Tiger Woods’ Kids: Meet His 2, Look-Alike Children — Son Charlie, 12, & Daughter Sam, 14
Find out more about both of the legendary golfer’s kids from his marriage to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.
Few golfers have achieved the level of respect that Tiger Woods, 45, has. The four-time PGA Tour champion has been in the spotlight since he was just a little kid, and he went pro when he was just 20-years-old. Tiger got married in 2004 to model Elin Nordegren, 41, and the pair had two beautiful children together. Unfortunately, the marriage wasn’t meant to be, as the pair split up in 2010, following a highly publicized cheating scandal, where it was revealed that the golfer had had an affair with New York club hostess Rachel Uchitel. Despite the very public separation from Elin, Tiger seems like he has a great relationship with both of his kids. Find out more about his son and daughter here!
Sam Alexis
Elin gave birth to the couple’s first child Sam Alexis, 14, in 2007. Shortly after she was born, Tiger explained that her name was important to both him and Elin. “We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin‘s side, because she was born (the day after) Father’s Day. It just happened to fit. My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, ‘Why don’t you ever call me Tiger?’ He says,’Well, you look more like a Sam,” he said at the time, via USA Today. Both of Tiger’s kids have been mostly kept out of the public eye, but when the golfer was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump in 2019, the whole family attended the ceremony.
After Tiger had his terrifying car crash on February 23 in Los Angeles, both Sam and Charlie stayed with their mom while the golfer recovered. Despite Tiger and Elin’s high-profile divorce, the mom wanted to make sure that both kids spent time with their dad, while he got better.
Charlie Axel
Elin and Tiger welcomed their son Charlie Axel, 12, to the world in 2009. Charlie has definitely taken after his dad a bit, and the little one has started to golf also. The pro’s son made his debut in the PNC Tournament alongside his dad in the father-son competition, in December 2020. Just like Tiger’s late-father Earl Woods, it seems like the golfer has bonded with his boy over the game, and he’s encouraged him to do his best. Tiger’s spoken about how important it is to not discourage his son from the game that he’s made a career out of. I just don’t want him to hate the game,” he said in a July episode of the Golf Digest series A Round With Tiger. “I don’t want him to fall into that trap. I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad.
It seems like Tiger bonds with both his son and daughter regularly. Back in April 2020, he shared a photo with the children and his girlfriend Erica Herman, when the Masters Tournament had been scheduled. While the tournament had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiger still dined like he’d won the green jacket. “Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.
In Dec. 2021, Tiger and Charlie made headlines when they matched in red shirts at the PNC Championship. It was the first competitive round of golf for Tiger since his car accident almost a year before and it was the second straight year that he played with his son. The younger Woods hit a number of good tee shots during the first round as his dad proudly looked on and focused on walking at some points due to his post-accident injuries that he’s still recovering from.
‘Dexter: New Blood’s Johnny Sequoyah Reveals What’s Next After Jim’s Big Lie Is Exposed
Audrey just opened up a window of secrets on ‘Dexter: New Blood.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Johnny Sequoyah about Harrison’s slip about his father to Audrey and what’s next.
Every Dexter fan knows that Jim Lindsay isn’t who he says he is, and now Audrey and Angela know something is up. Harrison revealed that Jim Lindsay is not his father’s real name, and Audrey ended up telling her mother. Angela’s Dexter Morgan discovery rocked her world.
HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Dexter: New Blood star Johnny Sequoyah about the aftermath of Angela’s discovery. She also weighed in on whether or not Audrey is scared of Harrison at all and how she’d react to Dexter’s true identity. Read our Q&A below:
There was that moment when Harrison says that Jim Lindsay’s not even his father’s real name. In the midst of that moment, I feel like anyone could have just brushed it off like it’s not a big deal. Walk me through a little bit about why you think Audrey thought she needed to tell her mom?
Johnny Sequoyah: That’s a great question. Basically, Audrey’s entire life it’s really just been her and her mom. Her mom is always going to come first in a lot of ways, and even though she really cares about Harrison and really has an interest in him, I think that when she hears that, she feels torn because she obviously wants to support him and be his ally, but she also feels like she can’t carry this information and not tell her mom about it.
Do you think there was a part of her that, maybe in just her subconscious, knew that something wasn’t right in a sense when he said all of that?
Johnny Sequoyah: I think so. I think that, even though Audrey definitely plays in the world of innocence within the show, she’s a very smart girl. I think that she trusts her gut in a lot of ways, which is why she went to her mom with it because I think something about it just felt a little bit off. Especially because she and Jim in this world have been together for a few years. I think even though they’ve been together for a little bit, there is definitely an element of secrecy to Jim Lindsay, which I’m sure Audrey has her own questions about.
There’s something a little bit off about Harrison. Obviously, he’s keeping his own secrets and hiding some things as well. Do you think there’s any part of Audrey that’s scared of him at all?
Johnny Sequoyah: I think she does feel a little bit of intimidation by him, which I think she likes. She’s never met anyone like him in her life. She’s really been in this small town in isolation wondering what the world is like her entire life. So when Harrison shows up in the small town, someone who’s been across the world and seen a lot of things, I think that it’s intimidating to her, but it’s also extremely exciting and intriguing. She just wants to learn as much as she can about him.
I feel like he’s that one person that you probably feel in your gut that you probably shouldn’t be associating with. He’s the person your mom tells you not to get involved with.
Johnny Sequoyah: I completely agree with you and to bounce off of that, one of my favorite moments is in episode 2 when she says, “Mom’s really not gonna like you.” It perfectly describes her interest off the bat.
In the final moment of the last episode, Angela finds that newspaper clipping that says “Dexter Morgan is dead,” and he looks exactly like Jim. Will there be some fallout from this discovery?
Johnny Sequoyah: There will definitely be some conversations, that’s for sure. I think that if anyone lies in the relationship there can be a blowout sometimes. So, not to say that it’s happening, but I would say that Angela definitely has questions for him that she wants answered.
How do you think Audrey would react if she knew even just a little bit of the truth about Dexter? I don’t know how she would take it?
Johnny Sequoyah: Well, I think that part of her would be terrified and another part of her would probably be really excited because she is a fan of true crime podcasts. She loves Merry Fucking Kills. I think that she would definitely be very much like a mixture of excited and terrified.
What can you say about where Harrison and Audrey’s relationship will go from here? I feel like Harrison might have some feelings for her.
Johnny Sequoyah: I will definitely say that things play out within the next 5 episodes of this show. You see a lot of different things happen between Harrison and Audrey, including them having to handle different situations. I definitely ship them though. I think they’re cute together, even if they are like an unlikely match.
They kind of give me Bonnie and Clyde vibes. It’d be interesting to see, especially if Audrey knew about Harrison’s backstory and how tragic it is, and how it may have influenced him today. I’d love to know if she would accept that and how she would move forward from it just because it’s so traumatic.
Johnny Sequoyah: I think that part of her has an inkling that there’s some darkness to him. I mean, you can feel it in his personality and how he handles himself. The more that they are drawn to each other, the more they let their guards down a little bit more and find out a little bit more about each other. I think that Audrey is torn because she really, really cares about him. She has been by his side really since the moment he got to Iron Lake. But on the other hand, I think that for a 16-year-old girl, some of this stuff can be more than she knows how to handle.
I don’t know how the season ends, of course, and I don’t know what’s next. But there are possibilities. Would you want to continue playing Audrey, if things were left open in that regard?
Johnny Sequoyah: I mean, I think it would be really fun to continue playing her. She’s a super fun character. I guess it would just depend on where she is and what she’s doing. I think there’s a lot of different versions of where she can be after the last episode of the show.
‘It’s Always The Broke And Bothered!’ Kash Doll Destroys Haters Who Called Her Baby’s Name ‘Ghetto,’ Clears Up Birth Rumors
“I thought kids were off-limits. Y’all don’t give a f*ck!”
Points were definitely made!
Kash Doll is fed up with the endless commentary from haters. The Internet has made a sport of picking apart the rapper’s age, fashion, dance moves, and now, her journey into motherhood. Kash Doll should be focused on resting as much as possible, preparing for the birth of her son, and staying safe during the ongoing pandemic instead of dealing with stress and scrutiny. And with that in mind, she took to Instagram Live to call out trolls and shut down rumors that she’d already given birth.
“Don’t try me when I’m outside,” Kash warned at the beginning of her live stream. “Y’all sit up here and stalk me, stalk everything about the baby to talk sh*t. He’s not even here yet! That’s why I’m not posting him.”
Once Kash announced her pregnancy with baby daddy Tracy T nothing was off-limits and jokes have been flying about everything from her baby shower to the look of her baby bump.
When the Detroit native shared that she will name her son Kashton Prophet Knight Richardson, people criticized that, too, calling the name “ghetto”. Kash, whose legal name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, had plenty to say about that.
“It’s giving obsessed, and then going to be mad when I don’t upload him. Kids are off limits,” she said while folding baby clothes. “If whatever it is ghetto, so what? I’m ghetto. I’m from the hood. Let me be ghetto in peace!”
The rapper can’t wait for her bundle of joy to get here, but don’t congratulate her on the new arrival just yet. She set the record straight that she still hasn’t given birth.
“No, I did not give birth! I don’t know why that’s trending. I’m still pregnant.”
Kash tilted the camera down to show off the big baby bump under her animal print robe, comparing it to a bowling ball.
Even though trolls targeting her unborn child set off those protective motherly instincts, the BMF star said she won’t let the hate ruin her joy.
“It’s always the broke and bothered,” Kash said. “And here my dumb a** goes, rich and bothered. Why am I letting these broke and bothered people bother my rich a**? I’m crazy! I think it’s because it’s my kid.”
Both motherhood and the pandemic are a bigger threat to Black women’s lives. The last thing Kash Doll needs is even more stress at a time like this.
Watch the video of her venting below.
We’re wishing Kash Doll and baby a peaceful pregnancy and safe delivery!
Kim Kardashian Kontinues To Say She’s Single Despite Kanye’s Pleas To Reconcile, Rapper Reportedly Living With THIS Model
Despite Kanye’s numerous attempts, Kim Kardashian said she’s still decided to remain single. Last week, the star doubled down on the decision by filing legal documents to officially separate from the Grammy-award-winning hitmaker.
A source close to the 41-year-old told Page Six that Kim finds it rather odd that Ye is trying to reconcile their marital woes, especially since the Chicago native is currently living with his model girlfriend Vinetria in Malibu. Whispers of Vinetria and Ye’s rumored romance began to swirl back in early November when the two were caught canoodling during a DONDA Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. She was also reportedly with the rapper in Miami during his viral interview with the Drink Champs Podcast.
“Kim is making a statement by doubling down that she’s single,” a source close to the SKIMS founder revealed to the publication. “She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house,” they added.
Kim is currently waiting for the judge to sign off on the paperwork. If granted, she would become legally single as she and the rapper continue to hash out custody details over their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The reality maven, who filed for divorce back in February, also wants to drop West’s surname and restore her famous maiden name.
So, what’s up with Ye and Vinetria anyway?
A source close to the pair told E-News that they weren’t “exclusively dating” but were still “hanging out.”
“Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back,” the source continued. “Kanye likes Vinetria’s company and has continued to bring her around his friend group. She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him.”
The insider added:
“They aren’t exclusively dating, but are casually hanging out,” noting that the rapper’s burgeoning relationship with the Pat McGrath muse was “a great distraction for Kanye” during this tough time with his divorce.
Since their split, Kimmy Cakes has been seen out and about holding hands with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. The two confirmed their suspected coupledom back in November. A source close to the lovebirds shared at the time that the two were “really happy” together “and seeing where it goes.”
