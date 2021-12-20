Top 3 Coins by @LunarCRUSH Galaxy Score

- The SHIBA INU price today is $0.000032 USD.
Despite recent losses, a market value of approximately $19 billion still places Shiba Inu 13th in the cryptocurrency rankings. As great as this accomplishment is, the tale takes on a legendary aspect when explored further. Shiba Inu’s token price has surged 60,000,000 percent since November 2020, making a $17 investment worth $10 million today.
For such a short period, few assets have earned as much money as this one. Investors are looking for a recurrence of Shiba Inu’s ROI after the 60 percent drop from its peak. By 2025, Shiba backers expect the token price to be $1. Using the current price of $0.00003372 equates to an annualized return of 1,212 percent over the next four years, which is very light compared to the company’s previous record of success.
Market Worth Would be $550
Investing in a company based only on its popularity is not a sound long-term strategy. Nonetheless, Shiba Inu serves as a good illustration of how strong popularity can be in the short term. Since Dogecoin failed to pass the $1 mark, some investors are still expecting it.
That’s not doable, unfortunately. Shiba Inu’s market worth would soar to $550 trillion with a $1 price tag. For comparison, global GDP is predicted to reach $94 trillion in 2021 and $116 trillion by 2025. A single Shiba Inu’s value would dwarf every economy on Earth’s production if it were to reach $1.
