RIP: Drakeo The Ruler Dead at 28

Drakeo The Ruler has died from a stab wound he sustained at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday, December 18. He was 28.
The rapper, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed in the neck during a fight between 2 groups of men backstage at the L.A. Exposition Park about 8:30 p.m. local time.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, Dec. 19, TMZ reported.
The Los Angeles native was one of the acts scheduled to perform during the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival on Saturday. Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent’s sets were canceled and the music festival was shut down by police an hour earlier than expected.
LAPD spokesman Officer Luis Garcia told the LA Times that no arrests have been made.
Once Upon a Time in L.A. is the second deadly Live Nation music festival in as many months.
10 concertgoers died during a stampede at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5. Live Nation has been named in more than 100 wrongful death lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld tragedy.
Caldwell was acquitted of murder in 2019 stemming from an incident in Carson, California in 2016. He was also acquitted of 5 attempted murder charges and conspiracy to commit murder.
He was released from prison in November 2020 after serving three years.
Turnabout is fair play. After Kanye West said he regrets signing Big Sean on ‘Drink Champs,’ the Detroit rapper went on the podcast and said that Ye’s ‘hurtful’ attacks were ‘not true.’
At first, when Kanye West said on Drink Champs that signing Big Sean to G.O.O.D. Music was the worst thing he’s ever done, Sean took it in stride. “At first I thought it was hilarious, I thought the sh-t was funny,” Sean, 33, said during the Dec. 18 episode of Drink Champs (h/t Complex). The Detroit rapper explained that Ye’s remarks were a slap to the face after so many years of loyalty. “I took it personal. I took it personal because I’m the only artist who’s put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. … I’m the only one who put out back-to-back-to-back No. 1’s, platinum albums, double platinum albums.”
“And by the way, being signed to Kanye is a golden opportunity, he changed my life, and I love him for that,” said Sean. “But every time Kanye has called on me, every single time no matter what I was doing, within one day’s notice I’m wherever he’s at bro, whether it’s to contribute to him in the studio, whether it’s to contribute a line, write a verse for him. … I’ve traveled around the world for this man, every time he’s called. And I’ve done this and not asked for publishing a lot of the time. Why? Because he gave me a golden opportunity of signing to G.O.O.D. Music.”
Sean claims that he had to audit his own label from his own pocket due to suspicions of money being owed (millions).
Sean also alleged that Kanye owes him a lot of money. Sean conducted an audit of his label, spending “hundreds of thousands” of his own money to have someone look over the financial records. Sean did this because he knew “millions of dollars [were] missing….I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owed me this money, and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D. Music.” Ultimately, Sean said that he was owed $6 million.
“What if they owed you that, bro? And you showed up for them, and you did all these things, right? And they up billions. And then the n—- who comes at them, who talks the most sh-t, he bigging up in the interview and sh-t,” said Sean. “And my thing is, bro, when you want to talk about loyal to a fault…yeah I’ve been loyal because I feel like I’m the only one who stayed that long for G.O.O.D. Music, so yeah, it was a personal [attack]—it affected me personally, bro.”
“You know, he texted me the next day and said, ‘I want to meet with you and your mom to start the healing on both sides,’” said Big Sean. “I took it too personally, because ‘you publicly humiliated me when I’ve been down for you.’… What I’m saying is, I put at least $30 million in this man’s pocket or more, and he owes me money, and he’s got billions, him or his company.”
Sean also clapped back against Ye’s accusation that he didn’t support West’s presidential campaign. “In 2015, when I won a VMA with Ye and John Legend, I was the first person to tweet, ‘Kanye for president.’ The first one, right?” Big Sean also explained that during West’s campaign, he didn’t endorse anyone because “my man’s running,” and he “did not come out and support no Democratic party,” despite what Ye said. “It’s not true. … It was hurtful. It was hurtful, bro.”
Casey Cott tied the knot with his wife Nichola Basara, and his fellow ‘Riverdale’ actors were there to celebrate their marriage!
Wedding bells are ringing! Casey Cott got married on Saturday December 18 to his wife Nichola Basara. The 29-year-old actor had posted a selfie of himself and his new wife on their wedding day to his Instagram Story, via People. Naturally, plenty of Casey’s colleagues from Riverdale were there to celebrate the star, and many of his co-stars celebrated their wedding on social media.
Casey and Nichola said their “I Do’s” at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada. Casey took to his Instagram Stories to show some of the yummy food and gorgeous views that he and his wife were enjoying. He also posted a congratulations letter that the Four Seasons had given them and called it “the best wedding venue in the world.” The pair had announced their engagement just under a year before their wedding, when Casey shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram on December 19, 2020. Nichola showed off her engagement ring, as the actor captioned the post with a bunch of diamond ring emojis.
Plenty of Casey’s co-stars celebrated their wedding. Vanessa Morgan posted a video of the two of them walking down the aisle after getting married, and the newlyweds couldn’t seem more in love! Camila Mendes also shared a similar video, including some other pictures from the reception. Lili Reinhart posted a bunch of TikToks from the wedding. In one of the sweetest, she posted a video she’d taken of Casey in July 2018. The actor was lying on a couch and said, “Find my wife.” It then cut to Casey and Nichola strolling into the reception, ready to celebrate. She sweetly captioned the post, “He found his wife.” Other than cute video, Lili also posted funny clips of her and her co-stars getting ready for an afterparty and encouraging hand washing.
Kelly Ripaalso took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple. The talk show host’s husband Mark Consuelos co-starred with Casey in Riverdale. Both Kelly and her son Michael have also made appearances on Riverdale, with Michael playing a younger version of his father’s character Hiram Lodge in a flashback scene.
Comedian Amy Phillips made a career out of imitating the Real Housewives. However, some of the women are less than thrilled about her impersonations.
Amy is the host of SiriusXM’s Reality Checked, and she experienced a run-in with another SiriusXM host, Bethenny Frankel (an OG from Real Housewives of New York).
In an interview with We Should Talk, the comedian revealed some reactions she received from the Bravo stars. Bethenny’s was perhaps the least welcoming. Amy said, “Bethenny didn’t really… I don’t know what she thinks of my impression. I think she seems kind of hot and cold on it. She’s never really celebrated it and has been pretty mute about it. You know what I’m saying? When that happens — and I know they’ve seen it — I assume they do not like it.”
“I did this video where I was like — I’ve never told anyone this story, by the way — washing your hands like all the Housewives in quarantine. She messaged me and was like, ‘Focus on the cause,’ or something. Basically, she admonished me for doing that video during that time of the pandemic when people were dying (and still are, by the way). She was like, ‘There’s no room for this.’”
Amy then explained her response: “I was like, ‘I am focusing on the cause. I’m a comedian. I bring entertainment to people — that’s what I do. Also, I’m talking about your foundation on my show and how people can give, like, every day.’ I never heard back from her. I just felt slapped by her. I was like, ‘Oh, my God! I hold you in such high regard, and you’re such a great Housewife, but now, here we are.’ I think that probably she’s not a fan of mine anymore because of that.”
However, not all of Amy’s encounters were bad. She said, “[Ramona Singer] was really right there on the ground floor with me being like, ‘I love this impression. Let’s go on Watch What Happens Live, and you can be Ramona, and I can be Ramona, and we can be Ramonas together!’ She was very supportive.”
Amy believes her impersonations come from a good place, saying, “From the beginning, I just went the route of ‘I want to celebrate these ladies.’ When I do impressions of them, I don’t always succeed in terms of my vision or intention sometimes. My intention is to try and celebrate. I don’t necessarily want to embellish or exaggerate something mean about them.”
The comedian also named the Housewives who welcomed her the most. “The Ramona Singers, the Heather Dubrows, [Lisa] Rinna, Vicki [Gunvalson],” she said. “Those are the ones, old school, that have been there for a long time, that have been seeing my impressions for years, that have embraced it and that I have that connection with.”
