Let us take a look at the top 3 Coins by @LunarCRUSH Galaxy Score.

Tether (USDT)

Tether, a Hong Kong-based company, has created USDT, a stablecoin that matches the dollar’s value. Recently, in order to simplify and speed up present commerce, service, and payment processes, Myanmar’s National Unity Government said that it would use Tether.

The objective is to utilize USDT like US money, but without the censorship and control of the new government. According to CoinMarketCap, the Tether has a price of USD 1.00 and a 24-hour trading volume of USD 52,209,181,607. In the preceding 24 hours, it increased by 0.07 percent. The market capitalization is at $76,315,101,749 USD.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Following the revelation that Tesla will accept Dogecoin as a form of payment for some of its merchandise, there has been a substantial increase in whale activity. There was a 148 percent spike in ‘large transactions,’ which are transfers surpassing $100,000, on December 16.

When Dogecoin’s worth on worldwide exchanges rose by 40% on Tuesday, December 14, there was a jump in whale activity. According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price is USD 0.171778, with USD 549,350,445 in 24-hour trading volume. In the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has lost 0.63 percent of its value.

Drep (DREP)

DREP promises to combat fake news and digital identity on the internet. Demand will climb as the DREP token gains prominence in the credit-data network. Furthermore, Gamefi players and NFT holders would benefit from DREP’s ability to leverage its outstanding technology and thriving ecosystem to integrate into the inevitable trend of Web3.0 and Metaverse, DREP revealed on its Twitter account on December 9.

According to CoinMarketCap, the DREP is now trading at USD 0.842293, with a 24-hour volume of USD 4,947,298. In the previous 24 hours, DREP has lost 3.51 percent of its value.