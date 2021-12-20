Connect with us

Kate Hudson & Daughter Rani, 3, Wear Matching Winter Coats As They Land In Aspen – Photo

kate hudson
Kate Hudson & her 3-year-old daughter, Rani, looked adorable when they rocked matching fuzzy winter coats in Aspen.

Kate Hudson, 42, and her daughter, Rani, 3, look more and more alike every time we see them and the mother-daughter-duo proved they are twins when they arrived in Aspen, Colorado in matching coats. Kate posted a photo of the two straight off the plane as Kate rocked a tan, oversized fur Marni coat with brown sleeves and a black collar.

In the photo, captioned, “The birdies have landed #coloradogirlies #xmastime,” Rani looked super cute in a puffy tan Patagonia teddy coat that was zipped up all the way while her hood was on. Kate styled her coat with a black sweater, pants, and a pair of knee-high black leather Stuart Weitzman boots. Meanwhile, Rani styled her coat with an adorable pair of Christmas pajamas, white sneakers, and purple gloves.

Kate Hudson walked around Aspen with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, when she wore this furry tan coat with brown sleeves. (BACKGRID)

Later that day, Kate walked around town with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, who opted to wear a pair of gray trousers with a black puffer coat, a green beanie, black sneakers, and brown leather gloves.

We couldn’t help but notice how much Rani looks like her mom and Kate is always posting cute photos of the pair. One of our favorite photos was when Kate rocked a burnt orange dress with a white lace long-sleeve top underneath as she held Rani in her arms.

Rani rocked a long-sleeve black floral dress with a binky in her mouth. We cannot believe how much Rani and Kate look alike – especially since they have the same exact soft blonde hair.

Rani is the youngest of Kate’s three kids. Her oldest is Ryder, 17, who she had with her first husband, Chris Robinson, her middle child, Bingham, 10, was with her ex-fiancee, Matthew Bellamy, and Rani is her third child who she had with her current fiancee, Danny.

RIP: Drakeo The Ruler Dead at 28

December 20, 2021

RIP: Drakeo The Ruler Dead at 28
By Sandra Rose 

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Drakeo The Ruler has died from a stab wound he sustained at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday, December 18. He was 28.

The rapper, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed in the neck during a fight between 2 groups of men backstage at the L.A. Exposition Park about 8:30 p.m. local time.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, Dec. 19, TMZ reported.

The Los Angeles native was one of the acts scheduled to perform during the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival on Saturday. Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent’s sets were canceled and the music festival was shut down by police an hour earlier than expected.

LAPD spokesman Officer Luis Garcia told the LA Times that no arrests have been made.

Once Upon a Time in L.A. is the second deadly Live Nation music festival in as many months.

10 concertgoers died during a stampede at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5. Live Nation has been named in more than 100 wrongful death lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld tragedy.

Caldwell was acquitted of murder in 2019 stemming from an incident in Carson, California in 2016. He was also acquitted of 5 attempted murder charges and conspiracy to commit murder.

He was released from prison in November 2020 after serving three years.

Big Sean Slams Kanye West For Calling Him 'The Worst Thing I've Done' & Insists Ye Owes Him 'Millions'

December 20, 2021

Big Sean Slams Kanye West For Calling Him 'The Worst Thing I've Done' & Insists Ye Owes Him 'Millions'
Turnabout is fair play. After Kanye West said he regrets signing Big Sean on ‘Drink Champs,’ the Detroit rapper went on the podcast and said that Ye’s ‘hurtful’ attacks were ‘not true.’

At first, when Kanye West said on Drink Champs that signing Big Sean to G.O.O.D. Music was the worst thing he’s ever done, Sean took it in stride. “At first I thought it was hilarious, I thought the sh-t was funny,” Sean, 33, said during the Dec. 18 episode of Drink Champs (h/t Complex). The Detroit rapper explained that Ye’s remarks were a slap to the face after so many years of loyalty. “I took it personal. I took it personal because I’m the only artist who’s put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. … I’m the only one who put out back-to-back-to-back No. 1’s, platinum albums, double platinum albums.”

“And by the way, being signed to Kanye is a golden opportunity, he changed my life, and I love him for that,” said Sean. “But every time Kanye has called on me, every single time no matter what I was doing, within one day’s notice I’m wherever he’s at bro, whether it’s to contribute to him in the studio, whether it’s to contribute a line, write a verse for him. … I’ve traveled around the world for this man, every time he’s called. And I’ve done this and not asked for publishing a lot of the time. Why? Because he gave me a golden opportunity of signing to G.O.O.D. Music.”

Sean also alleged that Kanye owes him a lot of money. Sean conducted an audit of his label, spending “hundreds of thousands” of his own money to have someone look over the financial records. Sean did this because he knew “millions of dollars [were] missing….I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owed me this money, and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D. Music.” Ultimately, Sean said that he was owed $6 million.

“What if they owed you that, bro? And you showed up for them, and you did all these things, right? And they up billions. And then the n—- who comes at them, who talks the most sh-t, he bigging up in the interview and sh-t,” said Sean. “And my thing is, bro, when you want to talk about loyal to a fault…yeah I’ve been loyal because I feel like I’m the only one who stayed that long for G.O.O.D. Music, so yeah, it was a personal [attack]—it affected me personally, bro.”

“You know, he texted me the next day and said, ‘I want to meet with you and your mom to start the healing on both sides,’” said Big Sean. “I took it too personally, because ‘you publicly humiliated me when I’ve been down for you.’… What I’m saying is, I put at least $30 million in this man’s pocket or more, and he owes me money, and he’s got billions, him or his company.”

Sean also clapped back against Ye’s accusation that he didn’t support West’s presidential campaign. “In 2015, when I won a VMA with Ye and John Legend, I was the first person to tweet, ‘Kanye for president.’ The first one, right?” Big Sean also explained that during West’s campaign, he didn’t endorse anyone because “my man’s running,” and he “did not come out and support no Democratic party,” despite what Ye said. “It’s not true. … It was hurtful. It was hurtful, bro.”

'Riverdale' Star Casey Cott Marries Longtime GF In Front Of All His Costars & Pals

December 20, 2021

Casey Cott
Casey Cott tied the knot with his wife Nichola Basara, and his fellow ‘Riverdale’ actors were there to celebrate their marriage!

Wedding bells are ringing! Casey Cott got married on Saturday December 18 to his wife Nichola Basara. The 29-year-old actor had posted a selfie of himself and his new wife on their wedding day to his Instagram Story, via People. Naturally, plenty of Casey’s colleagues from Riverdale were there to celebrate the star, and many of his co-stars celebrated their wedding on social media.

@lilireinhart

He found his wife. ❤️🥺

♬ N i g h t C h a n g e s – Slowed – DancingRoom

Casey and Nichola said their “I Do’s” at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada. Casey took to his Instagram Stories to show some of the yummy food and gorgeous views that he and his wife were enjoying. He also posted a congratulations letter that the Four Seasons had given them and called it “the best wedding venue in the world.” The pair had announced their engagement just under a year before their wedding, when Casey shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram on December 19, 2020. Nichola showed off her engagement ring, as the actor captioned the post with a bunch of diamond ring emojis.

Casey’s ‘Riverdale’ castmembers were there to help him celebrate his wedding. (Shutterstock)

Plenty of Casey’s co-stars celebrated their wedding. Vanessa Morgan posted a video of the two of them walking down the aisle after getting married, and the newlyweds couldn’t seem more in love! Camila Mendes also shared a similar video, including some other pictures from the reception. Lili Reinhart posted a bunch of TikToks from the wedding. In one of the sweetest, she posted a video she’d taken of Casey in July 2018. The actor was lying on a couch and said, “Find my wife.” It then cut to Casey and Nichola strolling into the reception, ready to celebrate. She sweetly captioned the post, “He found his wife.” Other than cute video, Lili also posted funny clips of her and her co-stars getting ready for an afterparty and encouraging hand washing.

1640018363 247 ‘Riverdale Star Casey Cott Marries Longtime GF In Front Of
Casey and his wife got married almost exactly a year after announcing their engagement in December 2020. (Shutterstock)

Kelly Ripa also took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple. The talk show host’s husband Mark Consuelos co-starred with Casey in Riverdale. Both Kelly and her son Michael have also made appearances on Riverdale, with Michael playing a younger version of his father’s character Hiram Lodge in a flashback scene.

