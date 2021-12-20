Bitcoin
Metaverse Race Continues: Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Registers Trademark
Despite the government’s restriction on bitcoin and an imminent ban on the metaverse, Chinese internet company Baidu announced on Monday that it has filed its metaverse trademark.
Baidu And The Metaverse Of Xi’rang
According to the most recent trade registration statistics, Chinese enterprises are hurrying to register trademarks related to the metaverse, or Yuanyuzhou in Chinese, despite Beijing’s cautions about the risks associated with the novel concept.
Baidu, China’s largest internet corporation, said earlier today that it has registered its metaverse trademark. Baidu also showed out a preview of its Xi’rang Metaverse environment.
Chinese Internet giant Baidu’s #Metaverse world: Xi’rang pic.twitter.com/nAKVr7UmNu
— 8BTCnews (@btcinchina) December 20, 2021
According to the Securities Daily, which cited statistics from company and trademark registration tracking agency Tianyancha, more than 1,360 Chinese companies, mostly technology firms, have registered to register metaverse-related trademarks as of Sunday, up from only 130 entities three months ago.
ETH bloodbath continues. Source: TradingView
Apart from Baidu, other well-known businesses in the Chinese internet industry have also applied to register their metaverse trademarks. According to a tweet from Chinese source 8BTC, big brands like NetEase Global, Alibaba, TENCENT, and Bytedance – TikTok’s parent firm – have applied for metaverse trademarks.
Chinese Internet giant @NetEase_Global applied for trademarks related to #Metaverse . Earlier, big names like Baidu, #Alibaba , #TENCENT and Bytedance ( #TikTok parent company) all have applied for metaverse trademarks.
— 8BTCnews (@btcinchina) December 20, 2021
Securities Daily noted that the majority of trademark applications are currently “pending” or undergoing “substantive examination.”
While metaverse is quickly becoming the new internet craze, the Chinese government is currently considering expanding its crypto prohibition to include metaverse. Last Monday, the Chinese official media issued a warning against metaverse and cloud mining frauds, citing the widespread misuse of Metaverse words by con artists.
Related article | Cardano Founder Says Metaverse Is Important For Crypto
Chinese Companies Are Hustling The Metaverse
According to a Grayscale research report released last month, the number of Metaverse users increased by 10X in just one and a half years. Furthermore, the survey anticipated that if the metaverse kept growing at this rate, it will become a trillion-dollar sector by next year. Furthermore, according to Grayscale’s analysis, Metaverse has the potential to become a crucial component of Web 3.0, similar to how Facebook played a role in Web 2.0.
The metaverse, which many see as the next iteration of the internet, offers a lifelike, immersive virtual world where people can meet, work, and play. Cryptocurrency is used to make transactions and purchases of virtual products in the metaverse, which are backed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or other digital assets.
Despite the fact that Chinese companies are rushing to adopt the concept, the Chinese government has maintained a cautious stance, as stated in state-run media commentators.
People’s Daily issued a new warning about the metaverse on December 9, claiming that “virtual property” sales posed dangers of volatility, fraud, illicit fundraising, and money laundering.
Last week, telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co and Hisense, China’s largest television manufacturer, joined the metaverse bandwagon.
Huawei filed a trademark application for Meta OS, and Hisense filed trademark applications for multiple metaverse trademarks in industries such as advertising sales, social services, and scientific instruments.
Related article | A Wave Of New Blockchain Games Are Accelerating Mainstream Adoption Of Collectibles And NFTs
Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
FTX-Backed DeFi Land Opens Public Testing of Gaming Platform
DeFi Land, the agriculture-simulation game that won recognition in Solana’s summer hackathon, is inviting GameFi enthusiasts to put the platform through its paces. The launch of DeFi Land for public testing – on December 22 at 4 pm UTC – follows an intensive six-week period of behind-closed-doors testing involving 3,000 verified users, a third of whom were active daily.
Ahead of the game’s full launch in Q1 of next year, DeFi Land’s developers are eager to let the public experience all that the ecosystem has to offer. An all-in-one amalgam of DeFi, gaming, NFTs and metaverse, the colourful release is open to everyone: all that’s required is a wallet containing some SOL.
Demystifying DeFi Land
The first game on Solana to conduct a public testing event prior to its full public launch, DeFi Land is laser-focused on shipping products and meeting milestones rather than endlessly building hype. During public testing, players can complete mini-games to win rewards, farm for yield, trade tokens, fish, and explore the vast, visually rich landscape at their leisure. In other words, they can get an accurate impression of what’s in store come February/March.
Ostensibly, the farm-themed project brings disparate DeFi protocols under a single roof, making it altogether easier for users to manage their portfolio from a single dashboard – while having the opportunity to earn additional income in the metaverse. Key to the game is its native DFL token, which will variously be used for governance, staking, trading and NFT crafting.
Interestingly, DeFi Land recently partnered with decentralized music streaming platform Audius, the end result being that players can listen to the radio station directly while gaming. The sound waves will be beaming from Audius Radio Tower, a 3D fixture recently added to the metaverse, from the time of launch on December 22. Soon, social elements such as a chat function will be integrated to provide a richer and more interactive experience for players.
Although a great many DeFi protocols have tumbled off the production line in 2021 (around 70 new crypto games are debuting each month), the core team at DeFi Land believe their release offers something far more satisfying, not just from a visual and aesthetic perspective but also in terms of the learning curve: both DeFi novices and O.G. liquidity providers can connect their wallets and get a kick out of the fun gameplay, DeFi mechanisms, and various gamified elements.
Rather than providing the infrastructure for users to acquire tokens and passively farm, the brain trust at DeFi Land believes the DeFi community is crying out for more. Thus, players who conduct swaps and farm tokens will also get to embark on quests and record achievements, with results and rewards filtering into their portfolios. Rewards, incidentally, will include those generated by the platform itself and others that come from DeFi Land’s extensive partner network.
At this public beta testing event, users will be able to assess several implemented features of the project including gamified DeFi services (swapping, LP, farming), aggregator, mini-games for XP and leverage, and map edit mode. The project’s creators intend to add further play-to-earn (P2E) models and NFT integrations in the near future (Q1 2022), with a continued emphasis on gamification and user experience. They have also teased a reward for the dedicated players who participated in the public testing phase that commenced in October, with further details on that front expected soon.
Go-Time for Gamefi
The public’s appetite for Gamefi is undeniable, with half of those connecting crypto wallets in November doing so for the purpose of playing games. Little wonder Solana Ventures this week pledged to invest $150m in startups building play-to-earn games for its ecosystem. DeFi Land, it would appear, is launching at just the right time.
Having already closed a $4.1 million funding round, the platform’s promise has been recognized by several dozen major investors, among them FTX, Animoca Brands (Axie Infinity, Dapper Labs), Alameda Research, Jump Capital, NGC Ventures, Solana Foundation and Gate.io. The latter platform, incidentally, supported the recent public sale of DeFi Land’s native DFL token, alongside Raydium and Solanium.
Conducting a public testing phase is a bold step, and a sure sign that DeFi Land’s anonymous team (each of their names are prefixed by ‘DFL’) expect a significant volume of players to whet their appetites for the full launch next year. They’re probably right.
Bitcoin
Could Crypto Adoption Represent a Compliance Opportunity for Banks?
2021 was when Bitcoin became a trillion-dollar asset class and appears to have become a tipping point for institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. A recent survey carried out by Nataxis Investment Managers found that 28% of institutions had already invested in crypto, while nearly a third plan to increase their cryptocurrency allocations.
The significance of this shift shouldn’t be underestimated. After all, banks have had several years to prepare for the possibility that crypto could be the next big asset class, but few of them chose to take the bet. Why? Because the regulatory concerns were simply too great when weighed against the overall value proposition of crypto.
So, it’s telling that the trillion-dollar year for Bitcoin seems to have swung the pendulum in the other direction. The regulatory environment hasn’t changed significantly, but the opportunity is now much greater than in previous years. It means that institutions are prepared to address regulatory challenges head-on, which explains why some of the biggest financial firms are investing so heavily in crypto compliance.
News recently emerged that blockchain investigations firm TRM Labs raised $60 million in Series B funding, with American Express, Visa, Citi, and PayPal all participating. It comes only months after rival player Mastercard acquired crypto analytics firm CipherTrace earlier this year. Visa also recently announced it was setting up an advisory division to support financial firms making a move into digital assets.
The investments indicate the extent to which firms in the financial services sector are willing to go to ensure that they can continue to meet their compliance obligations.
An Onerous Burden
The scale of the compliance burden for banks is already astonishing. A 2020 global survey found that banks spend more than five percent of their total revenues on compliance and are fighting a losing battle in their attempts to reduce costs. Although technology offers some capabilities, such as automation, a large part of the challenge comes from the continued prevalence of paper-based administration.
For example, the average bank onboarding process takes around thirty days. Even when the process depends on electronic copies, customers are still required to submit documents like passports, utility bills, or income statements traditionally issued in paper format.
Furthermore, the process is heavily dependent on human checking, and behavioral experts have previously pointed out that this dependence on individuals is an often-overlooked weak point in the process. Worryingly, nearly 10% of banks also have no process for ensuring that client records remain up to date, meaning they risk another kind of non-compliance with data protection laws like the EU GDPR.
Blockchain-based Identity – With an NFT Twist
Given the challenges, it’s hardly surprising that banks are prepared to invest in on-chain solutions that would help them to better identify illicit users and funds. One project developing a cutting-edge protocol for NFT-based identity issuance could be extremely promising in reducing onboarding time while decreasing firms’ data management obligations.
PhotoChromic operates a blockchain platform that allows people to securely own and verify their identity and personal information. However, unlike many of its competitor projects in the digital identity space, PhotoChromic encapsulates biometric data, government-issued ID documents, and unique personal attributes into a non-fungible token (NFT).
PhotoChromic also uses an innovation called generative art, which takes an image of the person’s face and applies an algorithm to generate an image used on the digital identity. It may be representative of the person’s visage, but if they choose to remain pseudonymous, they can generate any kind of image. However, the resulting generative art will be algorithmically linked to their original picture.
Transforming the Onboarding Process
The net result is an easily-scannable image that can attest to an individual’s identity in real-time. The person can choose to whom they reveal which information, and they always maintain custody over their own identity and documentation. However, from the perspective of financial institutions, such a solution could offer significant potential to transform the onboarding process. The NFT identity is unique and impossible to falsify or copy. It’s very simple to authenticate and could even be checked by machines without requiring human verification.
Some of the biggest opportunities are in the potential to remove the need to keep copies of customers’ identity documents. The customer themselves retains full ownership over all of their personal data via the NFT – the KYC process becomes a mere scanning exercise, similar to a rail conductor checking a train ticket before boarding. As a result, financial institutions can significantly reduce their compliance burden with data protection regulations.
Furthermore, the ability to easily verify users and their asset ownership offer banks and financial institutions a vast amount of freedom to operate in the cryptocurrency space. It means they can consider new digital asset services and features, secure in the knowledge that they aren’t creating additional risks of money laundering or onboarding illicit users to their business.
The opportunity for integrating digital assets and all the value in these burgeoning markets is attractive enough. However, the ongoing innovation and development in the blockchain space, offering new ways for banks to combat rising compliance costs, could be an even bigger value creator for the financial sector in the long term.
Bitcoin
The First Interactive NFT in the World – VR Movie on Mars
“Gravity explains the motions of the planets, but it cannot explain who sets the planets in motion.”
– Isaac Newton
The future of the Mars4 Metaverse will be set in motion by our community
With that in mind, please allow us to introduce you to one of our first community members and Mars4 investors, an Arab Sheikh, who decided to make a significant and early investment in our project with a purchase of the Super Rare NFT known as Newton – the very first Rare NFT sold on Mars4. This 300km wide southern crater, located in the Terra Sirenum, was named in 1973 after the famed physicist Sir Isaac Newton.
Every day more and more people discover the potential of Mars4 NFTs as interactive investments. They are the key building blocks of the red planet metaverse, a world filled with bold in-game attributes that encourage collaboration and resource sharing among landowners and players!
Today, we are thrilled to announce the first in a series of major reveals of the Mars4 project with an exclusive sneak peek into this exciting new world.
Virtual Reality is Coming to Mars4
The Mars4 project is fully committed to creating the most immersive, realistic, and imaginative experience. Yes! The Mars4 Metaverse is being built to take full advantage of the Ethereum blockchain and of virtual reality technology, with in-depth and detailed views of the virtual world of Mars. You won’t just be sitting in front of a movie screen or computer, instead, after putting on your VR headset, it will feel like you have entered a completely different environment – transporting the viewer directly into a bold landscape filled with craters, volcanoes, and a host of fun surprises that the Martian Community will help to define.
All Mars4 NFT owners will have direct input into the Mars4 Metaverse
The goal of this project is not just to create an amazing game, we are building a vibrant Martian Community, an outpost in the larger metaverse where anything is possible! If you believe in this extraordinary life on Mars, hodl an NFT or get yourself a Mars4 token and get involved.
“No great discovery was ever made without a bold guess.” – Newton
We are early to Mars4 and this bold guess is going to be fun!
JOIN Mars4 Discord “VR MOVIE PARTY” Channel To See NEW DUBAI VR MOVIE First!
