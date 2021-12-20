Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Should quarterback Teddy Bridgewater play another snap for the Broncos?

Kiz: There’s no questioning the toughness of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. He knocked himself out trying to gain a first down during a 15-10 loss to Cincinnati. Football can be a brutal game. And Bridgewater has suffered a serious head injury for the second time this season. With the Broncos’ playoff chances now next to zero, should Bridgewater ever take another snap for the team?

O’Halloran: No, Bridgewater’s time on the field this season should be over, a choice that should be embraced by all parties. You hit it — even though he was released from the hospital Monday morning and is “doing well,” according to the team, this is his second concussion in two-plus months. Bridgewater didn’t miss a game after getting hit in the chin by a Baltimore defender in Week 4. Later, he played through a foot injury at Cleveland and a shin injury against the Chargers. Sunday was different, though.

Kiz: Although the Broncos remain mathematically alive in the playoff race, linebacker Bradley Chubb said it best Sunday night when asked about Bridgewater. “At this point, football doesn’t matter,” Chubb said. “His health is what’s most important.” Amen, brother. The No. 1 job for Denver general manager George Paton in the offseason will be to find a new quarterback. Although there isn’t a selfish bone in Bridgewater’s body, it makes sense for him to take the time now to heal and start looking for a new NFL city to find work.

O’Halloran: If this was a sprained ankle or a re-aggravation of his foot/shin injuries, then I would be all for Bridgewater pushing forward if his body was willing — in that respect, he has earned the trust of his coaches and teammates by answering the bell in all 14 games. Fortunately for all parties, a head injury takes the decision-making away from the non-medical professionals, but if I’m Bridgewater, I focus on my health because a third concussion this year would impact his market value.

Kiz: The only question in my mind about the quarterback position during the final three games of another lost season? Should the starter be Drew Lock or Brett Rypien? With a disastrous fumble against the Bengals, Lock showed again why he’s an unreliable NFL starter. It would be the ultimate display of disrespect to drop Lock farther down the depth chart. But do you think Rypien would actually give Denver a better chance of beating the Raiders on the road?

O’Halloran: Shhh, Kiz, you don’t want to pin too much of the blame on Lock for losing the Cincinnati game because the Twitter Police will surround you like an angry mob. It won’t happen, but they might as well take a look at Rypien, particularly if the Broncos lose at Las Vegas on Sunday with Lock leading the way. Not that Rypien would do anything to join Quarterback Derby 2022, but, well, it would give us something different to write about. I would be interested in seeing how he plays with a full week of preparation.