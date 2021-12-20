Two Reasons Why Bitcoin Could Kick Off 2022 On A Rally

- FTX raised $1 billion in Series B fundraising in July.
In the last 24 hours, the value of the crypto economy has decreased by 2.9 percent. With bitcoin falling below the $46,000 mark on Monday. Following bitcoin’s price decline, the top 10 digital currencies have lost anywhere from 3% to 7% of their value in only one day.
Despite this recent decline in the crypto space. According to Bloomberg, cryptocurrencies have brought in $30 billion in 2021. Thus, surpassing all prior years’ totals. Transaction data gathered by PitchBook Data shows that in 2018, cryptocurrencies more than 1,300 percent rise surpassed the previous record of about $8 billion.
A social networking program that transforms celebrities into tokens. A non-fungible token game inspired by Elon Musk, or a collectable comprised of words that have received money from established businesses like Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group, and Polychain Capital.
Rise of NFT’s
According to Bogart, the unexpected appearance of previously unknown online non-fungible token marketplaces like OpenSea has drawn parallels to the e-commerce site Etsy. Showing investors what they could be missing out on.
Revenue-generating financial technology businesses such as Robinhood Markets Inc. and Revolut Ltd. are included in the $30 billion total. According to PitchBook statistics, there were $7.2 billion in deals in the United States this year. A four-fold increase over the previous high established in 2018.
When FTX raised $1 billion in Series B fundraising in July. It raised its value to an astounding $18 billion. Moreover, there was an early December $1 billion investment to New York Digital Investment Group. Which secured a value of more than $7 billion for the custodian.