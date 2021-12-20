News
Vaccine mandate and passport likely coming to Boston, teeing up legal battle between Michelle Wu and unions
A COVID-19 vaccine mandate and passport in Boston — just as virus cases and hospitalizations surge ahead of Christmas — will likely spark a legal fight from unions and other groups.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday is set to announce a slate of new coronavirus vaccine policies as the highly contagious omicron variant quickly spreads and COVID-19 hospitalizations spike.
Wu wouldn’t specify the new vaccine policies when asked on Sunday, but city unions over the weekend told their members about a “major change” in particular: City employees will have to get vaccinated, and they can no longer test out of the vaccination mandate. The workers could get fired if they don’t get the shot.
“We are taking steps to ensure that we are increasing protections all across the city as we see cases going up, and to make sure Boston is on the front lines of what we need to do to keep our city safe,” Wu said on Sunday, outside Brighton’s Corrib Pub for the Allston-Brighton toy drive.
“We’ll have more news tomorrow on policies and the latest on COVID,” she added.
The city’s 18,000 employees have had the option to either be vaccinated or get tested regularly.
A memo from Boston Firefighters Local 718 says the city will mandate vaccination for employees and that the testing option will be gone.
“This is a major change from our current policy, which includes a testing option for our members that have elected not to be vaccinated,” John Soares, president of Boston Firefighters Local 718, wrote in the memo.
“We have notified our attorney of this policy change, and we are in discussions with our brothers and sisters from the other city unions,” he later added. “As you know, this is a complex issue, and it has raised much controversy not only in Boston but across the nation. We are reviewing our legal options and will be meeting with the city’s office of labor relations.”
The letter from Boston Firefighters Local 718 was first reported by Live Boston over the weekend.
Wu on Sunday was asked about union pushback to the administration’s policies.
“We’re in a moment where health must come first — that is for the general public and for each and every one within our workforce in City Hall and across the city of Boston,” the mayor said. “So we’re going to take measures to ensure that everybody is safe and protected, and that Boston will follow the science and the data on what we need to be doing.”
Wu had recently said “everything is on the table” in the race to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations surge during the holiday season. She has left the door open for vaccine passports to enter businesses, including restaurants.
Soares in the firefighters’ memo wrote that Wu is mandating a vaccination passport to enter buildings in the city.
Shana Cottone, an organizer of Boston First Responders United, said her group is ready to “take this to court if we have to.”
“We implore her (Wu) to leave the testing option in place. Testing has been that middle ground,” Cottone said. “Can the city afford to lose tenured, well-trained, experienced police officers, firefighters and EMTs? These are the people who would be terminated.”
News
QB Tyler Huntley’s heroics not enough as Ravens fall to Packers, 31-30, for third straight loss
Near the end of a game Sunday that had defied most logic and rational thinking, tight end Mark Andrews looked up at the scoreboard inside M&T Bank Stadium, staring at a score that was painful not only because of how close the margin was but also how far the Ravens had fallen.
The Ravens, depleted by injuries and the coronavirus, had lost to the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers, 31-30, but they’d also been just a 2-point conversion away from a last-minute go-ahead score. Quarterback Tyler Huntley’s 8-yard scramble with 42 seconds left had almost been enough to keep the Ravens in command of the AFC North, but instead they were left with a third straight loss and second-fiddle status in the division.
The narrow defeat set up a potentially season-defining rematch next Sunday with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), who hung on to beat the Denver Broncos and now lead the AFC North by virtue of their Week 7 win in Baltimore. A loss at Paul Brown Stadium could put a division title out of reach and send the Ravens (8-6) back amid the muck of a crowded wild-card picture.
Few thought it would come down to a rollout and a deflected pass to Andrews, an eerily similar fate the Ravens faced two weeks ago in a 20-19 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Huntley, filling in for an injured Lamar Jackson and leading an offense missing wide receiver Sammy Watkins, left guard Ben Powers and eventually right tackle Tyre Phillips, finished 28-for-40 for 215 yards and two touchdowns and found Andrews 10 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He was also the Ravens’ leading rusher, finishing with 73 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Huntley’s assured final drive was not enough to knock off the NFC North champion Packers (11-3) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who finished 23-for-31 for 268 yards and three touchdowns. After a failed onside kick following Huntley’s misfire to Andrews, the Ravens were left to lick their wounds and regroup.
Just how short-handed was coach John Harbaugh’s team? The Ravens didn’t have Jackson, and still their defense might have been their most compromised unit. Pro Bowl-level cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters were already lost for the season. So were starting defensive end Derek Wolfe and safety DeShon Elliott.
In the three days before kickoff, the defense’s losses mounted like it’d been dropped in its own personal “Squid Game.” Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell was sidelined by a thigh injury he’d suffered the week before. Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry and starting safety Chuck Clark were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Tavon Young was ruled out with a concussion early in the third quarter.
That left the Ravens with just one cornerback with recent starting experience, Anthony Averett, and a grab bag of special teams contributors and practice squad call-ups behind him. Kevon Seymour had played just 25 defensive snaps all season. Robert Jackson had seen only special teams snaps in his two games with the Ravens. Mazzi Wilkins hadn’t played at all since joining their practice squad in early October.
At safety, the names were more familiar and more proven, but not significantly so. Geno Stone, who seldom appeared on defense over the season’s first half, wore the green dot as the defense’s on-field signal-caller. Special teams leader Anthony Levine Sr., who hadn’t played a defensive snap all season, started the game. Tony Jefferson, who’d rejoined the team only six days earlier as a practice squad member, got meaningful snaps.
Slowly but surely, the Ravens’ decimated depth revealed itself. On Rodgers’ first touchdown pass, he picked on Jackson, who’d started once in his young career. On Rodgers’ second, he went after inside linebacker Josh Bynes, who stumbled after running into a wide receiver pick he hadn’t seen. On Rodgers’ third score, he went after Jackson again.
For a half, the Ravens defied the odds and kept pace, entering halftime tied at 14. But in a matchup where the depleted Ravens had to summon every lever, trick and advantage imaginable, they crucially lost momentum along the game’s margins. On a third-and-10 in Ravens territory early in the third quarter, Seymour was called for pass interference after lightly contacting wide receiver Alan Lazard.
Instead of seeing kicker Mason Crosby trot onto the field, the Ravens watched Rodgers find running back Aaron Jones uncovered on the next play for a 9-yard score and 21-14 lead. Fans’ booing only intensified.
Facing their first deficit all game, the Ravens advanced to Green Bay’s 15, where they faced fourth-and-1. But rookie left guard Ben Cleveland, starting his first career game in place of the injured Powers (foot), flinched early. The Ravens called back their offense and leaned on Tucker for a 38-yard field goal, which he nailed to trim the Packers’ lead to 21-17.
Their hopes of a go-ahead score quickly faded. At the end of an 11-play, 88-yard drive five minutes later, Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a routine-looking 11-yard touchdown over the middle. After the Ravens went four-and-out on their next drive, forfeiting possession at their 29, the Packers took a 31-17 lead on a 29-yard field goal by kicker Mason Crosby.
The game began with the kind of Ravens momentum that the week’s events had seemingly neutered. On the game’s opening drive, Huntley marched the Ravens as far as Green Bay’s 3-yard line, helped by Andrews’ 43-yard catch-and-run. But coordinator Greg Roman’s boldness on fourth down was not rewarded, with Huntley taking a sack at the end of a seven-plus-minute possession.
Their next two drives didn’t hit any speed bumps. Huntley opened the Ravens’ scoring by scrambling to his right and finding Andrews for a diving 8-yard score in the back of the end zone. On their next red-zone trip, Huntley again found Andrews, who leaped over safety Darnell Savage in the corner of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.
There was only so much the Ravens could do to stop Rodgers, though. After going three-and-out on its first drive, Green Bay faced a third down just twice over its next two drives, both of which ended with touchdowns. Running back AJ Dillon punched it in from 2 yards for the Packers’ first score, and on their next drive, Rodgers easily found wide receiver Davante Adams, who’d turned around Jackson, from 3 yards out on third-and-goal.
Week 16
RAVENS@BENGALS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Bengals by 2 ½
News
Giants’ Sterling Shepard done for season after tearing left Achilles against Dallas Cowboys
Sterling Shepard is done for the rest of this season.
The Giants’ receiver tore his left Achilles in Sunday’s fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium, a non-contact injury at the beginning of a red-zone route.
He hobbled out of the Giants’ locker room on crutches with his left foot in a boot. Head coach Joe Judge followed him into the hallway and hugged him.
“It’s definitely tough,” Saquon Barkley said of Shepard’s injury. “He’s a spark to this team, he’s a leader of this team. Anytime you see a guy go down, it’s a sad thing. One thing I know about Shep, he’s a fighter. I know he’s going to attack this rehab.”
Shepard, 28, is an important player to the Giants when he’s healthy, but he’s rarely on the field.
He will play in only seven of 17 games in his sixth NFL season. At season’s end, he will have missed 28 of a possible 97 regular season games (28.8%).
Shepard is under contract for two more seasons. His salary cap hit skyrockets from $5 million this season to $12.4 million in 2022 and $13.4 million in 2023. There is no more guaranteed salary money left in his deal.
He has eight months to heal up for next season, but given his delicate history, there’s no telling what Shepard’s future on the field holds.
BARKLEY BUMBLES THE BALL
Barkley lost a fumble for the first time in his NFL career on his 598th career carry and 791st career touch. The Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence punched the ball out, and Carlos Watkins recovered it to give Dallas possession on the Giants’ 46-yard line with 41 seconds remaining in the first half. They tacked on another field goal for a 15-3 halftime lead.
“I’ve got to be better myself,” Barkley said. “Two-minute, having a fumble. Can’t have that happen. That’s unacceptable. You can’t have that happen at all.”
Barkley was credited with only two career fumbles on the first 790 touches of his career, both of which the Giants had recovered. He gained 50 rush yards on 15 carries Sunday and made only four catches on eight targets for 24 yards. At least one of the incompletions was a Barkley drop.
JUDGE GOES FOR IT
Judge went for it twice on 4th and 1 inside the Giants’ own 40-yard line in the third quarter, converting once. He was going to go for it a third time in the fourth quarter until right tackle Matt Peart false-started.
Devontae Booker gained 31 yards on a pitch to the left on the first 4th and 1 try from the 34, then earned an extra 15 yards for a Damontae Kazee horse-collar tackle.
Mike Glennon failed to gain the first down on 4th and 1 from the Giants’ 29 yard line, a turnover on downs that the Cowboys converted into a touchdown late.
Then Judge was going to go for it from his own 28-yard line with 8:41 left before Peart’s false start.
Judge, typically conservative in those situations, clearly recognized his offense needed a jump.
“We had the looks we wanted on both ones,” he said. “We had the big play with Book down the sideline, that crack. Then we had the opportunity for the sneak. We’ve got to convert and execute that right there. That’s a look we wanted. We’ve just got to go out and make sure we take advantage of it.”
JUMPY JAYLON
New Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith was credited with four tackles in 17 defensive snaps. He talked trash to many of his former Cowboys teammates and simultaneously exchanged handshakes and hugs both during and after the game. He did not speak to the media postgame. The Giants did a limited virtual media availability while the Cowboys did theirs in person.
BOOK IT
Veteran Giants running back Devontae Booker triggered a $125,000 bonus in his contract with a 28-yard run up the right sideline in the first quarter, according to a source. He had an incentive for reaching 450 rush yards. That run gave him 460. He finished with 74 on the day, including that 31-yard rip on 4th and 1 from the Giants’ 34 in the third quarter. Booker leads the Giants with 506 rushing yards on the season. He’s been the Giants’ best 2021 free agency signing.
NO COKE, PEPSI
The Giants were eviscerated on social media this week when a fan revealed that the team was only offering a free medium soda through its Pepsi sponsor as part of Fan Appreciation Day. It gets worse: a fan told the News Sunday that the deal wasn’t even one free drink per ticket. It was only for the person whose name was on the account. A season-ticket holder also shared that the Giants offered a free Dunkin’ hot chocolate to the first 4,000 fans, and discounted pre-game BUBBA Burgers and all-day T-shirt purchases (40%). But the fan base is fed up with everything here these days, and this was just another frustration in a season full of them.
BLANKING OUT
The Giants have been outscored 65-0 this season in the final two minutes of the first half. The Cowboys scored six points at the end of Sunday’s half on two Greg Zuerlein field goals. They got the ball back thanks to Barkley’s fumble. The Giants were outscored 42-0 in the final two minutes of the first half in the season’s first six weeks. They had stopped the bleeding for a five-week span, outscored only 3-0. But it’s been 20-0 now in the last three games.
BIG BEN COMES BACK
Sunday was Ben McAdoo’s first time back at MetLife Stadium since John Mara fired him in Dec. 2017 after the Eli Manning benching. McAdoo is a consultant on Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys staff.
Two games ago, in a Cowboys win over the Saints, McAdoo even served as the assistant offensive line coach since several coaches were sidelined by COVID-19. He was assisting Lunda Wells, the Cowboys tight ends coach promoted to the O-line for that victory.
It was a role reversal from their time together in New York, when Wells was McAdoo’s Giants assistant offensive line coach in 2016-17. McAdoo said to keep an eye on Wells as a rising star.
STILL A CHANCE
The Giants still haven’t been officially eliminated from playoff contention. The only scenario in Week 15 required the Niners and Falcons to tie, per Elias Sports Bureau, and San Fran beat Atlanta.
INJURIES AND INACTIVES
Giants special teamer Gary Brightwell was ruled questionable to return with a neck injury during the second quarter …. QB Daniel Jones (neck) and G Ben Bredeson (ankle) were the Giants’ only listed inactives. The rest of the players absent were on the COVID-19 reserve list: WR Kadarius Toney, WR John Ross, CB Adoree Jackson, CB Aaron Robinson, S J.R. Reed, CB Natrell Jamerson, LB Cam Brown and LB Oshane Ximines … The Giants had no new positive COVID tests on game day, at least, per a source.
News
Broncos gassers, notable Week 15 quotes following loss to Bengals and looking ahead to Week 16 versus Raiders
Gassers, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 15-10 loss to the Bengals in Week 15.
Gassers
Pat Shurmur
With the team’s playoff hopes on the line, the Broncos offense laid an egg. Shurmur’s play-calling was unimaginative and uninspiring, even considering the handicap of playing with backup quarterback Drew Lock for much of the second half. Javonte Williams (15 carries for 72 yards) should’ve been fed more. And Jerry Jeudy’s slump continues (no TDs this year, no catches on four targets Sunday).
Drew Lock
Lock came on for Bridgewater after the latter was carted off with a head injury in the third quarter. Lock finished 6-of-12 for 88 yards and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, which temporarily put the Broncos ahead. But Lock’s critical fumble early in the fourth quarter cost the Broncos dearly. They were nine yards from re-taking the lead, but instead ended up with no points and a turnover.
Brandon McManus
McManus put the Broncos on the board with a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter, but his 51-yard attempt with 14 seconds left in the first half went wide right. That key miss allowed the Bengals to get the ball back, throw one deep pass and get a 58-yard field goal of their own. It was a six-point swing that proved critical later in the game as the Broncos needed a touchdown, not a field goal, to go ahead.
Quotebook
Vic Fangio on the offense’s struggles in the loss: “You’re not going to win many games scoring 10 points. We never found any rhythm, especially in our passing game.”
Fangio on rebounding from the loss: “We’re not (officially eliminated from the playoff chase), so we’re going to strap it up, have another good week of preparation and get ready for the (Raiders).”
Justin Simmons on the loss: “It’s a tough pill to swallow… Defensively, the glaring thing for me was no takeaways… This one hurts.”
Simmons on Joe Burrow’s 56-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd in the third quarter: “The low part of our coverage got sucked up on the run fake… I have to be equal with (Boyd in coverage) to force him to the sideline. It was just poor execution all around.”
Up Next
Sunday at Raiders, 2:25 p.m.
Record: 6-7
Week 15 result: at Cleveland on Monday (game postponed due to COVID issues)
Coach: Rich Bisaccia (interim, 1st year)
About the Raiders: Las Vegas was able to weather distractions early in the year (Jon Gruden’s resignation, Henry Ruggs’ arrest and release) but the wheels have come off the cart. The Raiders lost five of their last six games, including a narrow defeat to Washington in Week 13 and a blowout at the hands of the Chiefs last week. A Broncos loss will likely officially eliminate Denver from playoff contention, as the team is clinging to slim hopes already following the loss to Cincinnati.
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
