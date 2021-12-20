Connect with us

Kiszla vs. O'Halloran: Should quarterback Teddy Bridgewater play another snap for the Broncos?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Should quarterback Teddy Bridgewater play another snap for the Broncos?
Kiz: There’s no questioning the toughness of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. He knocked himself out trying to gain a first down during a 15-10 loss to Cincinnati. Football can be a brutal game. And Bridgewater has suffered a serious head injury for the second time this season. With the Broncos’ playoff chances now next to zero, should Bridgewater ever take another snap for the team?

O’Halloran: No, Bridgewater’s time on the field this season should be over, a choice that should be embraced by all parties. You hit it — even though he was released from the hospital Monday morning and is “doing well,” according to the team, this is his second concussion in two-plus months. Bridgewater didn’t miss a game after getting hit in the chin by a Baltimore defender in Week 4. Later, he played through a foot injury at Cleveland and a shin injury against the Chargers. Sunday was different, though.

News

Elon Musk's $11 Billion Tax Bill Pales in Comparison to His Wealth Gain in 2021

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

The world’s richest man Elon Musk is expected to make what could be the largest ever individual tax payment to the Internal Revenue Service this year. “For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted Sunday night.

It was apparently part of his response to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass)’s claim last week that he does not pay enough taxes and is “freeloading off everyone else.”

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Sen. Warren tweeted last Monday tagging a Boston Globe article about Musk being named TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

In response Musk tweeted, “If you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.”

That $11 billion figure is in line with what the media has calculated based on Musk’s stock option exercise schedule. In recent weeks, the billionaire has been exercising a block of soon-to-expire Tesla stock options and cashing out millions of Tesla shares to cover tax withholding requirements related to the exercise.

The stock options, awarded to Musk in 2012 as part of a performance-based compensation package, allow him to buy roughly 22.8 million Tesla shares at $6.24 apiece and sell them instantly at market price. Gains from this type of transaction are subject to the top federal and state income rates, which, in Musk’s case, would add up to over 50 percent.

He paid a similar tax bill of approximately $583 million in 2016 when exercising over $1 billion in stock options.

While $11 billion is an unthinkably large number by any standards of personal finance, it pales in comparison to Musk’s wealth gain in 2021, which amounts to $87 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His total fortune last stood at $243 billion.

It’s even more sobering when considering how little taxes the Tesla CEO paid in recent years.

A ProPublica investigation of leaked IRS data in June revealed that Musk paid less than $70,000 in federal income tax in 2015 and 2017, and nothing at all in 2018. Even factoring in his large 2016 tax bill, his five-year true tax rate from 2014 to 2018 was only 3.27 percent.

It’s unclear how much tax Musk paid in 2019 and 2020. His official salary was $23,760 in 2019 and zero in 2020, according to Tesla’s SEC filings.

The ProPublica report didn’t include state tax information. Musk said he paid income taxes in California proportionate to his salary and time spent there. That won’t be the case moving forward, though, because earlier this year he moved his residence as well as Tesla’s headquarter to Texas, which doesn’t have a state corporate or income tax.

News

Red Sox set 2022 coaching staff, officially announce Peter Fatse as hitting coach

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

The Red Sox set their coaching staff for 2022 on Monday, with some new faces joining Alex Cora’s dugout for the new season.

As expected, Peter Fatse was officially promoted as he takes over as Boston’s new hitting coach, which the Herald reported in November. The 34-year-old from Hampden, Massachusetts, was an assistant coach with the Sox for the last two seasons under Tim Hyers, who declined to return to Boston after five seasons as the hitting coach. Hyers has since become the hitting coach with the Rangers.

Joining Fatse on the hitting side will be Luis Ortiz and Ben Rosenthal, who were each named assistant hitting coaches.

Ortiz spent 14 seasons as a player after being drafted by the Red Sox in 1991, before embarking on a coaching journey that’s taken him through multiple clubs. The 51-year-old has spent the last four seasons on a major league coaching staff, most recently as the Rangers’ hitting coach from 2019-21 and previously an assistant coach with the Dodgers.

Rosenthal, who played a brief minor league career, had spent the last five seasons as a minor league hitting coach with the Astros.

Ramón Vázquez will be the Red Sox’ new first base coach, and also coordinate the team’s base running instruction. Vázquez has been on Boston’s coaching staff since 2018, first as a coach and interpreter before being named the quality control coach last season. He takes over first-base duties for Tom Goodwin, who was fired following the 2021 season.

The other coaching changes include the promotion of Andy Fox as the major league field coordinator after he served as a minor league infield coordinator (2011-21) and assistant field coordinator (2019-21), and the naming of Mike Brenly as major league staff assistant after he was the Red Sox’ bullpen catcher (2016-21).

Will Venable (bench coach), Dave Bush (pitching coach), Kevin Walker (bullpen coach), Carlos Febles (third base coach) and Jason Varitek (game planning coordinator) will all resume their roles in 2022. Venable will also coordinate the team’s outfield instruction, and Varitek will continue his role as catching coach.

“I feel fortunate to work with such a talented and diverse group of coaches,” Cora said in a statement. “In addition to Luis and Ben bringing fresh perspectives from outside of our organization, I am excited for the new opportunities presented to Pete, Ramón, and Mike. Andy has been a valuable member of the Red Sox for more than a decade, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the major league staff. I look forward to working with this group to achieve the ultimate goal of winning another World Series.”

News

Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to end a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices that he alleges is purely political.

In the lawsuit, filed two weeks weeks after James requested that Trump sit for a Jan. 7 deposition, Trump contends the probe into matters including his company’s valuation of assets has violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”

The lawsuit describes James, a Democrat, as having “personal disdain for Trump” and points to numerous statements she’s made targeting him in recent years, including her support of “die-in” protests against him, her boast that her office sued his administration 76 times and tweets during her 2018 campaign that she had her “eyes on Trump Tower” and that Trump was “running out of time.”

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the former president’s lawyers wrote in the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

James had announced a run for New York governor in late October, but earlier this month, she suspended that campaign and cited ongoing investigations in her decision to instead seek reelection as state attorney general.

Trump, a Republican, seeks a permanent injunction barring James from investigating him and preventing her from being involved in any “civil or criminal” investigations against him and his company, such as a parallel criminal probe she’s a part of that’s being led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Trump is also seeking a declaratory judgment stating that James has violated his free speech and due process rights and that her investigation constitutes “impermissible state action” to “retaliate against, injure and harass a political opponent,” in violation of the Constitution.

In a statement, James said: “The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation.”

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

News of the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Albany, was first reported by The New York Times.

James has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets — inflating them to gain favorable loan terms or minimizing them to reap tax savings.

Last year, James’ investigators interviewed one of Trump’s sons, Trump Organization executive Eric Trump. Her office went to court to enforce a subpoena on the younger Trump and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled deposition.

Trump’s lawsuit didn’t explicitly mention James’ request for his testimony, aside from a brief reference. But it’s clear he won’t be showing up Jan. 7, James’ requested date, to answer questions voluntarily. As with Eric Trump, James’ office will now likely have to issue a subpoena and go to a judge to order the former president to cooperate.

It is rare for law enforcement agencies to issue a civil subpoena for testimony from a person who is also the subject of a related criminal probe, in part because the person under criminal investigation could simply invoke the Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. It is unlikely that Trump’s lawyers would allow him to be deposed unless they were sure his testimony couldn’t be used against him in a criminal case.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is conducting a parallel criminal investigation into Trump’s business dealings. Although the civil investigation is separate, James’ office has been involved in both. Earlier this year, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records after a multiyear fight that twice went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Vance, a Democrat who is leaving office at the end of the year, recently convened a new grand jury to hear evidence as he weighs whether to seek more indictments in the investigation, which resulted in tax fraud charges in July against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative fringe benefits paid to executives.

Both investigations are at least partly related to allegations made in news reports and by Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments as part of the civil probe for records pertaining to Trump’s estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land into a conservation trust. Vance later issued subpoenas seeking many of the same records.

James’ office has also been looking at similar issues relating to a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office also won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to turn over troves of records.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak.

