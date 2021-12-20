News
What small business owners should look for in 2022
Entrepreneurship grew at a record pace in 2021, with more than 4.6 million applications for new businesses filed through October 2021, according to business formation statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.
And shoppers continued to rally behind their local small businesses: Compared with pre-pandemic, 40% of Americans were still making an increased effort to shop small and shop local as businesses reopened and pandemic restrictions eased, according to an August 2021 survey by NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll.
So, what does 2022 hold for small-business owners?
NerdWallet’s business writers touch on those topics and more with their predictions for the coming year.
1. Technology bridges the employment gap
Tina Orem: Small-business owners will flock to business software that allows them to do more with fewer employees. This may mean more tableside ordering and checkout technology at bars and restaurants, for example, and more self-checkout options for retail customers.
Hillary Crawford: QR code menus at restaurants are here to stay, even if COVID-19 precautions fall to the wayside. Many restaurants have found that digital menus allow them to update items and prices more easily, as they don’t need to reprint the menu each time. They also enable restaurants to function with a smaller front-of-house staff.
2. Business lending ramps up, community banks take the lead
Kelsey Sheehy: Small businesses can expect more access to capital in 2022.
Banks pulled back on business loans amid COVID-19, tightening lending criteria and even halting traditional loans to focus on Paycheck Protection Program loans. But small-business loan approval rates will continue to rise as the economy and consumer spending rebound, especially for businesses working with community banks and nonbank lenders.
That’s good news for small-business owners who’ve managed to hang on through nearly two years of pandemic-related restrictions and are ready to invest in new equipment or need working capital to grow in the new year.
3. It’s the year of the brick-and-mortar
Orem: Brick-and-mortar small-business retailers will shine as consumers learn that it’s often faster to go into the store or get curbside pickup than to wait days or weeks for deliveries from beleaguered shippers.
4. Supply chain, hiring woes continue
Rosalie Murphy: For small-business owners who successfully hired new people in 2021, it’s time to start thinking about how to retain those workers into 2022. For those who lost employees, what changes can be made to attract new hires? Workers’ expectations for better pay, benefits and schedules may ease over time, but I don’t think businesses can bank on that yet.
5. Some COVID changes become permanent
Crawford: New restaurants will have to build takeout options into their business models. While this has been a given for full-service restaurants, it’s not always been a consideration for businesses like breweries, and canning or bottling lines can be expensive.
Firework shows spark multiple spot fires in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Three separate permitted firework shows are being blamed for sparking multiple grass and spot fires in Douglas County Saturday.
No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported.
Grass and spot fires flared up in Highlands Ranch, Parker, and Castle Rock after a synchronized firework display, launched in those three areas, began around 7 p.m., according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
Spot fires in Highlands Ranch were reported soon after fireworks were launched at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Griggs Road, but crews quickly had them under control. Flames came close to some structures in those fires, South Metro Fire said.
Spot fires near Parker burned a combined 6-8 acres before firefighters were able to extinguish them. And crews from the Castle Rock Fire Department were actively extinguishing spot fires in their jurisdiction during their fireworks display.
Read the full story at thedenverchannel.com.
McCaughey: Workers, retirees taking hardest beating from inflation
U.S. senators need to forgo the posh Capitol dining rooms and go food shopping in the shoes of ordinary Americans. Shoppers are panicking at the meat counter, where beef prices are up more than 20%. Nearly everything in the basket costs more.
Most pols are clueless about the pain inflation is causing.
Retirees are the biggest victims. Inflation is decimating them. With interest rates near zero, retirees are watching the purchasing power of the money they have in the bank literally shrink. They’re getting punished for their years of thrift, prudence and self-reliance.
For the 65-and-up crowd, it’s a double whammy — the brutal impact of COVID and then inflation. Three-quarters of Americans who died from COVID were in that age group. Now the survivors are getting whacked with price hikes on everything from home heating oil to groceries. In Maine, where my twin brother lives, fuel to heat homes is up by as much as 50%.
To understand the inflation spike, consider this amazing fact: One-fifth of all dollars in circulation have been created since February 2020. Congress spent excessively on COVID-related benefits using borrowed money, and the Federal Reserve purchased the debt created and flooded the nation with more dollars.
The result: too many dollars chasing too few goods.
Everywhere, retirees are being forced to replan how they live out their final years because their savings pay for less.
Social Security is raising benefits with a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment — the highest in decades but not enough to offset price hikes.
Inflation’s other victims are wage earners. Wages went up over the last year but less than inflation for most workers. Wages will buy less this Christmas.
President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise never to raise taxes except on the rich. But the Bidenflation raging now is the cruelest tax of all.
Dec. 10’s Consumer Price Index put inflation at 6.8%, the highest since 1982, but even that likely understates it: CPI critics point out that single family rental costs are up 17% nationwide this year.
Even so, Biden and Senate Democrats are trying to ram through the Build Back Better Act before Christmas, ignoring warnings that it will make prices soar higher still because that’s what deficit spending does.
In fact, not passing the bill will go a long way toward calming inflation expectations and in the process avert widespread demands for wage hikes that could trigger a wage-price inflation spiral. Organized labor is already demanding quarterly cost-of-living adjustments and higher wage rates because of inflation.
But Democrats want to pass what they claim is “transformative” legislation. It’s not about helping the people who work, save and take care of themselves. It’s about politics and buying votes with new government giveaways before the 2022 midterm elections.
Inflation pain be damned.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) appears to get it. His state has one of the oldest populations, and he says they’re feeling the brunt of price hikes, including at the Dollar Store. Dollar Store Inc. announced that products it has sold for $1 for more than 30 years will be priced at $1.25.
Manchin repeated his concerns last week when asked if he would capitulate to pressure from his party to support Build Back Better. In a 50-50 divided Senate, the bill can’t pass without his vote.
Manchin responded, “Inflation is real. It’s not transitory. It’s alarming. It’s going up, not down. And I think that’s something we should be concerned about.”
Americans agree. Hold the line, Senator.
The White House is churning out endorsements for Build Back Better from partisan economists, but the public isn’t buying the propaganda. A staggering 69% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, including 71% of independents, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll published Dec. 12.
As long as prices keep going up, count on Democrats to go down in defeat in the midterm elections.
Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and author of “The Next Pandemic.”
‘Tender Bar’ role reminds Ben Affleck of family ties
In “The Tender Bar,” director George Clooney’s assured coming-of-age tale, Ben Affleck stars as a bartender who mentors a fatherless kid.
It’s J.R. Moehringer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir adapted by Boston native William Monahan — he won his Oscar adapting “The Departed” — who noted how unique the book is.
“I’ve found,” he said, “most first-time authors throw their families under the bus and mythologize themselves. But this book? J.R. was a guy who loved his family, his family loved him. I thought, This is great!”
“Bar” charts how J.R. grows into young adulthood with newcomer Daniel Ranieri as the boy and Tye Sheridan (“The Card Counter”) the young man.
Acting, Affleck noted, “is a collaborative medium. You’re only as good as the material, director and other actors. So this was profoundly lucky for me. Every once in a while something great happens in your life and you hope you’re ready.”
Clooney, he said, “created this welcoming, safe, beautiful atmosphere where you felt you could succeed. One of his many gifts is his deep understanding of, his affinity and fondness for actors.
“I get that he still sees himself as this guy arriving in L.A., sleeping on (his producing partner) Grant Heslove’s couch and he’s going to try to make it, knowing how hard that is.
“He’s very generous and gives that to everyone. I feel my performance benefited from his generosity.” Affleck smiled, “It’s very nice to be able to tell the truth.”
Perhaps Affleck understood Uncle Charlie because they are both lucky in how they grew up.
“I had a number of people in my life that I was lucky enough to have their support in regard to my ambitions. My father was a self-taught guy, very interested in language and storytelling. He imbued in me an interest in that. You didn’t have to be a fancy person, or a rich person, to use language well and understand it. It is available to everybody in a democratic way.
“My godfather was an extremely important figure in my life in so many ways. I also had a drama teacher who was extraordinarily inspiring and whose genuine belief in me gave me a sense of confidence that I could do this.
“So I didn’t seem reckless and crazy and absurd when I just went to L.A. to be in movies, despite the fact that nobody wanted me in their movies or television shows.
“But I thought, ‘Gerry thinks I’m good, so I probably am.’ That’s an incredibly powerful thing. It makes a huge difference.”
“The Tender Bar” opens Dec. 22.
