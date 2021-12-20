News
Mayo Clinic physicians say the time to get the flu vaccine is now
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Hoping to derail a health system crunch caused by rising case numbers, Mayo Clinic specialists are appealing to the public to get their flu shot before the holidays.
“Influenza is out there and it’s finding those cracks and taking advantage of opportunities for spread,” Mayo virologist Dr. Matthew Binnicker said on Friday.
“Influenza symptoms … can be very similar to symptoms of COVID-19,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Abinash Virk. “In 2020, patients with COVID-19 often had loss of smell and taste,” Virk said, and this helped to differentiate COVID-19 from the flu.
“For the delta and omicron variants, however, the loss of taste and smell is not as common,” Virk added. “With both now circulating, we have to do additional testing, because it does make a difference in how we handle them.”
No cases of influenza were detected in 20,000 tests for the 2020 season at Mayo Clinic, Binnicker said.
It was an unprecedented erasure of the infection. Doctors attributed that containment to a high influenza vaccination rate, lack of international travel, the canceling of large events, the keeping of children home from school and widespread use of masks.
This year, however, few of those variables are in play. As a result, 7 to 8 percent of influenza test are coming back positive, with the flu season generally not peaking until after the holidays.
“It’s definitely not too late,” said Virk, “because influenza is just at the beginning of its upward curve. Generally, when you get the vaccine it takes about two weeks for it to give you immunity, so it’s a good idea to get the vaccine even now.”
Binnicker agreed.
“It’s not just about personal protection from those infections, but also the downstream events that might happen if a person is infected and our hospitals and clinics around the country and the world are overwhelmed,” he said.
“If you can prevent yourself from coming down with flu or COVID, that can help prevent you from needing to be seen in a hospital where beds are needed for other patients. The health care staff have been at this for over 20 months. Everyone is exhausted and tired. When you get vaccinated it’s a personal protection, but it’s also about helping the community as well.”
Virks stressed the importance of getting COVID-19 booster shots as well, and said travelers should avoid large gatherings and wear masks if they are at risk of severe outcomes from an infection with COVID-19.
What are Dolphins’ playoff odds after getting back to .500? What about if they win out? And what one other result makes the biggest difference?
The Miami Dolphins’ improbable run from 1-7 to playoff contention continued with a sixth consecutive win on Sunday to get back to .500 at 7-7 with three regular-season games left.
When the Dolphins pulled off the Nov. 11 upset of the Baltimore Ravens to get to 3-7, the run to this point appeared realistic given the schedule. If they can beat the Ravens, they can beat the Jets twice — the latest a 31-24 outcome at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday — and the Giants and the Panthers at home.
They did all that. Now, the schedule toughens up for the final three-game stretch. Miami has road games at the New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Tennessee Titans and a home finale against the New England Patriots on the horizon.
If the Dolphins want to turn this streak into a playoff berth, they probably have to win them all. They surrendered any margin for error when they went on that seven-game losing streak that included impermissible last-second losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.
If the Dolphins do run the table, Miami’s playoff chances are pretty good. A 10-7 finish, without taking any other results into account, gives the Dolphins have a 70% chance of making the AFC playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. They finished Sunday, after their win over the Jets and other league results, with a 10% chance, so the biggest key is winning out.
Any one loss for a 9-8 record crushes the Dolphins’ playoff hopes significantly. If it’s to the Saints on Monday Night Football next week, the odds are back to 10%. A Jan. 2 defeat at the Titans while winning the other two, and it’s 6%. The finale with the Patriots is most important, as dropping that one after topping the Saints and Titans gives Miami a 4% chance.
So, we’ve established that the giant cluster of AFC teams vying for wild-card playoff spots is unlikely to give way to the Dolphins with even one loss. Either way, they’re going to need some help elsewhere.
What other result is most vital to push a 10-7 Dolphins team that wins out into the postseason?
That answer can be found this week in Sunday’s Bills at Patriots divisional matchup. Before the Dolphins play their next game on Dec. 27, they’ll know if they got some of the biggest help they need.
That result alone only bumps the Dolphins up from 10% to a 14% chance of making the playoffs, but if coupled with a Dolphins sweep of their remaining games, which they need to pull off anyway, it makes all the difference. The combination of a Bills win in Foxborough on Sunday and three Dolphins wins puts Miami all the way up at 98 percent.
That’s because that scenario means Buffalo would overtake New England in the AFC East, and the Dolphins, sweeping the Patriots in this case, would own a wild-card tiebreaker over them. Conversely, the Dolphins were swept by the Bills this season, so they want to avoid any tiebreak scenario involving Buffalo. If the Dolphins win out and the Patriots beat the Bills on Sunday, Miami’s odds swing down to 52 percent.
More immediately, who should the Dolphins be rooting for in Monday’s Browns-Raiders game that was postponed from Saturday? Before turning the page entirely to Week 16 and beyond, there’s still this Week 15 game with AFC playoff implications left to be played.
The difference is minimal, but if you play out everything else that the Dolphins need — to win out and a Sunday Bills win over the Patriots — a Raiders win over the Browns increases the Dolphins’ playoff probabilities to greater than 99 percent, while a Browns win over the Raiders keeps them at 98.
There are a number of different permutations that can occur, but at its simplest, the Dolphins’ easiest route to the postseason essentially involves Miami winning its final three games and Buffalo topping New England on Sunday. If those four results occur, it’s highly unlikely the Dolphins are kept out of the postseason.
Ravens K Justin Tucker, FB Patrick Ricard lead way in AFC in Pro Bowl voting; rosters to be announced Wednesday
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and fullback Patrick Ricard led the AFC at their respective positions in Pro Bowl fan voting, the NFL announced Monday.
Tucker, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, received 186,812 votes, more than double what the Atlanta Falcons’ Younghoe Koo, the NFC’s leading vote-getter, received (80,713). Tucker is 29-for-31 on field-goal attempts and 27-for-27 on extra-point attempts this season.
Ricard, meanwhile, finished third in overall fan voting. He’s the NFL’s highest-rated fullback, according to Pro Football Focus. Former Ravens star Kyle Juszczyk, now with the San Francisco 49ers, was the NFL’s leading vote-getter.
Six other Ravens finished in the top 10 of fan voting: quarterback Lamar Jackson (eighth), wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (10th), tight end Mark Andrews (second), center Bradley Bozeman (third), inside linebacker Patrick Queen (10th) and special teams selection Chris Board (third).
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday night. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts equally toward determining the 88 total selections.
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from a local hospital Monday morning, the team announced around 9:30 a.m. and is “doing well.”
The Broncos added that Bridgewater is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was injured while scrambling for a first down during the third quarter of Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bridgewater was motionless on the turf after the side of his head hit the ground upon being hit. He was placed on a back-board and transported to the hospital, where he was held overnight for observation.
This is the second time Bridgewater has been in the league’s concussion protocol this year; he was injured in the Week 4 loss to Baltimore, but returned to play seven days later at Pittsburgh.
This story will be updated.
