Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out vs. Packers with sprained ankle; DE Calais Campbell, 3 other starters inactive
Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain he suffered last week against the Cleveland Browns.
Even though Jackson didn’t practice throughout the week, coach John Harbaugh said that the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player was day-to-day and there was a chance that he could play.
“I’d say he has a chance,” Harbaugh said Friday. “It’s just one of those things where … It’s an ankle sprain; if he starts feeling good and everything is alright, we’ll check him out, probably pregame. He’s in all the preparations and all of that. We’ll see where we’re at. But if not, we have Tyler [Huntley], and he’ll be ready to go, also.”
With Jackson sidelined, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his second career start for the Ravens (8-5), who maintain a slim lead in the AFC North with four games to play. When Jackson sat out Week 11 with an illness, Huntley stepped into the starting role to lead the Ravens past the Chicago Bears, 16-13, in a dramatic finish.
After Jackson exited early in the second quarter against the Browns, Huntley threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, helping the Ravens rally from a 24-3 deficit in a 24-22 defeat.
Sunday will be the first time Jackson has missed a game because of an injury. He was sidelined for a Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season after testing positive for COVID-19 and sat out the 2019 regular-season finale after the Ravens clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.
Jackson is just one of several Ravens starters who will miss Sunday’s game. Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry, safety Chuck Clark and wide receiver Sammy Watkins were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, further depleting a banged-up secondary. The Ravens currently have 17 players on injured reserve and five on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee/back), right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) and left guard Ben Powers (foot) are also inactive. Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowl selection who has 39 tackles, 1 ½ sacks and four tackles for loss this season, left last week’s game against the Browns with a thigh injury.
Mekari will miss his second straight game after being injured in a Week 13 loss against the Steelers. He’ll be replaced at right tackle by Tyre Phillips, while rookie third-round draft pick Ben Cleveland is expected to take over for Powers at left guard.
Offensive tackles David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith and center Adam Redmond were promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
In addition to Phillips (illness), wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness), tight end Nick Boyle (knee) and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) are active after being listed as questionable. Brown and Boyle were limited participants in practice Friday after sitting out Thursday.
For the Packers, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are inactive. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is expected to play.
Manchin can’t support Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
By ALAN FRAM and HOPE YEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.
Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that after five-and-half months of negotiations among Democrats in which he was his party’s chief obstacle to passage, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.”
Manchin’s choice of words seemed to crack the door open to continued talks with Biden and top congressional Democrats over reshaping the legislation. But the West Virginia senator all but said the bill would die unless it met his demands for a smaller, less sweeping package — something that would be hard for many Democrats in the narrowly divided Congress to accept.
The bill would provide hundreds of billions of dollars to help millions of families with children by extending a more generous child tax credit, creating free preschool and bolstering child care aid. There is more than $500 billion for tax breaks and spending aimed at curbing carbon emissions, which experts consider the largest federal expenditure ever to combat climate change.
Other provisions would limit prescription drug price increases, create hearing benefits for Medicare recipients and bolster aid for the elderly, housing and job training. Nearly all of it would be paid for with higher taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.
In an unusually hardball response to a lawmaker whose vote is crucial in the 50-50 Senate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Manchin’s announcement “a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position” and “a breach of his commitments” to Biden and congressional Democrats. She pointedly said that Manchin, whose state is among the nation’s poorest, “will have to explain” why many families will have to cope with higher health and child care costs the bill is intended to address.
Psaki said in a statement that Manchin had “in person” given Biden a written proposal last Tuesday that was “the same size and scope” of a framework for the bill that Democrats rallied behind in October. That outline had a 10-year cost of $1.85 trillion.
She said when Manchin spoke to Biden, the White House believed a compromise was possible and that Manchin agreed to continue talks. “We will continue to press him to see if he will reverse his position yet again, to honor his prior commitments and be true to his word,” Psaki said.
A progressive advocate said Sunday that during Biden’s talk with Manchin this past week, the president had raised pressure on the senator to back the legislation. But this advocate and a person who spoke earlier in the week said the men’s conversation went poorly and was unproductive. These sources were not authorized to publicly discuss the private talks and spoke on condition of anonymity.
A Manchin aide gave the White House about a 20-minute notice before Manchin announced his position on national television, said a person familiar with the senator’s actions who described them only on condition of anonymity.
The legislation’s collapse would deepen bitter ideological divisions between progressive and moderate Democrats. That would imperil the party’s ability to get behind any substantial legislation before the November congressional elections, when their control of Congress seems in doubt. And it would add a note of chaos just as Democrats need to demonstrate accomplishments and show a united front to voters.
Manchin’s declaration was a stunning repudiation of Biden’s and his party’s top goal. A rejection of the legislation has been seen by many as unthinkable because of the political damage it could inflict on Democrats.
It is rare for a member of a president’s own party to administer a fatal blow to their paramount legislative objective. Manchin’s decision called to mind the famous thumbs-down vote by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., that killed President Donald Trump’s 2017 effort to repeal the health care law enacted under President Barack Obama.
Manchin’s comments, as Congress was on a holiday recess, drew fury from Democratic colleagues he already has enraged and frustrated for months. Other problems have arisen, caused by another moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and bickering between progressives and centrists, but none has approached the magnitude of Manchin’s stands.
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said in a written statement that if Manchin wants to oppose the legislation, “He should have the opportunity to do so with a floor vote as soon as the Senate returns.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, a leader of House progressives, said Manchin “routinely touts that he is a man of his word, but he can no longer say that. West Virginians, and the country, see clearly who he is.”
Centrist lawmakers piled on as well.
“One Democratic U.S. Senator has now summarily walked away from productive negotiations. That is unacceptable, and we cannot act like this moment is the end,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., reiterated moderates’ desire to see the bill refocused on fewer programs. “Failure is not an option,” she said.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, had spent weeks trying to turn Manchin against the bill by saying it was too expensive. “I very much appreciate” Manchin’s opposition, Graham said.
Manchin said he was opposing the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion bill because of his concerns about inflation, growing federal debt and a need to focus on the omicron COVID-19 variant. He also wants all of the bill’s initiatives to last the measure’s full 10-year duration. Democrats made many of them temporary to limit the bill’s cost, which Manchin says is misleading.
The bill’s extension of enhanced child tax credit benefits, including monthly checks to millions of families, would only be extended one year. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected the credit’s full 10-year cost at $1.6 trillion, nearly the size of the entire package Manchin says he’d accept. To fit, any compromise would likely have to reduce the tax credit’s benefits and deeply cut many other proposals.
Democrats dismiss Manchin’s assertions that the bill would fuel inflation and worsen budget deficits.
They say its annual spending would be a tiny percentage of the country’s $23 trillion economy and have little impact on prices. Its job training, education and other initiatives would spur economic growth and curb inflation long-term, they say.
Democrats note that CBO estimated the bill’s savings would leave it adding $200 billion to federal deficits over the coming decade, small compared to the $12 trillion in red ink already projected.
___
Associated Press writer Josh Boak in Wilmington, Delaware, and AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
Ticker: Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 a gallon; Navy bolsters engineering support to URI, UConn
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon.
The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since Dec. 3.
Navy grant bolsters undersea engineering programs
The U.S. Defense Department awarded a $3 million grant to the University of Rhode Island and the University of Connecticut to build on their program to educate and train undergraduate students considering careers in the Navy and undersea engineering.
URI announced the funding this week for the joint Naval Science and Technology coalition.
The program was created in 2017 with a three-year, $1.3 million grant to establish joint programs geared toward those interested in working for the Navy and Navy-related employers.
The schools — respectively based in Kingston, R.I., and Storrs, Conn., — launched a new concentration in naval science and technology.
The new award will be used to enhance education, outreach and career development initiatives, including expanded outreach to K-12 students, developing coursework for college students and bringing in guest speakers.
