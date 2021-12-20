PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 15 game at Empower Field

For the third straight game, a 2-point conversion attempt loomed large for the Ravens. And for the third straight game, it backfired.

With the Ravens trailing the Green Bay Packers 31-30 on Sunday after backup quarterback Tyler Huntley scrambled 8 yards for a touchdown with 42 seconds left, coach John Harbaugh decided to go for the 2-point conversion to take the lead instead of potentially tying the game with an extra point.

Huntley took the shotgun snap and rolled to the right, but his pass to tight end Mark Andrews was broken up, solidifying the Ravens’ third straight loss.

The Ravens’ failed 2-point try brought immediate flashbacks to last week’s 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 20-19 defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

After the Ravens scored to cut the deficit to 24-15 against the Browns, they elected to go for two instead of kicking the extra point. Harbaugh’s decision became a costly one, as they needed a touchdown and a field goal to take the lead. Despite recovering their first successful onside kick in 20 years, they could not get in position for the potential game-winning field goal.

In the loss to the Steelers, the Ravens scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left to pull within 20-19 and went for two and the win. Lamar Jackson’s pass bounced off Andrews’ hands and fell incomplete.

Even though Harbaugh’s aggressiveness has received its fair share of criticism, he said he doesn’t regret making those calls. ESPN sports analytics writer Seth Walder said ESPN’s win probability model had “a very slight lean toward PAT but can really go either way” against the Packers, but argued that Harbaugh’s decision not to go for two down eight was the bigger mistake.

“We were just trying to get the win right there,” Harbaugh said of Sunday’s decision. “In overtime … I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out. I felt good about it. I thought we had a good play. Again, they made a really good play.”

Two drives before the 2-point conversion attempt, Huntley said Harbaugh told him that they were going for two and the win, as he had good faith in converting.

“I think people that second-guessed that are wrong,” Andrews said. “I think that was the right thing to do. We’re an aggressive team.”

Despite the Ravens’ lack of success in executing 2-point conversions in the past two games, Harbaugh said he won’t let that change his decision-making down the road.

“It’s situation to situation,” he said. “To me, in both of those cases, that gave us the best chance to win. Because we didn’t win doesn’t make it not true. It’s still true now, just as true as it was then. So, it doesn’t always work out.”

Extra points

>> Sunday’s game was a homecoming for Packers safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos. Savage played for the Maryland football team from 2015 to 2018, while Amos played at Calvert Hall, where he was a three-star recruit.

>> With safety Chuck Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 and unable to play, Geno Stone was tasked with calling the defensive signals on the field. Stone, a 2020 seventh-round pick, had never played more than 28% of the defensive snaps entering Sunday.

>> Quarterback Aaron Rodgers tied the Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes. Rodgers’ 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 12:58 remaining in the fourth quarter was the 442nd of his career, tying former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

>> Sunday was a family reunion for Ravens wide receiver coach Tee Martin, as his son, Amari Rodgers, is a rookie wide receiver for the Packers. Rodgers, a former star at Clemson, was a third-round pick by Green Bay.