NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team

Published

1 min ago

on

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team
NEW YORK — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league.

The Detroit Red Wings were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins. Detroit’s home game against Colorado on Monday previously had been postponed and will not take place as scheduled, and the Red Wings’ trip to Minnesota for Thursday’s game was called off.

Canadian-based teams will not play U.S.-based teams from Monday through Thursday, with those postponed games expected be rescheduled.

All told, 27 games have been postponed through Saturday and 12 more through Thursday will be pushed to another date. Roughly 10% of the 700-plus players were in the league’s virus protocol as of Saturday.

Instant analysis from Ravens' 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 31-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For a second straight week, the Ravens did everything but win an important game. In the short term, the emergence of Tyler Huntley and the ascendance of Mark Andrews can’t be overlooked. But neither can the long-term implications of a third straight loss, which pushed the Bengals ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North. The end of this game will be nitpicked to death by media types this week, but this is who the Ravens are. They’ve lived on a knife’s edge all season.

Childs Walker, reporter: With a secondary stripped to the bone by injuries and COVID-19 positives, the Ravens had little hope of limiting Aaron Rodgers’ efficiency. Even at 38, he connects on throws available to few quarterbacks on the planet, and he kept the Packers moving for the last three quarters of the game.

The good news for the Ravens was that Tyler Huntley went toe-to-toe with his Hall of Fame counterpart in another impressive performance. Huntley does not conjure explosive plays like Lamar Jackson, but he brought a refreshing read-and-fire efficiency to the operation. He benefited from another All-Pro-level performance from tight end Mark Andrews. They showed astounding resilience, coming back from 14 down to pull within one point in the last minute.

Coach John Harbaugh again tried to steal a win with a 2-point conversion. Again, the Ravens did not convert. The play call did not create any open space for Andrews this time around, so the decision will be dissected all week. There’s still a lot to be said for making an aggressive decision when you’re outgunned, as Harbaugh’s team would have been in overtime.

The Ravens did not win, but given the roster obstacles they faced, they exceeded expectations. With divisional games against the Bengals and Steelers looming in Weeks 16 and 18, their most precious opportunities still lie ahead. They showed they are not done fighting.

Ryan McFadden, reporter: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took advantage of the Ravens’ depleted secondary while showing why he is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. Rodgers made a few throws that had you shaking your head, and he fooled the Ravens defense a few times with his pump-fakes.

Give credit to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who delivered an impressive outing to keep the Ravens in the game. Tight end Mark Andrews basically caught every pass that came his way, recording 100-plus receiving yards for the second straight game.

Coach John Harbaugh’s call to go for two in the final minute instead of kicking the game-tying extra point was questionable. As much as I appreciate the aggressiveness, Harbaugh should’ve let Justin Tucker kick the PAT and asked his defense to force overtime.

C.J. Doon, editor: In the end, Aaron Rodgers was just too much. The three-time NFL MVP took advantage of a depleted Ravens secondary, which unsurprisingly couldn’t hold up against one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it. The Ravens’ playoff odds took a hit, but they still have a fighting chance down the stretch thanks to games against the Bengals (8-6) and Steelers (7-6-1), who both won Sunday.

Tyler Huntley proved a capable backup if Lamar Jackson can’t play again next week, and tight end Mark Andrews has seemingly taken his game to another level. The missed 2-point attempt will unfortunately overshadow a much-improved offensive performance. Going for the win against a more talented team is admirable, but after coming up with a huge stop on the previous series, doesn’t the Ravens’ defense deserve a little bit of trust?

If the Ravens can avoid another COVID outbreak and get some players back from injury, they can still be a factor in the postseason race. But all that hope rests on Jackson’s injured ankle.

Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens have lost three straight and are officially on the playoff bubble, which is hard to imagine considering they led the AFC only a few weeks ago. The luck they had earlier this season in wins against Kansas City, Detroit and Minnesota has officially caught up to them during this recent losing streak, which means it might be due to turn around in their favor again.

This team deserves a ton of credit for battling to the finish of every game, though. Injuries have decimated the roster but they still were a successful 2-point conversion away from possibly beating one of the league’s best teams. I don’t have any criticism to go for two there, but why cut the field in half on a roll-out with a quarterback who just scored the touchdown with his legs?

Mark Andrews is making a strong case right now to be crowned the NFL’s best tight end, and Tyler Huntley is another great performance away from getting phone calls from 31 other teams asking about his availability in the offseason. The schedule doesn’t get any easier from here on out with the Bengals, Rams and Steelers left, but don’t count out the Ravens just yet.

Archdiocese of Boston mask mandate goes into effect ahead of Christmas

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Archdiocese of Boston mask mandate goes into effect ahead of Christmas
Remember to bring a mask to Christmas Mass this week.

The Archdiocese of Boston’s mask mandate has gone into effect days before the holiday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the region.

The local Catholic Church mask order went into effect on Saturday and expires on Jan. 17, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Boston.

“In the light of spiking numbers of new COVID cases and the likely increase in those numbers in the upcoming holiday season, Cardinal Sean (O’Malley) is mandating that throughout the archdiocese all people attending public Masses, including weddings and funerals, wear masks,” reads the Archdiocese of Boston statement.

“Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, should all wear masks except when they are speaking,” the archdiocese said.

Children under the age of 5 are not required to wear masks.

Joe Manchin deals Build Back Better death blow, says he 'cannot' approve

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Joe Manchin deals Build Back Better death blow, says he ‘cannot’ approve
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin effectively dealt a death blow to President Biden and progressives’ $2 trillion spending wish list, saying he cannot vote for the “mammoth” infrastructure bill.

“I can’t move forward. I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, I just can’t,” Manchin said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

The moderate senator’s opposition infuriated members of his own party and appeared to completely blindside the White House.

Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Manchin’s comments on Fox are “at odds with his discussions this week with the president, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances.”

Manchin’s “no” represents “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the president and the senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate,” Psaki continued.

Manchin’s vote is key to getting the bill passed in the evenly split Senate.

The Democrats have for months been negotiating the bill Biden expected would be his crowning achievement during his first year in office. The failure to push past the finish line exposes the Biden administration and the Democratic Party to criticism over its ability to deliver on promises, stymied by a member of their own.

Members of Massachusetts’ all-Democratic delegation and other Democrats nationwide wasted no time in blasting the senator from West Virginia.

“I refuse to accept that the obstruction of one senator from West Virginia will deny millions of workers, families and communities in the Massachusetts 7th and across the country the lifesaving resources and relief they so desperately need in this moment,” said U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., adding that failure to pass the Build Back Better Act “is unconscionable and unacceptable.”

But on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, the Boston congresswoman said she was unsurprised by the senator’s change of heart since “he’s continued to move the goal post. He has never negotiated in good faith and he is obstructing the president’s agenda.”

The House has already passed a version of the Build Back Better Act which would overhaul the nation’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws.

Manchin cited inflation and rising consumer prices, a growing federal debt and the arrival of a new coronavirus variant as reasons for his change of heart.

