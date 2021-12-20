News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains late 2-point decision in loss to Packers: ‘We were just trying to get the win right there’
For the third straight game, a 2-point conversion attempt loomed large for the Ravens. And for the third straight game, it backfired.
With the Ravens trailing the Green Bay Packers 31-30 on Sunday after backup quarterback Tyler Huntley scrambled 8 yards for a touchdown with 42 seconds left, coach John Harbaugh decided to go for the 2-point conversion to take the lead instead of potentially tying the game with an extra point.
Huntley took the shotgun snap and rolled to the right, but his pass to tight end Mark Andrews was broken up, solidifying the Ravens’ third straight loss.
The Ravens’ failed 2-point try brought immediate flashbacks to last week’s 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 20-19 defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.
After the Ravens scored to cut the deficit to 24-15 against the Browns, they elected to go for two instead of kicking the extra point. Harbaugh’s decision became a costly one, as they needed a touchdown and a field goal to take the lead. Despite recovering their first successful onside kick in 20 years, they could not get in position for the potential game-winning field goal.
In the loss to the Steelers, the Ravens scored a touchdown with 12 seconds left to pull within 20-19 and went for two and the win. Lamar Jackson’s pass bounced off Andrews’ hands and fell incomplete.
Even though Harbaugh’s aggressiveness has received its fair share of criticism, he said he doesn’t regret making those calls. ESPN sports analytics writer Seth Walder said ESPN’s win probability model had “a very slight lean toward PAT but can really go either way” against the Packers, but argued that Harbaugh’s decision not to go for two down eight was the bigger mistake.
“We were just trying to get the win right there,” Harbaugh said of Sunday’s decision. “In overtime … I think our chances of winning right there were a little bit higher than in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out. I felt good about it. I thought we had a good play. Again, they made a really good play.”
Two drives before the 2-point conversion attempt, Huntley said Harbaugh told him that they were going for two and the win, as he had good faith in converting.
“I think people that second-guessed that are wrong,” Andrews said. “I think that was the right thing to do. We’re an aggressive team.”
Despite the Ravens’ lack of success in executing 2-point conversions in the past two games, Harbaugh said he won’t let that change his decision-making down the road.
“It’s situation to situation,” he said. “To me, in both of those cases, that gave us the best chance to win. Because we didn’t win doesn’t make it not true. It’s still true now, just as true as it was then. So, it doesn’t always work out.”
Extra points
>> Sunday’s game was a homecoming for Packers safeties Darnell Savage and Adrian Amos. Savage played for the Maryland football team from 2015 to 2018, while Amos played at Calvert Hall, where he was a three-star recruit.
>> With safety Chuck Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 and unable to play, Geno Stone was tasked with calling the defensive signals on the field. Stone, a 2020 seventh-round pick, had never played more than 28% of the defensive snaps entering Sunday.
>> Quarterback Aaron Rodgers tied the Packers’ franchise record for career touchdown passes. Rodgers’ 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 12:58 remaining in the fourth quarter was the 442nd of his career, tying former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.
>> Sunday was a family reunion for Ravens wide receiver coach Tee Martin, as his son, Amari Rodgers, is a rookie wide receiver for the Packers. Rodgers, a former star at Clemson, was a third-round pick by Green Bay.
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Packers | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Tyler Huntley played a near perfect game, completing 28 of 40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his passes were on target, especially inside the red zone. He also ran the ball well, finishing with 73 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and had Green Bay’s defense off balance for most of the game. Huntley has played in three games this season and has improved in each one. The Ravens might not be ready to replace injured starter Lamar Jackson yet, but Huntley is making the conversation interesting. Grade: A
Running backs
Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray are solid and effective, but their big gains would probably be long touchdown runs for injured starter J.K. Dobbins. Freeman has been trying to stop and pick his holes more carefully, but he doesn’t have the acceleration to pull that off. Both he and Murray are just north-and-south runners, not east-and-west. In a game like Sunday’s, the Ravens definitely could have used fullback Patrick Ricard (knee/back) as a lead blocker. Grade: C
Offensive line
The Ravens were without two starters and then lost right tackle Tyre Phillips to a knee injury with 55 seconds left in the first half. Despite the absences, this group played reasonably well. Right guard Kevin Zeitler and center Bradley Bozeman played well, and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva was solid. The Ravens had a good mix of passing and running plays unlike last week, when their tackles got exposed and struggled pass blocking against the Cleveland Browns. Grade: B
Receivers
There is very little left to say about Mark Andrews. He has already proven he is one of the best tight ends in the game, second only to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, and he is closing the gap. Regardless of the situation or where he is on the field, Andrews (10 catches for 136 yards, two touchdowns) makes clutch catches, and some of those are highlight material. The Ravens worked the underneath stuff with Marquise Brown (10 catches for 43 yards), but they still need to take a few more shots downfield with speedy receivers like Brown and Devin Duvernay. The Ravens still have to find ways to work all of their receivers into the game. Rookie Rashod Bateman had just one catch for 5 yards. Grade: B
Defensive line
This unit had a strong first half but wore down in the third quarter. The Packers ran hard inside and then started bouncing outside because Green Bay started moving tackles Justin Ellis, Broderick Washington and Justin Madubuike off the ball. Washington’s effort was the most disappointing. Not only did he give ground against double teams, but he was single blocked easily. The Ravens got very little pressure on quarterback Aaron Rodgers until late in the game. Grade: C-
Linebackers
Like the defensive line, the linebackers got tired going into the third quarter as well. They couldn’t get off blocks and at times took themselves out of position with improper reads on running plays. Both inside linebackers — Josh Bynes in the middle and Patrick Queen on the weakside — missed a lot of tackles in the second half, both against the run and the pass. Grade: C
Secondary
Because of injuries, the Ravens were playing without the four starters they prepared to open the regular season with. Then they lost nickel back Tavon Young to a concussion in the first half. The game went as expected, and the Ravens lost track of receivers several times in allowing Rodgers to throw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. The tackling was poor in the second half, but what did you expect? Despite the injuries, the Ravens were still in the game until the final minute. Grade: C-
Special teams
Punter Sam Koch didn’t have a particularly strong day and hasn’t performed well during the last quarter of the season. The Ravens should have allowed Duvernay to return more kickoffs, especially because Green Bay has struggled in that area for most of the season and Duvernay wasn’t that deep in the end zone. The Ravens’ coverage units performed well. Grade: B-
Coaching
Despite being underdogs at home, the Ravens played about as well as could be expected considering the injuries. The offensive game plan was solid, as the Ravens attacked every area of the field. Defensively, the Ravens had trouble keeping up with Green Bay’s offense, but the Ravens played as hard as possible. As for the 2-point conversion that failed again at the end of the game, how about letting the other team beat you instead of you beating yourselves? Koch should be allowed to punt away the analytics manual. Enough is enough. Grade: B
Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy shut out in receptions for second time in career in Week 15 loss to Bengals
When properly deployed, Jerry Jeudy has flashed the potential to be one of the most dynamic receiving threats in football.
But Jeudy’s second season with the Broncos has brought stagnation. That trend continued Sunday when Jeudy had no catches in the Broncos’ 15-10 loss to the Bengals. The wideout has no touchdown receptions this season.
It was only the second game in Jeudy’s young career that he’s been shut out in catches. The other came during the Broncos’ quarterback fiasco last season against the Saints when Denver was forced to play practice squad wideout Kendall Hinton at the position in a Week 12 loss to New Orleans.
“The whole saying, ‘Shooters shoot’ — well, Jerry has to have the ball in his hands for him to be able to shoot,” quarterback Drew Lock pointed out. “We’ve got to give him more targets here and there, maybe… There’s a lot that goes into our game plans, and there are some nights where the ball doesn’t come your way as much. But he’s a guy who deserves the ball in his hands.”
Lock, who played the majority of the second half for Denver after Teddy Bridgewater exited with a head injury in the third quarter, tried to find Jeudy a few times on the Broncos’ final possession. But the result was a pair of incompletions, although Jeudy did have a nine-yard catch wiped out because of a Cincinnati penalty. Earlier, Jeudy was also targeted twice by Bridgewater but to no avail.
Lock’s final attempt to Jeudy, on a crossing route on third-and-24 with 18 seconds left in the game, sailed well over Jeudy’s head.
Coach Vic Fangio pointed out the Broncos’ passing game “never found any rhythm” while posting only 159 yards. Lock’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick was the lone highlight.
“It’s everything we need to work on (to get Jeudy the ball more),” Fangio said. “We have to do a better job of getting open (on Jeudy’s part), we have to do a better job of scheming to get open, we have to do a better job of having more balance in our offense so our passing game has a better chance to succeed.”
Jeudy, who was not made available to media by the Broncos after the game, has only five catches for gains of 20 or more yards this year. The NFL leader in that category heading into Week 15 was the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, with 22.
Jefferson, like Jeudy, was a first-round draft selection last year and was taken seven picks after Jeudy. But while Jefferson has progressed in Year 2, Jeudy has regressed. After suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1, Jeudy went on injured reserve and returned in Week 8. He has 33 catches for 377 yards this season compared to 52 for 856 and three touchdowns as a rookie.
And Jeudy is not the only Broncos wideout who has seen diminished production over the past month. Courtland Sutton, who signed a four-year, $60.8 million extension Nov. 22, has seven catches for 53 yards and no touchdowns in the four games since the ink dried on that contract.
After the loss to Kansas City on Dec. 5, Sutton said he’s not bothered by his lack of targets this year (55 in 14 games, compared to 72 in 16 games in his Pro Bowl season in 2019). Sutton had two catches for 12 yards in the loss to Cincinnati.
“Our objective is to win the game,” Sutton said. “It is not to get Courtland Sutton a lot of targets.”
MBTA, Logan Express and other buses to use breakdown lane on Interstate 93 during rush hour
Drivers heading to Boston in the morning — and leaving the city in the afternoon rush hour — will start to see vehicles using the breakdown lane.
Beginning on Monday, buses as part of a two-year travel pilot will be allowed to use the shoulder lane on Interstate 93 between Woburn and Somerville during rush hour.
MBTA, Regional Transit Authorities and Logan Express buses can use the breakdown lane from 6 to 10 a.m. on I-93 southbound, and from 3 to 7 p.m. on I-93 northbound when motor vehicle traffic speeds in regular lanes are below 35 mph.
“This collaborative effort has made it possible to improve the efficiency of bus travel along this corridor,” MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said in a statement. “We are pleased to see this pilot implemented ahead of the holiday travel season which should encourage more people to consider public transportation as an efficient way to reach destinations, especially those members of the public flying in and out of Logan Airport.”
The bus-on-shoulder travel area is about 7 miles long in each direction, and the MBTA estimates that its Route 354 bus currently gets in traffic congestion for 15 to 20 minutes on I-93.
The bus-on-shoulder route allows buses to bypass this congestion. No motor vehicle travel is permitted in breakdown lanes, with the exception of buses involved in the pilot.
Logan Express will use the lane beginning this week in time for holiday travel.
The MBTA is training bus drivers and plans to begin operating buses with passengers onboard using the shoulder lane in the coming weeks. Regional buses serving the Merrimack Valley area will begin to use the shoulder travel lane for passenger service in early January.
