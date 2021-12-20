Connect with us

What are Dolphins' playoff odds after getting back to .500? What about if they win out? And what one other result makes the biggest difference?

The Miami Dolphins’ improbable run from 1-7 to playoff contention continued with a sixth consecutive win on Sunday to get back to .500 at 7-7 with three regular-season games left.

When the Dolphins pulled off the Nov. 11 upset of the Baltimore Ravens to get to 3-7, the run to this point appeared realistic given the schedule. If they can beat the Ravens, they can beat the Jets twice — the latest a 31-24 outcome at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday — and the Giants and the Panthers at home.

They did all that. Now, the schedule toughens up for the final three-game stretch. Miami has road games at the New Orleans Saints (7-7) and Tennessee Titans and a home finale against the New England Patriots on the horizon.

If the Dolphins want to turn this streak into a playoff berth, they probably have to win them all. They surrendered any margin for error when they went on that seven-game losing streak that included impermissible last-second losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

If the Dolphins do run the table, Miami’s playoff chances are pretty good. A 10-7 finish, without taking any other results into account, gives the Dolphins have a 70% chance of making the AFC playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. They finished Sunday, after their win over the Jets and other league results, with a 10% chance, so the biggest key is winning out.

Any one loss for a 9-8 record crushes the Dolphins’ playoff hopes significantly. If it’s to the Saints on Monday Night Football next week, the odds are back to 10%. A Jan. 2 defeat at the Titans while winning the other two, and it’s 6%. The finale with the Patriots is most important, as dropping that one after topping the Saints and Titans gives Miami a 4% chance.

So, we’ve established that the giant cluster of AFC teams vying for wild-card playoff spots is unlikely to give way to the Dolphins with even one loss. Either way, they’re going to need some help elsewhere.

What other result is most vital to push a 10-7 Dolphins team that wins out into the postseason?

That answer can be found this week in Sunday’s Bills at Patriots divisional matchup. Before the Dolphins play their next game on Dec. 27, they’ll know if they got some of the biggest help they need.

That result alone only bumps the Dolphins up from 10% to a 14% chance of making the playoffs, but if coupled with a Dolphins sweep of their remaining games, which they need to pull off anyway, it makes all the difference. The combination of a Bills win in Foxborough on Sunday and three Dolphins wins puts Miami all the way up at 98 percent.

That’s because that scenario means Buffalo would overtake New England in the AFC East, and the Dolphins, sweeping the Patriots in this case, would own a wild-card tiebreaker over them. Conversely, the Dolphins were swept by the Bills this season, so they want to avoid any tiebreak scenario involving Buffalo. If the Dolphins win out and the Patriots beat the Bills on Sunday, Miami’s odds swing down to 52 percent.

More immediately, who should the Dolphins be rooting for in Monday’s Browns-Raiders game that was postponed from Saturday? Before turning the page entirely to Week 16 and beyond, there’s still this Week 15 game with AFC playoff implications left to be played.

The difference is minimal, but if you play out everything else that the Dolphins need — to win out and a Sunday Bills win over the Patriots — a Raiders win over the Browns increases the Dolphins’ playoff probabilities to greater than 99 percent, while a Browns win over the Raiders keeps them at 98.

There are a number of different permutations that can occur, but at its simplest, the Dolphins’ easiest route to the postseason essentially involves Miami winning its final three games and Buffalo topping New England on Sunday. If those four results occur, it’s highly unlikely the Dolphins are kept out of the postseason.

Ravens K Justin Tucker, FB Patrick Ricard lead way in AFC in Pro Bowl voting; rosters to be announced Wednesday

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and fullback Patrick Ricard led the AFC at their respective positions in Pro Bowl fan voting, the NFL announced Monday.

Tucker, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, received 186,812 votes, more than double what the Atlanta Falcons’ Younghoe Koo, the NFC’s leading vote-getter, received (80,713). Tucker is 29-for-31 on field-goal attempts and 27-for-27 on extra-point attempts this season.

Ricard, meanwhile, finished third in overall fan voting. He’s the NFL’s highest-rated fullback, according to Pro Football Focus. Former Ravens star Kyle Juszczyk, now with the San Francisco 49ers, was the NFL’s leading vote-getter.

Six other Ravens finished in the top 10 of fan voting: quarterback Lamar Jackson (eighth), wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (10th), tight end Mark Andrews (second), center Bradley Bozeman (third), inside linebacker Patrick Queen (10th) and special teams selection Chris Board (third).

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday night. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts equally toward determining the 88 total selections.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from a local hospital Monday morning, the team announced around 9:30 a.m. and is “doing well.”

Thus Far, No Major New York Museums Have Shut Down Due to Omicron

Masked visitors at the Whitney Museum of American Art on July 29, 2021. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

On Sunday, the state of New York clocked a new record when it comes to cases of Covid-19: the positivity rate in New York is now at 8.4%, and the state has logged nearly 22,500 cases. With hours-long testing lines and scant supplies of at-home testing kits once again becoming the norm, it’s natural to wonder what arts institutions in New York are doing to adapt their protocols to suit the recent surge; this question is especially relevant given the increasing ubiquity of the highly contagious Omicron variant. On December 6, Mayor de Blasio announced a vaccine mandate for private sector workers that goes into effect on December 27.

“I do not see a scenario for any kind of shutdown because we are so vaccinated as a city,” de Blasio added in a press conference on Monday. “We don’t want to shut down, we want to vaccinate. Simple as that.” By December 27, children in New York aged 12 and older will have to show proof that they’ve received two vaccine doses in order to gain access to “indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performance venues.”

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s official guidelines currently make no mention of Omicron, but they do specify that all visitors over 5 must display proof of at least one vaccination dose in order to enter the museum; the museum’s page also mentions the December 27 mandate. The museum’s official social channels have made no recent mention of the surge.

The Guggenheim’s latest Instagram post is encouraging visitors; of course, museums that have been walloped by Covid-19 shutdowns have every incentive to solicit ticket sales. However, the omission of overt acknowledgement of the present situation seems telling. The Guggenheim’s safety protocols align with the Met’s and New York state’s; the Guggenheim also requires visitors to wear a “three-ply face mask, N-95, or equivalent.”

The American Museum of Natural History is also following December 27 protocols. On the Whitney Museum of American Art’s website, the institution doesn’t make mention of the December 27 protocols, but it does mention the visitors-over-5 rule and necessitates face masks and social distancing. The Whitney has also developed new circulation routes for visitors so as to “support proper physical distancing.”

MoMA and the Brooklyn Museum are also adhering to current New York state guidelines. Generally, however, it seems that New York museums are collectively doing little to nothing to state the obvious: that things are especially dangerous in this state right now, and that anyone thinking about milling around in a public space is assuming even more of a risk than usual. Many restaurants and theaters across New York City are at least taking the step of shutting down temporarily. It remains to be seen whether any museums will elect to do the same.

