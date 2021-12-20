Ticker: Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 a gallon; Navy bolsters engineering support to URI, UConn 

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since Dec. 3.

Navy grant bolsters undersea engineering programs

The U.S. Defense Department awarded a $3 million grant to the University of Rhode Island and the University of Connecticut to build on their program to educate and train undergraduate students considering careers in the Navy and undersea engineering.

URI announced the funding this week for the joint Naval Science and Technology coalition.

The program was created in 2017 with a three-year, $1.3 million grant to establish joint programs geared toward those interested in working for the Navy and Navy-related employers.

The schools — respectively based in Kingston, R.I., and Storrs, Conn., — launched a new concentration in naval science and technology.

The new award will be used to enhance education, outreach and career development initiatives, including expanded outreach to K-12 students, developing coursework for college students and bringing in guest speakers.