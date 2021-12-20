News
From ‘Oh, no’ to ‘Oh, my God, this is beautiful’: How Jakeem Grant’s record 97-yard punt-return touchdown unfolded for the Chicago Bears
Jakeem Grant estimated he watched the video of his 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers “probably a million times” in the last week. Messages from family and friends poured in with the replay, many with the same theme.
Ninety-seven yards! But also … 97 yards?
“He’s definitely got some guts,” Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet said last week.
Or as Grant’s friends put it: “Man, Jakeem, you’ve got to be nuts to have the courage or the confidence to catch it at the 3 and do what you did.”
Grant admitted some insanity was involved, but pregame motivation also played a part. A quick, smart decision was key to the return, as was a promise from a longtime teammate. Some big blocks from Bears special teamers paved the way. And then, of course, the speed kicked in.
Twenty-two seconds later, Grant owned the longest punt-return touchdown in Bears history.
Grant, his teammates and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor recounted this week how it all unfolded, from “Oh, no!” to “Wow!” Here’s their telling, with the soundtrack from Bears play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak leading the way.
‘Bojorquez sends it in the air.’
Days before Corey Bojorquez’s punt went off from the 50-yard line Dec. 12 at Lambeau Field, Grant had worked himself up about what he would do in the return game.
A week earlier against the Arizona Cardinals, Grant misjudged a punt that was downed at the Bears 2-yard line, and he was “sick” about putting the offense in that position. Then, as he was preparing by watching game film from the previous Bears-Packers game, Grant determined he hadn’t racked up as many return yards as he should have.
“(Tabor) is like, ‘It’s OK.’ And I’m like, ‘Naw, coach, I’m ticked off. This is the most I’ve been mad in a long time because I left a lot of yards out there on kickoff return and punt return,’” Grant said. “He was trying to tell me to calm down, and I was like, ‘I’ll calm down once I get into the game.’”
On top of that motivation, the Bears saw an opportunity against a struggling Packers special teams group.
“Because of the Packers’ personnel — their punt team was more bigger bodies than usual — we felt like we had an advantage from the speed standpoint,” Bears defensive back Marqui Christian said. “Especially with JG being one of the fastest players in the league.”
‘Far side of the field, Jakeem Grant retrieves at the (3).’
Bears safety Deon Bush was executing a double team against gunner Equanimeous St. Brown near the left sideline to make sure Grant had room to catch the football, so Bush didn’t realize Grant caught it at the 3-yard line until later in the play. But he wasn’t surprised.
“I know Jakeem is a risk taker,” Bush said. “And, shoot, I would be too if I was as fast as him and quick as him. I wasn’t surprised at all.”
The Bears traded for Grant in October because of his return prowess with the Miami Dolphins, which included three punt-return and two kickoff-return touchdowns.
Tabor said Grant’s talent allows him to take chances like he did against the Packers.
“Probably to the normal football fans, they’d say, ‘Why would you catch the ball inside the 5-yard line?’ because that is what everybody is taught,” Tabor said. “But in the special teams world, if you have a special, dynamic returner, you can stretch it a little bit further.
“When he caught the ball, players were still 15 to 16 yards away from him. So if players are going to be that far away from him, we want to take a shot on goal.”
‘Backs him up. He’s in big trouble at the 5. Reverses course.’
Grant and Damien Williams were teammates with the Dolphins, and when they reunited on the punt-return unit with the Bears, Williams had a message for Grant.
“D-Will, he told me, just follow him and he was going to lead me to the promised land,” Grant said.
When Grant initially caught the football 7 yards behind the 10-yard marker near the left sideline, he saw green grass to his right and took six strides that way. Then as he saw the angle at which several Packers players were coming at him, he told himself, “Oh, no, I can’t run that way.”
“So when I made a sudden stop and I saw (Williams) through a crack through the Packers, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m going back to the left,’” Grant said. “That’s somebody I can ultimately trust and I know is going to get the job done, and he’s going to do whatever he needs to do to see me succeed.”
Christian was rushing the punter and had fallen to the ground. But when he got back up and saw Grant reversing course, his eyes got big.
“You never know,” Christian said. “It’s like the longest play in football. So you’re just waiting, seeing how it will play out. When I’m seeing him go right, I’m like, ‘OK, this might be a bad return.’ But as soon as I saw him put his foot down and go the other way, I already knew. I saw it.”
‘Gets blockers at the 10. To the 15, 20, 25, 30. Down the sidelines!’
Just before Grant ran left along the 5-yard line and then turned the corner up the sideline, Bush said he “just kind of felt it.”
“I saw he was like bouncing around a little bit, and I’m like, ‘You know what, let me go find some work because he could come back around the corner,’” Bush said. “That’s what we’re taught, to find work.”
Bush jumped in front of Packers linebacker Krys Barnes at the 18 as Grant surged by them. With Christian just ahead of him, Williams pummeled Bojorquez at the 35, and Christian threw himself into running back Patrick Taylor at the 45.
“It’s like that desperate thought: ‘OK, this is it. This is on me. I make this, it’s over,’” Christian said.
Grant raced ahead, and Christian followed with his hands in the air.
“Once I got around that, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is beautiful,’” Grant said. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. As a matter of fact, there’s light the whole way.”
‘And away he goes! 30, 20, 15, 10. End zone! Touchdown, Bears! Wow!’
Grant, who ran track in high school in Texas, reached a top speed of 21.33 mph on the way to the end zone, according to Next Gen Stats, but he said that wasn’t even as fast as he can run because he didn’t want his legs to be dead later in the game.
“Only thing I’m thinking about is just run at a good speed, fast enough to run past them,” Grant said. “A lot of people were like, ‘Were you gassing it? You don’t look like you were gassing it.’ I was just running at a comfortable speed where nobody could catch me.”
It was fast enough to run untouched into the end zone, where he said he started to do a touchdown dance but then abandoned it for a celebration with the teammates who raced after him.
“I usually have (a celebration planned) during the week and I prep for it, and as soon as I get to the end zone, emotions run high and then next thing you know, it’s like, ‘What was I supposed to do again?’” Grant said.
The celebration continued last week as Grant was named the NFC special teams player of the week. The second-quarter score gave the Bears a 24-14 lead in an eventual 45-30 loss.
The football from the record touchdown will go to his mom, Sylvia, who has all of his milestone balls. Grant will hold close the knowledge that he set a return record for Devin Hester’s former team. Grant said he grew up admiring Hester and uses his example as motivation.
Grant’s teammates are ready to help him to another one.
“We go into every week thinking JG can do it,” Christian said. “All of the players are aware of JG’s impact on the field and what he’s done already in the NFL in Miami. So we know we just have to give him a chance, and any one could go to the house.”
Tiger Woods and son Charlie’s 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo at PNC Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods might not be ready for tour-level golf. He can still deliver quite a show.
In a remarkable return from a car crash 10 months ago that badly damaged his right leg, Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and pushed John Daly and his college son all the way to the finish Sunday in the PNC Championship.
Daly and John Daly II, a freshman at Arkansas, won by two shots. It might have been the widest Woods ever smiled after a runner-up finish.
“The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this,” Woods said. “But here we are. And we had just best time ever.”
The birdie streak ended on the final hole, allowing Team Daly room for error they didn’t need.
Daly birdied the 16th hole to regain the lead and they stayed in front when Woods and his son both chipped too strong on the par-5 closing hole and missed 8-foot birdie putts. Daly and John Daly II two-putted for birdie on the 18th for a 57 and set the record that mattered.
They finished at 27-under par, breaking by one the tournament mark set by Davis Love III and his son three years ago.
The most popular offseason event that pairs major champions and a family member suddenly felt tense on a warm Florida afternoon, all because of Woods and everything that led to him playing again.
Woods suffered multiple injuries to his right leg on Feb. 23 when his SUV traveling about 85 mph crashed through a median and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs.
He said amputation was a possibility. It took three months for him to get on his feet with help of crutches. And he ended the year in a Sunday red shirt, holing birdie putts and delivering short irons that led to one birdie after another and a chase that felt like old times.
This wasn’t just about Woods. His son, playing this event for the second straight year, delivered the goods down the stretch, particularly a 5-iron to 4 feet on the par-3 17th that gave them a tie for the lead going to the 18th.
Team Daly was two groups behind and held it steady.
It was only one month ago when Woods first posted a three-second video showing him hitting a short iron with the message, “Making progress.” He was hitting balls at the back of the range at Albany in the Bahamas two weeks ago. He was able to ride a cart at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, which helped him get by in the 36-hole event.
And he kept insisting that tour-level golf is still a long way and a lot of work ahead of him.
But there was no shortage of birdies, big shots and loads of hopes for a fairy tale end.
“The competitive juices, they are never going to go away. This is my environment,” Woods said. “This is what I’ve done my entire life. I’m just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again.”
Elizabeth Warren tests positive for coronavirus, as cases surge across the country amid omicron variant
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for coronavirus, she announced on Sunday as COVID-19 cases spike across the country amid the highly contagious omicron variant.
Warren said her breakthrough case is “mild.”
“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” the Massachusetts senator tweeted.
“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she added.
Cases and hospitalizations are surging as the new variant spreads at a rapid pace. Breakthrough cases are more common now, but data shows that breakthrough infections are more mild and that unvaccinated people are more likely to have a severe case.
Warren encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted.
“As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible — together, we can save lives,” Warren tweeted, with a link for www.vaccines.gov.
Wild winger Rem Pitlick looking to prove himself once again
Wild winger Rem Pitlick has been a bright spot for the team amid some early season success.
Since being claimed off waivers during training camp, Pitlick has produced 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 16 games with the Wild. His most memorable moment came last month when he scored a hat trick during a Nov. 13 win over the Seattle Kraken.
Still, as productive as the 24-year-old Pitlick has been this season, he has spent the past couple of weeks watching from the press box as a healthy scratch. The length of absence has been elongated by the Wild postponing a couple of games this past week due to a rising number of COVID cases striking the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers
How tough has it been for Pitlick?
“I’m a human being,” Pitlick said. “I want to play. I’m going to leave it at that.”
That said, Pitlick isn’t a stranger to sitting out for prolonged stretches. He was a member of the taxi squad with the Nashville Predators last season, meaning he had to be ready to play at a moment’s notice, even though he rarely played in actual games.
“It’s something that I’m used to,” Pitlick said. “I don’t want to make it a habit. But I’m used to it. I’ll be ready.”
If everything goes according to plan, Pitlick will return to the lineup on Monday night when the Wild take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Asked what the coaching staff told him about his game, Pitlick replied, “To be honest, I’d prefer not to comment about it. That’s something we’re going to keep internal.”
Though he wouldn’t broach the subject in detail, Pitlick mentioned how the coaching staff wants him to take a different approach to some areas of his game. He has been a little too perimeter with his play as of late.
“Just always evolving as a player,” Pitlick said. “I’m going to continue to be myself. I’m confident with some of the things that I’ve done. I’m going to continue to bring those things. But the things that the coaching staff told me and showed me in video I’m going to bring that as well.”
It will be interesting to see how Pitlick approaches things when the Wild take on the Stars. He clearly knows what the coaching staff wants to see out of him. Now it’s up to him to prove himself once again.
“We all have views in life,” Pitlick added. “That’s what makes life cool. There’s so many different ways to look at it. They see it a certain way. I’m going to try to blend it into my game and still maintain a sense of self and how I see the game as well.”
