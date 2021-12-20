‘Tender Bar’ role reminds Ben Affleck of family ties

In “The Tender Bar,” director George Clooney’s assured coming-of-age tale, Ben Affleck stars as a bartender who mentors a fatherless kid.

It’s J.R. Moehringer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir adapted by Boston native William Monahan — he won his Oscar adapting “The Departed” — who noted how unique the book is.

“I’ve found,” he said, “most first-time authors throw their families under the bus and mythologize themselves. But this book? J.R. was a guy who loved his family, his family loved him. I thought, This is great!”

“Bar” charts how J.R. grows into young adulthood with newcomer Daniel Ranieri as the boy and Tye Sheridan (“The Card Counter”) the young man.

Acting, Affleck noted, “is a collaborative medium. You’re only as good as the material, director and other actors. So this was profoundly lucky for me. Every once in a while something great happens in your life and you hope you’re ready.”

Clooney, he said, “created this welcoming, safe, beautiful atmosphere where you felt you could succeed. One of his many gifts is his deep understanding of, his affinity and fondness for actors.

“I get that he still sees himself as this guy arriving in L.A., sleeping on (his producing partner) Grant Heslove’s couch and he’s going to try to make it, knowing how hard that is.

“He’s very generous and gives that to everyone. I feel my performance benefited from his generosity.” Affleck smiled, “It’s very nice to be able to tell the truth.”

Perhaps Affleck understood Uncle Charlie because they are both lucky in how they grew up.

“I had a number of people in my life that I was lucky enough to have their support in regard to my ambitions. My father was a self-taught guy, very interested in language and storytelling. He imbued in me an interest in that. You didn’t have to be a fancy person, or a rich person, to use language well and understand it. It is available to everybody in a democratic way.

“My godfather was an extremely important figure in my life in so many ways. I also had a drama teacher who was extraordinarily inspiring and whose genuine belief in me gave me a sense of confidence that I could do this.

“So I didn’t seem reckless and crazy and absurd when I just went to L.A. to be in movies, despite the fact that nobody wanted me in their movies or television shows.

“But I thought, ‘Gerry thinks I’m good, so I probably am.’ That’s an incredibly powerful thing. It makes a huge difference.”

“The Tender Bar” opens Dec. 22.