News
Tiger Woods and son Charlie’s 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo at PNC Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods might not be ready for tour-level golf. He can still deliver quite a show.
In a remarkable return from a car crash 10 months ago that badly damaged his right leg, Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and pushed John Daly and his college son all the way to the finish Sunday in the PNC Championship.
Daly and John Daly II, a freshman at Arkansas, won by two shots. It might have been the widest Woods ever smiled after a runner-up finish.
“The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this,” Woods said. “But here we are. And we had just best time ever.”
The birdie streak ended on the final hole, allowing Team Daly room for error they didn’t need.
Daly birdied the 16th hole to regain the lead and they stayed in front when Woods and his son both chipped too strong on the par-5 closing hole and missed 8-foot birdie putts. Daly and John Daly II two-putted for birdie on the 18th for a 57 and set the record that mattered.
They finished at 27-under par, breaking by one the tournament mark set by Davis Love III and his son three years ago.
The most popular offseason event that pairs major champions and a family member suddenly felt tense on a warm Florida afternoon, all because of Woods and everything that led to him playing again.
Woods suffered multiple injuries to his right leg on Feb. 23 when his SUV traveling about 85 mph crashed through a median and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs.
He said amputation was a possibility. It took three months for him to get on his feet with help of crutches. And he ended the year in a Sunday red shirt, holing birdie putts and delivering short irons that led to one birdie after another and a chase that felt like old times.
This wasn’t just about Woods. His son, playing this event for the second straight year, delivered the goods down the stretch, particularly a 5-iron to 4 feet on the par-3 17th that gave them a tie for the lead going to the 18th.
Team Daly was two groups behind and held it steady.
It was only one month ago when Woods first posted a three-second video showing him hitting a short iron with the message, “Making progress.” He was hitting balls at the back of the range at Albany in the Bahamas two weeks ago. He was able to ride a cart at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, which helped him get by in the 36-hole event.
And he kept insisting that tour-level golf is still a long way and a lot of work ahead of him.
But there was no shortage of birdies, big shots and loads of hopes for a fairy tale end.
“The competitive juices, they are never going to go away. This is my environment,” Woods said. “This is what I’ve done my entire life. I’m just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again.”
News
Elizabeth Warren tests positive for coronavirus, as cases surge across the country amid omicron variant
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has tested positive for coronavirus, she announced on Sunday as COVID-19 cases spike across the country amid the highly contagious omicron variant.
Warren said her breakthrough case is “mild.”
“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” the Massachusetts senator tweeted.
“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” she added.
Cases and hospitalizations are surging as the new variant spreads at a rapid pace. Breakthrough cases are more common now, but data shows that breakthrough infections are more mild and that unvaccinated people are more likely to have a severe case.
Warren encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted.
“As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible — together, we can save lives,” Warren tweeted, with a link for www.vaccines.gov.
News
Wild winger Rem Pitlick looking to prove himself once again
Wild winger Rem Pitlick has been a bright spot for the team amid some early season success.
Since being claimed off waivers during training camp, Pitlick has produced 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 16 games with the Wild. His most memorable moment came last month when he scored a hat trick during a Nov. 13 win over the Seattle Kraken.
Still, as productive as the 24-year-old Pitlick has been this season, he has spent the past couple of weeks watching from the press box as a healthy scratch. The length of absence has been elongated by the Wild postponing a couple of games this past week due to a rising number of COVID cases striking the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers
How tough has it been for Pitlick?
“I’m a human being,” Pitlick said. “I want to play. I’m going to leave it at that.”
That said, Pitlick isn’t a stranger to sitting out for prolonged stretches. He was a member of the taxi squad with the Nashville Predators last season, meaning he had to be ready to play at a moment’s notice, even though he rarely played in actual games.
“It’s something that I’m used to,” Pitlick said. “I don’t want to make it a habit. But I’m used to it. I’ll be ready.”
If everything goes according to plan, Pitlick will return to the lineup on Monday night when the Wild take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Asked what the coaching staff told him about his game, Pitlick replied, “To be honest, I’d prefer not to comment about it. That’s something we’re going to keep internal.”
Though he wouldn’t broach the subject in detail, Pitlick mentioned how the coaching staff wants him to take a different approach to some areas of his game. He has been a little too perimeter with his play as of late.
“Just always evolving as a player,” Pitlick said. “I’m going to continue to be myself. I’m confident with some of the things that I’ve done. I’m going to continue to bring those things. But the things that the coaching staff told me and showed me in video I’m going to bring that as well.”
It will be interesting to see how Pitlick approaches things when the Wild take on the Stars. He clearly knows what the coaching staff wants to see out of him. Now it’s up to him to prove himself once again.
“We all have views in life,” Pitlick added. “That’s what makes life cool. There’s so many different ways to look at it. They see it a certain way. I’m going to try to blend it into my game and still maintain a sense of self and how I see the game as well.”
News
Vikings seek to overcome recent woes against Bears
VIKINGS (6-7) AT BEARS (4-9)
· Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Monday
· Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
· TV: ESPN, KSTP-Channel 5: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters
· Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber
· Series: Vikings lead 61-57-2
· Line: Vikings by 6
The Vikings are just 1-5 against Chicago since Matt Nagy took over as head coach in 2018. But this has been by far Nagy’s toughest season, and there is plenty of speculation it will be his last one with the Bears.
The Bears are depleted. They have 14 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including wide receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Robinson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and among those out with injuries are linebacker Khalil Mack and left tackle Jason Peters.
The three players on Minnesota’s COVID list are all reserves in running back Alexander Mattison and wide receivers Dede Westbrook and Dan Chisena. The only player on their injury report is receiver Adam Thielen, who is questionable. He suffered a high left ankle sprain Dec. 5 at Detroit and sat out Dec. 9 against Pittsburgh.
Against the Steelers, Dalvin Cook ran for 205 yards, and Minnesota held on for a 36-28 win after having led 29-0. The Vikings have had trouble holding leads throughout the season, and that was one of the main things they worked on during their extended time off before Monday’s game.
