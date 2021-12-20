News
NFC North Week 15: Green Bay Packers clinch the division by stopping a Baltimore Ravens 2-point try, while the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals
Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes — tying Brett Favre on the Green Bay Packers career list — and the Packers became the first team this season to clinch a division title, wrapping up the NFC North with a 31-30 win over the host Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens missed another big 2-point conversion in the final minute.
With Lamar Jackson out with a sprained ankle, Tyler Huntley nearly led the Ravens (8-6) all the way back from a 31-17 deficit. His 8-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left pulled the Ravens within one, but Huntley’s 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.
It was the third consecutive loss for the Ravens, who also fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers two weekends ago on a missed 2-point conversion in the final seconds. The Ravens fell into a first-place tie in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ravaged this season by injuries — especially in the secondary — the Ravens faced a difficult task trying to stop Rodgers and the Packers receivers. The Ravens mounted enough time-consuming drives of their own to keep the game close, but the Packers had the ball first after a 14-14 halftime tie and took advantage.
The Ravens appeared to have the Packers (11-3) stopped on a third-down incompletion, but minimal contact by Kevon Seymour was enough for a pass interference flag. Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 9-yard touchdown on the next play.
The Ravens drove into Green Bay territory before another devastating penalty. With the Ravens running the ball effectively and preparing to go for it on fourth-and-1 in the red zone, Ben Cleveland committed a false start. The Ravens settled for a field goal, and the Packers drove 88 yards, taking an 11-point lead on an 11-yard pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
That was Rodgers’ 442nd touchdown pass, pulling him even with Favre. He went 23 of 31 for 268 yards. Rodgers has thrown for 13 touchdowns without an interception over his last four games and didn’t appear the slightest bit limited by his toe injury.
Down 31-17, the Ravens began their comeback when Huntley ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:47 remaining. Then they got the ball back and scored again.
Huntley threw for 215 yards and two first-half touchdowns to Mark Andrews. The first, which gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead, was the first time in eight weeks they scored an opening-quarter touchdown.
A 9-yard pass to Andrews gave the Ravens a 14-7 lead in the second quarter, but Rodgers answered with a 3-yard scoring pass to Davante Adams.
Andrews had 10 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Lions stun Cardinals to keep them from clinching playoff berth
A week ago, the Detroit Lions looked as if they had finished their season early.
After avoiding a winless season by beating the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 5, the Lions went to Denver and were taken apart in a 38-10 loss. At 1-11-1, they looked like a team playing out the string of another unsuccessful season.
Apparently not.
The Lions finally played the type of game coach Dan Campbell imagined — tough on both sides of the ball — and stunned the Arizona Cardinals with a 30-12 victory Sunday.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to build here,” Campbell said. “We knew what we had to do and we did it in all three phases of the game.
“We knew we had to go all out today because if you play timid against the Cardinals, they will take you apart. We threw caution to the wind, knowing we might win or we might lose by 50 but that we’d play our game.”
The Cardinals (10-4) started the day tied for the NFL’s best record and were undefeated on the road. They missed a chance to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win over a team they were favored to beat by nearly two touchdowns.
Jared Goff, who threw three touchdown passes and averaged a season-best 8.3 yards per attempt, understood the magnitude of the upset.
“We don’t match up with that team on paper — not at all,” he said. “This season has really tested us — losing as many games as we did teaches you how hard it is to win — and now we come out and beat arguably the best team in the league.
“You always love football — that’s why you keep going when you are losing — but these are the days when it is fun.”
All of the coaches and players recognized a turning point in the third quarter — a moment when the Lions showed they weren’t going to take another embarrassing pratfall.
The Cardinals kicked a field goal on the first possession of the second half, cutting the Lions lead to 17-3, and on the ensuing drive, running back Godwin Igwebuike lost a fumble near midfield.
The crowd groaned, expecting to see Kyler Murray take advantage of the mistake and get the Cardinals within 17-10.
Two plays later, Amani Oruwariye dived in front of A.J. Green to intercept Murray’s pass. As the Cardinals quarterback gestured angrily in Green’s direction, Oruwariye jumped to his feet and returned the ball to the Arizona 6.
With the fans now roaring, Goff hit fullback Jason Cabinda for a 6-yard touchdown and a 24-3 lead.
“We made a mistake and the defense picked us right back up,” offensive tackle Taylor Decker said. “That’s what we’ve been looking for all year — a game where we are making plays on offense and defense at the same time.”
Cabinda’s touchdown — the first of his NFL career — was special for his teammates and coaches. A linebacker at Penn State, his career started as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders. In 2019, he was waived in training camp and joined the Lions.
“He was playing defensive end on the scout team, so I played against him a lot,” Decker said. “I hated facing him because he was always working so hard.”
After spending 2019 on special teams, Cabinda started getting snaps as a blocking fullback in 2020, finishing the season with one carry and one reception. This season he added tight end to his resume, thrilled his teammates with a 20-yard gain in Cleveland, then sneaked out of the backfield to catch the touchdown pass Sunday.
“I didn’t know that was his first touchdown — that explains why I saw Jared grab the ball and give it to him,” Decker said. “He’ll be glad he has that. When I scored my first touchdown, I went crazy and threw the ball into the stands.”
With the three-touchdown lead, the Lions defense took over, preventing Murray from sparking a comeback.
“We knew we had to hit (Murray) a bit and stay aggressive, but we had to do it as a team,” Campbell said. “If we start going after big plays, we lose contain on him and he kills us. We didn’t do that — we bottled him up and stopped them.”
What’s going on with Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial?
NEW YORK — The case for and against Ghislaine Maxwell has been made, and as soon as Monday, her fate will rest squarely in the jury’s hands.
Maxwell, a socialite, has denied allegations from four women who say they were teens when she helped the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse them. Her lawyers say she has been wrongly targeted by prosecutors intent on holding someone — anyone — accountable after Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial on related sex-abuse charges.
The evidence phase of the trial concluded within three weeks. With just days left before a verdict is expected, it’s time to take stock of developments.
WHO ARE GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S ACCUSERS?
The prosecution, mounted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, hinges on the accusations of four women who say they were teenagers when Maxwell and Epstein sexually exploited them in the 1990s and early 2000s. Three testified under the pseudonyms Jane, Kate and Carolyn. One, Annie Farmer, decided to tell her story publicly.
WHAT WAS GHISLAINE MAXWELL UP TO BEFORE HER ARREST?
Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 — almost a year after Epstein killed himself in jail while awaiting trial. After Epstein’s death, she withdrew from public activities like running an oceans charity. Her whereabouts became a subject of public speculation. Was that her eating a burger and reading a book on CIA operatives in Southern California? Was she living in Britain or Paris or maybe even Massachusetts? Prosecutors say she went into hiding in New Hampshire — where she was eventually arrested — in a million-dollar home where she kept her cellphone wrapped in foil.
SO HAS GHISLAINE MAXWELL BEEN IN JAIL THIS WHOLE TIME?
Yes, despite multiple requests for bail, Maxwell has spent well over a year lodged in federal lockup in Brooklyn. Maxwell has triple citizenship with the U.S., U.K. and France, the last of which does not extradite its citizens. Her attorneys and family have lambasted jail conditions, which they say are punitive and inhospitable to Maxwell’s ability to mount a proper defense.
HOW EXACTLY DO YOU PRONOUNCE ‘GHISLAINE’?
Think French. Hard “g,” silent “s.” First syllable: “ghee,” like the clarified butter, and quick. Second syllable, like a country lane and slightly emphasized.
IS THE GHISLAINE MAXWELL TRIAL AIRING ON TELEVISION OR STREAMING?
No. It’s in federal court, which doesn’t allow cameras. That’s why all the images from the courtroom are sketched.
WHEN DID TESTIMONY BEGIN?
Nov. 29.
HOW LONG DID IT TAKE PROSECUTORS TO MAKE THEIR CASE?
The prosecution’s case lasted two weeks, across 10 days of testimony.
HOW LONG DID IT TAKE THE DEFENSE TO MAKE THEIR CASE?
Two days.
THAT’S IT?
Yes, the witness lists for both sides were greatly truncated. The whole trial was originally projected to last six weeks!
WHEN WILL GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S TRIAL BE OVER NOW?
It’s hard to give a precise estimate, but closing arguments are set for Monday and the jury could get the case as soon as the end of that day. We might see a verdict as early as Christmas, which also happens to be Maxwell’s 60th birthday.
WHY DIDN’T GHISLAINE MAXWELL TESTIFY?
When offered the chance, she told the judge — not without some defiance — that she had no need to testify, as the prosecution had failed to adequately prove their case. But regardless, it’s rare for a high-profile defendant to put themselves on the stand, as it opens them up to a lot more scrutiny.
WHAT EXACTLY WAS GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S RELATIONSHIP WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN?
They were romantically involved, but at some point — the timeline is unclear — she says she transitioned to being more of an employee, running his households. Prosecutors have accused of her as functioning as Epstein’s madam, procuring underage girls to satisfy him sexually.
WHERE DID JEFFREY EPSTEIN HAVE HOMES?
All over the place: Palm Beach, Florida; New Mexico; Manhattan; the U.S. Virgin Islands; Paris.
WHAT DID JEFFREY EPSTEIN DO FOR A LIVING?
He left his teaching career at a tony Manhattan prep school to work at Bear Stearns, an investment bank, and then started his own money-management business. He would not disclose his assets and income even after his July 2019 arrest, but he seems to have built a fortune managing investments for others.
HOW IS PRINCE ANDREW INVOLVED IN ALL OF THIS?
He’s not. Not exactly, at least. A woman is suing the British royal, saying he sexually abused her when she was 17. She says Maxwell facilitated her meetings with Andrew, who has denied the account. But the woman’s accusations have been left out of this trial. That lawsuit won’t go to trial until at least late 2022. Andrew’s name has come up in this trial, though: a pilot of Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the “Lolita Express” by the news media, testified he had flown Andrew and an accuser confirmed she told the FBI she had flown with the prince, as well.
WHO IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S HUSBAND?
Also unclear! She was living with him when she was arrested in New Hampshire, but court documents have not made his name public. He did support her bail attempts, but has not been spotted at the trial.
DOES GHISLAINE MAXWELL HAVE ANY NOTABLE SUPPORTERS?
Her family — the scions of the late publishing magnate, Robert Maxwell — is sticking by her. Two of her siblings, Kevin and Isabel, have attended each day of proceedings. The Maxwells strongly assert the U.S. justice system is making a patsy of their youngest sister. Ghislaine is notably the baby of the family and said to have been the favorite of her father, who died falling off a yacht named for her.
WHO IS THE JUDGE FOR GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S TRIAL?
U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, who was recently nominated by President Joe Biden to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. That promotion is not expected to interfere with proceedings in the Maxwell case, but the trial was in recess for the first three days of its third week so she could answer questions from the U.S. Senate panel charged with considering her elevation.
HOW HAS GHISLAINE MAXWELL BEEN SPENDING HER TIME IN JAIL?
According to a website set up by her family, Maxwell has been working through a pile of books. Her reading list runs the gamut of criminal-justice related books like the award-winning “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson to “Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department Justice” by Sidney Powell, a conspiracy theorist and former lawyer for President Donald Trump. She’s also been making her way through Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” fantasy series and popular book club fiction pick “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman.
IF CONVICTED, HOW MUCH TIME IN PRISON WOULD SHE BE LOOKING AT?
Potentially many years.
LET’S REWIND: WHAT EXACTLY IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL CHARGED WITH?
This ongoing trial revolves around six charges:
1. conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts
2. enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts
3. conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity
4. transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity
5. sex trafficking conspiracy
6. sex trafficking of a minor
A superseding indictment in March also charged Maxwell with two counts of perjury, but the judge granted the defense’s request to spin those off into a separate trial.
SO THERE’S MORE TO COME?
Yes. Regardless of the outcome of this trial, there’s more to come.
Vikings keeping close tabs on teams they’re battling for playoff positioning
With the Vikings not playing on Sunday, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was preparing last Friday to watch televised NFL games on that day. Then he found out later on Friday that he would have an additional day of viewing.
The NFL moved three games for COVID-19 reasons, one to Monday and two to Tuesday. So, with the Vikings playing at Chicago on Monday, Peterson now can watch on Tuesday.
“Yeah, it’s crazy,’’ Peterson said Friday afternoon. “There will be games (Saturday), Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday…”
On Tuesday, Washington (6-7) will play at Philadelphia (6-7), a game that impacts the Vikings (6-7) in the playoff race, and Peterson is planning to watch. He said “no doubt about it” he is paying close attention to playoff positioning.
Minnesota enters Monday’s game in the No. 8 spot in the NFC, and seven teams will make the postseason. If the Vikings beat the Bears and Washington loses Tuesday, they will move up to No. 7. But if Washington, which has the season tiebreaker over the Vikings, wins, it would stay at No. 7.
Wins by both Minnesota and Philadelphia would leave Eagles at No. 8 since they don’t have a tiebreaker but they have an easier closing schedule. The Vikings will finish with games against the Los Angeles Rams, at Green Bay and against Chicago while the Eagles close with games against the New York Giants, at Washington and against Dallas.
After Sunday’s action, the Vikings’ chances of landing the No. 6 seed decreased with San Francisco’s 31-13 win over Atlanta. The 49ers are 8-6 and hold the tiebreaker over the Vikings, so they will be very tough for Minnesota to catch. The loss dropped the Falcons to 6-8, and they are getting close to being done due to not having a tiebreaker over the Vikings.
For now, Minnesota, a six-point favorite, will look to stave off an upset at Chicago (4-9).
“We have to take care of our own business,’’ said head coach Mike Zimmer. “This game is extremely important to us as is the next three. … I think our guys understand this is basically a four-game season for us, and we talked about that as far as what we need to do to get to where we want to be.’’
However, when the Vikings aren’t playing, several players said they are paying close attention to what teams they are battling for playoff positioning are doing.
“I’ve been … watching those key games that’d boost us up in the playoffs,’’ said wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “I’ve definitely been watching those games that we need. But I mean, it’s all on us at the end of the day. We shouldn’t have ourselves in this situation, all those close game we lost that we should’ve won. … All we can do is go out there and win those games we have left.’’
All seven of Minnesota’s losses have been by eight points or less, and have been by a combined total of 28 points.
With Minnesota scrambling to make the playoffs, Peterson didn’t deny he was rooting against Washington on Dec. 12, when the Vikings were off after beating Pittsburgh 36-28 on Dec. 9. And Washington lost 27-20 to Dallas to help Minnesota.
“I watch,’’ quarterback Kirk Cousins said of keeping an eye on key games. “I always try to not get too worked up about things I can’t control. You understand the preferred outcomes, but you try not to put too much energy spent on it.’’
Fullback C.J. Ham puts a priority of spending time with his family, but he still keeps his phone handy then Vikings are off and games are being played.
“I’ll get on my phone quick and check updates and check the scores and see where everything falls,’’ he said.
COVID WOES
The Bears on Sunday placed starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson and starting safety Tashaun Gipson on the COVID-19 reserve list, further depleting their secondary.
Chicago has 14 players on the list, including two who were most recently on the practice squad but have played in games this season. Of their five defensive backs who started Dec. 12 at Green Bay, cornerback Xavier Crawford has been ruled out Monday with a concussion and the other four are on the COVID list. The other starting defensive backs on the list are safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns.
Vaccine mandate and passport likely coming to Boston, teeing up legal battle between Michelle Wu and unions
A COVID-19 vaccine mandate and passport in Boston — just as virus cases and hospitalizations surge ahead of Christmas — will likely spark a legal fight from unions and other groups.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday is set to announce a slate of new coronavirus vaccine policies as the highly contagious omicron variant quickly spreads and COVID-19 hospitalizations spike.
Wu wouldn’t specify the new vaccine policies when asked on Sunday, but city unions over the weekend told their members about a “major change” in particular: City employees will have to get vaccinated, and they can no longer test out of the vaccination mandate. The workers could get fired if they don’t get the shot.
“We are taking steps to ensure that we are increasing protections all across the city as we see cases going up, and to make sure Boston is on the front lines of what we need to do to keep our city safe,” Wu said on Sunday, outside Brighton’s Corrib Pub for the Allston-Brighton toy drive.
“We’ll have more news tomorrow on policies and the latest on COVID,” she added.
The city’s 18,000 employees have had the option to either be vaccinated or get tested regularly.
A memo from Boston Firefighters Local 718 says the city will mandate vaccination for employees and that the testing option will be gone.
“This is a major change from our current policy, which includes a testing option for our members that have elected not to be vaccinated,” John Soares, president of Boston Firefighters Local 718, wrote in the memo.
“We have notified our attorney of this policy change, and we are in discussions with our brothers and sisters from the other city unions,” he later added. “As you know, this is a complex issue, and it has raised much controversy not only in Boston but across the nation. We are reviewing our legal options and will be meeting with the city’s office of labor relations.”
The letter from Boston Firefighters Local 718 was first reported by Live Boston over the weekend.
Wu on Sunday was asked about union pushback to the administration’s policies.
“We’re in a moment where health must come first — that is for the general public and for each and every one within our workforce in City Hall and across the city of Boston,” the mayor said. “So we’re going to take measures to ensure that everybody is safe and protected, and that Boston will follow the science and the data on what we need to be doing.”
Wu had recently said “everything is on the table” in the race to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations surge during the holiday season. She has left the door open for vaccine passports to enter businesses, including restaurants.
Soares in the firefighters’ memo wrote that Wu is mandating a vaccination passport to enter buildings in the city.
Shana Cottone, an organizer of Boston First Responders United, said her group is ready to “take this to court if we have to.”
“We implore her (Wu) to leave the testing option in place. Testing has been that middle ground,” Cottone said. “Can the city afford to lose tenured, well-trained, experienced police officers, firefighters and EMTs? These are the people who would be terminated.”
