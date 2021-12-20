News
Timberwolves’ hold off short-handed Mavericks for fourth straight win
Sunday night was nothing like Friday at Target Center.
The opponent wasn’t as glitzy. The crowd wasn’t as raucous. The national attention wasn’t existent. And, frankly, the Timberwolves didn’t play nearly as well.
But one constant remained: The Timberwolves emerged with another victory. They more or less survived Sunday, holding off Dallas — down its two stars — to win 111-105 in Minneapolis.
The win was the Wolves’ fourth straight, and while it was certainly their least impressive, they do all count the same. The Wolves (15-15) are now back to .500 on the season.
Both teams started the game without their top wings. Luka Doncic missed the game with ankle soreness, while Anthony Edwards remains in health and safety protocols. Dallas suffered another massive blow in the third quarter, when Kristaps Porzingis left the contest for good with right foot soreness.
Porzingis’ absence left Dallas severely undersized on the interior.
Minnesota never put its foot on the accelerator at any point. The Wolves couldn’t hit enough shots for that. The offense Minnesota did produce came from Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowell.
Towns finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists, notably draining a triple over the top of the Dallas zone defense with 1 minute, 45 seconds to play to extend Minnesota’s lead to five.
Russell had 22 points, and Nowell, who has been a revelation off Minnesota’s bench, tacked on 16 points, including a few timely buckets in the fourth frame.
But Minnesota did enough defensively to hold off Dallas (14-15). The Wolves held Dallas to 17 fourth-quarter points.
The Mavericks went just 4 for 21 from deep in the first half and 1 for 8 from deep in the final frame.
Briefly
Josh Okogie entered health and safety protocols Sunday, joining Edwards and Taurean Prince in the protocols.
News
Kiszla: Broncos need to end the heartache, fire coach Vic Fangio and get on with restoring lost credibility
The only thing the Broncos are really good at is ripping the hearts out of the people that love them most.
A 15-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday reminded us of everything that’s wrong with a football franchise whose holes in the roster are exceeded only by the lack of accountability for this hot mess. When Bengals’ defensive end Khalid Kareem ripped the football from quarterback Drew Lock in the fourth quarter, it felt like he reached inside the chest of every Broncos fan and stole the last vestiges of hope.
When is enough finally enough? For three years, coach Vic Fangio has given us an excruciatingly slow death by inches.
Put the team up for sale. Why wait until January?
The bickering between Beth and Brittany Bowlen has been an embarrassment to their late father’s legacy and a disservice to all the paying customers that have paid their hard-earned money to support the Broncos. With silver spoons, the Bowlen kids threw dirt on a civic treasure they weren’t worthy to oversee.
If general manager George Paton has the guts to do right by Broncos Country, he will fire everybody in charge of this disaster on the field, from Fangio to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Let’s send prayers to Bridgewater as he recovers from a frightening head injury, but is there any compelling reason for him to be back in the Denver huddle ever again?
Enough of the heartache. Get a broom and sweep up the shards of the poor souls still foolish enough to believe Fangio when he analyzes the playoff picture and claims: “We’re not out.”
Put a lid on it, Uncle Vic. The Broncos might be mathematically alive. But they’re emotionally wasted.
“We want to win just as bad as everyone wants us to win. We want to win more than fans want us to win,” said safety Justin Simmons, after the Denver defense held Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow to 157 yards passing and limited running back Joe Mixon to 57 yards rushing. “It just (stinks) when you play close games like this. You have to find a way to make it happen.”
Good teams find a way to make the playoffs. Denver keeps inventing new ways to lose, with the Lock keeping the football on an option play in the red zone and handing it to Kareem on a platter with the Broncos nine yards from the end zone and a fourth-quarter lead pure slapstick that was so funny it could make you cry.
“When you’re losing a game, it’s hard not to feel as a quarterback that you need to go and do it yourself,” Lock said.
He has learned to be self-critical but still can’t get out of his own way, because that’s not the way Lock is wired. “It is in my DNA,” he said, “to go out there and do a little bit more than I’m asked of, maybe.”
After this defeat, you could go to that internet thingy and find a gloomy analytical forecast for the team’s playoff chances, now pegged at less than 10%. Want a Christmas miracle? Pray for snow for Colorado ski resorts.
What are the odds the Broncos will sweep the Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs and get the help needed to earn a postseason invitation? Frosty the Snowman would have better luck living a long and prosperous life in Death Valley.
After 9,028 fans ate their tickets instead of showing up to Empower Field at Mile High on a sunny, 61-degree Sunday in December for what was billed as the most important game played by the Broncos since Super Bowl 50, you, I and team president Joe Ellis know it would make zero economic sense to try to reheat this garbage and try to sell it again next year.
I get paid to watch this hot mess but do feel your pain. We’re all tired of the woulda, coulda, shoulda excuses and the endless three-and-outs. We’re sick of receiver Jerry Jeudy being a spectator in uniform, as well Lock stumbling over his own bloated ego. The Denver offense is a delusional figment of Pat Shurmur’s imagination, and his hiring was a fireable offense, a far bigger mistake by Fangio than any misuse of timeouts or blind-squirrel challenges of questionable calls by the refs.
It’s not only time to turn the page, this sad book needs to be closed and tossed in the fire.
Paton shouldn’t wait until tomorrow or the day after Christmas. Get on with the serious, hard business of building a better future and get started today.
The NFL now allows teams that dismiss their head coach or issue notification that he won’t be returning for another year to begin the interview process for replacements during the final two weeks of the season.
That’s one of the many reasons why it made sense for Jacksonville to part ways with Urban Meyer and get on with the process of finding a coach that would relish the opportunity to develop young quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
By the same token, might it make sense for Paton to dismiss Fangio, elevate Mike Munchak to interim head coach? Be upfront about the coaching vacancy in Denver. Change is coming. So why wait?
Enough is enough. Bury the heartbreak. Let’s get on with shaping a brighter future for the Broncos.
News
As Ravens TE Mark Andrews surpasses 1,000 yards with another big game, he remains focused on winning
When Mark Andrews made a diving touchdown grab late in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he set himself apart from any other tight end in Ravens history.
Andrew’s 8-yard reception, which capped a seven-play, 45-yard scoring drive, pushed him over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, making him the first Ravens tight end to reach that mark.
“I wish we would’ve won this game,” Andrews said after the Ravens (8-6) failed to score a go-ahead 2-point conversion in the final minute. “I’m not too worried about, really, anything else. I think it’s cool, it’s a cool thing. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I got in this league. That’s great, but I’m focused on winning.”
Andrews delivered a solid performance against the Packers, forming a seamless connection with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start. Andrews finished with 10 catches for 136 yards and two scores, his second straight game with at least 10 catches and 100 yards.
He got going early. With the Ravens facing a third-and-5 during their opening drive, Huntley threw a short pass over the middle to Andrews, who broke a tackle and ran down the field for a 43-yard gain. The Ravens got as close as the 3-yard line, but eventually failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.
With the game tied at 7 in the second quarter, Huntley lofted a 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrews in the back of the end zone to take a 14-7 lead with 7:16 left in the half.
“There was a lot of zone [coverage], stuff like that — just find spots,” Andrews said. “Tyler was throwing incredible balls. Towards the end, [on] those two-minute drives, they started to do a little bit of doubling and stuff like that. But again, he’s [Huntley] just finding guys.”
Andrews has had a monster season thus far, totaling 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per catch. During Andrews’ 115-yard performance against the Cleveland Browns, he surpassed Todd Heap for the most receiving yards in a single-season by a Ravens tight end.
With starting quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an ankle sprain and the Ravens’ entire secondary either injured or on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens entered Sunday as nine-point underdogs.
As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers torched the Ravens secondary, Andrews and Huntley kept the team in the game, as they helped the Ravens rally from a 31-17 fourth-quarter deficit.
“All across the board — defense, offense, everything — this team has been through a ton,” Andrews said. “And I think you look at the guys who are not playing, and then the guys that are stepping up – and that’s a positive thing. We’ve got a deep team. We’ve got a team that fights. We’ve got a team that never quits.”
On the final drive, Andrews made a 6-yard grab on third-and-5 before making a 12-yard reception, helping set up Huntley’s 8-yard rushing touchdown that cut the deficit to 31-30 with 42 seconds left.
After Huntley and Andrews couldn’t convert on the go-ahead 2-point conversion, the Ravens tight end is approaching next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) with a sense of urgency after falling out of first place in the AFC North.
“I think you saw it tonight,” Andrews said. “There was a lot of urgency. There were people not playing last minute, stuff like that, and we came out here against, like I said, a really, really good team. There’s a sense of urgency. This is a big game – a divisional game. We’re tied. So, if we can win this one, it’s going to look good. But they’re a great team we’re about to face. So, we’ll see.”
News
Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes
Minus their starting quarterback and anything resembling an effective passing game, the Broncos’ tailback tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams was just starting to churn out rushing yards early in the fourth quarter Sunday against Cincinnati.
Punch it in for the go-ahead touchdown, close out the Bengals and stay in the AFC wild-card hunt.
But one play ruined everything. The game. The season. Likely the future of coach Vic Fangio.
Playing in relief of Teddy Bridgewater, who was at a local hospital because of a head injury, Drew Lock made the kind of play — and the kind of mistake — that brought back memories of his play last year.
From the Bengals’ 9-yard line, Lock faked a handoff and then kept the football and was stripped by defensive end Khalid Kareem, the deciding play in the Broncos’ 15-10 loss that sent them tumbling to 12th in the conference with three games remaining.
The Bengals (8-6) scored one offensive touchdown and had one play longer than 22 yards, but overtook Baltimore for the AFC North lead because they didn’t make the back-breaking, Broncos-type error.
“We didn’t play well enough — that’s the message,” outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said.
The message sent by the Broncos (7-7) was clear: They aren’t good enough to break the franchise’s five-year playoff drought. One touchdown and no takeaways in a must-win game? Sub-optimal.
The loss crippled the Broncos’ hopes. Period.
They started Sunday in a demolition derby of 7-6 teams, just on the fringe of the wild-card race. They walked back to the locker room knowing the deck stacked against them is significant. The Broncos need to sweep their division rivals (at the Raiders, at the Chargers and home against Kansas City) and also get teams such as Cleveland, Indianapolis, Buffalo and even the Bengals to fold down the stretch.
One problems: The Broncos have stunk against their division since the start of 2018 (5-10 under Fangio).
“We’re not out (of contention) so we’re going to have another good week of preparation and get ready for the next game,” Fangio said.
Las Vegas’ game Saturday at Cleveland was delayed until Monday because of the Browns’ COVID-19 issues so the Broncos will have the rest advantage when they visit the desert next Sunday.
And they may have a new starting quarterback.
The Broncos’ offensive struggles took an emotional back-seat in the third quarter when Bridgewater slammed the side of his head into the turf after a scramble. A team of trainers and physicians removed the facemask from his helmet, stabilized his neck and spine, fastened him to a back-board, and boarded him on an ambulance.
Fangio said the test results “checked out,” positively but Bridgewater would be hospitalized overnight for observation.
Lock entered for his third relief appearance and it’s always something, right? Week 4 against Baltimore — sacked three times and intercepted once. Week 12 against the Chargers — a careless second-quarter interception. And Sunday against the Bengals — the lost fumble.
Lock’s game started well enough. After Bridgewater was injured, the Broncos moved into Cincinnati territory and Lock capped the drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tim Patrick, his first score since Week 9 at Dallas.
The lead lasted 45 seconds.
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson appeared to bite on quarterback Joe Burrow’s play-action fake and was out of position when receiver Tyler Boyd ran a right-to-left route behind Jackson. Boyd caught Burrow’s pass at the Broncos’ 33 and turned safety Justin Simmons around at the 27 to score untouched.
It was the longest touchdown pass allowed by the Broncos this year.
“Poor execution all-around and when it comes to me, I have to get him down and give my defense another play,” Simmons said.
The Broncos’ offense answered with an efficient drive, including a 24-yard catch by tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, a 13-yard drawn pass interference penalty by receiver Courtland Sutton and a 13-yard run by Gordon to set up first down from the Bengals’ 10.
On second down from the 9, Lock identified a packed tackle box so he opted not to hand off to Williams, who was running right. Kareem shuffled inside a few steps but remained in position when Luck tried to beat him inside. Kareem simply stole the ball from Lock.
Good play by Kareem or bad ball security by Lock?
“Probably both,” Fangio said. “(Lock) decided to keep it and he didn’t get it tucked away and the guy took it away.”
Said Lock: “I should have handed that thing off to Javonte, looking back. But also, if I make the defensive end miss and run that thing into the end zone, who knows what is being said right now.”
Lock knows exactly what would have been said — he had atoned himself for two poor outings this year to keep the Broncos in the playoff hunt, earning him appropriate praise.
Instead, the Broncos had their first red-zone turnover since Week 5 at Pittsburgh.
And the Broncos’ defense couldn’t answer with a takeaway, which was their only blemish besides Boyd’s touchdown.
“The glaring thing for me was no takeaways and the formula for winning is playing complementary football and finding ways to set your offense up on a short field,” Simmons said. “We did a lot of things well, but that’s one we didn’t do well at all.”
The task facing the Broncos, which lost at home this year for the fourth time as the favorite, is to do everything well over the final three games.
“I know the percentages have dropped, maybe even drastically, but by no means does it mean the last three games, we’re saying, ‘Let’s finish out these games and whatever,’” Simmons said. “If other teams lose and we win, we still have a shot.”
Devastating loss
How the AFC playoff picture looks after Sunday’s games:
In if playoffs started today
|Seed, Team
|Record
|Week 15 result
|Week 16
|1. Kansas City
|10-4
|Won at L.A. Chargers
|vs. Pittsburgh
|2. New England
|9-5
|Lost at Indianapolis
|vs. Buffalo
|3. Tennessee
|9-5
|Lost at Pittsburgh
|vs. S. Francisco
|4. Cincinnati
|8-6
|Won at Broncos
|vs. Baltimore
|5. Indianapolis
|8-6
|Won vs. New England
|at Arizona
|6. L.A. Chargers
|8-6
|Lost vs. Kansas City
|at Houston
|7. Buffalo
|8-6
|Won vs. Carolina
|at New England
In contention
|Seed, Team
|Record
|Week 15 result
|Week 16
|8. Baltimore
|8-6
|Lost vs. Green Bay
|at Cincinnati
|9. Cleveland
|7-6
|vs. Las Vegas (Mon.)
|at Green Bay
|10. Pittsburgh
|7-6-1
|Won vs. Tennessee
|at KC
|11. Miami
|7-7
|Won vs. N.Y. Jets
|at New Orleans
|12. Broncos
|7-7
|Lost vs. Cincinnati
|at Las Vegas
|13. Las Vegas
|6-7
|at Cleveland (Mon.)
|vs. Broncos
Timberwolves’ hold off short-handed Mavericks for fourth straight win
Kiszla: Broncos need to end the heartache, fire coach Vic Fangio and get on with restoring lost credibility
TA: Bitcoin is Struggling, But It’s Too Early to Say Bulls Have Given Up
As Ravens TE Mark Andrews surpasses 1,000 yards with another big game, he remains focused on winning
Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble dooms Broncos in loss to Bengals, cripples playoff hopes
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 15 game at Empower Field
Sens. Warren and Booker test positive for breakthrough COVID
Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains late 2-point decision in loss to Packers: ‘We were just trying to get the win right there’
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Packers | COMMENTARY
Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy shut out in receptions for second time in career in Week 15 loss to Bengals
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News4 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!