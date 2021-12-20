weapon
What To Consider When Choosing an M-LOK Handguard
When looking to purchase your first M-LOK Handguard or M-LOK Rail, there are a few key factors you’ll want to take into account. Like your preferred shooting style, weight considerations, and of course – the price and availability of the models. Some of these factors may seem obvious, but they can make all the difference in your handguard’s performance.
Some of the best M-LOK handguards on the market are known for their versatility and precision. However, in order to pick the one that works best for you – you need to do your homework beforehand.
To make your job easier – we’re listing down a brief overview of what you’ll want to think about when choosing your first M-LOK Handguard. Be sure to do some additional research on the different brands and styles available before making your final decision!
Read ahead to know more.
Shooting Style:
First, you’ll want to think about your shooting style. Are you a long-range shooter, or do you prefer shorter distances? There’s nothing wrong with both styles but it can help know what kind of rail system is going to work best for the situation at hand.
If you’re shooting long distances, an extended M-LOK rail can give you the added length and stability needed to make precision shots. If you’re more of a CQB shooter, on the other hand, a shorter M-LOK rail system may be better suited for your needs.
M-LOK handguards are made in different lengths, ranging from two to fifteen inches. If you’re a long-range shooter or use a rifle with a longer barrel, you’ll need a handguard that can accommodate the extra length.
Tactical shooters may prefer shorter handguards so they have more mobility when maneuvering around obstacles. Shorter handguards also leave less of the gun exposed, making it harder for an assailant to grab onto your weapon.
Weight Considerations :
It’s also important to consider how much weight you’re willing to carry around and if certain accessories will need added support from an M-LOK Handguard. If so, make sure your purchase includes these features because not all rails do! For example, some quad rails include Picatinny sections along the sides while others have smaller ridges without any additional space for accessories. In this case it’s up to preference on which one works better for their needs.
Bipods, for example, can be quite heavy and may need a handguard that’s specifically designed to support their weight. Lasers and flashlights can also add some extra heft so make sure the rail system you choose is up to the task.
Extra weight can affect how well your rifle shoots so it’s important to think about what kind of materials are going into making these components before buying an accessory that will add extra bulk and weight to your weapon system. To share an example – a rifle like the 9.5 inch M-LOK handguard is a great fit for a lighter, more comfortable shooting experience.
Accessories :
One of the biggest benefits to M-LOK Handguards is the modularity they offer. This means that you can attach and detach M-LOK accessories as needed without having to remove the entire handguard from your weapon system.
This comes in especially handy if you’re using a suppressor or if you need to change out your grip for different shooting scenarios. The ability to quickly adapt to any situation is an important consideration for anyone looking for a quality rail system, and lever-action rails. A good option when looking for adaptability is the Marlin 1895 rail.
Consider what type of attachments you’ll need. Do you plan on using optics? Bipods? Lasers? Flashlights? Grips? All of these accessories will have different mounting requirements so it’s important to choose a handguard that can accommodate them all. Most M-LOK Handguards come with Picatinny rails along the top and sides which provide ample space for attaching whatever accessories you need.
Price and Availability
When purchasing an M-LOK Handguard or M-LOK Rail, you’ll want to think about price and availability. As with most firearms accessories, the more features a rail has, the pricier it will be. That doesn’t mean that all expensive rails are bad but it is something to take into account when making your purchase.
Like everything else in life, there is a wide range of prices when it comes to M-LOK rail systems. You can find them for as little as $30 or as much as $200+ depending on the make and model. Be sure to do your research ahead of time and find what’s going to work best for your budget while still meeting all of your needs. There are many quality brands available on the market today that will provide you with years of service; just be sure to read reviews before making your final purchase.
And as M-LOK Handguards become more popular, the selection of affordable options will continue to grow so don’t worry if you’re not in a hurry to buy!
Transportation :
Finally, think about how you plan to transport your rifle. An M-LOK Handguard with a tendency to snag or break things while being transported may not be the best choice for someone who’s constantly on the move. If this is going to be an issue, it might make more sense to choose a lightweight handguard that sacrifices some of its lengths to provide increased portability and ease of movement when carrying from place to place.
You need to have an accurate measure of how much weight you’re willing to carry around when purchasing an M-LOK Handguard because, again, they do come in different sizes and weights. You can find lightweight versions that will only add a few ounces to your overall carrying weight or heavier options that could weigh as much as half a pound more.
Wrapping up
By considering these factors carefully beforehand, choosing an M-LOK Handguard will become much easier! When purchasing one online, always look at customer reviews as well as product descriptions – they’ll give you valuable insight into what other people are saying about their experiences with different rail systems so your decision is better informed and less based on opinion.
All in all, all the factors that we’ve mentioned above are important factors to think about when choosing your next M-LOK Handguard. So, whether you’re a first-time buyer or just looking for an upgrade, make sure to keep these pointers in mind!
They’ll help you choose the right rail system for your specific needs.
Thanks for reading!
Featured
Amritsar: Blast in Adliwal village; 3 dead while around a dozen injured
AMRITSAR: A deadly blast occurred over two hours ago during a religious ceremony of Nirankari sect in a village Gurudwara, in Adliwal, near Amritsar. As per some witnesses, two motorcycle suspects were seen firing bullets and throwing grenades on the followers of Nirankari sect.
Three people are dead while about 10 have been reported to be injured, so far.
SPS Parmar, Inspector general police, border range, informed that some incident of grenade throwing has reportedly happened. And that police force has rushed to the place, and they are yet to get the whole information.
There was already a high alert in Amritsar for a few days, after terrorist and Al-Qaeda commander Zakir Musa was spotted. He was seen with some terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen also.
An intel report released earlier this month warned of an attack already. According to the report, Musa and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists met with each other in Pulwama area of Jammu & Kashmir on October 26 and were planning a terror attack in the valley.
After this, in Amritsar, Punjab police’s counterintelligence wing on Thursday put a high alert after discovering the presence of at least half-a-dozen terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in the state, and also that they could be moving towards the National Capital. Going by the reports, the terrorists entered India via international border in Ferozepur area.
Previously, a letter issued by the Counter Intelligence Inspector General said that at least six to seven terrorists are reportedly in Punjab (Ferozepur area) and planning to move towards Delhi from Punjab side.
This letter had also advised the authorities to step up the security levels, especially along the border. Despite all this, police failed to see this coming. Or it also means that this was a properly planned attack by the terrorists since security officials had just no clue.
Now, Delhi is also on a high alert since reports are coming that the terrorists might be heading towards the National Capital.
Featured
US President Trump says the attack on the bus, in Yemen, was due to bombers not using weapon properly
Recently, Donald Trump was interviewed by Axios, and was asked whether he was truly bothered by the Saudi-led coalition using US bombs to kill civilians in the country of Yemen. In his reply, Trump called the attack a ‘horror show’ and said that bother’s not strong enough word. But additionally what he said was that the attack in August on a bus, in Yemen, was down to error in using the weapon.
Trump elaborated that the attack in fact was the result of the bombers not knowing how to use the weapon properly.
For those of you who don’t know about the matter, a bus was attacked in August, in Yemen, by using US bombs that killed at least 51 people, including 40 children with most of them being aged between six and eleven. The attack was carried out by Saudi-led coalition forces, fighting currently against the Iran-backed Houthis.
Trump also said that the attack happened because people didn’t know how to use the weapon (US bomb), which is horrible. Further, he also told that he’ll be talking about a lot of things with the Saudis, but certainly he wouldn’t be having people that don’t know how to use the weapon shooting at buses with children.
In September, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen also admitted that the air attack on the bus was unjustified and pledged to hold anyone to account who contributed to the error.
But this admission by the coalition came only after the mounting international pressure, even from the allies, to do more for limiting civilian casualties in the three-and-a-half-year civil war that has so far killed more than 10,000 people and pushed the already down-and-out country on the verge of a catastrophe.
Meanwhile, the calls for western countries (including UK and US) to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia have increased heavily, especially since the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi consulate in Turkey, in October.
After the death of Khashoggi, Trump had said that he didn’t want the US to lose its share of the huge Saudi arms market to Russia or China, since it brought them around $110 billion in the US.
