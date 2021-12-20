News
OBF: COVID the Grinch trying to steal sports
The Grinch is back.
Just in time as we approach Year Three of “15 Days To Slow The Spread.”
COVID-19 has returned for the holidays, forcing postponements and sidelining players across the NFL, NBA and NHL.
In a word: “Stink. Stank. Stunk.”
(No, that’s not the 2022 Red Sox bullpen.)
The Celtics are home alone this week, with games against Philly and Cleveland. COVID-permitting. The Bruins are taking a Christmas vacation, with games put on pause until Dec. 27, when Pittsburgh visits Boston.
“And on the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, A 3-0 Win Over John Henry’s Penguins.”
They may need to swaddle the Black and Gold faithful next Monday night. Or lull them into acquiescence with leftover Christmas cookies. The tapestry of profanity spewed if/when Henry and Company show up to watch their latest acquisition from the Boston fans will put Ralphie’s dad to shame. It, too, remains the true medium of Boston fans across the generations.
This past week, the NFL and NHL were decimated with positive COVID tests, despite 99.5% of NHL players and 96.4% of NFL players being vaccinated. More than 10% of the NHL players were in COVID protocols as of Saturday. The NFL had upwards of 150 players land on its reserve/COVID-19 list. The rosters of the Browns, Rams and Washington Football Team were particularly annihilated. Both the Browns and Rams saw half their starters test positive. There was barely a can of Woo Hash left in Cleveland. The Browns were down to Kyle Lauletta, Bernie Kosar and the Ghost of Christmas Past at quarterback.
We’re still trying to figure out what happened to the Patriots’ Saturday night. That list of excuses is much longer than Mariah Carey’s.
How these two leagues are choosing to deal with the omicron/delta variants is a perfect holiday tale into what greater society should and should not do.
Eventually, we are going to exhaust all 24 letters in the Greek Alphabet when it comes to naming variants of this insidious virus. Of course, the letter “Xi” is off limits, because the World Health Organization doesn’t want to upset its boss. After all, Communist China “discovered” COVID-19 and introduced it to the world. It’s only fair that the CCP should retain naming rights.
The NHL has opted for “Pottersville,” minus the dance halls and raucous bars. Spinster Mary Hatch is still at the library. She’s surrounded by the latest New York Times best-sellers, which include at the moment both “An All-American Christmas” and “The 1619 Project.”
The league is in “triage mode” and has opted to use the same tactics with COVID this season that it did last season. The league is implementing daily testing for all players and coaches, as well as pre-game testing for teams with larger outbreaks.
Seek and ye shall find COVID. Even if those being tested are otherwise healthy, young, athletic and asymptomatic.
The NFL, on the other hand, has opted not to shoot its eye out. The league is both too big and too smart to fail.
The league changed its protocols, using common sense, science and data.
A miracle indeed.
The NFL has stopped mandatory weekly testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players. The new protocols are part of a more “targeted testing plan.” The NFL won’t be looking for positive COVID results unless there’s a reason.
The great circular question of the pandemic has been: “If you are vaccinated and not sick, and vaccines prevent the spread of the infection, why do you need to get tested?”
The NFL answered it with two words: “You don’t.”
Scrooge saves Christmas one more time. That would be Ebenezer Goodell, who said in a memo Saturday that “roughly two-thirds” of cases among NFL players and staff this week have been asymptomatic, while “most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms.”
Restrictions and testing regimens for unvaccinated players in the NFL have not changed. Aaron Rodgers gets the last laugh in that since he has already tested positive and is not vaccinated, he cannot be tested again until after the NFC Championship Game. (If he’s still playing.) And for the record, Rodgers never “lied” about anything. He chose his words carefully and a lax and lazy group of “reporters” failed to ask a simple and direct follow-up.
The NFL nearly canceled the three games that were instead postponed in Week 15. Cancellations mean players don’t get paid. That line turned out to be a minefield neither side dared cross. The NFL and its players blinked in the face of reality. Unlike your annoying relatives, this virus is not going away after next week. While we mourn each death featuring COVID-19, including the 400,000+ since Joe Biden took office, we can no longer afford to stop living in its presence.
The NFL and NHL have offered irrefutable proof in a neat little microcosm that super-healthy vaccinated people can indeed test positive. Both Czarina Wollensky and Commissar Fauci have admitted vaccines cannot prevent all infectious spread. Those who criticize the NFL’s action must realize in doing so, they are “ignoring the science.”
Fines and imprisonment await.
A move to Florida could be next.
Other restrictions remain in place in both the NFL and NHL, including mandatory masking onsite, remote meetings, limited contact indoors, the end of team dining, and the like. Players have to be responsible, imagine that, when they’re off team lands to be careful when mingling with others. They are adults. Some are more adult than others. In the end, individual responsibility and decision-making will be the difference for us all. Just the way Hamilton & Friends wanted.
While much of the nation and world return to the old COVID playbook — meaning the one from 2020 — the NFL has offered a new way forward in a new reality.
A beaming red nose amid a blizzard of discord and confusion.
And an unexpected gift under the tree.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.
Firework shows spark multiple spot fires in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Three separate permitted firework shows are being blamed for sparking multiple grass and spot fires in Douglas County Saturday.
No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported.
Grass and spot fires flared up in Highlands Ranch, Parker, and Castle Rock after a synchronized firework display, launched in those three areas, began around 7 p.m., according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
Spot fires in Highlands Ranch were reported soon after fireworks were launched at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Griggs Road, but crews quickly had them under control. Flames came close to some structures in those fires, South Metro Fire said.
Spot fires near Parker burned a combined 6-8 acres before firefighters were able to extinguish them. And crews from the Castle Rock Fire Department were actively extinguishing spot fires in their jurisdiction during their fireworks display.
Read the full story at thedenverchannel.com.
McCaughey: Workers, retirees taking hardest beating from inflation
U.S. senators need to forgo the posh Capitol dining rooms and go food shopping in the shoes of ordinary Americans. Shoppers are panicking at the meat counter, where beef prices are up more than 20%. Nearly everything in the basket costs more.
Most pols are clueless about the pain inflation is causing.
Retirees are the biggest victims. Inflation is decimating them. With interest rates near zero, retirees are watching the purchasing power of the money they have in the bank literally shrink. They’re getting punished for their years of thrift, prudence and self-reliance.
For the 65-and-up crowd, it’s a double whammy — the brutal impact of COVID and then inflation. Three-quarters of Americans who died from COVID were in that age group. Now the survivors are getting whacked with price hikes on everything from home heating oil to groceries. In Maine, where my twin brother lives, fuel to heat homes is up by as much as 50%.
To understand the inflation spike, consider this amazing fact: One-fifth of all dollars in circulation have been created since February 2020. Congress spent excessively on COVID-related benefits using borrowed money, and the Federal Reserve purchased the debt created and flooded the nation with more dollars.
The result: too many dollars chasing too few goods.
Everywhere, retirees are being forced to replan how they live out their final years because their savings pay for less.
Social Security is raising benefits with a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment — the highest in decades but not enough to offset price hikes.
Inflation’s other victims are wage earners. Wages went up over the last year but less than inflation for most workers. Wages will buy less this Christmas.
President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise never to raise taxes except on the rich. But the Bidenflation raging now is the cruelest tax of all.
Dec. 10’s Consumer Price Index put inflation at 6.8%, the highest since 1982, but even that likely understates it: CPI critics point out that single family rental costs are up 17% nationwide this year.
Even so, Biden and Senate Democrats are trying to ram through the Build Back Better Act before Christmas, ignoring warnings that it will make prices soar higher still because that’s what deficit spending does.
In fact, not passing the bill will go a long way toward calming inflation expectations and in the process avert widespread demands for wage hikes that could trigger a wage-price inflation spiral. Organized labor is already demanding quarterly cost-of-living adjustments and higher wage rates because of inflation.
But Democrats want to pass what they claim is “transformative” legislation. It’s not about helping the people who work, save and take care of themselves. It’s about politics and buying votes with new government giveaways before the 2022 midterm elections.
Inflation pain be damned.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) appears to get it. His state has one of the oldest populations, and he says they’re feeling the brunt of price hikes, including at the Dollar Store. Dollar Store Inc. announced that products it has sold for $1 for more than 30 years will be priced at $1.25.
Manchin repeated his concerns last week when asked if he would capitulate to pressure from his party to support Build Back Better. In a 50-50 divided Senate, the bill can’t pass without his vote.
Manchin responded, “Inflation is real. It’s not transitory. It’s alarming. It’s going up, not down. And I think that’s something we should be concerned about.”
Americans agree. Hold the line, Senator.
The White House is churning out endorsements for Build Back Better from partisan economists, but the public isn’t buying the propaganda. A staggering 69% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, including 71% of independents, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll published Dec. 12.
As long as prices keep going up, count on Democrats to go down in defeat in the midterm elections.
Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and author of “The Next Pandemic.”
What small business owners should look for in 2022
Entrepreneurship grew at a record pace in 2021, with more than 4.6 million applications for new businesses filed through October 2021, according to business formation statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.
And shoppers continued to rally behind their local small businesses: Compared with pre-pandemic, 40% of Americans were still making an increased effort to shop small and shop local as businesses reopened and pandemic restrictions eased, according to an August 2021 survey by NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll.
So, what does 2022 hold for small-business owners?
NerdWallet’s business writers touch on those topics and more with their predictions for the coming year.
1. Technology bridges the employment gap
Tina Orem: Small-business owners will flock to business software that allows them to do more with fewer employees. This may mean more tableside ordering and checkout technology at bars and restaurants, for example, and more self-checkout options for retail customers.
Hillary Crawford: QR code menus at restaurants are here to stay, even if COVID-19 precautions fall to the wayside. Many restaurants have found that digital menus allow them to update items and prices more easily, as they don’t need to reprint the menu each time. They also enable restaurants to function with a smaller front-of-house staff.
2. Business lending ramps up, community banks take the lead
Kelsey Sheehy: Small businesses can expect more access to capital in 2022.
Banks pulled back on business loans amid COVID-19, tightening lending criteria and even halting traditional loans to focus on Paycheck Protection Program loans. But small-business loan approval rates will continue to rise as the economy and consumer spending rebound, especially for businesses working with community banks and nonbank lenders.
That’s good news for small-business owners who’ve managed to hang on through nearly two years of pandemic-related restrictions and are ready to invest in new equipment or need working capital to grow in the new year.
3. It’s the year of the brick-and-mortar
Orem: Brick-and-mortar small-business retailers will shine as consumers learn that it’s often faster to go into the store or get curbside pickup than to wait days or weeks for deliveries from beleaguered shippers.
4. Supply chain, hiring woes continue
Rosalie Murphy: For small-business owners who successfully hired new people in 2021, it’s time to start thinking about how to retain those workers into 2022. For those who lost employees, what changes can be made to attract new hires? Workers’ expectations for better pay, benefits and schedules may ease over time, but I don’t think businesses can bank on that yet.
5. Some COVID changes become permanent
Crawford: New restaurants will have to build takeout options into their business models. While this has been a given for full-service restaurants, it’s not always been a consideration for businesses like breweries, and canning or bottling lines can be expensive.
