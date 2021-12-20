News
Lawmakers say they’ve reached deal to stave off egg shortage
House and Senate negotiators announced Sunday night that they reached consensus on legislation making key changes to a 2016 voter-approved animal welfare law set to take effect in the new year, a step that should stave off looming shortages of eggs and pork products.
Sen. Jason Lewis and Rep. Carolyn Dykema, who chaired a six-person conference committee convened in October to design an accord, said in a joint statement they found agreement on “compromise language to ensure a stable and affordable egg and pork supply in the Commonwealth that honors the will of the voters.”
“The conference report has been filed with the goal of enacting it as soon as possible,” they said in a statement released just after 6 p.m. “We want to thank our fellow conferees for their hard work, Leadership in both chambers for their commitment and guidance, our colleagues in the House and Senate for their assistance, and the earnest engagement and shared determination of industry and animal advocates to get this done.”
Both branches this year approved legislation to update the impending standards for egg-laying hens voters approved in a 2016 initiative petition. Industry leaders warned that production practices around the country have shifted since passage of the voter law and that the vast majority of eggs would no longer be valid for sale in Massachusetts without action to change the law, which takes effect Jan. 1.
The compromise would allow “multi-tiered aviaries, partially-slatted cage-free housing systems or any other cage-free housing system that provides hens with unfettered access to vertical space” to provide one square foot of floor space per hen, according to the conference committee report (S 2603). Industry experts say that amount of space with aviary systems is now the norm rather than the 1.5 square feet of floor space per hen required in the voter-approved law.
Although the original bills (H 4194 / S 2481) sailed through both branches easily, the House and Senate were split over whether to additionally delay by one year the Jan. 1, 2022 start of a ban on the sale of pork meat from cruelly confined animals. Dykema had similarly cautioned that most pork suppliers would not be in compliance with the law, threatening supplies to stores and restaurants.
The compromise delays the effective start date of the ban on pork products from cruelly confined animals by eight and a half months to Aug. 15. It also shifts responsibility for promulgating regulations and enforcing the new standards – a critical part of the proposed law – from the attorney general’s office to the state Department of Agricultural Resources, who would consult with the AG.
Lawmakers could accept the compromise legislation and send it to Gov. Charlie Baker as soon as Monday, when both branches are in session.
The measure will need to earn unanimous support because the House and Senate are meeting in informal sessions, where a single objection can stall any bill, during their holiday season recess.
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron
Associated Press
Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron.
And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in antibody levels, although with an increase in the usual side effects, the company said. While half-dose shots are being used for most Moderna boosters, a full-dose third shot has been recommended for people with weakened immune systems.
Moderna announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn’t yet undergone scientific review. But testing by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, announced last week by Dr. Anthony Fauci, found a similar jump.
Pfizer’s testing likewise found its COVID-19 vaccine triggered a similarly big jump in omicron-fighting antibodies. The vaccines made by Pfizer and by Moderna, both made with mRNA technology, are used by many countries around the world to fight the coronavirus.
Together, the available evidence backs health authorities’ increasing pleas for people to get their boosters as soon as they’re eligible.
Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system’s defenses. Other research suggests the vaccine still should induce good protection against severe disease if people do experience a breakthrough infection.
Both Moderna and Pfizer are developing shots to better match the omicron variant in case they’re needed.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Geller gets $27M for site of planned downtown Denver office tower
A Chicago-based developer planning a new 30-story office tower downtown has purchased the land — and buy-and-hold parking lot baron Buzz Geller has netted another impressive return.
Riverside Investment & Development, which has developed three 50-story-plus office towers in the Windy City, on Wednesday purchased the 1.26-acre parking lot along 19th Street between Arapahoe and Lawrence streets.
The price was $27.2 million, according to seller Buzz Geller of Paradise Land Co. That equates to $495 a square foot.
“It’s been under contract for two years, because one of the two years we had to put the whole thing on the shelf due to COVID,” Geller said.
City property records give the site an address of 1901 Arapahoe St., but Riverside is calling its planned project 1900 Lawrence.
The property is across the street from the former Greyhound station, which is being demolished and where two 40-story towers have been proposed.
Geller, who still owns other parking lots, purchased the 19th Street lot in 1998, according to public records. He paid just under $3.2 million, or $58 a square foot.
That’s an 857 percent increase in 23 years, which doesn’t account for revenue from parked cars over the years and expenses like property taxes.
Riverside didn’t respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
The company submitted its initial development proposal for the site in January 2020. In August, Riverside announced that it would develop the project in conjunction with Chicago-based Convexity Properties, as it did on its 50-story 320 Canal building in Chicago.
Riverside said in August that it expected to break ground on the 700,000-square-foot building in the first quarter of 2022, and that it could be ready for tenants in the first quarter of 2024. JLL brokers Jamie Roupp, Michael Crane, Julie Rhoades and Maddy Stevenson are marketing the office space.
Geller said the deal shows that, despite the pandemic, people still believe in downtown.
“You can’t have a great city if you don’t have a great downtown,” he said.
In mid-2019, prior to Riverside, Geller was under contract to sell the lot to someone who talked of building a 40-story, mural-inspired “Love This City” tower. But that deal soon fell apart.
Geller has one other downtown deal in the works. San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential is under contract to ground lease his parking lot at the corner of Speer Boulevard and Market Street for a planned apartment tower.
In 2019, Geller sold the 0.57-acre lot at 650 17th St. for $17.5 million, or $699 a square foot. The buyer put it back on the market earlier this year, in conjunction with an adjacent smaller parcel.
As housing costs soar, Colorado leaders will push cities to get denser
Colorado’s housing crisis is now such that even people making above-average salaries are struggling to rent or buy at rates they can afford. State lawmakers appear mostly united on at least one way the state should address this problem: embracing density over sprawl and single-family development.
In the coming legislative session, which begins Jan. 12, lawmakers plan to create incentives for developers and local governments around the state to prioritize dense, multi-family housing as a means of promoting relative affordability in a state where home prices have risen at least 457% in three decades.
It’s not about density for density’s sake, they say.
“For a number of reasons, everything from just the pure cost of land to tap fees to the inefficiency one house at a time gets you, building taller and denser makes more sense in terms of the math of trying to finance these projects and actually make them happen,” said state Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Denver Democrat and vice chair of a legislative task force on affordable housing that is wrapping up its study now.
State government won’t command change at the local level; even if it were so motivated, the legislature could not abolish single-family zoning without inviting lawsuits centered around local-control laws.
But it does plan to encourage some change. Colorado leaders have set aside 10% of the historic $4 billion it’s received in federal stimulus money — a total that represents about ten times the amount of discretionary spending lawmakers generally get to make in a given legislative session. And much of that money set aside for housing is primed to go toward grants and low-interest loans meant to encourage developers and cities to build or preserve affordable units.
The definition of affordable is somewhat flexible in this case. Colorado’s got an estimated shortage of more than 100,000 units for people at the lowest end of the income scale, but lawmakers appear just as — if not more — focused now on people who earn average or slightly above-average salaries, and who cannot afford to live where they work.
“Nurses, firefighters, teachers,” said Brian Rossbert, executive director of the nonprofit Housing Colorado, and the chair of a panel that’s been advising the legislative task force on affordable housing. “Across the housing spectrum and across income levels there is a need for more housing, for more units to be built and a need for units to be preserved as affordable.”
How might Colorado incentivize housing density?
How precisely the legislature will spend on this priority isn’t clear yet. Early proposals suggest as much as $208 million on loan funds meant to achieve goals including helping developers build new affordable units and assisting in the purchasing of units that can be preserved as affordable. The task force has also explored spending up to $164 million on nonprofit and local government grants. These and other possible spending plans for 2022 have the potential to either create or preserve more than 250,000 housing units in the state over the next 15 years, the task force estimates. That’s about a tenth of the total existing housing stock in Colorado as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
That density is a critical tool in this push is not a controversial idea, said Republican state Sen. Dennis Hisey of Fountain, who serves on the legislative task force.
“I found it to be less partisan than I expected,” he said of the task force’s work. “Everybody knew of a problem somewhere. Nobody is insulated from this. It doesn’t matter your district.”
Hisey said there’s also been broad support for the plan to nudge municipal leaders — the people who approve zoning changes and development proposals — to embrace density as a means to greater affordability.
“Yes, the local folks are going to have to do their part,” he said. “Are we going to try to push on that? Well, the easiest way to do it in the short term, given home rule and local authority that we believe in, would be to tie the money to some sort of non-exclusionary policies.”
That is, Hisey said, policies other than single-family development.
As a former county commissioner, however, Hisey knows well that this is often a touchy topic at the local level. People who live in single-family zones often resist affordable housing. Kurt Firnhaber, housing director for the city of Boulder — where even small proposed affordable developments can generate massive backlash from homeowners — sees this regularly.
“We may know what the right approach is from an affordability standpoint and from a climate standpoint, but if the politicians can’t get the community to go along with that, it’s just not going to happen,” he said.
Firnhaber added that the state setting a standard would help local officials like him advance their affordable housing goals.
Where will the new affordable housing go?
Colorado has already been experimenting with incentives for affordable housing development, including through the passage of two new laws in 2021. There’s more appetite for planning and incentive grants than the state can keep up with, Andy Hill, community development officer for the state’s Department of Local Affairs, told the task force last month.
“It’s exciting. We’re at the point where right now we have accepted letters of intent for frankly more money than we have in the fund. But that’s a good problem,” Hill said.
Firnhaber said developers will be interested, too.
“The finance metric of the project just works better when you can add the density,” he said.
Paul Weissman, an affordable housing developer with the firm Lument and a member of the panel advising lawmakers, said it would be unsurprising if these incentive programs end up creating more units in places where political will exists to welcome in people of diverse income levels.
“I think it’s probably reasonably accurate that, say, Greenwood Village or Cherry Hills Village are not the likely places where you’ll see a lot of affordable housing development,” he said. “What I do feel confident about is that these dollars will be spent and will create more affordable housing. There may be communities where you don’t see as much development as you’d like to see.”
Weissman grew up in Boulder and said he’s seen firsthand what a tough sell affordable housing can be, even when there’s money available to create or preserve it.
“Where is affordable housing most acutely in need? San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Seattle. There’s sort of this irony that very liberal communities seem to have the most difficulty providing housing for poorer people despite saying that they want to do that,” Weissman said.
One notable Boulder resident, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, hasn’t been shy in the past about calling for policies that promote affordability. Early in the pandemic he criticized his own city, among others, for strict occupancy rules that limit how many unrelated people can live together. He supports removing zoning and regulatory barriers than keep low- and middle-income people out.
In the upcoming session, Polis spokesman Conor Cahill said, “The governor looks forward to working with anyone on solutions that ensure we are increasing housing supply and cutting red tape to adjust to the growth our state has seen.”
