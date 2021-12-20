News
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 15 game at Empower Field
RJ Sangosti is a Visual Journalist with The Denver Post. He was named 2013 Photojournalist of the Year in the National Press Photographers Association’s award for large market newspapers. His portfolio included photos of the Aurora theater shooting, a story awarded The Denver Post the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.
Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.
In separate statements Sunday, the Democrats said they had been fully vaccinated with two doses and a booster and their symptoms were mild. They also encouraged others to get the trio of shots if eligible.
Warren tweeted: “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”
She didn’t elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she’s regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this past week. Spokespersons for her office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.
Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.
In a statement from his office, Booker said: “I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”
Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains late 2-point decision in loss to Packers: ‘We were just trying to get the win right there’
For the third straight game, a 2-point conversion attempt loomed large for the Ravens. And for the third straight game, it backfired.
With the Ravens trailing the Green Bay Packers 31-30 on Sunday after backup quarterback Tyler Huntley scrambled 8 yards for a touchdown with 42 seconds left, coach John Harbaugh decided to go for the 2-point conversion to take the lead instead of potentially tying the game with an extra point.
Huntley took the shotgun snap and rolled to the right, but his pass to tight end Mark Andrews was broken up, solidifying the Ravens’ third straight loss.
The Ravens’ failed 2-point try brought immediate flashbacks to last week’s 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 20-19 defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.
After the Ravens scored to cut the deficit to 24-15 against the Browns, they elected to go for two instead of kicking the extra point. Harbaugh’s decision became a costly one, as they needed a touchdown and a field goal to take the lead. Despite recovering their first successful onside kick in 20 years, they could not get in position for the potential game-winning field goal.
In the loss to the Steelers, the Ravens scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left to pull within 20-19 and went for two and the win. Lamar Jackson’s pass bounced off Andrews’ hands and fell incomplete.
Even though Harbaugh’s aggressiveness has received its fair share of criticism, he said he doesn’t regret making those calls. ESPN sports analytics writer Seth Walder said ESPN’s win probability model had “a very slight lean toward PAT but can really go either way” against the Packers, but argued that Harbaugh’s decision not to go for two down eight was the bigger mistake.
“We were just trying to get the win right there,” Harbaugh said of Sunday’s decision. “In overtime … I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out. I felt good about it. I thought we had a good play. Again, they made a really good play.”
Two drives before the 2-point conversion attempt, Huntley said Harbaugh told him that they were going for two and the win, as he had good faith in converting.
“I think people that second-guessed that are wrong,” Andrews said. “I think that was the right thing to do. We’re an aggressive team.”
Despite the Ravens’ lack of success in executing 2-point conversions in the past two games, Harbaugh said he won’t let that change his decision-making down the road.
“It’s situation to situation,” he said. “To me, in both of those cases, that gave us the best chance to win. Because we didn’t win doesn’t make it not true. It’s still true now, just as true as it was then. So, it doesn’t always work out.”
Extra points
>> Sunday’s game was a homecoming for Packers safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos. Savage played for the Maryland football team from 2015 to 2018, while Amos played at Calvert Hall, where he was a three-star recruit.
>> With safety Chuck Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 and unable to play, Geno Stone was tasked with calling the defensive signals on the field. Stone, a 2020 seventh-round pick, had never played more than 28% of the defensive snaps entering Sunday.
>> Quarterback Aaron Rodgers tied the Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes. Rodgers’ 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 12:58 remaining in the fourth quarter was the 442nd of his career, tying former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.
>> Sunday was a family reunion for Ravens wide receiver coach Tee Martin, as his son, Amari Rodgers, is a rookie wide receiver for the Packers. Rodgers, a former star at Clemson, was a third-round pick by Green Bay.
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Packers | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Tyler Huntley played a near perfect game, completing 28 of 40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his passes were on target, especially inside the red zone. He also ran the ball well, finishing with 73 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and had Green Bay’s defense off balance for most of the game. Huntley has played in three games this season and has improved in each one. The Ravens might not be ready to replace injured starter Lamar Jackson yet, but Huntley is making the conversation interesting. Grade: A
Running backs
Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray are solid and effective, but their big gains would probably be long touchdown runs for injured starter J.K. Dobbins. Freeman has been trying to stop and pick his holes more carefully, but he doesn’t have the acceleration to pull that off. Both he and Murray are just north-and-south runners, not east-and-west. In a game like Sunday’s, the Ravens definitely could have used fullback Patrick Ricard (knee/back) as a lead blocker. Grade: C
Offensive line
The Ravens were without two starters and then lost right tackle Tyre Phillips to a knee injury with 55 seconds left in the first half. Despite the absences, this group played reasonably well. Right guard Kevin Zeitler and center Bradley Bozeman played well, and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva was solid. The Ravens had a good mix of passing and running plays unlike last week, when their tackles got exposed and struggled pass blocking against the Cleveland Browns. Grade: B
Receivers
There is very little left to say about Mark Andrews. He has already proven he is one of the best tight ends in the game, second only to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, and he is closing the gap. Regardless of the situation or where he is on the field, Andrews (10 catches for 136 yards, two touchdowns) makes clutch catches, and some of those are highlight material. The Ravens worked the underneath stuff with Marquise Brown (10 catches for 43 yards), but they still need to take a few more shots downfield with speedy receivers like Brown and Devin Duvernay. The Ravens still have to find ways to work all of their receivers into the game. Rookie Rashod Bateman had just one catch for 5 yards. Grade: B
Defensive line
This unit had a strong first half but wore down in the third quarter. The Packers ran hard inside and then started bouncing outside because Green Bay started moving tackles Justin Ellis, Broderick Washington and Justin Madubuike off the ball. Washington’s effort was the most disappointing. Not only did he give ground against double teams, but he was single blocked easily. The Ravens got very little pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers until late in the game. Grade: C-
Linebackers
Like the defensive line, the linebackers got tired going into the third quarter as well. They couldn’t get off blocks and at times took themselves out of position with improper reads on running plays. Both inside linebackers — Josh Bynes in the middle and Patrick Queen on the weakside — missed a lot of tackles in the second half, both against the run and the pass. Grade: C
Secondary
Because of injuries, the Ravens were playing without the four starters they prepared to open the regular season with. Then they lost nickel back Tavon Young to a concussion in the first half. The game went as expected, and the Ravens lost track of receivers several times in allowing Rodgers to throw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. The tackling was poor in the second half, but what did you expect? Despite the injuries, the Ravens were still in the game until the final minute. Grade: C-
Special teams
Punter Sam Koch didn’t have a particularly strong day and hasn’t performed well during the last quarter of the season. The Ravens should have allowed Duvernay to return more kickoffs, especially because Green Bay has struggled in that area for most of the season and Duvernay wasn’t that deep in the end zone. The Ravens’ coverage units performed well. Grade: B-
Coaching
Despite being underdogs at home, the Ravens played about as well as could be expected considering the injuries. The offensive game plan was solid, as the Ravens attacked every area of the field. Defensively, the Ravens had trouble keeping up with Green Bay’s offense, but the Ravens played as hard as possible. As for the 2-point conversion that failed again at the end of the game, how about letting the other team beat you instead of you beating yourselves? Koch should be allowed to punt away the analytics manual. Enough is enough. Grade: B
