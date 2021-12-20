News
WATCH: Broncos’ Shelby Harris and Jonathon Cooper sack Bengals QB Joe Burrow
GOT ‘EM.@ShelbyHarris93 | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/DaSGUu5PXZ
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 19, 2021
Shelby Harris and Jonathon Cooper weren’t going to be denied.
The Broncos’ defensive duo pushed past the Bengals offensive line on Sunday to take down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for Denver’s second sack of the day.
The game was tied at 3-apiece at the time.
Omicron may sideline two popular antibody drugs
WASHINGTON — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.
For more than a year antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been the go-to treatments for early COVID-19, thanks to their ability to head off severe disease and keep patients out of the hospital.
But both drugmakers recently warned that laboratory testing suggests their therapies will be much less potent against omicron, which contains dozens of mutations that make it harder for antibodies to attack the virus. And while the companies say they can quickly develop new omicron-targeting antibodies, those aren’t expected to launch for at least several months.
A third antibody from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline appears to be the best positioned to fight omicron. But Glaxo’s drug is not widely available in the U.S., accounting for a small portion of the millions of doses purchased and distributed by the federal government. U.S. health officials are now rationing scarce drug supplies to states.
“I think there’s going to be a shortage,” said Dr. Jonathan Li, director of the Harvard/Brigham Virology Specialty Laboratory. “We’re down to one FDA-authorized monoclonal antibody” with omicron because of the reduced effectiveness of Regeneron and Lilly’s drugs.
The delta variant still accounts for more than 95% of estimated U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But agency leaders say omicron is spreading faster than any past variant and will become the dominant strain nationwide within weeks.
Delivered by injection or infusion, antibodies are laboratory-made versions of human proteins that help the immune system fight off viruses and other infections.
From ‘Oh, no’ to ‘Oh, my God, this is beautiful’: How Jakeem Grant’s record 97-yard punt-return touchdown unfolded for the Chicago Bears
Jakeem Grant estimated he watched the video of his 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers “probably a million times” in the last week. Messages from family and friends poured in with the replay, many with the same theme.
Ninety-seven yards! But also … 97 yards?
“He’s definitely got some guts,” Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet said last week.
Or as Grant’s friends put it: “Man, Jakeem, you’ve got to be nuts to have the courage or the confidence to catch it at the 3 and do what you did.”
Grant admitted some insanity was involved, but pregame motivation also played a part. A quick, smart decision was key to the return, as was a promise from a longtime teammate. Some big blocks from Bears special teamers paved the way. And then, of course, the speed kicked in.
Twenty-two seconds later, Grant owned the longest punt-return touchdown in Bears history.
Grant, his teammates and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor recounted this week how it all unfolded, from “Oh, no!” to “Wow!” Here’s their telling, with the soundtrack from Bears play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak leading the way.
‘Bojorquez sends it in the air.’
Days before Corey Bojorquez’s punt went off from the 50-yard line Dec. 12 at Lambeau Field, Grant had worked himself up about what he would do in the return game.
A week earlier against the Arizona Cardinals, Grant misjudged a punt that was downed at the Bears 2-yard line, and he was “sick” about putting the offense in that position. Then, as he was preparing by watching game film from the previous Bears-Packers game, Grant determined he hadn’t racked up as many return yards as he should have.
“(Tabor) is like, ‘It’s OK.’ And I’m like, ‘Naw, coach, I’m ticked off. This is the most I’ve been mad in a long time because I left a lot of yards out there on kickoff return and punt return,’” Grant said. “He was trying to tell me to calm down, and I was like, ‘I’ll calm down once I get into the game.’”
On top of that motivation, the Bears saw an opportunity against a struggling Packers special teams group.
“Because of the Packers’ personnel — their punt team was more bigger bodies than usual — we felt like we had an advantage from the speed standpoint,” Bears defensive back Marqui Christian said. “Especially with JG being one of the fastest players in the league.”
‘Far side of the field, Jakeem Grant retrieves at the (3).’
Bears safety Deon Bush was executing a double team against gunner Equanimeous St. Brown near the left sideline to make sure Grant had room to catch the football, so Bush didn’t realize Grant caught it at the 3-yard line until later in the play. But he wasn’t surprised.
“I know Jakeem is a risk taker,” Bush said. “And, shoot, I would be too if I was as fast as him and quick as him. I wasn’t surprised at all.”
The Bears traded for Grant in October because of his return prowess with the Miami Dolphins, which included three punt-return and two kickoff-return touchdowns.
Tabor said Grant’s talent allows him to take chances like he did against the Packers.
“Probably to the normal football fans, they’d say, ‘Why would you catch the ball inside the 5-yard line?’ because that is what everybody is taught,” Tabor said. “But in the special teams world, if you have a special, dynamic returner, you can stretch it a little bit further.
“When he caught the ball, players were still 15 to 16 yards away from him. So if players are going to be that far away from him, we want to take a shot on goal.”
‘Backs him up. He’s in big trouble at the 5. Reverses course.’
Grant and Damien Williams were teammates with the Dolphins, and when they reunited on the punt-return unit with the Bears, Williams had a message for Grant.
“D-Will, he told me, just follow him and he was going to lead me to the promised land,” Grant said.
When Grant initially caught the football 7 yards behind the 10-yard marker near the left sideline, he saw green grass to his right and took six strides that way. Then as he saw the angle at which several Packers players were coming at him, he told himself, “Oh, no, I can’t run that way.”
“So when I made a sudden stop and I saw (Williams) through a crack through the Packers, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m going back to the left,’” Grant said. “That’s somebody I can ultimately trust and I know is going to get the job done, and he’s going to do whatever he needs to do to see me succeed.”
Christian was rushing the punter and had fallen to the ground. But when he got back up and saw Grant reversing course, his eyes got big.
“You never know,” Christian said. “It’s like the longest play in football. So you’re just waiting, seeing how it will play out. When I’m seeing him go right, I’m like, ‘OK, this might be a bad return.’ But as soon as I saw him put his foot down and go the other way, I already knew. I saw it.”
‘Gets blockers at the 10. To the 15, 20, 25, 30. Down the sidelines!’
Just before Grant ran left along the 5-yard line and then turned the corner up the sideline, Bush said he “just kind of felt it.”
“I saw he was like bouncing around a little bit, and I’m like, ‘You know what, let me go find some work because he could come back around the corner,’” Bush said. “That’s what we’re taught, to find work.”
Bush jumped in front of Packers linebacker Krys Barnes at the 18 as Grant surged by them. With Christian just ahead of him, Williams pummeled Bojorquez at the 35, and Christian threw himself into running back Patrick Taylor at the 45.
“It’s like that desperate thought: ‘OK, this is it. This is on me. I make this, it’s over,’” Christian said.
Grant raced ahead, and Christian followed with his hands in the air.
“Once I got around that, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is beautiful,’” Grant said. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. As a matter of fact, there’s light the whole way.”
‘And away he goes! 30, 20, 15, 10. End zone! Touchdown, Bears! Wow!’
Grant, who ran track in high school in Texas, reached a top speed of 21.33 mph on the way to the end zone, according to Next Gen Stats, but he said that wasn’t even as fast as he can run because he didn’t want his legs to be dead later in the game.
“Only thing I’m thinking about is just run at a good speed, fast enough to run past them,” Grant said. “A lot of people were like, ‘Were you gassing it? You don’t look like you were gassing it.’ I was just running at a comfortable speed where nobody could catch me.”
It was fast enough to run untouched into the end zone, where he said he started to do a touchdown dance but then abandoned it for a celebration with the teammates who raced after him.
“I usually have (a celebration planned) during the week and I prep for it, and as soon as I get to the end zone, emotions run high and then next thing you know, it’s like, ‘What was I supposed to do again?’” Grant said.
The celebration continued last week as Grant was named the NFC special teams player of the week. The second-quarter score gave the Bears a 24-14 lead in an eventual 45-30 loss.
The football from the record touchdown will go to his mom, Sylvia, who has all of his milestone balls. Grant will hold close the knowledge that he set a return record for Devin Hester’s former team. Grant said he grew up admiring Hester and uses his example as motivation.
Grant’s teammates are ready to help him to another one.
“We go into every week thinking JG can do it,” Christian said. “All of the players are aware of JG’s impact on the field and what he’s done already in the NFL in Miami. So we know we just have to give him a chance, and any one could go to the house.”
Tiger Woods and son Charlie’s 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo at PNC Championship
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods might not be ready for tour-level golf. He can still deliver quite a show.
In a remarkable return from a car crash 10 months ago that badly damaged his right leg, Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and pushed John Daly and his college son all the way to the finish Sunday in the PNC Championship.
Daly and John Daly II, a freshman at Arkansas, won by two shots. It might have been the widest Woods ever smiled after a runner-up finish.
“The fact that I’m able to have this opportunity this year — even a couple weeks ago we didn’t really know whether or not I would be doing this,” Woods said. “But here we are. And we had just best time ever.”
The birdie streak ended on the final hole, allowing Team Daly room for error they didn’t need.
Daly birdied the 16th hole to regain the lead and they stayed in front when Woods and his son both chipped too strong on the par-5 closing hole and missed 8-foot birdie putts. Daly and John Daly II two-putted for birdie on the 18th for a 57 and set the record that mattered.
They finished at 27-under par, breaking by one the tournament mark set by Davis Love III and his son three years ago.
The most popular offseason event that pairs major champions and a family member suddenly felt tense on a warm Florida afternoon, all because of Woods and everything that led to him playing again.
Woods suffered multiple injuries to his right leg on Feb. 23 when his SUV traveling about 85 mph crashed through a median and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs.
He said amputation was a possibility. It took three months for him to get on his feet with help of crutches. And he ended the year in a Sunday red shirt, holing birdie putts and delivering short irons that led to one birdie after another and a chase that felt like old times.
This wasn’t just about Woods. His son, playing this event for the second straight year, delivered the goods down the stretch, particularly a 5-iron to 4 feet on the par-3 17th that gave them a tie for the lead going to the 18th.
Team Daly was two groups behind and held it steady.
It was only one month ago when Woods first posted a three-second video showing him hitting a short iron with the message, “Making progress.” He was hitting balls at the back of the range at Albany in the Bahamas two weeks ago. He was able to ride a cart at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, which helped him get by in the 36-hole event.
And he kept insisting that tour-level golf is still a long way and a lot of work ahead of him.
But there was no shortage of birdies, big shots and loads of hopes for a fairy tale end.
“The competitive juices, they are never going to go away. This is my environment,” Woods said. “This is what I’ve done my entire life. I’m just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again.”
