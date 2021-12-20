Celebrities
RHOSLC Recap: Mary Questions Jen’s Truth, Whitney Slams Mary
On this episode of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, hopes of a peaceful luncheon go south as loyalty gets questioned and friendships remain on rocky ground. Who is able to be supportive and who is really lying about believing the accused?
Meredith is busy entertaining her son’s artistic abilities and designs when Jennie enters to kick off the “nice, easy girls’ night.” Jennie fills Meredith in on the latest regarding her husband, Duy, pushing a fourth child. The topic of a sister wife resurfaces, and Jennie is just as turned off by it now as she was then.
When Lisa enters, she is happy to see food and states enthusiastically they are not going to be “anorexic.” The ladies decide that they deserve to have some fun and push the idea of a sister wife right the rug. After many cocktails, they talk Jennie into role playing to spice it up in the bedroom. Jennie dons a blond wig and some lingerie and this is just what she needs to nix Duy’s idea of a sister wife.
Two days later, Jen phones Heather and states how she has finally talked with Lisa and they have decided to have a lunch date. Jen is curious why Lisa went MIA on her during her toughest time, but she has high hopes that a conversation with Lisa can answer her questions.
Things are tense right off the bat and Jen states how hard it has been on her and her family, especially because she is innocent. Lisa uses that as an opportunity to blow smoke up Jen’s butt and tell her that she sees her as innocent, too. However, Lisa explains that her feelings are hurt by Jen, which would explain why she did not reach out right away when Jen called post arrest.
Lisa questions where she is with Jen and fake cries about how she felt “broken” by Jen. She states that she was emotionally wrecked. Jen cries that this is the lowest point of her life and she can’t believe Lisa went silent when sh*t hit the fan. Lisa reminds Jen that she has feelings, too, and her current situation does not give Jen the right to say to whatever she wants, whenever she wants.
Jen throws in Lisa’s face that Heather stepped up as bestie when she needed someone the most and when Jen breaks down, Lisa reminds Jen that no one knows how to manage situations like she is in. Jen believes that Lisa is more of a fair-weather friend and begs Lisa to support her.
Heather’s older brother is visiting from Switzerland and explains that he has chosen to leave the Mormon church, because of Heather’s influencing. Heather states that she was afraid to tell her brother when she first left, but now things have taken a turn. Her brother began investigating Mormonism and now feels duped by the religion. He is traumatized and relieved all at the same time. He is happy to have saved his kids from a cult and feels like a bad parent for putting them through all of it. Heather’s brother really needed Heather, but it was a confusing time for her. She explains that she just wants everyone to honor their father and her brother reminds her that she saved their family.
During Ramadan, there are many prayers said, and many prayers to protect Jen. She calls it a blessing that she is going through this tough time during Ramadan. Sharrieff pulls Jen aside so they could talk about things. He lets Jen know that they must start making some moves and he recommends conserving their money in order to fight for Jen’s freedom- ie: downsizing.
Jen ain’t having it. She calls her home a “hub for the family” and doesn’t want to change things for everyone else. Jen explains that she employs many family members upward of 50K a month (WTF! How…) and she doesn’t want to rock their world. Jen claims she doesn’t understand any of what she is accused of because it’s not her…she would “never” do what she is accused of.
“There’s no reason why Whitney and I should be having problems.” LOL Lisa. She attempts to smooth things over with Whitney, yet again, by taking her to a zen place…for some paddle board yoga. Whitney is more concerned about drowning in the water, since she has been threatened in seasons’ past (thank you, Jen).
As Whitney and Lisa dry off post lesson, Whitney states why she was annoyed by what occurred in Vail. Lisa explains that she did question Mary about being God and about the Cameron stuff. Lisa states that she believes Cameron, yet she also kissed Mary’s a*s big time. Whitney comes out and tells Lisa that she talked to Cameron to find out his side of the story and go to the source. Lisa calls Mary “complicated,” but Whitney tells Lisa that the rumors now say that Mary and Robert are “predators.” Evidently, Mary and Robert use fear to get what they want, and Lisa realizes now that Mary said Jen is where she is because she messed with her church. Wait- does Mary have voodoo dolls?? It’s all sounding very dark and creepy, and Whitney comes to terms with the fact that all of these rumors about Whitney being a cult leader are probably true.
It’s the day of Jennie’s pho luncheon at the International Peace Garden, which is ironic considering how much drama is currently circulating throughout this “friend” group. Jennie explains that in the Vietnamese culture, they sit down in a non-threatening environment to talk things out and find peace. Jennie is so naïve- it is adorable.
Whitney and Heather are team Jen. Interesting how Whitney is busy investigating Mary, but welcomes Jen with open arms and states that a Jen is innocent until proven guilty. Jen muses if her attendance at Jennie’s luncheon will be accepted by all, but decides she is going, nonetheless.
While Meredith, Lisa, and Jennie chit-chat in the garden, WHeather rolls in, arms linked with Jen. Meredith is not here for this. She made it clear in the past that if Jen were going to an event, Meredith would not be attending. Therefore, Meredith is p*ssed and caught off guard upon seeing Jen stroll up. Meredith has decided to disengage from this situation and just sit quietly.
Jennie is excited to celebrate her culture but is more excited for the women to have peace in their lives…easier said than done. The tension is thick, and Mary is not even there yet! Jennie leads the way to the table and Heather realizes that she is stuck sitting right next to Mary…which should be interesting considering the way things were left in Vail.
Mary finally arrives after trekking through the park in formal wear, donning a new blonde hairdo. The women compliment it and Lisa shows the picture of Jennie in the blonde wig from the other night. They all love Jennie’s look, but Mary takes it too far. “I like the slanted eyes. Love it!” How inappropriate. Remember when Jennie wanted this to be a peaceful lunch?!
Mary and Heather hold a side conversation and they both decide to move on from all the “crap.” They toast to liking each other and it seems like for now, the Peace Garden is actually working it’s charm. However, Whitney isn’t buying it. Mary overhears Whitney whispering to Jen that everyone is faking it and so Mary calls Whitney right out.
Whitney states that it is “fascinating” that everyone is sitting around pretending that nothing happened. Jen jumps in and reminds the ladies that she has never been in trouble in her entire life. Mary compliments Jen’s outfit in the arrest photos, which causes everyone to chuckle. Jen continues to explain that she was “completely oblivious” about everything they were accusing her of, but Mary is finding it hard to believe she had NO idea of what was going on. Mary questions if they just “randomly chose her name and Stuart” to arrest and Jen continues to deny, deny, deny.
All the women yell over each other and essentially fight over who talked the most about Jen and her arrest. Mary interjects with an “Excuse me, I did not talk about you.” Excuse me, Mary? Did you forget you are on a tv show and you were filmed talking mad sh*t about Jen? Jen is upset because she is fighting for bigger things than what is happening at the table. Jen is scared because she cannot figure out how she got wrapped up in this mess legally and when Lisa continues to interrupt Jen and Mary’s conversation, Mary snaps. Mary claims that “Lisa is not self-aware of her behavior” and ponders if it’s because she “eats candy and not food and maybe her periods are bad.” It is hilarious that MARY is accusing someone of not being self-aware…
Mary continues to lie to Jen’s face by stating, “I care. I don’t judge.” Oh, Mary. Jennie can’t handle Mary trying to be the innocent one. She tells Mary to stop lying. Jennie was right next to Mary when she was saying Jen deserved all of this. Jennie loses it and shows Mary the gate to leave the party. Mary refuses to be called a liar and it is wild how everyone is making Jen’s arrest about THEM.
Jen excuses herself from the table, Mary grabs her up, and tells Jen that she “always keeps it real” with her. Mary continues to tell Jen she is not a liar and tells Jen, “I pray to God you’re guilty.” OMG, talk about a Freudian slip, Mary.
Meredith cannot handle the way things are unfolding and leaves the table, too. When Lisa runs after her, Meredith snaps, “You have been screaming for a half hour, I cant anymore.” Lisa desperately tries to explain how she is so sick of people coming at her and she is aggravated that Meredith is no standing up for her.
Meredith explains that the energy right now is negative and toxic and Lisa tells Meredith that she makes her feel safe. Lisa begs Meredith to stay for her and all the pleading works. After much ado, Meredith returns to support Lisa…and Jen and Mary come back, as well. Now that the table is packed again, Heather states that they can all understand how terrible of a situation Jen is currently in. Jen continues to promise she is innocent and states that she needs people who are truly there for her right now, but the hard part is trying to figure out who really has her back…
‘Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Defends Her Decision To Not Give Her Kids Christmas Presents
Fans questioned Kailyn Lowry on an Instagram Q&A after the reality star revealed that she does not get Christmas gifts for her four children.
Kailyn Lowry, 29, doesn’t do the usual Christmas traditions in her household. The Teen Mom star revealed in a Dec. 17 Instagram Q&A to her 4 million followers that she doesn’t give Christmas presents to her four children, Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1. Kailyn’s confession came about when a fan asked her, “Do you get your dogs Christmas presents like I do?”, according to E! News. The mother of four then replied, “I don’t even get my kids Christmas presents,” which came as a surprise to some fans that further questioned Kailyn about seemingly depriving her kids of Christmas gifts every year.
“Wait you don’t get your kids christmas presents?” one fan asked. Kailyn, who shares her four kids with three different men, then clarified how Christmas works in her household. “Not from me, no,” she said. “Some of you are curious and some of you are really upset about this. Just know my kids are not going without. Let them have something they only do at their dads.” The reality star added, “I have gone over this many times, but I got tired of fighting [with] the dads [about] it & gave it up. Everytime I got the kids for Christmas my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids & we started doing big vacations about 5 years ago. So Christmas can be with their dads & they don’t have to worry about splitting it. & they look forward to our family vacation every year. My kids don’t want or need anything & I am thankful for that. Maybe one day we will celebrate without gifts on another day.”
As Teen Mom fans know, Kailyn has welcomed her kids from various ex-relationships. She shares her eldest Isaac with Jo Rivera, and shares son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She welcomed her younger two kids, Lux and Creed, with longtime friend and ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Kailyn has shared custody for all of her kids, though she’s been in a custody battle with Chris that has played out on Teen Mom 2.
Kailyn is not currently in a relationship with any of her sons’ fathers, so she’s been navigating life as a single mom. However, when she spoke to HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview in Aug. 2021, she hinted that she may rekindle her romance with Javi. “I won’t say that we will never get back together because I feel like never say never, but I do really like where we’re at right now,” Kailyn told us. “We’re getting along and having our space and things like that. I just don’t — I’m honestly just not looking for a relationship with anyone. But, I’m not going to say I would never get back with him.”
Tom Brady Angrily Destroys Tablet After Suffering His First Shutout Loss In 15 Years – Watch
After Tom Brady threw a critical interception and handed the New Orleans Saints the win, the seven-time Super Bowl champ vented his frustrations on a poor Microsoft tablet.
The Arizona Cardinals’ 30-12 loss to the now 2-11-1 Detroit Lions may not have been the biggest upset of the past NFL weekend. Despite the embarrassing turnout by the Cards, they at least managed to score some points. The same could not be said of Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom, 44, and the Bucs fell 9-0 to the New Orleans Saints after Brady threw an interception to the Saints’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in the fourth quarter. The error sealed the win for the Saints, and Tom took his frustrations on a Microsoft Surface tablet after getting back to the sidelines.
Tom Brady threw the tablet after his INT 😳
(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/PyvdFi30NO
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021
Tom’s tiny temper tantrum came after throwing for just 214 yards, making 26 completions over 24 attempts. Tom was sacked four times, and he couldn’t find the endzone for the life of him. While the win put the Saints at a 7-7 record, they can end their season knowing they’ve done what only two other teams have done: shut out Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has only been held to 0 points three times in his career, and the last shut out took place in 2006. The Miami Dolphins beat Tom and the New England Patriots, 21-0, per CBS Sports.
“Just a tough night. Didn’t do much of anything right,” said Brady in the postgame press conference, per ESPN. “I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things. We just didn’t play well enough. We’re not going to win scoring no points.” The Bucs’ coach, Bruce Arians, was also displeased with the night’s performance, specifically kicker Ryan Succop missing a 45-yard field goal. “Very disappointing. It’s never happened to me. I can’t remember the last time I was shut out, or us,” he said. “Our kickers let us down, also. Between the offense and the kicking game, it cost us the game. The defense played good enough to win.”
The win gave New Orleans a sweep of the season series over their NFC South Rivals, which helped the Saints’ chances of holding onto the conference’s wild card. For the 10-4 Bucs, this loss means they’ll have to wait until Dec. 26 for the chance to clinch the division. That’s when Brady and his squad meet Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Tablets beware if Brady’s bad luck follows him north to the Carolinas.
‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Nélisse On Shauna’s Gut-Wrenching Moment & The Baby’s Future
Shauna had to make a life-changing decision on the latest ‘Yellowjackets.’ Sophie Nélisse spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about that intense Shauna moment and if she thinks Jackie could forgive Shauna. SPOILERS!
The sixth episode of Yellowjackets was a crucial one. Teen Shauna is well aware that her pregnancy is not ideal while being stuck in the wilderness, so she attempted to give herself an abortion. Teen Taissa found Shauna during the attempt and agreed to help her so she wouldn’t have to do it alone.
In the midst of excruciating pain, Shauna eventually decided she couldn’t go through with it. She cried in Taissa’s arms over not wanting to die but also not wanting Jackie to find out she’s pregnant with Jeff’s baby. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Sophie Nélisse about that critical scene, Shauna and Taissa’s bond moving forward, the Jackie of it all, that mysterious flash-forward scene, and her thoughts on whether or not she thinks the baby could survive out there. Read our Q&A below:
When Shauna decides that she’s going to perform an abortion on herself, what is she more afraid of? Of dying or Jackie finding out?
Sophie Nélisse: I think it’s a mixture of both, to be honest. I think what pushes her to do it is definitely Jackie finding out because I do think she is concerned for her life, but I think in her eyes, even worse than that is losing this friendship that she’s had over the years and also losing the only thing she has left considering they’re in the forest and fighting for their lives. It’s literally the only thing she has. There are also the repercussions that it will have on the whole group, what will happen if they start fighting. I know they’re not thinking about eating each other yet, but you just know it’ll definitely separate people into different groups. I just don’t think she’s found her voice yet to be able to come out to Jackie about this. Obviously, I do think she’s concerned about her life, but it’s a risk both ways. Keeping it is such a risk because I don’t think that she will have enough food or be able to sustain a child, but also doing the abortion is such a risky move, especially with the material they have to perform it. It’s such a risky procedure. I think they’re both extremely scary, and I think you can feel it in the scene.
Taissa does find Shauna and agrees to help her at first. Shauna eventually decides that she can’t go through with it, and she’s going to keep the baby. This is a pivotal moment for Shauna and Taissa. How does this moment change their bond going forward?
Sophie Nélisse: I mean, they definitely share this secret no one knows, so that bonds them together. They have this unspoken deal that they won’t talk about it. I think it’s such a pivotal moment because Shauna’s never been able to tell this to anyone. I think it’s such a weight lifted off her shoulders that she can confide in someone. I also think what’s huge for Shauna and Taissa is that there’s no judgment between them. Things will happen later on for Taissa’s character, but Shauna will never judge Taissa nor will Taissa judge Shauna. I think that’s so important, and I think that’s something she’s always felt with Jackie. She’s always felt judged. She’s never really felt listened to. She’s always felt like the sidekick. Having someone support her in her decision… not even support because, obviously, Taissa’s not OK with what she’s done, but someone just having your back no matter what. I think she’s sort of realizing what maybe are values she’s been looking for in a friendship that she didn’t necessarily have with Jackie. I think that she’s starting to realize how nice it is to have an honest friendship maybe. I think that’s when it’s going to start to change and then also because she’s so scared of Jackie’s reaction since they’ve been drifting apart for a while already.
That scene between you and Jasmin Savoy Brown was absolutely gut-wrenching. Both of you were incredible. When Shauna cries after she tells Taissa to stop, I got full-body chills.
Sophie Nélisse: I remember reading that in the table read. Jasmin and I just looked at each other and we’re like, “This is so rough.” Just reading it we got chills. Just going through an abortion on its own with a medical team is already traumatizing. I can’t imagine doing it with your friend with the underwire of your bra. That is terrifying.
Will others find out about Shauna’s secret soon?
Sophie Nélisse: I think the bump will start to definitely show, and it will start to get hard to hide the baby bump.
Do you think this is something that Jackie could get past?
Sophie Nélisse: I don’t know. I mean, it all depends on how Jackie matures, and I think that’s what’s interesting about Jackie’s character. Is she going to make it or break it? Her character could go either way. She could adapt, which we all kind of do in situations like that. Or maybe we’ll see Jackie’s true colors and see how she won’t be able to adapt to this new environment and how she will be so mad at Shauna. It’s hard to say without revealing anything because, obviously, I know what happens in the show. It’ll all depend on if Jackie’s mature enough and also how they will together — Jackie and Shauna — handle the situation. I think it also has to do with Shauna and how Shauna will react to this conflict.
We know that Shauna survives, but the baby is still a big question. Do you know what happens to the baby?
Sophie Nélisse: I have no idea. They won’t tell me. I mean, I personally don’t think it’s able to survive. I will have a discussion about this with the writers potentially because if they do want to keep it and they’re not eating, I just don’t see how she could sustainably keep a child alive when they’re on the verge of death. They would have to find a lot of food and a lot of water. I don’t know if they’re going to make me lose it at birth or before or it dies shortly after, I just don’t see how she could be able to have the baby in her belly for so long without her dying. Or maybe they’ll make me get really sick.
Obviously, we know that certain people survive. In the first episode, there’s that flash-forward to the middle of winter where the only person we know for sure is there is Misty. Will we see more of that flash-forward scene towards the end of the season? I’m so curious who’s there and who’s been dubbed the Antler Queen.
Sophie Nélisse: We don’t know who the Antler Queen is. We have our theories, but we don’t even know. In the scripts that we read, there are no more flash-forwards to that time. I mean, they might add some in that I’m not aware of because I haven’t seen the episodes but I don’t think there is. I think it’s really more of a glimpse in the first episode so we know where they’re headed, but then it’s more focused on the present time. What I love is that you see this and your mind has to go so far in order to reach that level of environment. I love how we see it in the first episode and how they incorporate subtle beats throughout the show. The whole Laura Lee and Lottie connection. The rest of the group doesn’t see that going on, and then little tiny things that happen where it makes sense. Also, when your mind is so disconnected from reality, it’s such a fine line of — are you going crazy or are you just trying to survive? All of these sort of supernatural elements that they’re trying to add aren’t necessarily supernatural because when you’re sleep-deprived and food-deprived it can happen. It’s interesting to see the subtle progression to where they’re going to end up.
As we’ve seen over the last few episodes, tensions are heightened. We’re starting to see shifts within the team as they try to figure out who’s going to be a leader and who is going to be a soldier in a sense. What can you say about these dynamics between the survivors plays out in the last 4 episodes?
Sophie Nélisse: It gets crazy. I think because they’re missing out on food and haven’t eaten for a while, the survival instinct kicks in even more. I think a lot of people are starting to see each other’s true colors which is scary. It’s definitely not going to stay a group. I think there’s going to be a lot of little tiny groups together that it’ll kind of split into two. As we get even crazier, there’s just going to be a lot more fighting, a lot more tension, and things get a lot scarier as well. There’s not a lot of funny beats anymore.
Not a lot of happy moments going forward I’m assuming…
Sophie Nélisse: There are also still these moments where we’re all like together because, at the end of the day, we’re a team and we trained together for so long. We’re kind of used to relying on each other, so I think we know at the end of the day if we want to make it we have to stick together. Our mindset is not killing people off. We’re just all trying to stick together and survive.
The show kicked off with that really eerie scene of the woman falling into the trap and dying. Do you know who that is?
Sophie Nélisse: I don’t.
Do you have any theories?
Sophie Nélisse: My mom had a theory that it was Lottie’s character because of the long brown hair. I don’t think anyone knows, to be quite honest. Even the costume designers, were like giving us shoes. There’s that one moment with the pink converse that we see. They’re trying to make us all wear them so we don’t know who it’s going to end up being. It’s a little unrealistic though because we all don’t have the same shoe size. I don’t think anyone knows. There are still so many characters to dig into and so many different ways this can turn out. I’m excited to read more.
Me too. We’ve also seen the present day where the survivors are not friends. They haven’t spoken to each other in years. They’re not a part of each other’s lives. Obviously, they went through hell but what happened to get them to that place where they’re not united anymore. That’s what I want to know.
Sophie Nélisse: We know very little about the end, even how they got rescued and how many people died. Are they the only four other than Travis? Are there more? Maybe there are other people that we’re not aware of. We know so little. There’s so much to uncover.
