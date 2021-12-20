Rod Stewart & Son Sean Plead Guilty To Battery After 2019 Altercation In Florida

Kelly Dodd is speaking out against an online rumor suggesting she and her husband of just over one year, Rick Leventhal, are experiencing not only marriage issues, but also financial ones.

After a Bravo fan page on Instagram suggested that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum was “spiraling” as her former Fox News correspondent husband was described as “very unhappy,” Kelly offered a statement to Reality Blurb, explaining what was really going on in her marriage.

“This is garbage,” Kelly, the co-host of Rick & Kelly UNMASKED, told us of a report from Bravo and Cocktails on Instagram.

In the report, an unnamed source gave a nod to Kelly and Rick’s recent issues with his daughter, Veronica Leventhal, who has spoken out against them publicly several times in recent months.

“Publicly he’s spoken out in support of his newish wife against his adult daughter. Privately she’s spiraling and he’s very unhappy,” the report alleged. “He loved her spicy persona, she had a good gig and so did he. Their antics found them both unemployed. Though she’s an ambassador for several hair removal companies the lack of income from both sides is wreaking havoc in their marriage.”

The rumor also added the term “allegedly” at the very end. And, as Kelly has since shared, there is no truth to the allegations.

Continuing on to Reality Blurb, Kelly said, “Follow my Instagram and you’ll see how happy we both are.”

She also clarified that she and Rick are far from hurting financially.

“Fox took very good care of Rick and our lifestyle hasn’t changed one bit. Haters gonna hate,” she concluded.

Last summer, as Rick exited Fox News after more than two decades, the network released a statement, confirming that they were parting ways on good terms.

“Rick Leventhal’s work as a senior correspondent for Fox News Channel has been remarkable — from being one of the first reporters at the scene on 9/11, to covering the Iraq War, the War on Terror in Afghanistan, decades of major hurricanes, the death of Osama bin Laden, the Sandy Hook massacre, the Boston Marathon bombing, and a prisoner manhunt at Dannemora — he delivered vivid and powerful journalism that became a signature part of the network’s history,” a spokesperson said at the time. “We wish him much luck and happiness in all of his future endeavors and thank him for his incredible contributions to Fox News Media over the last 24 years.”

As for their ongoing issues with Veronica, who they’ve asked repeatedly to stop speaking of them online, Rick recently told Reality Blurb that Kelly was justified in saying that his daughter’s antics were “disgraceful.”

“We had an agreement with Veronica not to talk about each other disparagingly in public or on social media and unfortunately Veronica has repeatedly chosen to violate or ignore our agreement. I will not go into further detail about all of the reasons why Kelly is justified in her anger and defense of me and herself but suffice it to say she absolutely IS justified and I remain very disappointed in Veronica’s behavior,” Rick told us last week. “She’s not a child. She’s 30 years old and knows exactly what needs to be done to repair the damages she’s caused our family.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages