Connect with us

News

Kiszla: Broncos need to end the heartache, fire coach Vic Fangio and get on with restoring lost credibility

Published

54 seconds ago

on

Kiszla: Broncos need to end the heartache, fire coach Vic Fangio and get on with restoring lost credibility
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The only thing the Broncos are really good at is ripping the hearts out of the people that love them most.

A 15-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday reminded us of everything that’s wrong with a football franchise whose holes in the roster are exceeded only by the lack of accountability for this hot mess. When Bengals’ defensive end Khalid Kareem ripped the football from quarterback Drew Lock in the fourth quarter, it felt like he reached inside the chest of every Broncos fan and stole the last vestiges of hope.

When is enough finally enough? For three years, coach Vic Fangio has given us an excruciatingly slow death by inches.

Put the team up for sale. Why wait until January?

The bickering between Beth and Brittany Bowlen has been an embarrassment to their late father’s legacy and a disservice to all the paying customers that have paid their hard-earned money to support the Broncos. With silver spoons, the Bowlen kids threw dirt on a civic treasure they weren’t worthy to oversee.

If general manager George Paton has the guts to do right by Broncos Country, he will fire everybody in charge of this disaster on the field, from Fangio to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Let’s send prayers to Bridgewater as he recovers from a frightening head injury, but is there any compelling reason for him to be back in the Denver huddle ever again?

Enough of the heartache. Get a broom and sweep up the shards of the poor souls still foolish enough to believe Fangio when he analyzes the playoff picture and claims: “We’re not out.”

Put a lid on it, Uncle Vic. The Broncos might be mathematically alive. But they’re emotionally wasted.

“We want to win just as bad as everyone wants us to win. We want to win more than fans want us to win,” said safety Justin Simmons, after the Denver defense held Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow to 157 yards passing and limited running back Joe Mixon to 57 yards rushing. “It just (stinks) when you play close games like this. You have to find a way to make it happen.”

Good teams find a way to make the playoffs. Denver keeps inventing new ways to lose, with the Lock keeping the football on an option play in the red zone and handing it to Kareem on a platter with the Broncos nine yards from the end zone and a fourth-quarter lead pure slapstick that was so funny it could make you cry.

“When you’re losing a game, it’s hard not to feel as a quarterback that you need to go and do it yourself,” Lock said.

He has learned to be self-critical but still can’t get out of his own way, because that’s not the way Lock is wired. “It is in my DNA,” he said, “to go out there and do a little bit more than I’m asked of, maybe.”

After this defeat, you could go to that internet thingy and find a gloomy analytical forecast for the team’s playoff chances, now pegged at less than 10%. Want a Christmas miracle? Pray for snow for Colorado ski resorts.

What are the odds the Broncos will sweep the Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs and get the help needed to earn a postseason invitation? Frosty the Snowman would have better luck living a long and prosperous life in Death Valley.

After 9,028 fans ate their tickets instead of showing up to Empower Field at Mile High on a sunny, 61-degree Sunday in December for what was billed as the most important game played by the Broncos since Super Bowl 50, you, I and team president Joe Ellis know it would make zero economic sense to try to reheat this garbage and try to sell it again next year.

I get paid to watch this hot mess but do feel your pain. We’re all tired of the woulda, coulda, shoulda excuses and the endless three-and-outs. We’re sick of receiver Jerry Jeudy being a spectator in uniform, as well Lock stumbling over his own bloated ego. The Denver offense is a delusional figment of Pat Shurmur’s imagination, and his hiring was a fireable offense, a far bigger mistake by Fangio than any misuse of timeouts or blind-squirrel challenges of questionable calls by the refs.

It’s not only time to turn the page, this sad book needs to be closed and tossed in the fire.

Paton shouldn’t wait until tomorrow or the day after Christmas. Get on with the serious, hard business of building a better future and get started today.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

As Ravens TE Mark Andrews surpasses 1,000 yards with another big game, he remains focused on winning

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

As Ravens TE Mark Andrews surpasses 1,000 yards with another big game, he remains focused on winning
google news

When Mark Andrews made a diving touchdown grab late in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he set himself apart from any other tight end in Ravens history.

Andrew’s 8-yard reception, which capped a seven-play, 45-yard scoring drive, pushed him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, making him the first Ravens tight end to reach that mark.

“I wish we would’ve won this game,” Andrews said after the Ravens (8-6) failed to score a go-ahead 2-point conversion in the final minute. “I’m not too worried about, really, anything else. I think it’s cool, it’s a cool thing. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I got in this league. That’s great, but I’m focused on winning.”

Andrews delivered a solid performance against the Packers, forming a seamless connection with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start. Andrews finished with 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores, his second straight game with at least 10 catches and 100 yards.

He got going early. With the Ravens facing a third-and-5 during their opening drive, Huntley threw a short pass over the middle to Andrews, who broke a tackle and ran down the field for a 43-yard gain. The Ravens got as close as the 3-yard line, but eventually failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.

With the game tied at 7 in the second quarter, Huntley lofted a 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrews in the back of the end zone to take a 14-7 lead with 7:16 left in the half.

“There was a lot of zone [coverage], stuff like that — just find spots,” Andrews said. “Tyler was throwing incredible balls. Towards the end, [on] those two-minute drives, they started to do a little bit of doubling and stuff like that. But again, he’s [Huntley] just finding guys.”

Andrews has had a monster season thus far, totaling 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per catch. During Andrews’ 115-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns, he surpassed Todd Heap for the most receiving yards in a single-season by a Ravens tight end.

With starting quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an ankle sprain and the Ravens’ entire secondary either injured or on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens entered Sunday as nine-point underdogs.

As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers torched the Ravens secondary, Andrews and Huntley kept the team in the game, as they helped the Ravens rally from a 31-17 fourth-quarter deficit.

“All across the board — defense, offense, everything — this team has been through a ton,” Andrews said. “And I think you look at the guys who are not playing, and then the guys that are stepping up – and that’s a positive thing. We’ve got a deep team. We’ve got a team that fights. We’ve got a team that never quits.”

On the final drive, Andrews made a 6-yard grab on third-and-5 before making a 12-yard reception, helping set up Huntley’s 8-yard rushing touchdown that cut the deficit to 31-30 with 42 seconds left.

After Huntley and Andrews couldn’t convert on the go-ahead 2-point conversion, the Ravens tight end is approaching next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) with a sense of urgency after falling out of first place in the AFC North.

“I think you saw it tonight,” Andrews said. “There was a lot of urgency. There were people not playing last minute, stuff like that, and we came out here against, like I said, a really, really good team. There’s a sense of urgency. This is a big game – a divisional game. We’re tied. So, if we can win this one, it’s going to look good. But they’re a great team we’re about to face. So, we’ll see.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes
google news

Minus their starting quarterback and anything resembling an effective passing game, the Broncos’ tailback tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams was just starting to churn out rushing yards early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Cincinnati.

Punch it in for the go-ahead touchdown, close out the Bengals and stay in the AFC wild-card hunt.

But one play ruined everything. The game. The season. Likely the future of coach Vic Fangio.

Playing in relief of Teddy Bridgewater, who was at a local hospital because of a head injury, Drew Lock made the kind of play — and the kind of mistake — that brought back memories of his play last year.

From the Bengals’ 9-yard line, Lock faked a handoff and then kept the football and was stripped by defensive end Khalid Kareem, the deciding play in the Broncos’ 15-10 loss that sent them tumbling to 12th in the conference with three games remaining.

The Bengals (8-6) scored one offensive touchdown and had one play longer than 22 yards, but overtook Baltimore for the AFC North lead because they didn’t make the back-breaking, Broncos-type error.

“We didn’t play well enough — that’s the message,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said.

The message sent by the Broncos (7-7) was clear: They aren’t good enough to break the franchise’s five-year playoff drought. One touchdown and no takeaways in a must-win game? Sub-optimal.

The loss crippled the Broncos’ hopes. Period.

They started Sunday in a demolition derby of 7-6 teams, just on the fringe of the wild-card race. They walked back to the locker room knowing the deck stacked against them is significant. The Broncos need to sweep their division rivals (at the Raiders, at the Chargers and home against Kansas City) and also get teams such as Cleveland, Indianapolis, Buffalo and even the Bengals to fold down the stretch.

One problems: The Broncos have stunk against their division since the start of 2018 (5-10 under Fangio).

google news
Continue Reading

News

PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 15 game at Empower Field

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 15 game at Empower Field
google news

RJ Sangosti is a Visual Journalist with The Denver Post. He was named 2013 Photojournalist of the Year in the National Press Photographers Association’s award for large market newspapers. His portfolio included photos of the Aurora theater shooting, a story awarded The Denver Post the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending