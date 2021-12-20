News
Patriots film review: How the Colts delivered a reality check to the Pats and Mac Jones
It all felt so fitting, so familiar.
The Patriots soaring up the standings in December and claiming the AFC’s top seed. The rest of the conference collectively groaning. Then Bill Belichick led his supposedly tougher team into Indianapolis to steamroll the Colts.
Except on arrival, the Pats committed the simplest, most dangerous mistake you can around horses: getting behind them.
The Patriots trailed the Colts 14-0 after a quarter Saturday, two swift kicks knocking them down almost immediately. The first, an 8-yard touchdown flip to running back Nyheim Hines, was expected. Indy ranked among the league’s best first-quarter offenses because of clever opening scripts.
The second strike, however, was entirely the Pats’ fault, an inexcusable blocked punt touchdown. And then the Colts kept kicking, forcing two fumbles and snatching a couple interceptions.
Barring a reciprocal collapse, the Patriots cannot and will not survive these mistakes against playoff-caliber teams because they are not your father’s Patriots, meaning their makeup is not that of a traditional No. 1 seed.
They are, in the famous words of Bill Parcells, finally what their record says they are: 9-5. The Patriots are a good football team defined by a power run game and excellent defense. The Pats can contend through that old-school formula because their ascent has intersected with a surprising decline of the AFC’s elite, creating a muddle and chaotic playoff picture.
From that chaos, title opportunity has sprung for a half-dozen teams, including the Patriots and maybe even the Colts. On Saturday, Indy reminded its old rival that the top of the conference has never been closer to the middle, and therefore their margin for error against playoff peers has never been narrower.
Here’s what else film revealed about the Pats’ 27-17 loss:
Mac Jones
Adjusted completion percentage: 64.3
Under pressure: 4-9, 96 yards, TD
Against the blitz: 6-12, 59 yards
Behind the line: 4-4, 45 yards
0-10 yards: 14-16, 105 yards, TD, INT
10-19 yards: 6-16, 81 yards, TD, INT
20+ yards: 2-6, 68 yards
Notes: It took Jones most of the first half to settle in against Indy’s increased blitz pressure and man coverage. The Colts almost doubled their season-long blitz rate against Jones and disguised their wrinkles well, which forced Jones to hesitate in the pocket. Though the rookie could’ve survived that hesitancy and even his extra couple misfires were it not for the basic mistakes — failing to clear Darius Leonard from a throwing lane and forcing a checkdown — that led to his interceptions.
In the second half, the Colts wisely leaned on coverages that protected them against deep passes that would’ve expedited a comeback. Thankfully for Jones, his pass protection bought him enough time to still strike downfield and, N’Keal Harry made the play of his career with a 43-yard grab in the fourth quarter. Jones’ resilience and willingness to take a hit again impressed, but his performance Saturday can nonetheless be bottom-lined like the rest of Saturday night: not good enough.
Studs
TE Hunter Henry
A season-high six catches for two touchdowns. Imagine how the Patriots offense would have performed without him.
CB J.C. Jackson
In the third quarter, Colts receiver Michael Pittman broke up what should have been Jackson’s eighth pick this season. Without it, Jackson had to settle for three pass deflections and one catch allowed. Ho-hum.
LB Jamie Collins
The Pats may have missed Ja’Whaun Bentley on Jonathan Taylor’s game-clinching 67-yard run, but Collins more than filled his shoes until then. He registered five stops, two pass breakups and a tackle for loss playing inside and outside linebacker.
Duds
Defensive line
The Patriots started Carl Davis, a 320-pound reserve, to beef up their defensive front against the Colts’ run game. Instead, the line allowed Taylor to rush for 170 yards between the tackles, and Indy to convert three times on fourth-and-1.
LT Isaiah Wynn
One sack, a hurry and two quarterback hits allowed, plus a false start penalty. Wynn is the weak link of the Pats’ O-line this season.
Game management
Trailing 20-7 with nine minutes left, Bill Belichick opted for a field goal at the Colts’ 7-yard line. The decision to kick did nothing to change the Patriots’ two-score deficit, whereas the upside of going for it on fourth-and-goal was cutting Indy’s lead to six and the downside would’ve been dropping a hapless Wentz deep inside his own territory. Belichick’s conservatism has become more feature than bug in the Patriots’ losses.
Offensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 69% of snaps in 11 personnel, 15% in 21F personnel, 14% in 12 personnel and 2% in 21H personnel.*
- Personnel production: 6.6 yards/play in 11 personnel, 4.2 yards/play in 21F personnel, 2.6 yards/play in 12 personnel, 1 yard/play in 21H personnel.
- Pressure rate allowed: 21.3%
- Play-action rate: 17%
- Yards per carry: 4.3
- First downs: 61% pass (5.9 yards per play), 39% run (5.6 yards per play)
- Third downs: 6-15
- Red-zone efficiency: 2-4
- Broken tackles: Brandon Bolden 3, Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones
- Sacks allowed: Isaiah Wynn
- QB hits allowed: Wynn 2, Ted Karras
- Hurries allowed: Team 3, Jonnu Smith, Karras, Wynn
- Run stuffs allowed: Team 2, Wynn
- Holding penalties: Jakobi Meyers
- Drops: Meyers
- The starting point for what went wrong offensively in Indianapolis is easy: penalties. The Patriots suffered a penalty or negative play on every possession before their final drive in garbage time, untenable sloppiness for any offense.
- They matched a season-high with eight penalties, all committed by offensive players. Four occurred in the red zone, yards no offense can afford to lose while mounting a comeback.
- Offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu both false-started after right guard Shaq Mason was called for an illegal man downfield penalty. Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers were whistled for an illegal block and holding, respectively. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith also got flagged.
- The next focal point is turnovers. Considering this was only his second multi-pick performance in 14 games, it feels unlikely Jones’ turnover woes will resurface soon. That said, Rhamondre Stevenson also fumbled.
- The penalties, turnovers and early deficit combined to take the Patriots out of their game plan that featured heavy play-action and various misdirection concepts to spring ball carriers on the perimeter.
- Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called play-action on 40% of Jones’ dropbacks in the first half and only three play-action attempts in the second.
- The Colts also disrupted the running game and play-action passing with frequent blitzes on second-and-medium, wisely figuring they’d either generate a run stuff or disrupt Jones as he whipped around after a play fake.
- The loss of Nelson Agholor felt underrated on second look. The Pats clearly liked Agholor’s matchup outside against either Xavier Rhodes and/or Rock Ya-Sin. Agholor fell one target shy of matching a season high despite leaving early with a head injury.
- Poor performance by Jakobi Meyers, whose third-down drop on a deep ball likely cost the team points in the first quarter.
- Jones can’t seem to resist targeting Jonnu Smith down the seam. It’s how he threw his last pick before Thursday night — a hopeless pass into a crowd at Atlanta — and nearly got Smith decapitated twice in Indy.
- Hunter Henry’s route-running is part of what’s separating him and Smith as receivers at the moment. But no matter how the Patriots have tried to feed Smith, he just hasn’t produced.
- Center David Andrews and right tackle Trent Brown were the only O-linemen to escape with clean sheets. Brown and Mason continued to demolish defenders in the run game.
Defensive notes
- Personnel breakdown: 35% base, 31% three-safety nickel, 25% three-cornerback nickel, 10% dime.**
- Pressure rate: 21.4%
- Blitz rate: 43%
- Blitz efficacy: 4.3 yards allowed per play, sack, TD
- Yards per carry allowed: 5.8
- Third downs: 2-10
- Red-zone efficiency: 1-2
- Sacks: Deatrich Wise
- QB hits: None
- Hurries: Christian Barmore, Dont’a Hightower
- Run stuffs: Team 3, Jamie Collins, Adrian Phillips
- Interceptions: Devin McCourty
- Pass deflections: J.C. Jackson 3, Collins 2
- Missed tackles: Kyle Van Noy, Hightower, Jackson
- The Colts did the Patriots a massive favor anytime they called for a first-down pass Saturday night.
- In addition to his interception, Carson Wentz threw three other passes that could have been picked, meaning 25% of his attempts were worthy of a turnover. He was a disaster, even with head coach Frank Reich trying to insulate him with rollout throws and half-field reads.
- Wentz’ best plays were escaping two hurries on Indy’s third drive, which resulted in a field goal. On the previous two possessions, the Colts went three-and-out on three straight passes, then scored a touchdown after seven straight Jonathan Taylor touches.
- On the ground, the Colts averaged 7.4 yards per carry on first down entering the final five minutes. That figure says everything about how they played the game on their terms.
- Indy’s passing woes compounded when No. 1 wideout Michael Pittman was tossed for fighting with Kyle Dugger, though J.C. Jackson completely erased him anyway. Duggers’ ejection nudged the Pats into playing more three-corner nickel personnel and base defense down the stretch.
- Shifting toward heavier personnel helped stem the bleeding some, but it was that same base defense that allowed Taylor’s 67-yard, game-clinching touchdown.
- Kyle Van Noy, the playside inside linebacker on Taylor’s touchdown, looped into a backside gap at the snap, which left Dont’a Hightower and Devin McCourty to fill Taylor’s chosen rushing lane. It’s unclear whether Van Noy freelanced or fired away from the Colts’ weakside run by design.
- Either way, the combination of McCourty and Hightower should have stopped Taylor in the hole.
- In the first half, defensive tackles Lawrence Guy and Carl Davis were in the vicinity of most of Taylor’s longest runs.
- It bears repeating: Jamie Collins played a heck of a game. He was physical, disruptive and highly alert in zone coverage. The Patriots will be OK if Ja’Whaun Bentley is forced to miss time with his new ankle injury.
Statistics for passing depth, broken tackles and missed tackles courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
*11 personnel = one running back, one tight end; 12 personnel = one running back, two tight ends; 21F personnel = two backs, one tight end; 21H personnel = two halfbacks, one tight end.
**Base defense = four defensive backs; nickel defense = five defensive backs; dime defense = six defensive backs.
News
Div. 1-2 boys basketball preview, players to watch
Andover coach Dave Fazio has been around long enough to know when a good winter is ahead for his program. He has never been more optimistic than he is heading into this season.
Led by a standout frontcourt featuring 6-9 Aidan Cammann and 6-7 Logan Satlow, the Golden Warriors are a team to beat in Div. 1. There are plenty of high profile pieces around Cammann and Satlow. All-Conference Ryan Maclellan is back to run the offense while Richie Shantanian is a consistent threat from beyond the arc.
“In the 33 years I have been here we have never had this size,” Fazio said. “Between Aidan and Logan, plus Ryan and Richie, we also have Lincoln Beal, the running back from the football team, so we have all the pieces. Now it’s just about it all coming together.”
Cammann was a Boston Herald Dream Teamer as a junior, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocks a night. Satlow committed to Franklin & Marshall in September.
Elsewhere in the MVC, Central Catholic is poised for a strong season behind All-Scholastic senior point guard Xavier McKenzie. Methuen and Lawrence are contenders.
Beverly made the Div. 2 state semifinals in 2020 and now are hoping to contend in Div. 1. Gabe Copeland is a three-year varsity player and was a Boston Herald All-Scholastic last year averaging almost 18 points per game. Taunton will be a force in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex.
Bill Loughnane has four state championships on his resume; one look at his BC High team shows a fifth could be in the near future. Senior Mike Loughnane is one of the top do-it-all playmakers in the region while Mahari Guerrier, Greg Cooper, and Will Doyle highlight an athletic starting group.
Newton North has a long history of being a factor statewide and this year should be no different. The Tigers have three returning starters with Holland Hargens, Jose Padilla, and Florian Kuechan leading the veteran group. Also in the Bay State Conference, Natick returns small forward Ryan Mela (21 points, 10 rebounds a game last year), while Brookline and Braintree will be in the mix.
For a decade Mansfield has been towards the top of Div. 1, but with the new alignments the Hornets will now take a crack at being towards the top of Div. 2. Chris Hill can play inside and out while point guard Matt Hyland kickstarts the Hornets’ always formidable offense. One year after winning its first Catholic Conference in nearly 25 years, Malden Catholic will be one of the premier teams around. The Lancers’ offense runs through four-year starter Tony Felder with Nick Martinez, Jahmari Hamilton Brown, and K.C. Ugwuakazi creating a potent overall lineup.
Elsewhere in Div. 2, Whitman-Hanson features senior guards Amari Jamison and Ryan Vallacourt along with forward Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder. Scituate seems poised for a strong rebound this winter highlighted by star senior point guard Keegan Sullivan and forward Sam Benning.
Charlestown looks to be a threat to contend courtesy of Joshua Dejesus, Victor Soto, and Ricky Cabral. Dracut made the bump up to Division 2 under the new alignments and believes it has the chops to compete with the best with senior guard Adrian Torres back.
North Quincy is a team to watch with sophomore star Daithi Quinn while Pembroke could be a sleeper in Matt Vincenzi’s first year at the helm. Tri-Valley League competitors Norwood and Westwood should be towards the top of their division throughout the season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH IN DIV. 1
C: Aidan Cammann (Andover), Pat Doyle (Weymouth), Nick Johannes (Hingham), Isaiah Ogunbare (Lawrence), Connor Walden (Marshfield)
F: Ital Alinksy (Newton South), Nick Braganca (Beverly), Danny Clancy (King Philip), Gabe Copeland (Beverly), Will Doyle (Catholic Memorial), Jordan Gorham (Braintree), Holland Hargens (Newton North), Florian Kuechen (Newton North), Shea Lynch (Peabody), John McClaren (Bridgewater-Raynham), Ryan Mela (Natick), Eoin Morrissey (Catholic Memorial), Quinten Pienaar (Winchester), Rob Pombriant (Bishop Feehan), Logan Satlow (Andover), Zach Solem (Brookline), Kyle Webster (St. John’s Prep), Jeffrey White (Cambridge), Trevor White (Attleboro), Tyler Wilson (Lynn English)
G: Danny Barrett (Peabody), Braylin Castillo (Lawrence), C.J. Cox (Lexington), Henry DiGregorio (Franklin), Jesse Doherty (Reading), Joe Gattuso (Woburn), Mahari Guerrier (BC High), Liam Harrington (Concord-Carlisle), Tristan Henry (Taunton), Evan Houle (Attleboro), Nate Kasper (Hopkinton), Florian Kuechen (Newton North), Rock Landman (Beverly), Will LaPlante (King Philip), Jake Lemelan (Newton South), Mike Loughnane (BC High), Aidan Olivier Louis (Cambridge), Peter Loutzenheiser (Cambridge), Ryan MacLellan (Andover), Jesse Maggs (Lynn English), Xavier McKenzie (Central Catholic), Tyrese Melo-Garcia (Lynn English), Evan Millerica (Marshfield), Cameron Monteiro (Brockton), John Monexant (Everett), Curtis Murphy (Hingham), Jack O’Connell (North Andover), Jose Padilla (Newton North), Josh Poretto (Acton-Boxboro), Marcus Rivera (Central Catholic), Jeter Santiago (Lowell), Trent Santos (Taunton), Philip Sughrue (Winchester), Devani Perez Valentin (Brookline), Davio Visochi (Waltham)
PLAYERS TO WATCH IN DIV. 2
C/F: Treston Abreu (Salem), Max Alper (Bedford), Matt Baur (Sharon), Sam Benning (Scituate), Tyrone Cunningham (Marblehead), Ethan Dias (Somerset Berkley), Matt Forman (Bedford), Colm Geary (Malden Catholic), Dylan Gordon (Foxboro), Jahmari Hamilton-Brown (Malden Catholic), Chris Hill (Mansfield), Ryan Ouellette (Dighton-Rehoboth), Alex Penders (Foxboro), Daithi Quinn (North Quincy), K.C. Ugwuakazi (Malden Catholic)
G: Connor Andrews (Stoughton), Bryuan Aweb-Kisob (Bedford), Drew Baxter (Oliver Ames), Noah Beaudet (Norwood), Jacob Briggs (Middleboro), Ronan Brown (Newburyport), Sam Cohen (Sharon), Ben Dillon (Masconomet), Russell Dolabany (Westwood), Tony Felder (Malden Catholic), Matt Hyland (Mansfield), Jack Fehlner (Newburyport), Amari Jamison (Whitman-Hanson), Shane Mahoney (Burlington), Tommy Malinson (Wilmington), Noah Mann (Marblehead), Brady Martin (Billerica), Nick Martinez (Malden Catholic), Kyle Murray (Westwood), Gianna Perea (Middleboro), Adam Quinn (Wakefield), Brady Rosenberg (North Attleboro), Jake Rymsza (Ashland), Alex Sainlaire (Billerica), Joey Steeves (Norwood), Keegan Sullivan (Scituate), Adrian Torres (Dracut), Ryan Vaillancourt (Whitman-Hanson)
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers
The Ravens lost their third straight game Sunday, and each has come down to the wire and a crucial 2-point conversion attempt. But during a 31-30 loss to the Packers that put the Ravens (8-6) in the middle of a playoff battle in the AFC, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Here are five things we learned from the loss in Baltimore.
This was a day to appreciate what the Ravens are instead of obsessing over what they are not.
Is it possible to be proud of a loss in a zero-sum league such as the NFL?
Again, the postgame debate will center on John Harbaugh’s decision to go for two points when Justin Tucker could have kicked a game-tying extra point with 42 seconds left. We’ll get to that. But is it the most important point after the Ravens again came within a breath of beating a favored opponent, coming off a week in which they were hammered by COVID-19 on top of an injury to their most essential player, Lamar Jackson?
Or is this the time to admire what they are instead of obsessing over what they are not?
After three straight losses and weekly dips in their chances to make the playoffs, the Ravens have reached their fill of gritty, doomed performances. But it’s difficult to look at them any other way given an injury toll that now includes Jackson and a spate of COVID-19 positives that carved their roster even closer to the bone.
There are so many ways to sum up the hollowed-out state of this team, which held the AFC’s No. 1 seed just three weeks ago.
Every player on the Ravens’ Sunday list of inactives — Jackson, defensive end Calais Campbell, right tackle Patrick Mekari, left guard Ben Powers and fullback Patrick Ricard — was a starter. Not one player in the offensive or defensive backfields was a projected starter when the team showed up for training camp. As if their outlook was not bleak enough, the Ravens lost another cornerback, Tavon Young, to a concussion in the second quarter.
Aaron Rodgers, an inner-circle Hall of Fame quarterback, played about as efficiently as you might expect against this collection of misfit toys. At age 38, Rodgers still spins throws that make you shake your head, exploiting the slightest creases in coverage with his touch and velocity. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers — ordinary by his standards, extraordinary by those of most quarterbacks.
The Ravens, however, did not roll over quietly in the face of these daunting odds. They moved the ball efficiently with Tyler Huntley at quarterback and went to halftime tied with the NFC’s best. They kept coming, cobbling together an 11-play touchdown drive after Rodgers had built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. The Ravens finally managed a defensive stand, punctuated by a stuff and a sack from second-year tackle Justin Madubuike. Huntley drove them 49 yards for another touchdown, setting up that tantalizing 2-point attempt.
What more could we really ask from a team that would have been picked to finish in the dregs of the AFC if it had begun the season with this collection of starters?
Our judgments of the Ravens’ season, whenever it ends, will involve more complex calculations. But on this day, given the opponent and the unrelenting personnel blows, they answered with quite an effort.
Here we are again with the 2-point debate in which John Harbaugh made the right call with the wrong result.
Harbaugh gave no quarter after the game in explaining his decision to go for two. He felt the Ravens had a better chance to win by taking the lead at that moment than by trading possessions with Rodgers in overtime. With 42 seconds left on the clock, they might not have gotten to overtime anyway, but that’s a different discussion.
Harbaugh is an aggressive coach by nature, and though he will not say so publicly, he understands his team is operating at a talent deficit right now. If he sees a chance to cut a corner for a win that would give the Ravens’ playoff chances a significant boost, he’s going to take it.
“To me, in both of those cases, that gave us the best chance to win,” he said of his pair of 2-point calls from the past three games. “Because we didn’t win doesn’t make it not true.”
There’s no sense asking your coach to become a different person. The Ravens stay in these games in part because they are animated by Harbaugh’s unrelenting drive to squeeze the most out of each moment. This might sound like hokum, but look at his results over the years. He has rarely lost his grip on a season.
His decision to go for two made sense, in context. But the play the Ravens called did not work and did not come as close as the one offensive coordinator Greg Roman dialed up two weeks earlier in Pittsburgh. Huntley rolled to his right, with his target, Andrews, setting up against cornerback Eric Stokes just inside the near pylon. Huntley saw his tight end open for an instant, but his motion drew safety Darnell Savage toward Andrews, and Savage deflected the pass. Marquise Brown appeared open in the back of the end zone, but Harbaugh and Huntley indicated that Andrews was always the target.
“He made a good decision,” Harbaugh said. “He had a chance to get Mark, and I think that safety got out there and got a fingertip on it.”
Perhaps this was too obvious a play for the situation, robbing Huntley of the ability to seek another target or run it in himself. Even if he had spotted Brown, he would have needed to throw against his body to reach him. The Ravens have converted two 2-point conversions in eight tries this season, one of the worst rates in the league.
Regardless, players seemed in no mood to reexamine the decision afterward. “I told coach that I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Andrews said. “I think people that second-guess that are wrong.”
Tyler Huntley got the Ravens moving again with quick-read efficiency.
The Ravens drove 75 yards on 14 plays to start the game and stood on the cusp of scoring a first-quarter touchdown for the first time since Week 6. Three consecutive times, Huntley dropped back and probed for an open receiver in the end zone. Three consecutive times, he could not find the right connection.
It was the kind of disappointing sequence that might have rattled a quarterback making his second NFL start against the best team in the NFC. But the man known as “Snoop” does not crumble easily. He did not as a high school star, trading touchdowns with Jackson on the fields of South Florida. He did not as he tugged the Ravens backup job away from Trace McSorley, practice rep by practice rep.
The next time he got the ball, he completed four straight passes, the last of those to a diving Andrews in the end zone. He was even better the drive after that, leading the Ravens 73 yards on 11 plays and finding Andrews in traffic for a 9-yard touchdown. The offense looked the best it had in six weeks.
Huntley does not have Jackson’s bewitching talent as a scrambler, but he brought a pleasing simplicity to the operation, making swift reads and throwing accurately. Though he attempted just two passes beyond 20 yards in the game, the Ravens converted seven of 13 third downs and scored on five of eight possessions. Huntley’s refusal to despair when the Ravens fell behind by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter was particularly noteworthy.
He did not seem to consider that the Ravens might be cooked. Instead, he went right back to nicking the Green Bay defense 3, 5 and 6 yards at a time, galloping into free ground (73 yards on 13 carries) when he could not locate a receiver. The Packers never did figure out the former undrafted free agent.
“I thought today, he took another step forward, just in terms of handling himself, operating on time in rhythm, taking off and running at the right time, accurate throws, all of those things,” Harbaugh said. “He took a big step.”
This is not an argument to start Huntley over Jackson if Jackson is ready to go in Cincinnati the day after Christmas. That would be a foundation-shaking decision involving the most important Raven since Ray Lewis. But we came into this season assuming the Ravens needed to be all Lamar, all the time to have a chance. Huntley has put the lie to that notion over the last month. The greater football world has learned what the Ravens did in training camp: this guy can play.
Not since John Mackey has Baltimore witnessed an all-around tight end the quality of Mark Andrews.
Mackey was the prototype in his era, demonstrating the awesome catch-and-run potential of a receiver built like a linebacker. He gave the 1960s Colts an element no one could counter.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Andrews will have to stack multiple Pro Bowl seasons before we speak of him in the same breath, but he’s closing his fourth season in bravura fashion. A week after he caught 11 passes on 11 targets in Cleveland, Andrews leapt, dashed and rumbled to 10 catches on 13 targets for 136 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. One scoring grab came on a headlong dive, the other after a fight in traffic. Andrews was the dominant pass-catcher on the field in a game that featured Davante Adams.
Shannon Sharpe and Todd Heap made Pro Bowls playing tight end for the Ravens, but Andrews, through 14 games, already has more receptions, yards and touchdowns than either of them accumulated in a single season in Baltimore. And lest we forget, he’s no longer the finesse player he was projected to be coming out of Oklahoma. He carries the fourth best run-blocking grade among all tight ends, according to Pro Football Focus.
It’s one of the true delights in sports to watch a great player come into his own. This is that time for Andrews.
A win over the Packers would have been a huge boost, but the life-or-death games still lie ahead.
The Ravens could have raised their playoff odds considerably with an upset of the Packers, but this was still not a must for them. Going into the weekend, Pro Football Focus said they would have an 86% chance to get in with a win and a 55% chance with a loss.
Once it became clear they probably would not have Jackson at quarterback and that COVID-19 would leave them with a last-game-of-the-preseason secondary, it had to occur to them that the Packers game was no stage for a life-or-death stand.
They fought to the end. They usually do. But they knew on some level that their fate would be decided not by the Packers but by two remaining divisional games — Sunday at Cincinnati and Jan. 9 at home against the Steelers. The Ravens won’t be favored against the Bengals, who hammered them in Baltimore. And the Week 18 finale, likely Ben Roethlisberger’s final regular-season game, could feature volatile emotions.
But the Ravens will at least hope to field a healthier team and take their chances against an AFC North that has turned out to be more mediocre than any of us predicted in September.
After the game, Andrews said his mind was already on the Bengals, who beat the Denver Broncos to join the Ravens at 8-6.
“There’s a sense of urgency,” he said. “This is a big game, a divisional game. We’re tied. So, if we can win this one, it’s going to look good.”
Week 16
RAVENS@BENGALS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bengals by 2 ½
News
Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to return this week from a right ankle injury, but left open the possibility that Tyler Huntley could start again in a crucial AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Asked after a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers whether Jackson was close to playing Sunday, Harbaugh said: “I don’t have that measurement stick. So you’d have to talk to the trainer because I don’t really ask that question. It’s just whether he’s ready or not. That’s the question I ask.”
He added: “We’ll anticipate him being back next week, but if he’s not able to be fully ready, then we’ll go with Tyler. So we’ll be ready to go either way.”
Jackson, who was carted off the field in a Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, did not practice last week and was inactive Sunday, the first time in his NFL career he’s missed a game because of injury. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player wore a headset and a walking boot on the sideline, and Huntley said they reviewed certain plays together.
In his second career start, Huntley finished 28-for-40 for 215 yards and two touchdowns, along with 13 carries for a game-high 73 yards. A week after posting a 99.7 passer rating in Cleveland, he finished with a 99.5 rating against Green Bay, two of the Ravens’ three highest marks this season.
“I just can feel the guys around me feeling more confident in me,” Huntley said. “I think they’ve got a lot more confidence in me than I’ve got in myself, but I feel it’s a good thing, though.”
If Jackson can play Sunday in Cincinnati (8-6) but is still somewhat limited, the Ravens could face a crucial decision at quarterback. With a win, the Ravens would reassert themselves as the leaders in the AFC North and boost their playoff odds. A loss could leave them in dire straights heading into the final two weeks of the season.
Patriots film review: How the Colts delivered a reality check to the Pats and Mac Jones
Div. 1-2 boys basketball preview, players to watch
Whale Alert-15,000,000 XRP Transferred from an Unknown Wallet
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers
Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals
OBF: COVID the Grinch trying to steal sports
The Blockchain that Brings Privacy to the Masses
3 Best Ethereum Killers to Consider by Investors in December 2021
Clout.Art Restores Artist’s Stolen Instagram Handle @metaverse Using a Special NFT
Firework shows spark multiple spot fires in Douglas County
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!