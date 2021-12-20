Celebrities
Lala Kent on What She Didn’t Like About Pump Rules Season 9
Lala Kent is dishing on what she didn’t love about Vanderpump Rules season nine.
During a recent interview, Lala opened up about her hangups with the currently airing season before dishing on the dynamic between her co-stars and revealing what she truly thinks about Scheana Shay following months of “ups and downs.”
“This is the first season where I felt like I was paying for mistakes that I had already made. We’ve already talked about them,” Lala told Distractify on December 14.. “I’ve never understood that phrase — ‘[I’ll] forgive, but I’ll never forget’ — why forgive if you’re not going to let it go and just keep holding on to it? I forgive and forget, and I move on.”
According to Lala, she felt that throughout Pump Rules season nine, her castmates wanted to talk about the past as she hoped to talk about the present.
“I move on pretty quickly. I can get an apology, and we can go and get lunch tomorrow. Some of my cast members and friends are not like that,” Lala explained. “They are a little bit [more], ‘Proceed with caution.’ I don’t do that. Maybe I should, though.”
Although Lala and her co-stars have gone through some dark times in recent years, she said that because they are real friends, they are always able to ultimately move forward in their relationships.
“We’re a friend group with a lot of history,” she shared. “And the thing that I love about this friend group is we can bring things up and we can talk behind each other’s backs, but there’s so much love. People from the outside are like, ‘Why do they hang out? This is too much disfunction.’ But, for me, it’s like a big family. I’ll go to bat for all of them any time of the day.”
The authenticity of her friendships with her cast mates was made crystal clear months ago as she split from fiancé Randall Emmett amid rumors of infidelity.
“This friend group is amazing, and we can go toes all day long, but everyone else better back up and not talk a mean word about them because they step up when it matters,” Lala stated, adding that the cast has “been amazing at this time in my life.”
And, she continued, “Even though Scheana and I have our ups and downs, I will never veer from the fact that that girl has one of the best hearts in the entire world.”
Lala also noted that when it comes to Katie Maloney, she always “says it how it is.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Media Punch/INSTARimages
Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra & More ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Reunite At Premiere – Photos
Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra, Carrie-Ann Moss and more celebs showed up for the epic premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ at Castro Theatre in San Francisco and posed for memorable pics on the red carpet.
Keanu Reeves, 57, Priyanka Chopra, 39, and more celebs wowed while attending the premiere of their movie The Matrix Resurrections on Saturday night! The star-studded event took place at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco, CA and the red carpet was on fire when the stylish actors and actresses posed for photos in fashionable looks. Keanu, who plays the main character, Neo, in the film, looked very handsome in a suit and red striped tie as he rocked longer locks and a beard, and Priyanka, who also has a role in the film, showed off a sparkly silver dress with a red fan-like detail across the upper front.
Keanu and Priyanka were also joined by Carrie-Ann Moss, 54, who reprises her role as Trinity, and she looked gorgeous in a black dress with sheer parts and a plunging neckline. Other stars that were spotted included Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Marc Jacobs, and Jessica Henwick. The cast also posed for group pics together and looked stylish and thrilled to be a part of the special night.
The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise. The other parts that have been released over the years include The Matrix (1999), and its sequels The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003). The latest film takes place 20 years after the previous part and tells the story of the reprised characters, Neo and Trinity, trying to free humanity from the Matrix, which is a virtual reality system run by artificial intelligence that imprisons human beings and uses them as a power source.
The film reportedly shows Neo living his life as his original identity, Thomas A. Anderson, in San Francisco when he ends up meeting Trinity but they don’t recognize each other at first. Neo then takes the red pill after a new version of Morpheus gives it to him and he is reopened to the Matrix again before joining a group of rebels to fight the enemy.
The Matrix Resurrections, which is directed by Lana Wachowski, will officially be released in theaters on Dec. 22.
Shahs of Sunset Star GG Slams Mike Shouhed Over Gun Post
The issue of gun control has been a divisive topic among people all around the country for some time, and the Bravo-verse is no different.
Shahs of Sunset co-stars Golnessa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, and Mike Shouhed are taking aim at one another after Mike deleted an anti-gun comment after he posted a photo of his fiancé, Paulina Ben-Cohen holding a gun at a shooting range they were “stay[ing] fully prepared.”
In the since-deleted comment Golnessa wrote, “It makes no difference how many weapons you have. Unless those weapons are attached to your body every second of the day, then it’s sometimes pointless. With kids in the house then that means weapons must be locked away in safe spaces, so are you planning to ask the perpetrator to wait while you go grab your weapons? Maybe stop promoting guns and go get yourself some powerful dogs. They’ll protect you and take the bullet while you run free. Guns suck!!!!!”
After seeing the comment’s deletion, Golnessa then took to her own Instagram page to post her frustration that Mike apparently wasn’t mature enough to respect and see both sides of the situation.
“I’m so confused? Aren’t I allowed to have an opinion that’s different than yours or do you do delete anything in disagreement with you?” she captioned her post containing the screenshot of her original comment. The post even garnered a like from RHONY’s Eboni K. Williams.
Elaborating on her own anti-gun stance the “Genuinely GG” podcast host went on to further clarify her reasoning.
“I saw my classmate get shot right in front of me twice in the back while we were playing kickball during lunch break (he survived because the pellets spread),” she wrote.
Although Golnessa did admit that she used to love going to shooting ranges, her stance has since changed after educating herself on the topics of gun control and gun violence. However, she says she respects everyone’s opinions, and everyone should be allowed to express them regardless of differences.
“I truly believe in my heart of hearts, that guns aren’t the answer. You are ALL welcome to voice your opinions here. Let’s learn from one another,” she ended.
Reps for Golnessa, Mike, and Ben-Cohen have yet to respond when asked for statements.
‘Power Book II’s LaToya Tonodeo: Monet’s Secret Will Cause A ‘Major Rift’ With Diana & The Familly
The fallout of Monet’s revelation is going to be immense. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from LaToya Tonodeo about how Diana will react to Monet’s Zeke secret and leaning on Tariq more than ever in season 2.
Power Book II: Ghost just dropped one of its biggest bombshells yet. Zeke is actually Monet’s son with Mecca, which explains why Monet is going to great lengths to keep Zeke out of prison. Monet and Mecca are the only ones who know about this secret, and it could tear the Tejada family apart if they’re not careful.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with LaToya Tonodeo about Diana’s place in all of this. LaToya believes Monet’s secret will definitely “strain” their relationship even more but acknowledges that it may bring Diana closer to Zeke. She also weighed in Diana’s dreams and her relationship with Tariq. Read our Q&A below:
We saw that really game-changing reveal with Monet and Mecca. We knew that they had a past. That was always clear. We just didn’t know what it was between them. Zeke plays a big part in this, and we see why Monet is so dead-set on saving him. Obviously, this is a big family bombshell. Will Diana find out sooner or possibly later?
LaToya Tonodeo: I feel like Diana is very smart. So even in the beginning of this season, you saw that her wheels are turning and she’s putting two and two together, three and five together. She’s putting all the pieces together. So I would say if Diana plays her cards right, she will find out. She will definitely find out.
How do you think she would react to that? How would you react to that?
LaToya Tonodeo: Personally, I would be pissed because you grow up thinking one way and then you find out that this person is not your cousin. It’s like, wait, what? You feel betrayed. I would be hot. I would be very upset. I wouldn’t even know how to interact with my mother after that.
Considering Monet and Diana’s very tumultuous relationship already, how might that change and alter or maybe sever things even more between them? I feel like they’re on thin ice.
LaToya Tonodeo: I’m always on thin ice. If Diana finds out and lets her mother know what the deal is and that she knows, I feel like it will definitely strain the relationship even more. But who knows… I feel like if it were my mother, my mother would try to find a way to soften it, and maybe we can build from it. With Power and with Monet, I’m not sure how that will go.
This would be a huge, massive change of pace for the entire family to know about this. Obviously, they’ve grown up with Zeke. They know him. They think of him as family. But how might this reveal change the relationship between Diana and Zeke? He’d be a half-brother now.
LaToya Tonodeo: I think maybe that can make them closer. Because I feel like Diana and Zeke already have a really strong bond. Even though we never got to see Diana play basketball, Diana wanted to play basketball in season 1. It’s one of her things. She wants to go to school. She wants to play basketball like Zeke. I feel like that was their connection already. So to find out that the person who you feel really close to is actually a brother, so it makes them even closer, I don’t know. It could be beautiful, but at the same time, kind of weird because it’s like you grew up thinking one way and then you find out that’s not the case at all.
Zeke is also I think the most innocent party in all of this. He doesn’t know anything. So it’s not like you can really blame him. In the midst of all this, this obviously brings into play Diana and Lorenzo’s relationship, especially if he finds out. This is something that Lorenzo would not be pleased to hear because he was very much like, “This is not our kid. I don’t need to put all my cards in him. I don’t need to risk my house.” Could Diana find herself in a very compromising position with her loyalties to her mother and to her father?
LaToya Tonodeo: For sure. Because Diana, as we know, is a daddy’s girl. She connects 100 percent with her father. It’s going to cause a major rift in the family because, like you said, Lorenzo’s like, “That’s not my kid. It doesn’t matter.” He only cares about the Tejadas but technically Zeke is not necessarily a Tejada, but he is a part of the family. He is our half-brother now, so we’re going to see how that plays out for sure.
Like we mentioned earlier, Diana wanted to go to school. She wanted to play basketball. But she’s like, “My family doesn’t do that. That’s not what my family does.” You can sort of see a lot of that heartbreak that she wants one thing for her life, but her family and her mother have made this decision. I’m curious to know if Diana will maybe rebel in a sense and take control of her own destiny.
LaToya Tonodeo: I would say that’s definitely something that we’re going to be able to explore this season because Diana is maturing. Diana is stepping into her own power and finding her voice and trying to in a way, I would say, trying to get her father out. Maybe that could be that backup that she needs to get into Monet’s ear. Like, let Diana go to school. So we shall see. We shall see.
During that same conversation, she’s also warned about Tariq. I feel like, especially when you’re young when you’re told not to maybe pursue this person…
LaToya Tonodeo: You’re going to do it anyway.
You’re going to do it anyway. What can you sort of say about that dynamic going forward?
LaToya Tonodeo: I feel like this season, you’re going to see Diana really lean on him. She’s going to even be asking for advice because he’s a part of the game. He’s also in school. So there are so many things that she can get from him. I think she’s going to lean into that relationship and explore that a little bit more this season.
I think it’s really interesting, you know, Diane is the only female sibling. And with a mother-daughter relationship like this one, it’s really complicated. It’s almost like all the kids are sort of vying for the attention and the affection and the respect from their mother. And to add another kid, especially a male sibling in there, she definitely has a soft spot for her boys. So I’m curious to know with all this happening, I feel like Diane is going to explode one day. She’s very strategic. She’s like, “Mom, hello. I’m here. And I’m the most level-headed. I’m strategic, too. Please notice me.
LaToya Tonodeo: She wants to be seen. And I feel like Diana’s definitely struggled with that from the beginning all the way up until now. She’s struggling to be seen. She wants validation sometimes I would say from her mother, and she wants to prove to her mother that I can do the same thing. You can trust me. When you tell me to do something, I do it and I do it properly. I don’t mess things up. I feel like she definitely wants that validation and that respect and that trust from her mother, especially like you said, being in my opinion, I would say, at least between Diana and Dru, they’re the most level-headed. Diana is definitely, in my opinion, more strategic and more methodical, more calculated in how she moves. And I feel like since she’s learning those things from Monet, it’s like, how come you don’t see that in me?
You guys got the exciting news that you’re coming back for season 3. How does it feel to know that the story will continue on?
LaToya Tonodeo: Oh my gosh, it’s a blessing because it’s like, first of all, we have a job. And then not only that, but I really want to see where Diane is going to go from here. We haven’t even finished season 2, and there’s so much going on. I would love to see where Diana goes from here. She’s growing so much. I feel like the growth that has happened in season 2 versus season 1, it’s like, wow. And then the way our writers and how creative they are, the way they write it’s like, where is this going to go? I’m excited. I cannot wait to get back to work just to read those scripts because we don’t get anything in advance.
