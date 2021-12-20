Connect with us

Bitcoin

Two Reasons Why Bitcoin Could Kick Off 2022 On A Rally

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Bitcoin has been dancing on critical support over the weekend after it was rejected north of $48,000. The first crypto by market cap has experienced a persistent downwards trend and trades at $45,937 with 1.5% losses in the past day.

Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin is Struggling, But It’s Too Early to Say Bulls Have Given Up

BTC on a downtrend in the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

It seems any attempt from the bulls to take back control it’s faded due to aggressive selling pressure. Bitcoin could be negatively reacting to a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, and fresh uncertainty in the legacy market as COVID-19’s Omicron variant spreads.

The financial institution led by Jerome Powell has been hinting at an early start of tapering. According to pseudonym analyst Lightcrypto, this caused large investors to de-risk and dump their positions when BTC made a run for $60,000.

In consequence, these institutional operators changed their strategy to protect their end-of-the-year (EOY) profits and were cautions to re-enter the market in these current conditions. Light, similar to other analysts, believes Bitcoin has been seeing “programmatic selling behavior”.

As NewsBTC reported, the downwards trend has impacted the derivatives sector causing a 25% decrease in Open Interest (OI). In combination with reduced participation from retail investors, attracted to other cryptocurrencies rather than Bitcoin, it has strengthened the current price action. The analyst said:

Whereas bulls have been cautious, bears have taken to aggression, pushing perpetuals basis negative on some venues and building OI, while the large players who derisked in the $60k area have reversed course and begun to absorb panic- and short-selling.

How China Will Lose Its Ability To Influence The Price Of Bitcoin

On the bright side, the programmatic selling behavior described by Light could end in the short-term leading the door open for the subsequent rally. Via Twitter, analysts from Material Indicators shared data that suggested a historic end for this behavior from December 20th to 25th.

Usually, this relief in selling pressure leads the market to a Santa Rally, an increase in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies prices post-Christmas eve. This time the phenomenon could take the market by surprise, Light claimed the following about the possibility for big players to try to get ahead in the next bullish trend:

Funds are likely done (or close to it) with structural sell flows, are cashed-up, and will now consider frontrunning the other way, namely, incoming buy flows in January.

The decrease in OI and leverage positions, the fact Bitcoin has seen a 35% dropped from its all-time high into a historically bullish season, and the fact big players now have the cash to take new positions, support Light’s bullish thesis. The analyst believes the bears will be “stoneless soon enough”.

Related Reading | Is MicroStrategy Considering Lending Their Bitcoin To Generate Yield? WHY?

In addition, Light pointed out that two major crypto exchanges, Huobi and OKEx, will remove the “majority of mainland users”. This could have bullish implications for Bitcoin as the Asia trading sessions have resulted in negative price action in 2021.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
Source: Johannes Hofmann via Twitter

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Reports Suggest Crypto Market in 2021 Alone Brought in $30 Billion

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Volatile Crypto Market Year Concludes, What About 2022?
google news
Bitcoin News
  • FTX raised $1 billion in Series B fundraising in July.
  • Robinhood Markets Inc. and Revolut Ltd. are included in the $30 billion total.

In the last 24 hours, the value of the crypto economy has decreased by 2.9 percent. With bitcoin falling below the $46,000 mark on Monday. Following bitcoin’s price decline, the top 10 digital currencies have lost anywhere from 3% to 7% of their value in only one day.

Despite this recent decline in the crypto space. According to Bloomberg, cryptocurrencies have brought in $30 billion in 2021. Thus, surpassing all prior years’ totals. Transaction data gathered by PitchBook Data shows that in 2018, cryptocurrencies more than 1,300 percent rise surpassed the previous record of about $8 billion.

A social networking program that transforms celebrities into tokens. A non-fungible token game inspired by Elon Musk, or a collectable comprised of words that have received money from established businesses like Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group, and Polychain Capital.

Rise of NFT’s

According to Bogart, the unexpected appearance of previously unknown online non-fungible token marketplaces like OpenSea has drawn parallels to the e-commerce site Etsy. Showing investors what they could be missing out on.

Revenue-generating financial technology businesses such as Robinhood Markets Inc. and Revolut Ltd. are included in the $30 billion total. According to PitchBook statistics, there were $7.2 billion in deals in the United States this year. A four-fold increase over the previous high established in 2018.

When FTX raised $1 billion in Series B fundraising in July. It raised its value to an astounding $18 billion. Moreover, there was an early December $1 billion investment to New York Digital Investment Group. Which secured a value of more than $7 billion for the custodian.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Cash App Launches Bitcoin and Stock Gifting Feature For The Holidays

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

Cash App
google news

Cash App has recently launched a new feature that would allow users to gift friends and family stock and bitcoin. The app has taken gifting to another level with this new feature that will literally allow users to gift crypto to their loved ones with this feature. The gifting feature works the same way sending money in the app does but this time around, users will be able to gift as little as $1 in stock or crypto.

Gifting Bitcoin With Cash App

The payments app had taken to Twitter to announce the new feature roll-out. It explained that users will be able to gift crypto and stock to their loved ones regardless of whether or not they owned any of it themselves. It would be akin to sending cash on the app and just as easy. The feature was to enable users to help their loved ones start their investing journey by gifting them their first stock or bitcoin.

Related Reading | Millennial Millionaires Are The Most Bullish On Crypto, Survey Finds

“With Cash App, you can now send as little as $1 in stock or bitcoin. It’s as easy as sending cash, and you don’t need to own stock or bitcoin to gift it. So this holiday season, forget the scented candles or novelty beach towel, and help your cousin start investing.”

Cash App’s new gifting feature will only be available to users in the United States. The payments app is owned by Block, formerly known as Square, which is run by ex-CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. With the announcement of the rebrand, Dorsey had explained that the brand’s mission was to help the seller community, by building tools that give access to the economy.

BTC continues downtrend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Other Companies Jumping In

Cash App is not the first to announce a bitcoin and stock gifting option to its users. Crypto exchange Coinbase had rolled out a similar feature which is currently live where users are able to gift cryptocurrencies to their family and friends. The crypto is gifted using a digital card picked out by the user that is inspired by NFT art.

Related Reading | Struggling Prices Beats Bitcoin Expectations Down From $100K To $50K

Trading app Robinhood had also recently rolled out a gifting feature. Users of the app are able to gift up to seven cryptocurrencies to their loved ones including bitcoin and ethereum, of as low as $1. This is to tap into its younger demographic of users who are more likely to gift crypto to their friends and family instead of conventional holiday gifts.

Cash App is however the first peer-to-peer payments service to offer crypto and stock gifting service to its customers. All other brands are trading platforms where users are able to trade cryptocurrencies and stocks directly. Users can choose to send crypto or bitcoin using their existing Cash App balances or using a debit card.

Featured image from Yahoo Finance, chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Grammy Award Nominee Swae Lee Named Chief Entertainment Officer of SYN CITY

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 20, 2021

By

To Watch Out in 2022: 3 Underrated Metaverse Crypto Games
google news
  • Swae Lee is a musician from the United States.
  • He has collaborated with artists like Drake and Alicia Keys.

SYN CITY is the first ‘mafia metaverse’ game built on the blockchain. Mafia-as-a-DAO is a unique in-game governance platform that merges mafia and syndicate-style games on the blockchain in this unique game. SYN CITY’s Discord community has expanded to over 80,000 users in less than a month.

SYN CITY has hired Swae Lee as its Chief Entertainment Officer. Week after week, the massively popular mafia metaverse project surges forward. As Chief Entertainment Officer, Swae Lee will help ease the 2022 confrontation between digital art, music, and metaverse gaming.

SYN CITY Chief Entertainment Officer Swae Lee said:

“I always do stuff that is interesting, either to me or my millions of followers,” He further added, “I live in the moment, yet I also enjoy trying and exploring new things. The concept of SYN CITY struck a chord with me because it allows me to visualize some of my ideas and I get to be part of a new frontier in technology. It makes me optimistic for the future of our society.”

Swae Lee is a musician from the United States specializing in rap and hip-hop. Along with Slim Jxmmi, he’s a member of the hip-hop group Rae Sremmurd. The SYN CITY metaverse will benefit from Lee’s expertise in business strategy, collaborations, and profitability.

He has collaborated with artists like Drake and Alicia Keys, and his work is at the forefront of contemporary culture and music. With Jhené Aiko, he most recently collaborated on ‘In The Dark,’ a song from “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.” In conjunction with Lee, Post Malone’s ‘Sunflower’ received two Grammy nominations in 2020.

Unlike others in the metaverse and crypto gaming industry, Swae Lee will have a wider audience. He’ll be in charge of entertainment marketing, music, non-fungible tokens (NFT’s), eSports, A-List KOLs, music tech software, and sports marketing partnerships.

SYN CITY Co-founder Roy Liu said:

¨In a short time, we have onboarded dozens of key opinion leaders, partners, and innovators with an aggregated user base of over 160 million users across social platforms,” He further added, “We are only at the beginning. Our ambition was always to attract intellectual capital and talent to augment our constant, live feedback with our community via Twitter Spaces, TikTok and more. We needed real expertise in these fields to help SYN CITY surpass the next level. Swae Lee checks all the right boxes across the board.”

However, Lee was chosen by SYN CITY for his ability to work behind the scenes, not onstage. Digital art, music, and metaverse games will be brought together in 2022 as part of a groundbreaking endeavor. SYN CITY’s marketing approach and brand identity perfectly align with Lee’s vision, paving the way for even greater success.

In the metaverse, SYN CITY is the place to be. Content production, events, influencer marketing, and licensing are just some options available to businesses. It now has an inside expert who can assist organizations with innovative and proven mainstream ways.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.