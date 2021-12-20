Ravens ‘anticipate’ injured QB Lamar Jackson returning for pivotal game vs. Bengals

The Grinch is back.

Just in time as we approach Year Three of “15 Days To Slow The Spread.”

COVID-19 has returned for the holidays, forcing postponements and sidelining players across the NFL, NBA and NHL.

In a word: “Stink. Stank. Stunk.”

(No, that’s not the 2022 Red Sox bullpen.)

The Celtics are home alone this week, with games against Philly and Cleveland. COVID-permitting. The Bruins are taking a Christmas vacation, with games put on pause until Dec. 27, when Pittsburgh visits Boston.

“And on the third day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, A 3-0 Win Over John Henry’s Penguins.”

They may need to swaddle the Black and Gold faithful next Monday night. Or lull them into acquiescence with leftover Christmas cookies. The tapestry of profanity spewed if/when Henry and Company show up to watch their latest acquisition from the Boston fans will put Ralphie’s dad to shame. It, too, remains the true medium of Boston fans across the generations.

This past week, the NFL and NHL were decimated with positive COVID tests, despite 99.5% of NHL players and 96.4% of NFL players being vaccinated. More than 10% of the NHL players were in COVID protocols as of Saturday. The NFL had upwards of 150 players land on its reserve/COVID-19 list. The rosters of the Browns, Rams and Washington Football Team were particularly annihilated. Both the Browns and Rams saw half their starters test positive. There was barely a can of Woo Hash left in Cleveland. The Browns were down to Kyle Lauletta, Bernie Kosar and the Ghost of Christmas Past at quarterback.

We’re still trying to figure out what happened to the Patriots’ Saturday night. That list of excuses is much longer than Mariah Carey’s.

How these two leagues are choosing to deal with the omicron/delta variants is a perfect holiday tale into what greater society should and should not do.

Eventually, we are going to exhaust all 24 letters in the Greek Alphabet when it comes to naming variants of this insidious virus. Of course, the letter “Xi” is off limits, because the World Health Organization doesn’t want to upset its boss. After all, Communist China “discovered” COVID-19 and introduced it to the world. It’s only fair that the CCP should retain naming rights.

The NHL has opted for “Pottersville,” minus the dance halls and raucous bars. Spinster Mary Hatch is still at the library. She’s surrounded by the latest New York Times best-sellers, which include at the moment both “An All-American Christmas” and “The 1619 Project.”

The league is in “triage mode” and has opted to use the same tactics with COVID this season that it did last season. The league is implementing daily testing for all players and coaches, as well as pre-game testing for teams with larger outbreaks.

Seek and ye shall find COVID. Even if those being tested are otherwise healthy, young, athletic and asymptomatic.

The NFL, on the other hand, has opted not to shoot its eye out. The league is both too big and too smart to fail.

The league changed its protocols, using common sense, science and data.

A miracle indeed.

The NFL has stopped mandatory weekly testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players. The new protocols are part of a more “targeted testing plan.” The NFL won’t be looking for positive COVID results unless there’s a reason.

The great circular question of the pandemic has been: “If you are vaccinated and not sick, and vaccines prevent the spread of the infection, why do you need to get tested?”

The NFL answered it with two words: “You don’t.”

Scrooge saves Christmas one more time. That would be Ebenezer Goodell, who said in a memo Saturday that “roughly two-thirds” of cases among NFL players and staff this week have been asymptomatic, while “most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms.”

Restrictions and testing regimens for unvaccinated players in the NFL have not changed. Aaron Rodgers gets the last laugh in that since he has already tested positive and is not vaccinated, he cannot be tested again until after the NFC Championship Game. (If he’s still playing.) And for the record, Rodgers never “lied” about anything. He chose his words carefully and a lax and lazy group of “reporters” failed to ask a simple and direct follow-up.

The NFL nearly canceled the three games that were instead postponed in Week 15. Cancellations mean players don’t get paid. That line turned out to be a minefield neither side dared cross. The NFL and its players blinked in the face of reality. Unlike your annoying relatives, this virus is not going away after next week. While we mourn each death featuring COVID-19, including the 400,000+ since Joe Biden took office, we can no longer afford to stop living in its presence.

The NFL and NHL have offered irrefutable proof in a neat little microcosm that super-healthy vaccinated people can indeed test positive. Both Czarina Wollensky and Commissar Fauci have admitted vaccines cannot prevent all infectious spread. Those who criticize the NFL’s action must realize in doing so, they are “ignoring the science.”

Fines and imprisonment await.

A move to Florida could be next.

Other restrictions remain in place in both the NFL and NHL, including mandatory masking onsite, remote meetings, limited contact indoors, the end of team dining, and the like. Players have to be responsible, imagine that, when they’re off team lands to be careful when mingling with others. They are adults. Some are more adult than others. In the end, individual responsibility and decision-making will be the difference for us all. Just the way Hamilton & Friends wanted.

While much of the nation and world return to the old COVID playbook — meaning the one from 2020 — the NFL has offered a new way forward in a new reality.

A beaming red nose amid a blizzard of discord and confusion.

And an unexpected gift under the tree.

Bill Speros (@RealOBF)