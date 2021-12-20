Turkish People Prefer Bitcoin Over Crashing Fiat Lira?

A 23 percent drop in Bitcoin’s price has occurred over the last month.
Bitcoin’s plight worsened as the cryptocurrency fell below $46,000 after failing to break through the $47,000 resistance. A 23 percent drop in Bitcoin’s price has occurred over the last month as investors worry about the economic effect of Covid’s new variant and the US Fed’s tapering of its bond purchases.
Only a few days ago, the principal cryptocurrency seemed substantially more favorable as it approached $50,000 after a US Federal Reserve announcement about inflation rates. Nonetheless, it was unable to achieve that level and gradually began to lose value; however, part of BTC’s appeal is that it has always rebounded back, while many fiat currencies, such as the Lira, have not.
As Turkey’s economy continues to decline, Bitcoin seems to be a promising store of value. The Turkish Lira fell 8% on Friday, reaching a record low of 17.0705 per dollar. 1 BTC surpasses 800K Turkish lira for the first time.
As the “unhealthy” prices continue to rise, the central bank has embraced a suffocating easing policy stance. When they slashed interest rates, they sparked a new low in the currency. Consumers are seeking Bitcoin and decentralization as a way out of a government-imposed chokehold and mismanagement of the economy.
According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin price today is $45,898.90 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $31,098,478,239 USD. Bitcoin is down 2.97% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin has been dancing on critical support over the weekend after it was rejected north of $48,000. The first crypto by market cap has experienced a persistent downwards trend and trades at $45,937 with 1.5% losses in the past day.
It seems any attempt from the bulls to take back control it’s faded due to aggressive selling pressure. Bitcoin could be negatively reacting to a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, and fresh uncertainty in the legacy market as COVID-19’s Omicron variant spreads.
The financial institution led by Jerome Powell has been hinting at an early start of tapering. According to pseudonym analyst Lightcrypto, this caused large investors to de-risk and dump their positions when BTC made a run for $60,000.
In consequence, these institutional operators changed their strategy to protect their end-of-the-year (EOY) profits and were cautions to re-enter the market in these current conditions. Light, similar to other analysts, believes Bitcoin has been seeing “programmatic selling behavior”.
OTC flows all this week have all been people tapering their positions. Today marks the final day of the year for many funds and corps.
I dont have a feel if that means for the market. historically we’ve the gambit of price action during the holidays w/ Q1 setting a new trend.
As NewsBTC reported, the downwards trend has impacted the derivatives sector causing a 25% decrease in Open Interest (OI). In combination with reduced participation from retail investors, attracted to other cryptocurrencies rather than Bitcoin, it has strengthened the current price action. The analyst said:
Whereas bulls have been cautious, bears have taken to aggression, pushing perpetuals basis negative on some venues and building OI, while the large players who derisked in the $60k area have reversed course and begun to absorb panic- and short-selling.
On the bright side, the programmatic selling behavior described by Light could end in the short-term leading the door open for the subsequent rally. Via Twitter, analysts from Material Indicators shared data that suggested a historic end for this behavior from December 20th to 25th.
Binance shows signs of scheduled selling. Most months this year (legend), we saw accelerated selling into mid-month. It stops around the 20th – 25th of every month, also generally marking the bottoms on PA. Not following this pattern, marked tops for the given month.#BTCpic.twitter.com/lH4YMM0Ps3
Usually, this relief in selling pressure leads the market to a Santa Rally, an increase in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies prices post-Christmas eve. This time the phenomenon could take the market by surprise, Light claimed the following about the possibility for big players to try to get ahead in the next bullish trend:
Funds are likely done (or close to it) with structural sell flows, are cashed-up, and will now consider frontrunning the other way, namely, incoming buy flows in January.
The decrease in OI and leverage positions, the fact Bitcoin has seen a 35% dropped from its all-time high into a historically bullish season, and the fact big players now have the cash to take new positions, support Light’s bullish thesis. The analyst believes the bears will be “stoneless soon enough”.
In addition, Light pointed out that two major crypto exchanges, Huobi and OKEx, will remove the “majority of mainland users”. This could have bullish implications for Bitcoin as the Asia trading sessions have resulted in negative price action in 2021.
FTX raised $1 billion in Series B fundraising in July.
Robinhood Markets Inc. and Revolut Ltd. are included in the $30 billion total.
In the last 24 hours, the value of the crypto economy has decreased by 2.9 percent. With bitcoin falling below the $46,000 mark on Monday. Following bitcoin’s price decline, the top 10 digital currencies have lost anywhere from 3% to 7% of their value in only one day.
Despite this recent decline in the crypto space. According to Bloomberg, cryptocurrencies have brought in $30 billion in 2021. Thus, surpassing all prior years’ totals. Transaction data gathered by PitchBook Data shows that in 2018, cryptocurrencies more than 1,300 percent rise surpassed the previous record of about $8 billion.
A social networking program that transforms celebrities into tokens. A non-fungible token game inspired by Elon Musk, or a collectable comprised of words that have received money from established businesses like Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group, and Polychain Capital.
Rise of NFT’s
According to Bogart, the unexpected appearance of previously unknown online non-fungible token marketplaces like OpenSea has drawn parallels to the e-commerce site Etsy. Showing investors what they could be missing out on.
Revenue-generating financial technology businesses such as Robinhood Markets Inc. and Revolut Ltd. are included in the $30 billion total. According to PitchBook statistics, there were $7.2 billion in deals in the United States this year. A four-fold increase over the previous high established in 2018.
When FTX raised $1 billion in Series B fundraising in July. It raised its value to an astounding $18 billion. Moreover, there was an early December $1 billion investment to New York Digital Investment Group. Which secured a value of more than $7 billion for the custodian.
Cash App has recently launched a new feature that would allow users to gift friends and family stock and bitcoin. The app has taken gifting to another level with this new feature that will literally allow users to gift crypto to their loved ones with this feature. The gifting feature works the same way sending money in the app does but this time around, users will be able to gift as little as $1 in stock or crypto.
Gifting Bitcoin With Cash App
The payments app had taken to Twitter to announce the new feature roll-out. It explained that users will be able to gift crypto and stock to their loved ones regardless of whether or not they owned any of it themselves. It would be akin to sending cash on the app and just as easy. The feature was to enable users to help their loved ones start their investing journey by gifting them their first stock or bitcoin.
“With Cash App, you can now send as little as $1 in stock or bitcoin. It’s as easy as sending cash, and you don’t need to own stock or bitcoin to gift it. So this holiday season, forget the scented candles or novelty beach towel, and help your cousin start investing.”
Cash App’s new gifting feature will only be available to users in the United States. The payments app is owned by Block, formerly known as Square, which is run by ex-CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. With the announcement of the rebrand, Dorsey had explained that the brand’s mission was to help the seller community, by building tools that give access to the economy.
BTC continues downtrend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Other Companies Jumping In
Cash App is not the first to announce a bitcoin and stock gifting option to its users. Crypto exchange Coinbase had rolled out a similar feature which is currently live where users are able to gift cryptocurrencies to their family and friends. The crypto is gifted using a digital card picked out by the user that is inspired by NFT art.
Trading app Robinhood had also recently rolled out a gifting feature. Users of the app are able to gift up to seven cryptocurrencies to their loved ones including bitcoin and ethereum, of as low as $1. This is to tap into its younger demographic of users who are more likely to gift crypto to their friends and family instead of conventional holiday gifts.
Cash App is however the first peer-to-peer payments service to offer crypto and stock gifting service to its customers. All other brands are trading platforms where users are able to trade cryptocurrencies and stocks directly. Users can choose to send crypto or bitcoin using their existing Cash App balances or using a debit card.
Featured image from Yahoo Finance, chart from TradingView.com