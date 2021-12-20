Celebrities
VIDEO: RHONJ Season 12 Trailer! Jennifer & Melissa Fight
Jennifer Aydin‘s marriage to husband Dr. Bill Aydin is front and center in the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 trailer.
Months after the couple faced cheating rumors amid production on the new episodes, the sneak peek clip has confirmed their marital turmoil and revealed a number of other tense moments between their cast mates, including encounters between Jennifer and Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider and Dolores Catania.
“[If] he doesn’t want to be in this marriage, he doesn’t need to do me any favors,” Jennifer says in the Bravo preview, breaking down in tears.
Then, as a collection of clips show her crying to Jackie, Jennifer reveals to Margaret, “I asked him, ‘Do you want a divorce?’” and admits to Jackie, through tears, “I didn’t want this to happen.”
As she figures out her future, Jennifer comes to blows with Melissa during a nighttime event with their cast mates.
But Melissa doesn’t only have issues with Jennifer. Instead, in true form, she also butts heads with sister-in-law Teresa.
“You asked for loyalty? You give loyalty,” Melissa tells Teresa as husband Joe Gorga sits beside her.
“I hate fighting with my family,” Teresa says at another moment.
As Teresa’s feud with Melissa continues, her drama with Margaret reaches an all-time high.
“You want to try to pop my love bubble? It’s not going to happen,” she tells Margaret as she pounds her fist.
“Keep lying Teresa,” Margaret says in another scene.
“Disgusting white trash b-tch,” Teresa yells back.
Then, as Melissa seemingly suspects Teresa is hiding something, Margaret appears to question her “conflicting stories.”
“I don’t like how you’re f-cking nasty, talking behind my back about my boyfriend [Luis Ruelas],” Teresa tells Margaret as the preview continues.
“You’re a sick, disgusting liar,” Margaret fires back.
At that point, Teresa gets up, slams her hands on the table and pushes everything, including the drinks, towards Margaret.
Teresa’s kids also get in on the drama of the show, with Audriana Giudice telling her mother, “Your brother is saying things about dad,” and Gia Giudice shading Joe over his comments about Joe Giudice.
“She looks at me like I’m the devil. Her father was the devil,” Joe Gorga says of Gia.
“That’s when I walk away from you,” Gia tells her uncle.
In addition to the returning women of the series, Traci Lynn Johnson has been added in a “friend” role.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Bryan Singer: 5 Things To Know About Film Director & New Allegations Against Him
Director Bryan Singer has been accused of an ‘abusive and traumatic’ relationship by his former assistant. Here’s everything to know about Bryan.
Filmmaker Bryan Singer, 56, is facing startling new allegations that come from his former assistant, Blake Stuerman, 30. Blake said in a first-person account story published by Variety on December 20 that he was allegedly in an “abusive and traumatic” sexual relationship with Bryan, whose been accused of sexual misconduct before. Blake claimed that the alleged relationship began in 2009, when he was 18 and Bryan was 43. It allegedly ended when Bryan fired Blake as his assistant in 2013. Blake also claimed in the piece that witnessed Bryan assaulting someone in 2012. The relationship left Blake with “mental and emotional abuse,” he alleged.
HollywoodLife reached out to Bryan’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back. His team denied the allegations to Variety, though they didn’t deny that Bryan was indeed in a sexual relationship with Blake. Below, everything you need to know about Bryan Singer and the repeated allegations of sexual misconduct he’s faced over the years.
1. Bryan has directed several hit films.
Bryan has a storied career in Hollywood as a film director. His first big film was 1995’s The Usual Suspects. He went on to direct Apt Pupil, X-Men, X2, Superman Returns, Valkyrie, Jack the Giant Slayer, X-Men Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse. His most recent film was the 2018 Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek. Bryan ended up being fired from the movie just before completion due to on-set behavior. He also served as a producer on 2019’s Dark Phoenix, but he was removed from production and credits due to allegations of sexual assault. He has not worked on a movie since then.
2. He’s also worked on TV shows.
Bryan has some directing and producing credits for the small-screen, as well. He directed the premiere episode of House and was an executive producer on the medical show. He also produced Dirty Sexy Money, Mockingbird Lane, and Battle Creek. His most recent television work was as an executive producer on the Fox superhero show The Gifted, which aired for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. He directed the premiere episode of the series.
3. Bryan is openly bisexual.
Bryan publicly came out as bisexual in May 2014. He told Out magazine, “I’m quite bisexual. In the last five years, I’ve had two girlfriends — one for two years, one for eight months. Talking about human sexuality is like talking about the second World War. If you look at the Kinsey Report, human sexuality is so complex. And the reason I’ve never talked about it to the press — until now — is because sexuality is so complex. To have a real conversation about it, you really want to have the person you’re talking to in front of you.” Bryan also said in the interview that “in the end, it’s probably going to be a guy.” He added, “I emotionally lean towards male relationships, so I’m happy to say I’m gay, too, if it’s a one-syllable, easy answer.”
4. He has 1 son.
Bryan Singer has a 6-year-old son, Dashiell Julius William Clunie-Singer. He shares his son with actress Michelle Clunie, 52. Dashiell was born in January 2015. Bryan and Michelle had been friends for over 25 years before announcing in October 2014 that they were expecting a child together. The state of their relationship today is unclear.
5. He’s been accused of sexual abuse before.
Bryan was first accused of sexual allegations in 1997. At the time, a 14-year-old claimed that Bryan made him and other minors film a shower scene nude for Apt Pupil. The case was apparently settled out of court. In 2014, model/actor Michael Egan filed a civil suit against Bryan and claimed that the director drugged and raped him at party in Hawaii. The suit was later dropped. Three years later, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman sued Bryan and alleged that he was raped by Bryan at 17 years old in 2003. Bryan settled this case for $150,000 in 2019. That same year, Bryan was once again accused of sexual assault and rape by four men while they were underage in a story published by The Atlantic. The 2019 allegations put an end to Bryan’s career. He has denied any and all allegations against him.
In the Variety piece, Blake admitted that he “defended” Bryan over the past years for “his alleged behavior.” Blake added, “It wasn’t until I began receiving treatment specifically for abuse and PTSD that I accepted what had actually happened. I am a victim of abuse by a very powerful, very wealthy and very sick man. I am a victim of Bryan Singer.”
Celebrities
Jada Pinkett Smith, Anok Yai, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & More Stars Sizzle At ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere
The stars of “The Matrix Resurrections” rocked their best SciFi style this weekend in San Francisco for their red carpet premiere. The film, the fourth in the Matrix franchise, was celebrated at the Castro Theater which was highlighted in the film’s signature lighting.
An oversized red pill was also on display outside.
Seen on the scene were Neo and Trinity, Keanu Reeves, and Carrie-Anne Moss.
The duo posed with their director Lana Wachowski…
while Jada Pinkett Smith brought her [gold grill rocking] son Jaden as her date.
The “Red Table Talk” host rocked a fire-engine red Giambattista Valli dress…
and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was on hand as well.
The actor who plays Morpheus in the film brought his mother along as his date and stood out on the carpet in head-to-toe leather.
Other attendees sizzling the scene included a Halpern rocking Priyanka Chopra who plays the role of Sati in the film…
actress Terri J. Vaughn who donned a low-cut dress and a side-swept braid…
and model Anok Yai who gleamed and glistened in a two-piece Jawara Alleyne ensemble.
The bangin’ baaaawdied model of South Sudanese descent also rocked a chic pixie cut and strappy shoes.
So stunning!
Whose “The Matrix Resurrections” red carpet premiere look is your fave?
Will YOU be watching the film when it hits theaters on December 22?
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.
Celebrities
Brooke Shields, 56, Reunites With Daughters Rowan, 18, & Grier, 15, In Time For The Holidays
The iconic actress posed with her teen daughters, as they all bundled up from the cold and got ready for the holidays.
There’s no place like home, especially around the holidays! Brooke Shields, 56, took a sweet family photo with her daughters Rowan Francis, 18, and Grier Hammond, 15, on Sunday December 19. The actress put her arms around both of her girls, as they all got cozy in winter-wear. The Endless Love actress’s two girls looked just like her, as they all kept warm on a cold night.
Brooke rocked a white sweater and a pair of glasses for the family photo, as she stood in the middle of both of her daughters. Rowan looked like she was wearing a pink, sparkling top underneath a big, white fur coat. It definitely looked super cozy! Grier was also bundled up for the cold in a black winter jacket. “Home for the holidays,” Brooke wrote in the caption, along with a loving emoji, heart and Christmas tree.
The actress shares both of her daughters with her husband Chris Henchy, 57. Grier has followed in her mama’s footsteps and shown an interest in fashion, as the two attended a Ferragamo Fashion Show in Milan back in September. The mom and daughter duo rocked similar outfits, both wearing leather, but Brooke’s look was all-black, while her daughter went for a blue pantsuit.
It’s definitely nice to see the mom reunite with her daughters for the holidays. Brooke shared a bunch of teary photos from when she dropped Rowan off at college in August. While the actress was sad to take her baby off to school, she was also very clearly a proud mom. “This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date,” she captioned the photo.
Brooke definitely has a strong bond with both of her girls. She revealed to HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview in June that she thinks that her daughters have taught her a lot. “I think they’ve taught me more than I’ve taught them,” she said. “I think they’re more focused on their individuality, which I think is their generation more, from what I’ve witnessed with them.”
VIDEO: RHONJ Season 12 Trailer! Jennifer & Melissa Fight
COVID-19 Monday update: Ongoing surge continues to decline, for now
Bryan Singer: 5 Things To Know About Film Director & New Allegations Against Him
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know about the Week 15 game before tonight’s kickoff
Gov. Jared Polis picks new CU regent
Turkish People Prefer Bitcoin Over Crashing Fiat Lira?
Officer’s lawyer says shooting Daunte Wright not a crime; prosecution says death was ‘entirely preventable’
Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Should quarterback Teddy Bridgewater play another snap for the Broncos?
Two Reasons Why Bitcoin Could Kick Off 2022 On A Rally
Jada Pinkett Smith, Anok Yai, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & More Stars Sizzle At ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week