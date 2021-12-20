Three Altcoins Leading The Bullish Run: LUNA, MANA, HBAR

The phase of a market correction is the critical state for the traders and investors to cross until its recovery. Most leading altcoins will play along with the trap of crackdown in the crypto market but also will generate huge gains in the recovery phase. Thus the top altcoins which are currently leading the bullish rally of the market are LUNA, MANA, and HBAR.

As a matter of fact, the popular altcoins which represent a solid bullish run are Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL). These two altcoins have surged nearly 2% each as per weekend statistics, while other top altcoins display the range of 0.1% to 0.5% gain.

LUNA Enters Top 10

Significantly, Luna has captured its place in the top 10 cryptocurrencies during the crackdown of the crypto market surpassing DOT, AVAX, and DOGE. According to Coingecko, the 30-day statistics of LUNA displays a gain of 85% and 25% up for the past week. Moreover, it takes the 9th rank in the crypto market. Currently, LUNA is just 4% lower than its all-time high where it is struggling to break the resistance level.

Trading Chart of LUNA

On the other hand, Decentraland (MANA) is quite a potential token that still remains to run upwards. While the market experiences a downtrend, MANA represents as a leading strong altcoin in this recovery phase. At the time of writing, MANA is trading at $3.29 which has dropped 3.19% within the last 24-hours.

Consequently, Hedera (HBAR) has also shown its strength during this recovery phase of the crypto market. When leading cryptocurrencies are representing a downtrend, HBAR shows an upward movement with a gain of nearly 29% within a week. It currently holds the 28th rank being one among the potential altcoins in the industry. However, these are the top altcoins that lead the way for other altcoins with a bullish rally.