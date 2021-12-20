News
Vikings seek to overcome recent woes against Bears
VIKINGS (6-7) AT BEARS (4-9)
· Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Monday
· Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
· TV: ESPN, KSTP-Channel 5: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters
· Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber
· Series: Vikings lead 61-57-2
· Line: Vikings by 6
The Vikings are just 1-5 against Chicago since Matt Nagy took over as head coach in 2018. But this has been by far Nagy’s toughest season, and there is plenty of speculation it will be his last one with the Bears.
The Bears are depleted. They have 14 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including wide receiver Allen Robinson, safety Eddie Robinson and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and among those out with injuries are linebacker Khalil Mack and left tackle Jason Peters.
The three players on Minnesota’s COVID list are all reserves in running back Alexander Mattison and wide receivers Dede Westbrook and Dan Chisena. The only player on their injury report is receiver Adam Thielen, who is questionable. He suffered a high left ankle sprain Dec. 5 at Detroit and sat out Dec. 9 against Pittsburgh.
Against the Steelers, Dalvin Cook ran for 205 yards, and Minnesota held on for a 36-28 win after having led 29-0. The Vikings have had trouble holding leads throughout the season, and that was one of the main things they worked on during their extended time off before Monday’s game.
Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12, keeping the NFC West leaders from clinching a playoff berth
Kyler Murray had a shaky performance, and that helped the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday.
The Cardinals (10-4) started the day tied for the NFL’s best record and were undefeated on the road, while the Lions (2-11-1) were mired at the bottom of the league standings.
The Cardinals, coming off a loss Monday night to the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams, missed a chance to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win over a team they were favored to beat by nearly two touchdowns.
The Cardinals still can earn a postseason berth during Week 15, but they’ll need other playoff contenders to lose.
And in any scenario, Murray will have to play better.
The third-year quarterback was 23 of 41 for 257 yards with a touchdown and an interception, adding up to a 72.9 passer rating. Murray has had a slightly lower rating twice this season, and the Cardinals lost both games to the Rams and Green Bay Packers.
Murray couldn’t get away from the scrappy Lions when he tried to run and finished with 3 yards on four carries.
By the time Murray threw a touchdown pass, there was 4:40 left in the game and the Cardinals trailed by 15 points.
The Lions kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive, essentially sealing the win, and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury put Colt McCoy in the game in place of Murray.
Jared Goff, meanwhile, was the best quarterback on the field in one of many surprises at Ford Field. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 216 yards with three touchdowns.
Craig Reynolds ran for a career-high 112 yards and rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 90 receiving yards, setting a season high for the second straight week, and a touchdown.
The Cardinals took their own wide-body jet, complete with 28 lie-down seats, to a game for the first time and might’ve gotten too comfortable on the way to the Motor City.
The Lions opened the game with a 15-play, 63-yard drive that took 8:50 off the clock and ended with a field goal.
The Cardinals, who gained 17 yards on their first three possessions, finally started moving the ball late in the second quarter only to have the drive end at the Lions 3 when Murray’s pass fell incomplete on fourth down.
Early in the third, the Cardinals settled for a field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-3 at the Lions 11.
The Lions picked up a pair of first downs on the ensuing drive to get into Arizona territory before running back Godwin Igwebuike lost a fumble for the second straight week.
Two snaps later, cornerback Amani Oruwariye fully extended to pick off a pass Murray threw to the outside toward A.J. Green, who didn’t come back to the ball, and Oruwariye returned it 50 yards. On the next play, Goff threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jason Cabinda to put the Lions ahead 24-3.
Jets push Dolphins, then ultimately lose 31-24
MIAMI — The Jets put up a good fight, but they left Hard Rock Stadium with a 31-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Zach Wilson played OK and finished with 170 yards passing, a lost fumble, a rushing touchdown and was sacked six times.
The Jets (3-11) were a 10-point underdog coming into their Week 15 matchup and nearly had the Dolphins on the ropes.
The Jets also played with a level of competitiveness they’ve sorely missed through most of this season.
After scoring 10 points in the opening quarter, Gang Green trailed, 17-24, with eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Tua Tagovailoa dropped back and threw a hitch route to Hunter Long. Brandin Echols stepped in front of the throw, intercepted it and sprinted into the end zone to tie the game at 24-24.
There was hope, excitement and belief the Jets could upset the Dolphins (who are now on a six-game winning streak) and spoil their playoff hope.
The Jets defense then failed to carry on the momentum Echols’ built back.
The Dolphins went on a nine-play, 75-yard drive and rushed for 64 yards before Tagovailoa hit Devante Parker on a slant route for an 11-yard touchdown.
The Jets trailed 31-24, and the offense went three-and-out on the following possession. But the Jets defense found a way to get the Jets the ball back with 1:49 remaining in the fourth.
And on fourth-and-10, Wilson hit Keelan Cole on an out route, but Cole was one yard short.
Game.
But the way it ended for the Jets was a completely different story than how it started.
They Jets finished with 100 yards, seven first downs and scored 10 points in the first. The defense, meanwhile, held the Dolphins to 36 yards, zero points and Ashtyn Davis intercepted Tagovailoa.
Wilson went 6-of-9 for 66 yards. And Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s play calling successfully combated the Dolphins’ heavy blitz attack by moving the pocket with play action and calling quick passes.
The defense rolled and the offense cooked up their best first quarter of the season.
The Dolphins answered as they marched down the field and capped an eight-play, 68-yard touchdown drive.
The Jets offense did score on their first possession in the second quarter which featured an exceptional off-script play by Wilson to hit Ryan Griffin for a 23-yard gain. Wilson capped the drive with a quarterback sneak.
But after that, the offense failed to muster much else. The unit put together a total 128 yards after the first quarter and the defense allowed 31 points and 334 yards.
WATCH: Broncos’ Justin Simmons sacks Bengals’ Joe Burrow
Best in the league at it again.#WPMOYChallenge + @jsimms1119 pic.twitter.com/p6s3FAW0VQ
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 19, 2021
Justin Simmons picked up his first sack since 2017 on Sunday.
The Broncos’ star safety was untouched as he made a beeline to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow early in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
It’s Simmons’ third career sack and first since Week 9 of 2017 when he took down then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Cincinnati led 3-0 at the time.
