RIP: Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid of UTFO Dead at 55

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of hip-hop legend Kangol Kid who passed away at a hospital in Manhasset, New York on Saturday. He was 55.

Brooklyn-born Kangol, real name Shaun Fequiere, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in February after experiencing abdominal discomfort and bloody stools.

His son T.Shaun Fequiere announced Kangol’s death on Instagram on Saturday:

Prior to his cancer diagnosis, Kangol helped raise awareness for cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation.

He lost a family member to cancer and his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer and leukemia.

Kangol Kid (right) is an original member of the iconic hip-hop, break dancing group UTFO (UnTouchable Force Organization), best-known for their ’80s hit singles “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

Kangol Kid, known for rocking the once popular Kangol headwear, is pictured with rap legend Lolita Shanté Gooden, aka Roxanne Shanté, whose hit recording “Roxanne’s Revenge” at age 14 sparked dozens of “Roxanne Wars” answer records in NYC back in the ’80s.

UTFO’s “Roxanne, Roxanne” is ranked number 84 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop list.

In an interview with PIX11, Kangol discussed his cancer diagnosis and how the hip-hop community supported him. Rapper/actor LL Cool J visited him in the hospital after Kid underwent colon resection surgery.

A Gofundme page raised over $24,000 in donations for his medical expenses.

Kangol Kid leaves behind his second wife, Tajiry Swindell, their 6-year-old daughter, Amancia, and his three adult sons: T.Shaun, Andre and Giovanni, from a previous marriage.

