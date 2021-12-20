Connect with us

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out vs. Packers with sprained ankle

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out vs. Packers with sprained ankle
Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain he suffered last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Even though Jackson didn’t practice throughout the week, coach John Harbaugh said that the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player was day-to-day and there was a chance that he could play.

“I’d say he has a chance,” Harbaugh said Friday. “It’s just one of those things where … It’s an ankle sprain; if he starts feeling good and everything is alright, we’ll check him out, probably pregame. He’s in all the preparations and all of that. We’ll see where we’re at. But if not, we have Tyler [Huntley], and he’ll be ready to go, also.”

With Jackson sidelined, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his second career start for the Ravens (8-5), who maintain a slim lead in the AFC North with four games to play. When Jackson sat out Week 11 with an illness, Huntley stepped into the starting role to lead the Ravens past the Chicago Bears, 16-13, in a dramatic finish.

After Jackson exited early in the second quarter against the Browns, Huntley threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, helping the Ravens rally from a 24-3 deficit in a 24-22 defeat.

Sunday will be the first time Jackson has missed a game because of an injury. He was sidelined for a Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season after testing positive for COVID-19 and sat out the 2019 regular-season finale after the Ravens clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

Jackson is just one of several Ravens starters who will miss Sunday’s game. Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry, safety Chuck Clark and wide receiver Sammy Watkins were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, further depleting a banged-up secondary. The Ravens currently have 17 players on injured reserve and five on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This story will be updated.

CEO of Denver-based MYGOFLIGHT dies in small plane crash in Tennessee

December 20, 2021

Man walks into police department, confesses to killing his wife at her workplace
ALCOA, Tenn. — A company says its chief executive officer has died in a small plane crash in Tennessee.

In a Facebook post, Denver-based MYGOFLIGHT says CEO Charles Schneider died in the plane crash on Thursday near McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville. The company says he was traveling for business on a single-engine craft, Cirrus SR22. The company says he died at the hospital on Friday.

“During this time of loss, the family is asking for privacy,” the company posted. “Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Alcoa Police say the plane was carrying two occupants and both were hospitalized. Police did not provide detail on the condition and identity of the second person.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are helping to investigate.

MYGOFLIGHT is a Denver-based company that sells a variety of gear for pilots and travelers, including cockpit mounting systems for iPads, iPhones and tablets, luggage and more.

'Experts' mostly like Vikings at Chicago

December 20, 2021

‘Experts’ mostly like Vikings at Chicago
DANE MIZUTANI

Vikings 21, Bears 20: The Vikings don’t play well at Soldier Field. Ever. But they are simply the better team in this matchup. Too much talent to fail.

JOHN SHIPLEY

Bears 26, Vikings 23: Minnesota waived a lousy cornerback to replace him with another one, will likely have one NFL receiver and doesn’t match up well with Chicago.  The Vikings are the better team; sometimes that doesn’t matter.

CHRIS TOMASSON

Vikings 27, Bears 13: Dalvin Cook finally should get rolling at Soldier Field, where he has averaged just 2.7 yards per carry in three games (53 attempts for 143 yards). And when Cook needs a rest, the Vikings finally can unleash Kene Nwangwu from scrimmage.

CHARLEY WALTERS

Vikings 28, Bears 27: This well could be the final season for both coaches, the Vikings’ Mike Zimmer and the Bears’
Matt Nagy. The Vikings sneak by Monday night only because they have a more experienced QB, Kirk Cousins, than Bears’ rookie Justin Fields.

Several evacuated as structure fire destroys 2 homes, damages 1 in Roxborough Park

December 20, 2021

Several evacuated as structure fire destroys 2 homes, damages 1 in Roxborough Park
ROXBOROUGH PARK, Colo. — A house fire that spread to two other homes prompted authorities to evacuate about a dozen surrounding structures before the wind-driven blaze destroyed two homes and damaged a third in Roxborough Park Saturday night. No injuries were reported.

The fire started at a home around 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Jared Way in Roxborough Village, a neighborhood in the unincorporated Douglas County community.

Firefighters from the West Metro Fire District arrived to find a fully engulfed home which quickly spread to surrounding structures as a dense ember shower fell on nearby homes amid gusty winds.

Two homes were destroyed, and a third home sustained an estimated $100,000 in damages, according to West Metro Fire.

Read the full story on our partner site.

