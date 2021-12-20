Connect with us

Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes
Minus their starting quarterback and anything resembling an effective passing game, the Broncos’ tailback tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams was just starting to churn out rushing yards early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Cincinnati.

Punch it in for the go-ahead touchdown, close out the Bengals and stay in the AFC wild-card hunt.

But one play ruined everything. The game. The season. Likely the future of coach Vic Fangio.

Playing in relief of Teddy Bridgewater, who was at a local hospital because of a head injury, Drew Lock made the kind of play — and the kind of mistake — that brought back memories of his play last year.

From the Bengals’ 9-yard line, Lock faked a handoff and then kept the football and was stripped by defensive end Khalid Kareem, the deciding play in the Broncos’ 15-10 loss that sent them tumbling to 12th in the conference with three games remaining.

The Bengals (8-6) scored one offensive touchdown and had one play longer than 22 yards, but overtook Baltimore for the AFC North lead because they didn’t make the back-breaking, Broncos-type error.

“We didn’t play well enough — that’s the message,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said.

The message sent by the Broncos (7-7) was clear: They aren’t good enough to break the franchise’s five-year playoff drought. One touchdown and no takeaways in a must-win game? Sub-optimal.

The loss crippled the Broncos’ hopes. Period.

They started Sunday in a demolition derby of 7-6 teams, just on the fringe of the wild-card race. They walked back to the locker room knowing the deck stacked against them is significant. The Broncos need to sweep their division rivals (at the Raiders, at the Chargers and home against Kansas City) and also get teams such as Cleveland, Indianapolis, Buffalo and even the Bengals to fold down the stretch.

One problems: The Broncos have stunk against their division since the start of 2018 (5-10 under Fangio).

