Ravens K Justin Tucker, FB Patrick Ricard lead way in AFC in Pro Bowl voting; rosters to be announced Wednesday

Published

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Ravens K Justin Tucker, FB Patrick Ricard lead way in AFC in Pro Bowl voting; rosters to be announced Wednesday
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and fullback Patrick Ricard led the AFC at their respective positions in Pro Bowl fan voting, the NFL announced Monday.

Tucker, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, received 186,812 votes, more than double what the Atlanta Falcons’ Younghoe Koo, the NFC’s leading vote-getter, received (80,713). Tucker is 29-for-31 on field-goal attempts and 27-for-27 on extra-point attempts this season.

Ricard, meanwhile, finished third in overall fan voting. He’s the NFL’s highest-rated fullback, according to Pro Football Focus. Former Ravens star Kyle Juszczyk, now with the San Francisco 49ers, was the NFL’s leading vote-getter.

Six other Ravens finished in the top 10 of fan voting: quarterback Lamar Jackson (eighth), wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (10th), tight end Mark Andrews (second), center Bradley Bozeman (third), inside linebacker Patrick Queen (10th) and special teams selection Chris Board (third).

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday night. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts equally toward determining the 88 total selections.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital

Published

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from a local hospital Monday morning, the team announced around 9:30 a.m. and is “doing well.”

Thus Far, No Major New York Museums Have Shut Down Due to Omicron

Published

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Thus Far, No Major New York Museums Have Shut Down Due to Omicron
Masked visitors at the Whitney Museum of American Art on July 29, 2021. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

On Sunday, the state of New York clocked a new record when it comes to cases of Covid-19: the positivity rate in New York is now at 8.4%, and the state has logged nearly 22,500 cases. With hours-long testing lines and scant supplies of at-home testing kits once again becoming the norm, it’s natural to wonder what arts institutions in New York are doing to adapt their protocols to suit the recent surge; this question is especially relevant given the increasing ubiquity of the highly contagious Omicron variant. On December 6, Mayor de Blasio announced a vaccine mandate for private sector workers that goes into effect on December 27.

“I do not see a scenario for any kind of shutdown because we are so vaccinated as a city,” de Blasio added in a press conference on Monday. “We don’t want to shut down, we want to vaccinate. Simple as that.” By December 27, children in New York aged 12 and older will have to show proof that they’ve received two vaccine doses in order to gain access to “indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performance venues.”

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s official guidelines currently make no mention of Omicron, but they do specify that all visitors over 5 must display proof of at least one vaccination dose in order to enter the museum; the museum’s page also mentions the December 27 mandate. The museum’s official social channels have made no recent mention of the surge.

The Guggenheim’s latest Instagram post is encouraging visitors; of course, museums that have been walloped by Covid-19 shutdowns have every incentive to solicit ticket sales. However, the omission of overt acknowledgement of the present situation seems telling. The Guggenheim’s safety protocols align with the Met’s and New York state’s; the Guggenheim also requires visitors to wear a “three-ply face mask, N-95, or equivalent.”

The American Museum of Natural History is also following December 27 protocols. On the Whitney Museum of American Art’s website, the institution doesn’t make mention of the December 27 protocols, but it does mention the visitors-over-5 rule and necessitates face masks and social distancing. The Whitney has also developed new circulation routes for visitors so as to “support proper physical distancing.”

MoMA and the Brooklyn Museum are also adhering to current New York state guidelines. Generally, however, it seems that New York museums are collectively doing little to nothing to state the obvious: that things are especially dangerous in this state right now, and that anyone thinking about milling around in a public space is assuming even more of a risk than usual. Many restaurants and theaters across New York City are at least taking the step of shutting down temporarily. It remains to be seen whether any museums will elect to do the same.

Thus Far, No Major New York Museums Have Shut Down Due to Omicron

Key dates in Boston's coronavirus vaccine mandate

Published

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Key dates in Boston’s coronavirus vaccine mandate
Here are the key dates in Mayor Michelle Wu’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for Boston:

Jan. 15 — Everyone over 12 must show proof of at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Feb. 15 — Everyone over 12 must show proof of two doses of a COVID vaccine.

March 1 — Children 5-11 must show proof of one dose of an approved vaccine.

May 1 — Everyone from 5 years old and up must show proof of “full vaccination.”

HOW TO PROVE IT: A CDC vaccination card or a photo of their card, any official immunization record or digital image from a pharmacy or health care provider, or on any COVID-19 vaccine verification app. The city also announced plans to create its own app, modeled on the successful Key to NYC app that has supported the vaccine requirement effort in New York City.

The indoor mask mandate remains in effect, the mayor added.

