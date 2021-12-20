Connect with us

Thus Far, No Major New York Museums Have Shut Down Due to Omicron

Masked visitors at the Whitney Museum of American Art on July 29, 2021. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

On Sunday, the state of New York clocked a new record when it comes to cases of Covid-19: the positivity rate in New York is now at 8.4%, and the state has logged nearly 22,500 cases. With hours-long testing lines and scant supplies of at-home testing kits once again becoming the norm, it’s natural to wonder what arts institutions in New York are doing to adapt their protocols to suit the recent surge; this question is especially relevant given the increasing ubiquity of the highly contagious Omicron variant. On December 6, Mayor de Blasio announced a vaccine mandate for private sector workers that goes into effect on December 27.

“I do not see a scenario for any kind of shutdown because we are so vaccinated as a city,” de Blasio added in a press conference on Monday. “We don’t want to shut down, we want to vaccinate. Simple as that.” By December 27, children in New York aged 12 and older will have to show proof that they’ve received two vaccine doses in order to gain access to “indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performance venues.”

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s official guidelines currently make no mention of Omicron, but they do specify that all visitors over 5 must display proof of at least one vaccination dose in order to enter the museum; the museum’s page also mentions the December 27 mandate. The museum’s official social channels have made no recent mention of the surge.

The Guggenheim’s latest Instagram post is encouraging visitors; of course, museums that have been walloped by Covid-19 shutdowns have every incentive to solicit ticket sales. However, the omission of overt acknowledgement of the present situation seems telling. The Guggenheim’s safety protocols align with the Met’s and New York state’s; the Guggenheim also requires visitors to wear a “three-ply face mask, N-95, or equivalent.”

The American Museum of Natural History is also following December 27 protocols. On the Whitney Museum of American Art’s website, the institution doesn’t make mention of the December 27 protocols, but it does mention the visitors-over-5 rule and necessitates face masks and social distancing. The Whitney has also developed new circulation routes for visitors so as to “support proper physical distancing.”

MoMA and the Brooklyn Museum are also adhering to current New York state guidelines. Generally, however, it seems that New York museums are collectively doing little to nothing to state the obvious: that things are especially dangerous in this state right now, and that anyone thinking about milling around in a public space is assuming even more of a risk than usual. Many restaurants and theaters across New York City are at least taking the step of shutting down temporarily. It remains to be seen whether any museums will elect to do the same.

Key dates in Boston’s coronavirus vaccine mandate

Here are the key dates in Mayor Michelle Wu’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for Boston:

Jan. 15 — Everyone over 12 must show proof of at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

Feb. 15 — Everyone over 12 must show proof of two doses of a COVID vaccine.

March 1 — Children 5-11 must show proof of one dose of an approved vaccine.

May 1 — Everyone from 5 years old and up must show proof of “full vaccination.”

HOW TO PROVE IT: A CDC vaccination card or a photo of their card, any official immunization record or digital image from a pharmacy or health care provider, or on any COVID-19 vaccine verification app. The city also announced plans to create its own app, modeled on the successful Key to NYC app that has supported the vaccine requirement effort in New York City.

The indoor mask mandate remains in effect, the mayor added.

New this week: ‘Don’t Look Up,’ new ‘Matrix’ and ‘Sing 2’

By The Associated Press

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” a smart and quippy showbiz pic that takes audiences behind the curtains of a tricky relationship on an especially fraught week of “I Love Lucy.” Neither of the stars especially look like the icons they’re portraying, and the filmmakers have gotten some understandable criticism over casting Bardem, who is Spanish, as a Cuban-American, but they do seem to capture the spirit of the characters and all of their fascinating contradictions. “Being the Ricardos” will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Monday.

— It’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since the red pill/blue pill conundrum came into our lives, but Lana Wachowski has come back to make us question our realities once more with “The Matrix Resurrections,” in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting Wednesday. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return as Neo and Trinity in massive cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci and Priyanka Chopra. And if you need a little refresher before diving into the fourth installment, the first three are also currently streaming on HBO Max.

— Leonardo DiCaprio leads an all-star cast including Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep in “Don’t Look Up,” an end of the world comedy that starts streaming on Netflix on Friday. Directed and co-written by Adam McKay, who also took on the Cheneys in “Vice” and the financial crisis in “The Big Short,” this climate change allegory features DiCaprio and Lawrence as scientists who discover an extinction-sized comet that’s headed towards Earth. The problem is no one seems to care.

— Tireless “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda lent eight original songs to Disney’s latest animated charmer, “Encanto,” about a magical Colombian family and the one daughter who seems to have missed out. AP’s Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that, “’Encanto’ is a film about the pressure of living up to high expectations and the fear of revealing imperfections. It’s about outcasts and misfits in plain sight.” Families who didn’t get to go to the theater to see it at Thanksgiving will have another chance when the film hits Disney+ on Friday, right in time for the Christmas break.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— A live posthumous album by Chuck Berry is being released this Christmas time as a digital download. “Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album features Berry tearing through classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.” More songs off the live album include “Rock and Roll Music,” “Let It Rock,” “Carol/Little Queenie,” “Around and Around,” “Nadine” and “Mean Old World.”

— New music from U2 is included in the soundtrack for the animated “Sing 2,” which opens Wednesday. The film sequel — which features the band’s singer and songwriter Bono voicing a character called Clay Calloway — also features “bad guy” by Billie Eilish, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John and Scarlett Johansson singing U2’s “Stuck In a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of.” Taron Egerton covers “A Sky Full of Stars” and Halsey tackles The Struts’ “Could Have Been Me.” Another U2 song — “Where the Streets Have No Name” — is performed by Tori Kelly, Taron Egerton, Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— TCM is in marathon mode, running holiday movies — or those with enough spirit to count — nonstop this week through Christmas Day. Among the standouts: 1944′s “Meet Me in St. Louis” (8 p.m. EST Tuesday), with Judy Garland’s timeless version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas); 1940′s “The Shop Around the Corner” (2 p.m. EST Friday), starring Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart in a romance so durable it’s been remade twice, including 1998′s “You’ve Got Mail”; and 1947′s “The Bishop’s Wife,” with Cary Grant as a well-dressed angel sent to help man-of-the-cloth David Niven and wife Loretta Young (8 p.m. EST Friday).

— Tune in for the Kennedy Center honorees, stay for the impressive line-up of actors, singers and comedians on hand to salute their contributions to American culture. In the spotlight for the 44th annual “Kennedy Centers Honors” are opera singer Justino Díaz; Motown founder Berry Gordy; “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels; actor-singer Bette Midler; and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. Among those paying tribute are Andra Day, Herbie Hancock, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Chita Rivera and Stevie Wonder. The two-hour special airs 9 p.m. EST Wednesday on CBS.

— In the grand tradition of British ghost stories for Christmas comes “The Mezzotint,” debuting Friday on the BritBox streaming service. Rory Kinnear stars as university museum curator Mr. Williams, who receives an engraved picture that appears to show simply a country house at night. But is there a figure in the corner, one that keeps moving, and is there a frightening tale behind it? Well, of course! If you’d like to whet your appetite for the half-hour special adapted by actor-writer Mark Gatiss from a M.R. James short story, BritBox is offering a wealth of similarly chilling U.K. tales from the 1970s and on, starting Monday.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Omar Kelly: Dolphins grades and stock up, stock down for win over Jets

The Miami Dolphins might be one of the NFL’s hottest teams coming off Sunday’s 31-24 fourth-quarter win over the New York Jets, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Although Miami (7-7) is back to .500 on the season, and the Dolphins are officially in the hunt for one of seven AFC spots in the postseason, the margin for error is super slim. The Dolphins can’t afford a loss in the final three games if they plan to keep these postseason dreams alive.

But for now, at least this team, which began the season 1-7, has made the 2021 season relevant, and more importantly, respectable.

Here is the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s report card, evaluating how the Dolphins performed in the series sweep of the Jets.

Passing game: C

Tua Tagovailoa delivered his third-worst performance of the season (75.5 passer rating), thanks to the two interceptions he threw against the Jets, the last of which was a pick-six that allowed the Jets to tie the game in the fourth quarter. But he did lead Miami to a go-ahead touchdown on a 11-yard pass to DeVante Parker, who caught four passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in his second game back from a hamstring injury. The offensive line only allowed one sack against the Jets. If Tagovailoa can get this type of protection on a regular basis, Miami’s offense should continue to improve.

Running game: A

The Dolphins delivered their best rushing performance of the season, gaining 183 yards on 42 carries. Duke Johnson’s breakout performance might have been against the Jets, which struggle defending the run, but the 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns he scored on 22 carries is a clear indicator that he belongs on Miami’s 53-man roster. And the Dolphins signed him to it on Monday. Johnson’s knack for finding running lanes separates him from the rest of the backs on Miami’s roster. But in fairness to Myles Gaskin, who has spent most of this season as the Dolphins starter, he gained 54 yards on 10 carries. But the bulk of those yards came on a 30-yard run late in the fourth.

Defending the pass: A

The Dolphins have allowed fewer than 200 passing yards in three straight games, and less than 300 passing yards in seven consecutive contests. New York’s Zach Wilson threw for just 170 yards on Sunday. Miami didn’t force the Jets rookie into throwing an interception, but he only completed 13 of 23 passes, and most of them were either check down throws or quick hitches. Through 14 games, Miami’s opposing quarterbacks have produced a 85.4 cumulative passer rating, which is the seventh lowest in the NFL.

Defending the run: C

The Dolphins had become a stingy run defense since Raekwon Davis returned from the knee injury that sidelined him for the first month of the season. However, the Jets had their way against Miami’s defensive front early on Sunday. The Jets finished the game with 102 rushing yards on 24 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns. And 65 of those yards and both touchdowns came in the first half. The Jets became the second team to rush for 100 or more yards against Miami twice this season, joining the Buffalo Bills.

Special teams: B

Tommylee Lewis’ emerged as Miami’s return specialist in a week when Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland, the two players who have handled punt returns since Jakeem Grant was traded to Chicago in October, were sidelined by COVID-19. The Dolphins signed Lewis last week to help with the absences and had him handle all the game’s returns. No kickoffs were returned, but Lewis returned one punt for 5 yards. Michael Palardy had one of his better days as Miami’s punter, averaging 45.3 net yards on three punts, and placing one inside the 20.

Coaching: A

The Dolphins’ offense produced 379 yards and scored four touchdowns, which makes Sunday’s win over the Jets tied for the second-highest scoring performance of the season, and the fourth largest yardage output. The 228 yards the defense allowed was the second lowest total of the season, trailing only the 198 yards they held Cam Newton and the Panthers to last month. And the fact Miami produced this type of performance without Waddle and Holland, who are clearly two of the top five players on the roster, indicates that Miami’s better than their 1-7 start.

Stock up

Johnson’s breakout game against the Jets as a COVID-19 fill-in not only earn him more playing time, but a spot on Miami’s 53-man roster. If the Dolphins decision-makers were smart they would have signed Johnson for the 2022 season, because there’s more meat on this bone. Johnson’s 4.8 yards per carry average leads the team’s tailbacks. Feeding him more carries could get Miami out of the basement when it comes to rushing yards per attempt.

Stock down

Tagovailoa is a better quarterback than he showed on Sunday. While it’s important to point out he didn’t have Waddle, his favorite receiver, the Dolphins second-year starter threw half a dozen questionable passes against a bad defense that lacked pass rushing. Two of those passes turned into interceptions that gave the Jets 10 points. Miami can’t afford to gift wrap points to each week’s opponents, and Tagovailoa needs to ensure he plays a cleaner game in the final three contests. The Dolphins need the error-free version of Tagovailoa if they are going to keep the win streak going.

