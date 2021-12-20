Celebrities
Rod Stewart & Son Sean Plead Guilty To Battery After 2019 Altercation In Florida
Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart reportedly reached a plea deal with Palm County prosecutors almost two years after they were involved in an altercation with a security guard at a Palm Beach hotel on New Year’s Eve.
Rod Stewart, 76, and Sean Stewart, 41, both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery during a hearing at the Palm Beach County courthouse on Dec. 17, the Palm Beach Post reported. The singer and his son, who were involved in an altercation with a security guard at a Palm Beach hotel in 2019, didn’t appear at the court in person, but their attorney, Guy Fronstin, did and entered the plea on their behalf, the outlet also reported.
The new plea comes after Rod and Sean were scheduled to go to trial next month after a previous plea agreement in Oct. fell through. Judge August Bonavita withheld adjudication, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Rod and Sean first made headlines in the assault case when they were charged with battery after the confrontation with the security guard. It took place at The Breakers on Dec. 31, 2019, and the father and son reportedly became angry and involved in an argument when their family wasn’t allowed access to a New Year’s Eve event in the designated children’s area. At the time, witnesses told Palm Beach Police that Sean pushed the security guard who wouldn’t let them in and Rod followed that up by punching the security guard in the rib cage.
Rod and Sean’s presence in Palm Beach wasn’t too surprising since Rod spends some of his time there and even quarantined in the area during the COVID pandemic in 2020. In addition to Sean, whom Rod shares with ex Alana Stewart, he has seven other children, including Sarah Streeter, whom he shares with ex Susannah Boffey, Kimberly Stewart, whom like Sean, he shares with Alana, Ruby Stewart, whom he shares with Kelly Emberg, Renee and Liam Stewart, with Rachel Hunter, and Alastair and Aiden Stewart with his current wife Penny Lancaster.
Despite the recent assault case, Rod proved he’s still making the most of his days with his kids when he posed for a pic with Liam and Alastair when they attended the Celtic Football Club’s match against the Heart of Midlothian F.C. on Dec. 2. Liam shared the snapshot, which showed them decked out in fashionable outfits, including a suit for Rod, along with videos and other pics from the fun time.
Celebrities
RHOC: Kelly Dodd Slams Rumors of Marital & Money Troubles
Kelly Dodd is speaking out against an online rumor suggesting she and her husband of just over one year, Rick Leventhal, are experiencing not only marriage issues, but also financial ones.
After a Bravo fan page on Instagram suggested that the Real Housewives of Orange County alum was “spiraling” as her former Fox News correspondent husband was described as “very unhappy,” Kelly offered a statement to Reality Blurb, explaining what was really going on in her marriage.
“This is garbage,” Kelly, the co-host of Rick & Kelly UNMASKED, told us of a report from Bravo and Cocktails on Instagram.
In the report, an unnamed source gave a nod to Kelly and Rick’s recent issues with his daughter, Veronica Leventhal, who has spoken out against them publicly several times in recent months.
“Publicly he’s spoken out in support of his newish wife against his adult daughter. Privately she’s spiraling and he’s very unhappy,” the report alleged. “He loved her spicy persona, she had a good gig and so did he. Their antics found them both unemployed. Though she’s an ambassador for several hair removal companies the lack of income from both sides is wreaking havoc in their marriage.”
The rumor also added the term “allegedly” at the very end. And, as Kelly has since shared, there is no truth to the allegations.
Allegedly, things aren’t going so well for Kelly Dodd?! #RHOC (credit to bravoandcocktails) pic.twitter.com/k1rvOC2Sah
— Bravo_Obsessed 💗 (@BravoObsessed6) December 17, 2021
Continuing on to Reality Blurb, Kelly said, “Follow my Instagram and you’ll see how happy we both are.”
She also clarified that she and Rick are far from hurting financially.
“Fox took very good care of Rick and our lifestyle hasn’t changed one bit. Haters gonna hate,” she concluded.
Last summer, as Rick exited Fox News after more than two decades, the network released a statement, confirming that they were parting ways on good terms.
“Rick Leventhal’s work as a senior correspondent for Fox News Channel has been remarkable — from being one of the first reporters at the scene on 9/11, to covering the Iraq War, the War on Terror in Afghanistan, decades of major hurricanes, the death of Osama bin Laden, the Sandy Hook massacre, the Boston Marathon bombing, and a prisoner manhunt at Dannemora — he delivered vivid and powerful journalism that became a signature part of the network’s history,” a spokesperson said at the time. “We wish him much luck and happiness in all of his future endeavors and thank him for his incredible contributions to Fox News Media over the last 24 years.”
As for their ongoing issues with Veronica, who they’ve asked repeatedly to stop speaking of them online, Rick recently told Reality Blurb that Kelly was justified in saying that his daughter’s antics were “disgraceful.”
“We had an agreement with Veronica not to talk about each other disparagingly in public or on social media and unfortunately Veronica has repeatedly chosen to violate or ignore our agreement. I will not go into further detail about all of the reasons why Kelly is justified in her anger and defense of me and herself but suffice it to say she absolutely IS justified and I remain very disappointed in Veronica’s behavior,” Rick told us last week. “She’s not a child. She’s 30 years old and knows exactly what needs to be done to repair the damages she’s caused our family.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
Celebrities
Tiger Woods Watches Proudly As Son Charlie, 12, Takes Epic Shots At PNC Golf Tournament — Watch
Proud papa! In his first competitive golf back since his harrowing car crash, Tiger Woods hit the links with his 12-year-old son Charlie.
Like father, like son! Tiger Woods beamed with pride as he watched his 12-year-old son, Charlie, hit some incredible shots during the PNC Championship in Orlando over the Dec. 18-19 weekend. The 45-year-old golfing icon got a chance to play alongside his mini-me as the tournament’s unique format pairs major championship winners with their parent or child. Dressed in matching golf shirts and pants, the adorable pair hit the links with determination, but made sure to enjoy some father-son bonding moments as well. “We’re pulling pranks on each other and giving each other some under-the-breath remarks that I’m glad they didn’t capture,” Tiger told reporters at the event.
Fans couldn’t help but notice how Tiger watched on with amazement as Charlie hit a 20-foot birdie at the No. 4 hole and then witnessed him sink a 60-foot practice putt on the 12th green. No doubt Tiger was in awe of his athletic offspring. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Tiger said. “I don’t think any one of us has, three 60-footers going down. One tie, all tie.”
It was a momentous return to competitive golf for the gold legend — and that much more special to be able to do it with his son — as Tiger has been mostly off the green to focus on his rehabilitation after his harrowing car accident. Tiger, who shares Charlie with his ex wife Elin Nordegren, had a near fatal crash after his SUV flipped down an embankment in Los Angeles in February. He was left with traumatic injuries to his right leg, open fractures to both his tibia and fibula, a bruised rib cage, and lacerations to his lower front jaw.
Fourth hole in and the putter raise comes out!
Charlie Woods is feeling it. pic.twitter.com/dykynVhfVQ
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 18, 2021
While he still needs time to fully recover, the father-son tournament proved how much Tiger would sacrifice to be able to give his child this special moment. “It shows just how much Tiger’s changed and how we all change as we get older,” pro golfer Padraig Harrington told USA Today. “Priority is his family. He wouldn’t play golf this week if it wasn’t for his son.”
Celebrities
Tiger Woods’ Kids: Meet His 2, Look-Alike Children — Son Charlie, 12, & Daughter Sam, 14
Find out more about both of the legendary golfer’s kids from his marriage to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.
Few golfers have achieved the level of respect that Tiger Woods, 45, has. The four-time PGA Tour champion has been in the spotlight since he was just a little kid, and he went pro when he was just 20-years-old. Tiger got married in 2004 to model Elin Nordegren, 41, and the pair had two beautiful children together. Unfortunately, the marriage wasn’t meant to be, as the pair split up in 2010, following a highly publicized cheating scandal, where it was revealed that the golfer had had an affair with New York club hostess Rachel Uchitel. Despite the very public separation from Elin, Tiger seems like he has a great relationship with both of his kids. Find out more about his son and daughter here!
Sam Alexis
Elin gave birth to the couple’s first child Sam Alexis, 14, in 2007. Shortly after she was born, Tiger explained that her name was important to both him and Elin. “We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin‘s side, because she was born (the day after) Father’s Day. It just happened to fit. My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, ‘Why don’t you ever call me Tiger?’ He says,’Well, you look more like a Sam,” he said at the time, via USA Today. Both of Tiger’s kids have been mostly kept out of the public eye, but when the golfer was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump in 2019, the whole family attended the ceremony.
After Tiger had his terrifying car crash on February 23 in Los Angeles, both Sam and Charlie stayed with their mom while the golfer recovered. Despite Tiger and Elin’s high-profile divorce, the mom wanted to make sure that both kids spent time with their dad, while he got better.
Charlie Axel
Elin and Tiger welcomed their son Charlie Axel, 12, to the world in 2009. Charlie has definitely taken after his dad a bit, and the little one has started to golf also. The pro’s son made his debut in the PNC Tournament alongside his dad in the father-son competition, in December 2020. Just like Tiger’s late-father Earl Woods, it seems like the golfer has bonded with his boy over the game, and he’s encouraged him to do his best. Tiger’s spoken about how important it is to not discourage his son from the game that he’s made a career out of. I just don’t want him to hate the game,” he said in a July episode of the Golf Digest series A Round With Tiger. “I don’t want him to fall into that trap. I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad.
It seems like Tiger bonds with both his son and daughter regularly. Back in April 2020, he shared a photo with the children and his girlfriend Erica Herman, when the Masters Tournament had been scheduled. While the tournament had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiger still dined like he’d won the green jacket. “Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.
In Dec. 2021, Tiger and Charlie made headlines when they matched in red shirts at the PNC Championship. It was the first competitive round of golf for Tiger since his car accident almost a year before and it was the second straight year that he played with his son. The younger Woods hit a number of good tee shots during the first round as his dad proudly looked on and focused on walking at some points due to his post-accident injuries that he’s still recovering from.
Elizabeth Warren tests positive for coronavirus, as cases surge across the country amid omicron variant
Rod Stewart & Son Sean Plead Guilty To Battery After 2019 Altercation In Florida
Wild winger Rem Pitlick looking to prove himself once again
Vikings seek to overcome recent woes against Bears
Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12, keeping the NFC West leaders from clinching a playoff berth
Jets push Dolphins, then ultimately lose 31-24
WATCH: Broncos’ Justin Simmons sacks Bengals’ Joe Burrow
State expanding, extending child care grant program
Investors Lost About $140M – Businessman Accused in Crypto Scam
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from California base
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!