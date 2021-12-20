Celebrities
RIP: Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid of UTFO Dead at 55
The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of hip-hop legend Kangol Kid who passed away at a hospital in Manhasset, New York on Saturday. He was 55.
Brooklyn-born Kangol, real name Shaun Fequiere, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in February after experiencing abdominal discomfort and bloody stools.
His son T.Shaun Fequiere announced Kangol’s death on Instagram on Saturday:
Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Kangol helped raise awareness for cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation.
He lost a family member to cancer and his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer and leukemia.
Kangol Kid (right) is an original member of the iconic hip-hop, break dancing group UTFO (UnTouchable Force Organization), best-known for their ’80s hit singles “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”
Kangol Kid, known for rocking the once popular Kangol headwear, is pictured with rap legend Lolita Shanté Gooden, aka Roxanne Shanté, whose hit recording “Roxanne’s Revenge” at age 14 sparked dozens of “Roxanne Wars” answer records in NYC back in the ’80s.
UTFO’s “Roxanne, Roxanne” is ranked number 84 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop list.
In an interview with PIX11, Kangol discussed his cancer diagnosis and how the hip-hop community supported him. Rapper/actor LL Cool J visited him in the hospital after Kid underwent colon resection surgery.
A Gofundme page raised over $24,000 in donations for his medical expenses.
Kangol Kid leaves behind his second wife, Tajiry Swindell, their 6-year-old daughter, Amancia, and his three adult sons: T.Shaun, Andre and Giovanni, from a previous marriage.
Celebrities
Larsa Pippen’s Son, Preston, 19, Towers Over Her During Night Out Together – Photos
Larsa Pippen’s 19-year-old son Preston towered over her as the two headed out in West Hollywood together for a fun night out.
Larsa Pippen, 47, and her son, Preston, 19, headed out to Delilah in West Hollywood on Dec. 19 when they rocked head-to-toe matching monochromatic black outfits. We couldn’t help but notice how tall Preston is and he literally towered over his mom. The genes definitely run in the family considering Preston’s dad and Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, is also super tall.
For the occasion, Larsa opted to wear a pair of high-waisted, skintight black leggings with a tight black crop top. On top of her shirt, she wore a cropped bomber jacket with white long sleeves, a fur collar, and stripes on the sides. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe black booties, a black purse, and a high ponytail.
Meanwhile, Preston threw on a pair of baggy black sweatpants with a fitted black hooded Givenchy sweatshirt that had the logo in rainbow on the front paired with gray and white sneakers.
Larsa and Scottie share four kids together – Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13. All four of their kids look just like their parents.
Larsa and Scottie were married for 20 years before the couple officially filed for divorce on Nov. 2, 2018. There was a lot of drama between the couple throughout the years and this wasn’t the first time they decided to split. In fact, they previously filed for divorce back in 2016, before deciding to get back together.
Despite the couple divorcing, they still manage to amicably co-parent their four children, who are all growing up to be adorable and successful kids.
Celebrities
Lil Nas X Jokes That He Got The ‘Omarion’ Variant After Testing Positive For COVID
Lil Nas X made light of the fact that he’s contracted the Omicron variant of COVID, which is spreading at an alarming rate throughout the U.S.
Lil Nas X, 22, dropped a few jokes about testing positive for COVID-19 in tweets that he originally shared on Friday, December 17, but has since deleted. “Now that i’m sure i won’t die from covid i will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it,” the “Montero” singer wrote in his first tweet on the topic, according to Upprox. Lil Was then mocked the contagious Omicron variant of COVID and compared it to singer Omarion. “’I’m not sure whether i’ve had the omarion or alicia keys variant of covid but this has not been a fun journey,” he jokingly said.
Lil Nas continued, “I only talk to people who have covid now. u non-covid b**ches need to stfu. us coviders run this sh*t!” Lil Nas’ next tweet, which has indeed been deleted, was quite startling. He wrote, “Covid really sucks. last night i was tryna watch porn then i sneezed snot all over penis lmao.”
Since those tweets, Lil Nas has been silent on his social media accounts. He’s among many people in the U.S. who recently tested positive for COVID, as the Omicron variant spreads at an alarmingly rapid rate. Other stars to recently contract the virus include Charlie Puth, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, and Keira Knightley.
Aside from this COVID diagnosis, Lil Nas had a pretty great 2021. His first full-length album came out in September and was a huge hit with music critics and fans. Lil Nas earned five nominations for the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, and Album of the Year for Montero. He was also named TikTok’s top artist of 2021!
Celebrities
What’s Happening Here??? Yung Miami Denies Ever Being In A Diddy Entanglement Weeks After Deleting Vacation Photos
Fans of Yung Miami are trying to figure out whether or not she and Diddy’s alleged romance went sour or they actually never even dated after the City Girl shut down a question about them ever being in a relationship.
Over the weekend, The City Girls performed in Chicago for Big Jam, where they sat with radio personalities Kendra G and Leon Rogers for interview questions. That’s when Yung Miami was asked directly, “did you, or are you dating Diddy?”
The City Girl answered with little hesitation, ‘no.’
Rumors that Diddy and Yung Miami were in an entanglement start after they were pictured holding hands on her Instagram page earlier this year. In the weeks following, Yung Miami spent a lot of time around the mogul, twerking it up poolside at Diddy’s crib and then posting and deleting a video of herself dropping her cakes into Diddy’s lap on IG.
Yung Miami then re-sparked Diddy dating rumors last month after she posted a photo on Instagram of herself frolicking on the beach next to a mystery man who looked a lot like Diddy from behind as he sat under a cabana near the beach shore.
Although his head is facing away from the camera, Yung Miami appeared to confirm Puff’s identity when she added to her Instagram caption, “real pretty and sadity,” which appeared to be a clear reference to her lyrics in “Rap Freaks,” where she shouted Diddy out by name.
“I’m real pretty and siddity, took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy
I like bad boys, no h*e shit, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches.”
Do YOU think Diddy and Yung Miami were never involved or does it sound like she was just protecting her privacy by saying ‘no’?
RIP: Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid of UTFO Dead at 55
Larsa Pippen’s Son, Preston, 19, Towers Over Her During Night Out Together – Photos
Marchers take to Denver in hopes of changing sentence of trucker who caused fatal I-70 crash
With all the recent COVID-19 outbreaks impacting teams, Bill Belichick wonders ‘who’s next?’
Dolphins signed Duke Johnson for the remainder of the 2021 season
Lil Nas X Jokes That He Got The ‘Omarion’ Variant After Testing Positive For COVID
Denver weather: Near-record warmth heading into Christmas week
Moderna: Initial COVID-19 booster data shows good results on omicron
Manchin upends Biden’s agenda, won’t back $2 trillion bill
Jurors start weighing evidence in Elizabeth Holmes’ case
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line