a demolition derby of 7-6 teams, just on the fringe of the wild-card race. They walked back to the locker room knowing the deck stacked against them is significant. The Broncos need to sweep their division rivals (at the Raiders, at the Chargers and home against Kansas City) and also get teams such as Cleveland, Indianapolis, Buffalo and even the Bengals to fold down the stretch.
One problems: The Broncos have stunk against their division since the start of 2018 (5-10 under Fangio).
“We’re not out (of contention) so we’re going to have another good week of preparation and get ready for the next game,” Fangio said.
Las Vegas’ game Saturday at Cleveland was delayed until Monday because of the Browns’ COVID-19 issues so the Broncos will have the rest advantage when they visit the desert next Sunday.
And they may have a new starting quarterback.
The Broncos’ offensive struggles took an emotional back-seat in the third quarter when Bridgewater slammed the side of his head into the turf after a scramble. A team of trainers and physicians removed the facemask from his helmet, stabilized his neck and spine, fastened him to a back-board, and boarded him on an ambulance.
Fangio said the test results “checked out,” positively but Bridgewater would be hospitalized overnight for observation.
Lock entered for his third relief appearance and it’s always something, right? Week 4 against Baltimore — sacked three times and intercepted once. Week 12 against the Chargers — a careless second-quarter interception. And Sunday against the Bengals — the lost fumble.
Lock’s game started well enough. After Bridgewater was injured, the Broncos moved into Cincinnati territory and Lock capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tim Patrick, his first score since Week 9 at Dallas.
The lead lasted 45 seconds.
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson appeared to bite on quarterback Joe Burrow’s play-action fake and was out of position when receiver Tyler Boyd ran a right-to-left route behind Jackson. Boyd caught Burrow’s pass at the Broncos’ 33 and turned safety Justin Simmons around at the 27 to score untouched.
It was the longest touchdown pass allowed by the Broncos this year.
“Poor execution all-around and when it comes to me, I have to get him down and give my defense another play,” Simmons said.
The Broncos’ offense answered with an efficient drive, including a 24-yard catch by tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, a 13-yard drawn pass interference penalty by receiver Courtland Sutton and a 13-yard run by Gordon to set up first down from the Bengals’ 10.
On second down from the 9, Lock identified a packed tackle box so he opted not to hand off to Williams, who was running right. Kareem shuffled inside a few steps but remained in position when Luck tried to beat him inside. Kareem simply stole the ball from Lock.
Good play by Kareem or bad ball security by Lock?
“Probably both,” Fangio said. “(Lock) decided to keep it and he didn’t get it tucked away and the guy took it away.”
Said Lock: “I should have handed that thing off to Javonte, looking back. But also, if I make the defensive end miss and run that thing into the end zone, who knows what is being said right now.”
Lock knows exactly what would have been said — he had atoned himself for two poor outings this year to keep the Broncos in the playoff hunt, earning him appropriate praise.
Instead, the Broncos had their first red-zone turnover since Week 5 at Pittsburgh.
And the Broncos’ defense couldn’t answer with a takeaway, which was their only blemish besides Boyd’s touchdown.
“The glaring thing for me was no takeaways and the formula for winning is playing complementary football and finding ways to set your offense up on a short field,” Simmons said. “We did a lot of things well, but that’s one we didn’t do well at all.”
The task facing the Broncos, which lost at home this year for the fourth time as the favorite, is to do everything well over the final three games.
“I know the percentages have dropped, maybe even drastically, but by no means does it mean the last three games, we’re saying, ‘Let’s finish out these games and whatever,’” Simmons said. “If other teams lose and we win, we still have a shot.”
Devastating loss
How the AFC playoff picture looks after Sunday’s games:
In if playoffs started today
|Seed, Team
|Record
|Week 15 result
|Week 16
|1. Kansas City
|10-4
|Won at L.A. Chargers
|vs. Pittsburgh
|2. New England
|9-5
|Lost at Indianapolis
|vs. Buffalo
|3. Tennessee
|9-5
|Lost at Pittsburgh
|vs. S. Francisco
|4. Cincinnati
|8-6
|Won at Broncos
|vs. Baltimore
|5. Indianapolis
|8-6
|Won vs. New England
|at Arizona
|6. L.A. Chargers
|8-6
|Lost vs. Kansas City
|at Houston
|7. Buffalo
|8-6
|Won vs. Carolina
|at New England
In contention
|Seed, Team
|Record
|Week 15 result
|Week 16
|8. Baltimore
|8-6
|Lost vs. Green Bay
|at Cincinnati
|9. Cleveland
|7-6
|vs. Las Vegas (Mon.)
|at Green Bay
|10. Pittsburgh
|7-6-1
|Won vs. Tennessee
|at KC
|11. Miami
|7-7
|Won vs. N.Y. Jets
|at New Orleans
|12. Broncos
|7-7
|Lost vs. Cincinnati
|at Las Vegas
|13. Las Vegas
|6-7
|at Cleveland (Mon.)
|vs. Broncos
Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.
In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.
Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”
She didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this past week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.
Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.
In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”
Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains late 2-point decision in loss to Packers: ‘We were just trying to get the win right there’
For the third straight game, a 2-point conversion attempt loomed large for the Ravens. And for the third straight game, it backfired.
With the Ravens trailing the Green Bay Packers 31-30 on Sunday after backup quarterback Tyler Huntley scrambled 8 yards for a touchdown with 42 seconds left, coach John Harbaugh decided to go for the 2-point conversion to take the lead instead of potentially tying the game with an extra point.
Huntley took the shotgun snap and rolled to the right, but his pass to tight end Mark Andrews was broken up, solidifying the Ravens’ third straight loss.
The Ravens’ failed 2-point try brought immediate flashbacks to last week’s 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 20-19 defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.
After the Ravens scored to cut the deficit to 24-15 against the Browns, they elected to go for two instead of kicking the extra point. Harbaugh’s decision became a costly one, as they needed a touchdown and a field goal to take the lead. Despite recovering their first successful onside kick in 20 years, they could not get in position for the potential game-winning field goal.
In the loss to the Steelers, the Ravens scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left to pull within 20-19 and went for two and the win. Lamar Jackson’s pass bounced off Andrews’ hands and fell incomplete.
Even though Harbaugh’s aggressiveness has received its fair share of criticism, he said he doesn’t regret making those calls. ESPN sports analytics writer Seth Walder said ESPN’s win probability model had “a very slight lean toward PAT but can really go either way” against the Packers, but argued that Harbaugh’s decision not to go for two down eight was the bigger mistake.
“We were just trying to get the win right there,” Harbaugh said of Sunday’s decision. “In overtime … I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out. I felt good about it. I thought we had a good play. Again, they made a really good play.”
Two drives before the 2-point conversion attempt, Huntley said Harbaugh told him that they were going for two and the win, as he had good faith in converting.
“I think people that second-guessed that are wrong,” Andrews said. “I think that was the right thing to do. We’re an aggressive team.”
Despite the Ravens’ lack of success in executing 2-point conversions in the past two games, Harbaugh said he won’t let that change his decision-making down the road.
“It’s situation to situation,” he said. “To me, in both of those cases, that gave us the best chance to win. Because we didn’t win doesn’t make it not true. It’s still true now, just as true as it was then. So, it doesn’t always work out.”
Extra points
>> Sunday’s game was a homecoming for Packers safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos. Savage played for the Maryland football team from 2015 to 2018, while Amos played at Calvert Hall, where he was a three-star recruit.
>> With safety Chuck Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 and unable to play, Geno Stone was tasked with calling the defensive signals on the field. Stone, a 2020 seventh-round pick, had never played more than 28% of the defensive snaps entering Sunday.
>> Quarterback Aaron Rodgers tied the Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes. Rodgers’ 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 12:58 remaining in the fourth quarter was the 442nd of his career, tying former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.
>> Sunday was a family reunion for Ravens wide receiver coach Tee Martin, as his son, Amari Rodgers, is a rookie wide receiver for the Packers. Rodgers, a former star at Clemson, was a third-round pick by Green Bay.
