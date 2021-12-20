Connect with us

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin is Struggling, But It’s Too Early to Say Bulls Have Given Up

Published

48 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin
Bitcoin failed to clear the $48,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is sliding, but it could find bids near the $45,500 support zone.

  • Bitcoin is facing a strong resistance near the $48,000 and $48,500 levels.
  • The price is now trading below $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could decline heavily if there is a clear break below the $45,500 support zone.

Bitcoin Price Faces Resistance Near $48,500

Bitcoin price started a recovery wave above the $46,500 resistance zone. BTC surpassed the $48,000 level, but it failed to gain strength above the $48,200 level.

A high was formed near $48,289 and the price is now correcting lower. It traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $45,520 swing low to $48,289 high. Bitcoin price is now trading below $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $47,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $47,200 level and the 100 hourly SMA. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance could be $47,500, above which the price might rise towards the $48,500 resistance. To continue higher, the price must gain strength for a move above the $48,500 level in the near term.

Dips Limited In BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $47,500 resistance zone, it could extend decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $46,500 level.

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $45,520 swing low to $48,289 high is also near the $46,500 level. A downside break below the $46,500 level could push the price towards the $45,500 support. The next major support is near $45,000, below which there is a risk of a sharp decline towards the $43,200 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is currently below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $46,500, followed by $45,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $47,200, $47,500 and $48,500.

Bitcoin

Polkadot (DOT) All Set for Web3 With Parachains!

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

SpiderDAO collaborates with BOTLabs GmbH for a hardware development project
  • Polkadot (DOT) raises up with new parachains.
  • Polkadot supremizes itself for Web3.
  • Iota Foundation Co-founder Dominik Schiener comments optimistically.

With the onset of Web3, the entire blockchain sector is in a hustle and bustle. In such terms, being one of the most prominent and a much capable all-rounder blockchain, the Polkadot (DOT) equips itself so well for the future, ready to face the Web3. 

As the first step towards Web3, the Polkadot network launched about 5 different parachains on December 18, 2021. Accordingly, the Polkadot platform states that their main aim is to establish seamless interoperability between multiple blockchains at the same time. 

Moreover, the team from Polkadot terms that this is the result of their five years of profuse research and development. 

Besides, out of many projects created, they set a parachain auction for the projects, selecting five distinguished ones. These are the Acala, Moonbeam, Parallel Finance, Astor, and Clover. 

The Optimistic Views 

The Polkadot founder who is also the Ethereum (ETH) co-founder, Gavin Wood, terms that the current blockchain ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace. 

In addition, Wood denotes that, making the situation worse are the entry of the metastases, thus increasing the blockchain interference. 

Also, he adds that in such a situation there will be multiple blockchains and there will be a need and necessity to interlink them. Therefore, with a series of parachains, obviously the Polkadot network gains the upper hand. 

On the other hand, the co-founder and chairman of IOTA Foundation,  Dominik Schiener states that the Assembly network from IOTA is based on a similar polarity, focused on bridging various smart contract chains.

Bitcoin

Three Altcoins Leading The Bullish Run: LUNA, MANA, HBAR

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Three Altcoins Leading The Bullish Run: LUNA, MANA, HBAR
