Vaccine mandate and passport likely coming to Boston, teeing up legal battle between Michelle Wu and unions

Sterling Shepard is done for the rest of this season.

The Giants’ receiver tore his left Achilles in Sunday’s fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium, a non-contact injury at the beginning of a red-zone route.

He hobbled out of the Giants’ locker room on crutches with his left foot in a boot. Head coach Joe Judge followed him into the hallway and hugged him.

“It’s definitely tough,” Saquon Barkley said of Shepard’s injury. “He’s a spark to this team, he’s a leader of this team. Anytime you see a guy go down, it’s a sad thing. One thing I know about Shep, he’s a fighter. I know he’s going to attack this rehab.”

Shepard, 28, is an important player to the Giants when he’s healthy, but he’s rarely on the field.

He will play in only seven of 17 games in his sixth NFL season. At season’s end, he will have missed 28 of a possible 97 regular season games (28.8%).

Shepard is under contract for two more seasons. His salary cap hit skyrockets from $5 million this season to $12.4 million in 2022 and $13.4 million in 2023. There is no more guaranteed salary money left in his deal.

He has eight months to heal up for next season, but given his delicate history, there’s no telling what Shepard’s future on the field holds.

BARKLEY BUMBLES THE BALL

Barkley lost a fumble for the first time in his NFL career on his 598th career carry and 791st career touch. The Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence punched the ball out, and Carlos Watkins recovered it to give Dallas possession on the Giants’ 46-yard line with 41 seconds remaining in the first half. They tacked on another field goal for a 15-3 halftime lead.

“I’ve got to be better myself,” Barkley said. “Two-minute, having a fumble. Can’t have that happen. That’s unacceptable. You can’t have that happen at all.”

Barkley was credited with only two career fumbles on the first 790 touches of his career, both of which the Giants had recovered. He gained 50 rush yards on 15 carries Sunday and made only four catches on eight targets for 24 yards. At least one of the incompletions was a Barkley drop.

JUDGE GOES FOR IT

Judge went for it twice on 4th and 1 inside the Giants’ own 40-yard line in the third quarter, converting once. He was going to go for it a third time in the fourth quarter until right tackle Matt Peart false-started.

Devontae Booker gained 31 yards on a pitch to the left on the first 4th and 1 try from the 34, then earned an extra 15 yards for a Damontae Kazee horse-collar tackle.

Mike Glennon failed to gain the first down on 4th and 1 from the Giants’ 29 yard line, a turnover on downs that the Cowboys converted into a touchdown late.

Then Judge was going to go for it from his own 28-yard line with 8:41 left before Peart’s false start.

Judge, typically conservative in those situations, clearly recognized his offense needed a jump.

“We had the looks we wanted on both ones,” he said. “We had the big play with Book down the sideline, that crack. Then we had the opportunity for the sneak. We’ve got to convert and execute that right there. That’s a look we wanted. We’ve just got to go out and make sure we take advantage of it.”

JUMPY JAYLON

New Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith was credited with four tackles in 17 defensive snaps. He talked trash to many of his former Cowboys teammates and simultaneously exchanged handshakes and hugs both during and after the game. He did not speak to the media postgame. The Giants did a limited virtual media availability while the Cowboys did theirs in person.

BOOK IT

Veteran Giants running back Devontae Booker triggered a $125,000 bonus in his contract with a 28-yard run up the right sideline in the first quarter, according to a source. He had an incentive for reaching 450 rush yards. That run gave him 460. He finished with 74 on the day, including that 31-yard rip on 4th and 1 from the Giants’ 34 in the third quarter. Booker leads the Giants with 506 rushing yards on the season. He’s been the Giants’ best 2021 free agency signing.

NO COKE, PEPSI

The Giants were eviscerated on social media this week when a fan revealed that the team was only offering a free medium soda through its Pepsi sponsor as part of Fan Appreciation Day. It gets worse: a fan told the News Sunday that the deal wasn’t even one free drink per ticket. It was only for the person whose name was on the account. A season-ticket holder also shared that the Giants offered a free Dunkin’ hot chocolate to the first 4,000 fans, and discounted pre-game BUBBA Burgers and all-day T-shirt purchases (40%). But the fan base is fed up with everything here these days, and this was just another frustration in a season full of them.

BLANKING OUT

The Giants have been outscored 65-0 this season in the final two minutes of the first half. The Cowboys scored six points at the end of Sunday’s half on two Greg Zuerlein field goals. They got the ball back thanks to Barkley’s fumble. The Giants were outscored 42-0 in the final two minutes of the first half in the season’s first six weeks. They had stopped the bleeding for a five-week span, outscored only 3-0. But it’s been 20-0 now in the last three games.

BIG BEN COMES BACK

Sunday was Ben McAdoo’s first time back at MetLife Stadium since John Mara fired him in Dec. 2017 after the Eli Manning benching. McAdoo is a consultant on Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys staff.

Two games ago, in a Cowboys win over the Saints, McAdoo even served as the assistant offensive line coach since several coaches were sidelined by COVID-19. He was assisting Lunda Wells, the Cowboys tight ends coach promoted to the O-line for that victory.

It was a role reversal from their time together in New York, when Wells was McAdoo’s Giants assistant offensive line coach in 2016-17. McAdoo said to keep an eye on Wells as a rising star.

STILL A CHANCE

The Giants still haven’t been officially eliminated from playoff contention. The only scenario in Week 15 required the Niners and Falcons to tie, per Elias Sports Bureau, and San Fran beat Atlanta.

INJURIES AND INACTIVES

Giants special teamer Gary Brightwell was ruled questionable to return with a neck injury during the second quarter …. QB Daniel Jones (neck) and G Ben Bredeson (ankle) were the Giants’ only listed inactives. The rest of the players absent were on the COVID-19 reserve list: WR Kadarius Toney, WR John Ross, CB Adoree Jackson, CB Aaron Robinson, S J.R. Reed, CB Natrell Jamerson, LB Cam Brown and LB Oshane Ximines … The Giants had no new positive COVID tests on game day, at least, per a source.