Published

27 seconds ago

on

Gold Fever $NGL is coming to the Kucoin exchange
  • Myanmar’s National Unity Government said that it would use Tether.
  • DREP promises to combat fake news and digital identity on the internet.

Let us take a look at the top 3 Coins by @LunarCRUSH Galaxy Score.

Tether (USDT)

Tether, a Hong Kong-based company, has created USDT, a stablecoin that matches the dollar’s value. Recently, in order to simplify and speed up present commerce, service, and payment processes, Myanmar’s National Unity Government said that it would use Tether. 

The objective is to utilize USDT like US money, but without the censorship and control of the new government. According to CoinMarketCap, the Tether has a price of USD 1.00 and a 24-hour trading volume of USD 52,209,181,607. In the preceding 24 hours, it increased by 0.07 percent. The market capitalization is at $76,315,101,749 USD.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Following the revelation that Tesla will accept Dogecoin as a form of payment for some of its merchandise, there has been a substantial increase in whale activity. There was a 148 percent spike in ‘large transactions,’ which are transfers surpassing $100,000, on December 16.

When Dogecoin’s worth on worldwide exchanges rose by 40% on Tuesday, December 14, there was a jump in whale activity. According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price is USD 0.171778, with USD 549,350,445 in 24-hour trading volume. In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has lost 0.63 percent of its value.

Drep (DREP)

DREP promises to combat fake news and digital identity on the internet. Demand will climb as the DREP token gains prominence in the credit-data network. Furthermore, Gamefi players and NFT holders would benefit from DREP’s ability to leverage its outstanding technology and thriving ecosystem to integrate into the inevitable trend of Web3.0 and Metaverse, DREP revealed on its Twitter account on December 9. 

According to CoinMarketCap, the DREP is now trading at USD 0.842293, with a 24-hour volume of USD 4,947,298. In the previous 24 hours, DREP has lost 3.51 percent of its value.

Bitcoin

Top 3 Crypto Coins That Are Likely to 10x by December End

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Top Three Forthcoming Projects According to CryptoDep
  • Users may register.ETH names native to ENS or import DNS domain names.
  • The price of MBOX has jumped 58% in the previous 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 crypto coins that are likely to 10X by December end.

Gala (GALA)

Gala Games is an NFT-based gaming platform that uses the GALA token as its native currency. Developers may use it to create blockchain-based games that run on the Ethereum network. Earlier this month, the company said that it would invest about $1 billion in the development of its ecosystem. This indicates that it has a lot of space to expand.

GALA/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Gala price today is $0.455915 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $425,158,253 USD. However, this price marks a 67 percent increase in the previous week and a 550 percent increase in the last month.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS)

Users may register.ETH names native to ENS or import DNS domain names they currently hold to use as their cross-platform web3 login and profile and a decentralized website.

To use a human-readable address, users have to pay a charge. As Ethereum becomes more widely used, it’s certainly possible that more individuals and organizations will prefer simple names to read and remember. As a result, ENS is included as one of our top three cryptocurrencies to purchase for a return of 10 times or more.

1639942935 421 Top 3 Crypto Coins That Are Likely to 10x by
ENS/USDT: Source: TradingView

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum Name Service price today is $41.55 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $66,308,410 USD. It increased by 36% in the last week and 38% last month.

Mobox (MBOX)

Mobox is an NFT-based gaming platform developed on the Binance Smart Chain that uses MBOX as its native coin. The MOMOverse is a cross-platform metaverse where users may own in-game objects using NFTs.

1639942935 875 Top 3 Crypto Coins That Are Likely to 10x by
MBOX/USDT: Source: TradingView

The price of MBOX has jumped 58% in the previous 24 hours, reaching $13.74. That’s a gain of 115% in the prior week and a 2200% increase in the previous month. MBOX is 8 percent down but still is 8 percent above its all-time high of $15.44 reached recently.

According to CoinMarketCap, the MOBOX price today is $5.18 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $78,126,305 USD. It has been down 3.90% in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 Price Level by 2025?

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 Price Level by 2025?
