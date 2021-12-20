News
Editorial: Reality check puts real deficit in Biden’s bill at $3 trillion
The true cost of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan is emerging, and it isn’t pretty. Nor is it fully paid for, as the president and Democrats contend.
Which helps explain why Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has long voiced concerns about the bill, finally said Sunday that he won’t be voting for it.
“I have always said, ‘If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.’ Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation,” he said in the statement.
The Congressional Budget Office last month issued a scoring on the plan that concluded it would add $367 billion to the federal budget deficit over 10 years.
While certainly a lot of money, it wasn’t horrible for a roughly $2 trillion spending package.
But then Republicans asked for a redo. They wanted the CBO to score the bill under the assumption the myriad social spending programs it contains will require funding for the full 10-year life of the package.
The original scoring accepted the Democratic gimmick of funding certain programs for only a few years, and then assuming they will sunset.
Republicans, using history as their guide, contend the likelihood of entitlement programs going away is quite slim — it almost never happens. So they wanted the cost estimate to assume the reality that taxpayers will have to cover the costs for at least a decade, and likely forever.
Using that more realistic assessment, the CBO pegged the amount of deficit spending over 10 years at $3 trillion, and the true cost of Build Back Better at more than $5 trillion.
Build Back Better would destroy the budget, greatly expand the national debt and, given its newly defined size, fuel an already soaring inflation rate.
The White House quickly dubbed the revised scoring as “fake.” It contends the CBO did not factor in revenue the administration hopes to raise by expanding the size and power of the Internal Revenue Service so it can crack down on fraud.
Manchin took issue with several aspects of the Build Back Better act, from paid family leave, to climate provisions and the county’s electric grid, as CNN reported.
“If enacted, the bill will also risk the reliability of our electric grid and increase our dependence on foreign supply chains,” he said in his statement. Manchin also was concerned about what the legislation would do to the nation’s rising debt and soaring inflation.
House Democrats enthusiastically approved Build Back Better on a straight party-line vote before seeing the revised deficit numbers.
Democrats attempted to deceive the American people into accepting this huge step toward socialism with the big lie that it’s “free” because it wouldn’t add to the deficit.
Manchin is already being excoriated by his fellow Dems for breaking with the party.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley said she supports a call by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ to take the bill to a floor vote to force Manchin to vote no on the record.
Pressley told CNN Sunday she had been skeptical the social safety net bill could pass because of Manchin.
“We cannot allow one lone senator from West Virginia to obstruct the president’s agenda, to obstruct the people’s agenda,” Pressley said on “State of the Union.”
That one lone senator is putting people before agenda.
Thanks, Joe.
News
Firework shows spark multiple spot fires in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Three separate permitted firework shows are being blamed for sparking multiple grass and spot fires in Douglas County Saturday.
No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported.
Grass and spot fires flared up in Highlands Ranch, Parker, and Castle Rock after a synchronized firework display, launched in those three areas, began around 7 p.m., according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
Spot fires in Highlands Ranch were reported soon after fireworks were launched at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Griggs Road, but crews quickly had them under control. Flames came close to some structures in those fires, South Metro Fire said.
Spot fires near Parker burned a combined 6-8 acres before firefighters were able to extinguish them. And crews from the Castle Rock Fire Department were actively extinguishing spot fires in their jurisdiction during their fireworks display.
Read the full story at thedenverchannel.com.
News
McCaughey: Workers, retirees taking hardest beating from inflation
U.S. senators need to forgo the posh Capitol dining rooms and go food shopping in the shoes of ordinary Americans. Shoppers are panicking at the meat counter, where beef prices are up more than 20%. Nearly everything in the basket costs more.
Most pols are clueless about the pain inflation is causing.
Retirees are the biggest victims. Inflation is decimating them. With interest rates near zero, retirees are watching the purchasing power of the money they have in the bank literally shrink. They’re getting punished for their years of thrift, prudence and self-reliance.
For the 65-and-up crowd, it’s a double whammy — the brutal impact of COVID and then inflation. Three-quarters of Americans who died from COVID were in that age group. Now the survivors are getting whacked with price hikes on everything from home heating oil to groceries. In Maine, where my twin brother lives, fuel to heat homes is up by as much as 50%.
To understand the inflation spike, consider this amazing fact: One-fifth of all dollars in circulation have been created since February 2020. Congress spent excessively on COVID-related benefits using borrowed money, and the Federal Reserve purchased the debt created and flooded the nation with more dollars.
The result: too many dollars chasing too few goods.
Everywhere, retirees are being forced to replan how they live out their final years because their savings pay for less.
Social Security is raising benefits with a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment — the highest in decades but not enough to offset price hikes.
Inflation’s other victims are wage earners. Wages went up over the last year but less than inflation for most workers. Wages will buy less this Christmas.
President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise never to raise taxes except on the rich. But the Bidenflation raging now is the cruelest tax of all.
Dec. 10’s Consumer Price Index put inflation at 6.8%, the highest since 1982, but even that likely understates it: CPI critics point out that single family rental costs are up 17% nationwide this year.
Even so, Biden and Senate Democrats are trying to ram through the Build Back Better Act before Christmas, ignoring warnings that it will make prices soar higher still because that’s what deficit spending does.
In fact, not passing the bill will go a long way toward calming inflation expectations and in the process avert widespread demands for wage hikes that could trigger a wage-price inflation spiral. Organized labor is already demanding quarterly cost-of-living adjustments and higher wage rates because of inflation.
But Democrats want to pass what they claim is “transformative” legislation. It’s not about helping the people who work, save and take care of themselves. It’s about politics and buying votes with new government giveaways before the 2022 midterm elections.
Inflation pain be damned.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) appears to get it. His state has one of the oldest populations, and he says they’re feeling the brunt of price hikes, including at the Dollar Store. Dollar Store Inc. announced that products it has sold for $1 for more than 30 years will be priced at $1.25.
Manchin repeated his concerns last week when asked if he would capitulate to pressure from his party to support Build Back Better. In a 50-50 divided Senate, the bill can’t pass without his vote.
Manchin responded, “Inflation is real. It’s not transitory. It’s alarming. It’s going up, not down. And I think that’s something we should be concerned about.”
Americans agree. Hold the line, Senator.
The White House is churning out endorsements for Build Back Better from partisan economists, but the public isn’t buying the propaganda. A staggering 69% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, including 71% of independents, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll published Dec. 12.
As long as prices keep going up, count on Democrats to go down in defeat in the midterm elections.
Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and author of “The Next Pandemic.”
News
What small business owners should look for in 2022
Entrepreneurship grew at a record pace in 2021, with more than 4.6 million applications for new businesses filed through October 2021, according to business formation statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.
And shoppers continued to rally behind their local small businesses: Compared with pre-pandemic, 40% of Americans were still making an increased effort to shop small and shop local as businesses reopened and pandemic restrictions eased, according to an August 2021 survey by NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll.
So, what does 2022 hold for small-business owners?
NerdWallet’s business writers touch on those topics and more with their predictions for the coming year.
1. Technology bridges the employment gap
Tina Orem: Small-business owners will flock to business software that allows them to do more with fewer employees. This may mean more tableside ordering and checkout technology at bars and restaurants, for example, and more self-checkout options for retail customers.
Hillary Crawford: QR code menus at restaurants are here to stay, even if COVID-19 precautions fall to the wayside. Many restaurants have found that digital menus allow them to update items and prices more easily, as they don’t need to reprint the menu each time. They also enable restaurants to function with a smaller front-of-house staff.
2. Business lending ramps up, community banks take the lead
Kelsey Sheehy: Small businesses can expect more access to capital in 2022.
Banks pulled back on business loans amid COVID-19, tightening lending criteria and even halting traditional loans to focus on Paycheck Protection Program loans. But small-business loan approval rates will continue to rise as the economy and consumer spending rebound, especially for businesses working with community banks and nonbank lenders.
That’s good news for small-business owners who’ve managed to hang on through nearly two years of pandemic-related restrictions and are ready to invest in new equipment or need working capital to grow in the new year.
3. It’s the year of the brick-and-mortar
Orem: Brick-and-mortar small-business retailers will shine as consumers learn that it’s often faster to go into the store or get curbside pickup than to wait days or weeks for deliveries from beleaguered shippers.
4. Supply chain, hiring woes continue
Rosalie Murphy: For small-business owners who successfully hired new people in 2021, it’s time to start thinking about how to retain those workers into 2022. For those who lost employees, what changes can be made to attract new hires? Workers’ expectations for better pay, benefits and schedules may ease over time, but I don’t think businesses can bank on that yet.
5. Some COVID changes become permanent
Crawford: New restaurants will have to build takeout options into their business models. While this has been a given for full-service restaurants, it’s not always been a consideration for businesses like breweries, and canning or bottling lines can be expensive.
Firework shows spark multiple spot fires in Douglas County
McCaughey: Workers, retirees taking hardest beating from inflation
TA: Ethereum Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $4k
What small business owners should look for in 2022
‘Tender Bar’ role reminds Ben Affleck of family ties
Henderson: These days, Americans going where they’re treated best
Schools use therapy-based programs for “overwhelmed” kids
Editorial: Reality check puts real deficit in Biden’s bill at $3 trillion
Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s belligerent teen wrecking relationship
Colorado Rep. Jason Crow says he tested positive for breakthrough COVID-19 infection
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!